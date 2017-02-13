President Trump U.S. Treasury Identifies Venezuelan Vice-President as Narcotics Trafficker…

Moments ago the U.S. Treasury Department announced official sanctions against Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami). El Aissami is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.
WASHINGTON—Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Venezuelan national Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami) as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.
El Aissami is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.
El Aissami’s primary frontman, Venezuelan national Samark Jose Lopez Bello (Lopez Bello), was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of, and acting for or on behalf of, El Aissami.
OFAC further designated or identified as blocked property 13 companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello or other designated parties that comprise an international network spanning the British Virgin Islands, Panama, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.
As a result of today’s action, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions or otherwise dealing with these individuals and entities, and any assets the individuals and entities may have under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen.
“OFAC’s action today is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities,” said John E. Smith, Acting Director of OFAC.
“This case highlights our continued focus on narcotics traffickers and those who help launder their illicit proceeds through the United States. Denying a safe haven for illicit assets in the United States and protecting the U.S. financial system from abuse remain top priorities of the Treasury Department.”
El Aissami was appointed Executive Vice President of Venezuela in January 2017. He previously served as Governor of Venezuela’s Aragua state from 2012 to 2017, as well as Venezuela’s Minister of Interior and Justice starting in 2008.
He facilitated shipments of narcotics from Venezuela, to include control over planes that leave from a Venezuelan air base, as well as control of drug routes through the ports in Venezuela. In his previous positions, he oversaw or partially owned narcotics shipments of over 1,000 kilograms from Venezuela on multiple occasions, including those with the final destinations of Mexico and the United States.
He also facilitated, coordinated, and protected other narcotics traffickers operating in Venezuela. Specifically, El Aissami received payment for the facilitation of drug shipments belonging to Venezuelan drug kingpin Walid Makled Garcia.
El Aissami also is linked to coordinating drug shipments to Los Zetas, a violent Mexican drug cartel, as well as providing protection to Colombian drug lord Daniel Barrera Barrera and Venezuelan drug trafficker Hermagoras Gonzalez Polanco. Los Zetas, Daniel Barrera Barrera, and Hermagoras Gonzalez Polanco were previously named as Specially Designated Narcotics Traffickers by the President or the Secretary of the Treasury under the Kingpin Act in April 2009, March 2010, and May 2008, respectively.
Lopez Bello is a key frontman for El Aissami and in that capacity launders drug proceeds. Lopez Bello is used by El Aissami to purchase certain assets. He also handles business arrangements and financial matters for El Aissami, generating significant profits as a result of illegal activity benefiting El Aissami.
Lopez Bello oversees an international network of petroleum, distribution, engineering, telecommunications, and asset holding companies: Alfa One, C.A. (Venezuela), Grupo Sahect, C.A. (Venezuela), MFAA Holdings Limited (British Virgin Islands), Profit Corporation, C.A. (Venezuela), Servicios Tecnologicios Industriales, C.A. (Venezuela), SMT Tecnologia, C.A. (Venezuela), and Yakima Trading Corporation (Panama).
Another entity, Yakima Oil Trading, LLP (United Kingdom), is owned, controlled, or directed by, or acting for or on behalf of, Yakima Trading Corporation (Panama). Profit Corporation, C.A. and SMT Tecnologia, C.A. have Venezuelan government contracts. Between 2009 and 2010, Grupo Sahect C.A. provided storage and transportation services for the Venezuelan government agency Productora y Distribuidora de Alimentos, S.A. (PDVAL).
Five U.S. companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello and/or MFAA Holdings Limited have also been blocked as part of today’s action. These entities are the following limited liability companies registered in Florida: 1425 Brickell Ave 63-F LLC; 1425 Brickell Avenue Unit 46B, LLC; 1425 Brickell Avenue 64E, LLC; Agusta Grand I LLC; and 200G PSA Holdings LLC. Additionally, a U.S.-registered aircraft with the tail number N200VR has been identified as blocked property owned or controlled by 200G PSA Holdings LLC.
As a result of today’s action, significant real property and other assets in the Miami, Florida area tied to Lopez Bello have been blocked.
Since June 2000, more than 2,000 entities and individuals have been named pursuant to the Kingpin Act for their role in international narcotics trafficking. Penalties for violations of the Kingpin Act range from civil penalties of up to $1,437,153 per violation to more severe criminal penalties.
Criminal penalties for corporate officers may include up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $5 million. Criminal fines for corporations may reach $10 million. Other individuals could face up to 10 years in prison and fines pursuant to Title 18 of the United States Code for criminal violations of the Kingpin Act. (read more – official link)
Our president has titanium cojones.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Stefan Molyneux interviewed a 19-year old Venezuelan a few days back. His account of what’s happening in Venezuela is eye-opening. According to him, the Venezuelan people are stupid – their low IQ’s allow them to be easily manipulated into accepting socialism, but now that the SHTF, they are crying out for Chavez again. They still believe he was the best president – even though he started the corruption, theft and slide into the gutter for Venezuela. The army controls the food supply, so the people are starving while those who have the right connections are eating well. No medicine, no functioning hospitals, no basics like toilet paper. And yet the international media does not cover this disaster. They were more than willing to sprout the wonders of socialism when there was still money to keep the ponzi scheme going under Chavez, but now that the coffers are empty – pillaged and stolen bare by the ruling communists – they are silent….Where is Sean Penn??
