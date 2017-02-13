President Trump U.S. Treasury Identifies Venezuelan Vice-President as Narcotics Trafficker…

Posted on February 13, 2017 by

Moments ago the U.S. Treasury Department announced official sanctions against Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami).  El Aissami is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.

el-aissami-2WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Venezuelan national Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami) as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.

El Aissami is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.

El Aissami’s primary frontman, Venezuelan national Samark Jose Lopez Bello (Lopez Bello), was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of, and acting for or on behalf of, El Aissami.

OFAC further designated or identified as blocked property 13 companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello or other designated parties that comprise an international network spanning the British Virgin Islands, Panama, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.

As a result of today’s action, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions or otherwise dealing with these individuals and entities, and any assets the individuals and entities may have under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen.

el-aissami-executive-vice-president-of-venezuela

“OFAC’s action today is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities,” said John E. Smith, Acting Director of OFAC.

“This case highlights our continued focus on narcotics traffickers and those who help launder their illicit proceeds through the United States.  Denying a safe haven for illicit assets in the United States and protecting the U.S. financial system from abuse remain top priorities of the Treasury Department.”

El Aissami was appointed Executive Vice President of Venezuela in January 2017.  He previously served as Governor of Venezuela’s Aragua state from 2012 to 2017, as well as Venezuela’s Minister of Interior and Justice starting in 2008.

He facilitated shipments of narcotics from Venezuela, to include control over planes that leave from a Venezuelan air base, as well as control of drug routes through the ports in Venezuela.  In his previous positions, he oversaw or partially owned narcotics shipments of over 1,000 kilograms from Venezuela on multiple occasions, including those with the final destinations of Mexico and the United States.

He also facilitated, coordinated, and protected other narcotics traffickers operating in Venezuela.  Specifically, El Aissami received payment for the facilitation of drug shipments belonging to Venezuelan drug kingpin Walid Makled Garcia.

El Aissami also is linked to coordinating drug shipments to Los Zetas, a violent Mexican drug cartel, as well as providing protection to Colombian drug lord Daniel Barrera Barrera and Venezuelan drug trafficker Hermagoras Gonzalez Polanco.  Los Zetas, Daniel Barrera Barrera, and Hermagoras Gonzalez Polanco were previously named as Specially Designated Narcotics Traffickers by the President or the Secretary of the Treasury under the Kingpin Act in April 2009, March 2010, and May 2008, respectively.

Lopez Bello is a key frontman for El Aissami and in that capacity launders drug proceeds.  Lopez Bello is used by El Aissami to purchase certain assets.  He also handles business arrangements and financial matters for El Aissami, generating significant profits as a result of illegal activity benefiting El Aissami.

venez-7

Lopez Bello oversees an international network of petroleum, distribution, engineering, telecommunications, and asset holding companies:  Alfa One, C.A. (Venezuela), Grupo Sahect, C.A. (Venezuela), MFAA Holdings Limited (British Virgin Islands), Profit Corporation, C.A. (Venezuela), Servicios Tecnologicios Industriales, C.A. (Venezuela), SMT Tecnologia, C.A. (Venezuela), and Yakima Trading Corporation (Panama).

Another entity, Yakima Oil Trading, LLP (United Kingdom), is owned, controlled, or directed by, or acting for or on behalf of, Yakima Trading Corporation (Panama).  Profit Corporation, C.A. and SMT Tecnologia, C.A. have Venezuelan government contracts.  Between 2009 and 2010, Grupo Sahect C.A. provided storage and transportation services for the Venezuelan government agency Productora y Distribuidora de Alimentos, S.A. (PDVAL).

Five U.S. companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello and/or MFAA Holdings Limited have also been blocked as part of today’s action.  These entities are the following limited liability companies registered in Florida:  1425 Brickell Ave 63-F LLC; 1425 Brickell Avenue Unit 46B, LLC; 1425 Brickell Avenue 64E, LLC; Agusta Grand I LLC; and 200G PSA Holdings LLC.  Additionally, a U.S.-registered aircraft with the tail number N200VR has been identified as blocked property owned or controlled by 200G PSA Holdings LLC.

As a result of today’s action, significant real property and other assets in the Miami, Florida area tied to Lopez Bello have been blocked.

Since June 2000, more than 2,000 entities and individuals have been named pursuant to the Kingpin Act for their role in international narcotics trafficking.  Penalties for violations of the Kingpin Act range from civil penalties of up to $1,437,153 per violation to more severe criminal penalties.