LikeLiked by 6 people
it’s been sitting there waiting for a man to give the orders.
not a big trigger, but pulled.
many are learning my donnie john will reach out…. setting up the bluff?
i am totally enamored and awestruck by trump. i know i don’t see his end play on any issue. he’s deep and i may well miss what he did even after it’s done. i’m believing he torqued the 9th on purpose – flush ’em out then correct the words, achieve the result plus spotlight the court bias. prime the public for gorsuch. amazing – a Godsend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You hear that name, and it just doesn’t sound very Venezuelan. Humpf.
LikeLiked by 18 people
My first thought also.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Likewise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly what I was thinking!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It most definitely does not. 🙄
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are a number of wealthy people in Central America and Venezuela that emigrated from the Middle East over the last 30 years or so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IKR?
LikeLike
According to Wikipedia: Early life[edit]
El Aissami was born on November 12, 1974[4] and was one of five children.[5] He spent his childhood in El Vigía, Mérida, Venezuela.[6] His father, Zaidan El Amin El Aissami, who is also known as Carlos Zaidan, was a Druze immigrant from Jabal al-Druze in Syria[7] and was an alleged military associate of Saddam Hussein.[8][9] Zaidan, who led a local Ba’athist Party in Venezuela and had connections with leftist political movements in the Middle East, supported Hugo Chávez during the February 1992 Venezuelan coup d’état attempt and was arrested.[10][5] His mother is of Lebanese origin.[11]
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Good” south American citizen, then……
LikeLike
Syrian father with a history of radical leftism. This guy sounds like a bad hombre.
LikeLike
That guys name sounded rather Musloid.
LikeLike
A lot of Middle Easterners emigrated to Central/South America — and while certainly not all of them…a goodly portion of crime families were in the mix. There were a lot of connections to communist movements — drug money helped finance a lot of commie stuff around the globe; connection is still active too: organized crime/Islamic jihad/socialist takeovers…scratch one and you will find the other two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The name sounds very Muzzie. They have infiltrated everywhere, like a cancer.
LikeLike
Paging Sean Penn. Mr. Penn, please pick up the white courtesy phone.
LikeLiked by 18 people
ROTFLMAO!!! Good one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may have hit the nail right on the head….Penn, Oliver Stone’s support of Hugo Chavez and Venezuela…could it be that they wanted their drugs and everyone else be damned. Spicoli may not just be a character Pennhamed played on screen.
I have no sources, its just something I heard from someone who knew that related it to the cousin of my long lost friend./sarc
LikeLike
Snidely Whiplash, Snidely Whiplash to the White Courtesly Telephone, please…..
LikeLike
You forgot Dishonest John.
LikeLike
Good start, next, do the same for Nieto.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Who is the top trafficker in Mexico? Someone(s) in high office is actively involved for the cartels to reign freely. I know that there is evidence that the President’s campaign may have been financed by the Cartels.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nieto uses drug running as a weapon of war against the USA. Nieto is a evil man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe that you are on to something and this notice of the Venezuelan VP is sort of like a warning shot across the bow of the Mexican president.
I think it turns out to be one hell of a negotiating lever for Trump……just another tool in his belt to use against Nieto.
Got to love the Donald!
….and it appears as if Sessions hit the ground running….watch for more….get the popcorn and drinks because the Trump Train is rolling, rolling, rolling….
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ex-President Foxx, me thinks thou dost protest too much. Or is it resist we much
LikeLiked by 8 people
Foxx in a boxx…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok, I can’t help it. One of my very favorite tongue twisting books…
Socks
Box
Knox
Knox in box.
Fox in socks.
Knox on fox
In socks in box.
Socks on Knox
And Knox in box.
Fox in socks
On box on Knox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Venezuelan communists, sketchy ‘Slim surnames, and cartelly druggies. What a trifecta of bad! No wonder no action under Obama administration. Sounds like all the Obama left’s “friends”.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I was just about to point this out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brothers
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone see dots connecting with Britain and British Isles?
Muslim Mayor of London connections to cast a blind eye or provide cover?
LikeLike
London as the Money-Laundering Financial Capital for Drug Cartels?
LikeLike
It breaks my heart watching what is happening to this country. I have been there many times and have a number of Venezuelan friends. Some still live there, but most have emigrated to Florida.
It is such a beautiful country that was a historical ally of the USA. Chavez and Maduro have destroyed the economy and country…what a shame.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cuba….Fidel & Chavez.