Criminal penalties for corporate officers may include up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $5 million.  Criminal fines for corporations may reach $10 million.  Other individuals could face up to 10 years in prison and fines pursuant to Title 18 of the United States Code for criminal violations of the Kingpin Act.  (read more – official link)

Donald Trump suit

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, Venezuela. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to President Trump U.S. Treasury Identifies Venezuelan Vice-President as Narcotics Trafficker…

  1. Joe Collins says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Our president has titanium cojones.

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
    • limelite001 says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Stefan Molyneux interviewed a 19-year old Venezuelan a few days back. His account of what’s happening in Venezuela is eye-opening. According to him, the Venezuelan people are stupid – their low IQ’s allow them to be easily manipulated into accepting socialism, but now that the SHTF, they are crying out for Chavez again. They still believe he was the best president – even though he started the corruption, theft and slide into the gutter for Venezuela. The army controls the food supply, so the people are starving while those who have the right connections are eating well. No medicine, no functioning hospitals, no basics like toilet paper. And yet the international media does not cover this disaster. They were more than willing to sprout the wonders of socialism when there was still money to keep the ponzi scheme going under Chavez, but now that the coffers are empty – pillaged and stolen bare by the ruling communists – they are silent….Where is Sean Penn??

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • the blacksmith says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      it’s been sitting there waiting for a man to give the orders.
      not a big trigger, but pulled.
      many are learning my donnie john will reach out…. setting up the bluff?
      i am totally enamored and awestruck by trump. i know i don’t see his end play on any issue. he’s deep and i may well miss what he did even after it’s done. i’m believing he torqued the 9th on purpose – flush ’em out then correct the words, achieve the result plus spotlight the court bias. prime the public for gorsuch. amazing – a Godsend.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. BobW462 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    You hear that name, and it just doesn’t sound very Venezuelan. Humpf.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. tax2much says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Paging Sean Penn. Mr. Penn, please pick up the white courtesy phone.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  4. Neural says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Good start, next, do the same for Nieto.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Sanj says:
      February 13, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Who is the top trafficker in Mexico? Someone(s) in high office is actively involved for the cartels to reign freely. I know that there is evidence that the President’s campaign may have been financed by the Cartels.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Nieto uses drug running as a weapon of war against the USA. Nieto is a evil man.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      I believe that you are on to something and this notice of the Venezuelan VP is sort of like a warning shot across the bow of the Mexican president.
      I think it turns out to be one hell of a negotiating lever for Trump……just another tool in his belt to use against Nieto.
      Got to love the Donald!
      ….and it appears as if Sessions hit the ground running….watch for more….get the popcorn and drinks because the Trump Train is rolling, rolling, rolling….

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Ex-President Foxx, me thinks thou dost protest too much. Or is it resist we much

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Venezuelan communists, sketchy ‘Slim surnames, and cartelly druggies. What a trifecta of bad! No wonder no action under Obama administration. Sounds like all the Obama left’s “friends”.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    It breaks my heart watching what is happening to this country. I have been there many times and have a number of Venezuelan friends. Some still live there, but most have emigrated to Florida.

    It is such a beautiful country that was a historical ally of the USA. Chavez and Maduro have destroyed the economy and country…what a shame.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Dale says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Manuel Noriega was also designated as some sort of drug kingpin before papa Bush invaded Panama… just saying.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • The Raven says:
      February 13, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      I was there…not the “easy mission” as was made out to be, in the press.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      February 13, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Noriega was the CIA’s boy.
      He also had connections to the Cubans and to the sokka gakkai group in Japan (it has its own political party, koemetai, ps. don’t take my spellings as truth here, I’m guessing, and gave a lot of money to Noriega). Said group in Japan has a lot of interesting things about it too: Hollywood connections, accusations in Japan of being a cult..and being neo-nazis…lots of interfaith dialogue with a certain religion claimed to be peaceful too.

      Like

      Reply
  8. jwoop66 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Tarek el wtf is VP of Venezuela?! That is disturbing right there.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Isn’t it weird this happened the same day Maduro banned CNN from the country for reporting fake news?

    And the former WH squatter was BFF with Maduro.

    Just trying to connect dots. Maybe there are none in this case.

    https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/02/13/maduro-kicks-cnn-out-of-venezuela-for-report-on-school-food-shortages/

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      Disappointed that CNN will like this.

      Great news against drugs smuggled into the US.
      Trump hasn’t talked much about the drug trade since the NH primaries.
      Heroin is extremely cheap.

      The medical community, law enforcement, and families will benefit if the drug trafficking can be reduced into the US.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. flawesttexas says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    There has been Middle Eastern immigration into South America. I worked with a Colombian whose ancestors were Lebanese

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. All American Snowflake says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    That’s what I’m talking about…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dizzy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    CNN HEADLINE: “Reckless Trump Admin. Destroying Treasured Diplomatic Relations With Venezuela”

    Let’s see how the lugenpresse spins this one.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. SpanglishKC says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Law and order. Wow! Trump said drain the swamp. I thought he meant only in DC. He means the world wide swamp. Big job.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. emet says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Gen Ramon Davila ( Venezuelan Nat Guard) was indicted years ago for trafficking tons of cocaine onto Miami. Nothing happened to the CIA Station Chief (Campbell) who admitted helping him. Why its almost as if top people in our government were in on it. Fast and Furious except with drugs and vast profits

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Charles says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Let’s next see Soros identified as funding domestic terrorism.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  16. jeans2nd says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    We see Gen Kelley’s trip last week to Mexico yields more fruit – these sanctions, plus scheduling of SOS Tillerson’s visit to Mexico.

    Secretary of State Tillerson planning trip to Mexico amid tense relations
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/13/secretary-state-tillerson-planning-trip-to-mexico-amid-tense-relations.html

    Cannot keep up with all the winning.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. SPMI says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Our government was most assuredly in on it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. bertdilbert says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    When does Trump put the Taliban back in power in Afganistan so that they can eradicate the poppies again? Seems we were better off with them in charge. Now it is a money pit producing poppies.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. andi lee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Wow! There is probably so many more arrests going on that we’re missing out on, simply because MSM refuses to cover them. This through, is really great news!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. The Great White Shank says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    It’s like Miami Vice all over again!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Indian says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Make no mistake folks!

    Islam is not o only in the USA; It is present at every street corner of the whole WORLD.
    It is an existential threat to the rest of the world’s civilizations.

    Once the Arab Kings were done building their palaces out of the European marbles and Gold plated Rolls Royces; they spent maximum part of their leftover wealth generated by “Petro Dollars” to convert world to Islam. From last 35-40 years, Major part of their wealth went to the rest of the world’s civilizations through corrupt politicians for moral decay and economic degradation.

    Remember; They have an obligation to ALLAH to do this.

    Uni Party’s mad obsession to control Western Education System, Mad obsession to destroy 2nd Amendment, Creation of EPA, Laws specifically designed to curtail Western Entrepreneur ship and rewarding Freeloading Mentality and FINALLY Transporting Armies of Jihadist(Refugees) to the western countries; ALL WITH UNI PRATY’S POLITICAL SUPPORT explains it all.

    It was a clear writing on the wall.

    This country survived till date on 2nd Amendment.
    Now we got REAL President in the World’s First Office. BAD TIME for the SoA’s(Soldiers of Allah).

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. feralcatsblog says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    So who is El Aissami’s main partner, Soros or the CIA?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I am certain Univision and it’s star journalist Jorge Ramos are on this story as we speak. It would be most helpful if they would share what they already know about contacts that the Obama administration had with some of these unsavory characters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Doug says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    thie biggest news for me is the VPs last name? what is that all about..

    Like

    Reply
  26. andi lee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. andi lee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. 4bleu says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    well, this is exactly what a functioning press would inform the public about on a typical news day instead of always running out the clock deflecting with manufactured stories to keep everyone ignorant, and thus unable to understand what’s happening in the world rather than equipped to make calm, informed decisions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. M33 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    So… is this somehow linked to the Clinton Foundation?

    Maybe…?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. In AZ says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Venezuela kicked CNN out of the country.
    The only honest thing Madero has done.
    Hahahahaha.

    But it is awful that the people and animals of Venezuela are starving. And it is despicable that the United States government overthrows good leaders to put in Communist and demented Dictators all around the world.

    Like

    Reply
  31. chiefworm says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Anyone else notice that the Miami addresses (1425 Brickwell) is right across the water from Fisher Island. Hummm. Bushes, cocaine, CIA…Hummm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Kent says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I have long believed that barack Hussein Obama delayed the keystone pipeline to facilitate venezuala…and now this guy with the middle eastern name is Vice Prez of VZ…

    Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah…..

    Ok…uhmmm-hmmmmm….I KNEW there was a rat in the woodpile….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. LP says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Yakima Oil Trading, LLP in 2014 (a few months after its listing), leased almost 3k office space at ritzy 375 Park Ave. in NYC. Interestingly, Contemporary art dealer Tobias Meyer
    leased 1,404 square feet on the same floor. Meyer headed the contemporary art division of
    Sotheby’s for more than 20 years, before departing the firm to start a private art business.

    Possibly a money laundering synergy through dodgy black market art sales?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. SezPlez says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    See what happens when one attempts to elbow into the CIA’s business? International drug trafficking is the CIA’s bailiwick. Notice how heroin had nearly disappeared from the streets of the US by the 1990s? CIA appears again in Afghanistan in the 2000s & here we are.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    So we have a Muslim VP being busted by the Trump administration for drug trafficking and there are reports that ISIS terrorists obtained Venezuelan passports. A few days ago we had Muslim brothers working for Congressmen on intelligence committees fired for unauthorized access to government intel. There are reports circulating that the reason all those high level employees at the State Department were fired a few weeks ago after Rex Tillerson visited was because Tillerson wanted to purge a Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of the State Department.

    Things are happening folks. Trump on the campaign trail has said that Hillary Clinton is ISIS’s VIP. How long until the long arm of the law finally catches up to Hillary and our former (and possibly secretly Muslim) President Obama?

    When President Trump talks about eliminating ISIS, he doesn’t mean only the ones in the Middle East. He’s going after all of them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    When Trump said he was going to stop the drugs from flowing in, he meant it. Watch the dominoes fall from here, simultaneously with more human trafficking and pedophile rings going down as well. They are inter-related. Maybe they will work northward from Venezuela to MEXICO where most of it is coming in. Then over to the Florida and JFK airport DRUG PORTAL, then our northern border.

    I really like this Steve Mnuchin Trump’s new Treasury Secretary too. He gets confirmed and BOOM! The sanctions and designation of the dope dealin’ Venezuelans commence!

    #Winning

    Like

    Reply
  37. All Too Much says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I thought I was reading about the Clintons.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. andi lee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    LOLOL!
    Samark Lopez Bello is on twitter!

    Mr. Lopez responds to OFAC.

    Like

    Reply
  39. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    One of the names above is Walid Makled Garcia.

    Interesting name. Surname is Spanish and the first and middle ARABIC!

    WHAT IN THE HELL (literally hell) is going on in VENEZUELA??!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Janie M. says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Not only was El Aissami running drugs, he was providing Venzuelan passports to Middle Easterners with ties to Hamas and Hezbollah. How many of them entered the US and are still here?

    In a 2015 report by the United States Department of State, “There were credible reports that Venezuela maintained a permissive environment that allowed for support of activities that benefited known terrorist groups.”[32] New York County District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau stated that while El Aissami was head of ONIDEX, Venezuela’s passport and naturalization agency, he provided passports to Hamas and Hezbollah members. He also stated that it was possible that El Aissami was recruiting Arab Venezuelans to train under Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.[15]Joseph Humire, executive director of SFS, states that “Tareck’s network is less ideological and more of a service provider … It’s not so much built on an ideological affinity to anybody, but who wants to pay to play.”[5]

    In February 2017, CNN reported in their article, Venezuelan Passports, in the Wrong Hands?, an investigation performed focusing on the sale of Venezuelan passports to individuals in the Middle East, specifically Syria, Palestine, Iraq and Pakistan. According to Misael López Soto, a former employee at the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq who was also a lawyer and CICPC officer, the Bolivarian government would sell authentic passports to individuals from the Middle East, with the Venezuelan passport able to access 130 countries throughout the world without a visa requirement. López provided CNN documents showing how his superiors attempted to cover up the sale of passports, which were being sold from $5,000 to $15,000 per passport. A confidential intelligence report obtained by CNN stated that 173 individuals from the Middle East were linked to El Aissami, being given Venezuelan passports and ID’s between 2008 and 2015, and that some of these individuals had associations with Hezbollah.[34][32][35]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tareck_El_Aissami

    Like

    Reply
  41. Jimmy Jack says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sundance, these two pieces are excellent and very important. Shared them on Twitter and Reddit – hope this gets spread left and right.

    Like

    Reply
  42. IfThenElse says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Just thought of the BP Deep Horizon oil spill and how the rigs moved to Brazil and other South American locations. Seems Obama issued some favorable action to that effect.
    Once the brain sees corruption here and there, it seems its everywhere.
    Time for bed.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami) is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.

    Wut???

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s