LikeLike
And the people of Venezuela go hungry.
LikeLike
Very sad
LikeLike
Manuel Noriega was also designated as some sort of drug kingpin before papa Bush invaded Panama… just saying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was there…not the “easy mission” as was made out to be, in the press.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noriega was the CIA’s boy.
He also had connections to the Cubans and to the sokka gakkai group in Japan (it has its own political party, koemetai, ps. don’t take my spellings as truth here, I’m guessing, and gave a lot of money to Noriega). Said group in Japan has a lot of interesting things about it too: Hollywood connections, accusations in Japan of being a cult..and being neo-nazis…lots of interfaith dialogue with a certain religion claimed to be peaceful too.
LikeLike
Tarek el wtf is VP of Venezuela?! That is disturbing right there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just the usual “el wtf” terrorism connections.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tareck_El_Aissami
LikeLiked by 5 people
Iran / Hezbollah heavily into narco trafficking ..Columbia/FARC. Mexico/Cartels..Hezbollah
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it weird this happened the same day Maduro banned CNN from the country for reporting fake news?
And the former WH squatter was BFF with Maduro.
Just trying to connect dots. Maybe there are none in this case.
https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/02/13/maduro-kicks-cnn-out-of-venezuela-for-report-on-school-food-shortages/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Disappointed that CNN will like this.
Great news against drugs smuggled into the US.
Trump hasn’t talked much about the drug trade since the NH primaries.
Heroin is extremely cheap.
The medical community, law enforcement, and families will benefit if the drug trafficking can be reduced into the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has been Middle Eastern immigration into South America. I worked with a Colombian whose ancestors were Lebanese
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many of the illegals coming through Mexico are Middle Eastern with Latino names. I’ve met one personally in Washington State. He went through some kind of court case. He was not deported.
LikeLike
And they say that many Nazis ended up in South America….
HMMMMM……..
LikeLike
A lot of them ended up in the ME:
https://millennialmonitor.com/middle-east-nazis/
Anwar Sadat (Ikwan/MB connection); Iraq/Syria (Baathist Party) — all with some connections to Adolf’s buddy boys (and the Mufti).
LikeLike
That’s what I’m talking about…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN HEADLINE: “Reckless Trump Admin. Destroying Treasured Diplomatic Relations With Venezuela”
Let’s see how the lugenpresse spins this one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
O Lord. Help us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t cry for me, Venezuela…..
LikeLike
Hahahahahahahahahahahaaa !
The only treasure Venezuela has is the world’s largest tarpit. It’s a big one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Law and order. Wow! Trump said drain the swamp. I thought he meant only in DC. He means the world wide swamp. Big job.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Reality sucks when you are on the wrong side.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who knows? Maybe as it plays out it will connect to the DC swamp.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hey maybe christie is going to the WH special prosecutor…lol. wishful thinking
LikeLike
Gen Ramon Davila ( Venezuelan Nat Guard) was indicted years ago for trafficking tons of cocaine onto Miami. Nothing happened to the CIA Station Chief (Campbell) who admitted helping him. Why its almost as if top people in our government were in on it. Fast and Furious except with drugs and vast profits
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s next see Soros identified as funding domestic terrorism.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Freeze Soro ass ets. Rico him & pedo Brock.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dissolve him in a vat of lime….. slowly….. let it take a couple of weeks…..
LikeLike
You pour de lyme on de crooked nut den mix it all up!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice.
LikeLike
We see Gen Kelley’s trip last week to Mexico yields more fruit – these sanctions, plus scheduling of SOS Tillerson’s visit to Mexico.
Secretary of State Tillerson planning trip to Mexico amid tense relations
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/13/secretary-state-tillerson-planning-trip-to-mexico-amid-tense-relations.html
Cannot keep up with all the winning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Okay. STOP with all the trips to Mexico. Where do we think shoulder-mounted missiles are that found their way into the enemies’ hands under Bathhouse Barry?
Make the Mexicans come to us. We have no business traversing to Mexico. Cut off the money now…they’ll come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yikes, gotta say I agree!!
LikeLike
I would actually prefer T-Rex not go unless he has mega security.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our government was most assuredly in on it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
When does Trump put the Taliban back in power in Afganistan so that they can eradicate the poppies again? Seems we were better off with them in charge. Now it is a money pit producing poppies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Taliban learned their lesson. They are now financed by the poppy growers.
Brief History: The Taliban tried to eradicate poppy growing. So, the poppy growers sided with the U.S. against the Taliban. The Taliban were defeated. Then instead of declaring victory and getting out, the brilliant George W. Bush, at the behest of the UN, tried to eradicate poppy growing. So the poppy growers financed the Taliban’s resurgence.
http://www.enterstageright.com/archive/articles/0510/0510afghanop.htm
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a longer history than that.
The Russians have been fighting them for DECADES…..
LikeLike
Fist Bump! 👊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! There is probably so many more arrests going on that we’re missing out on, simply because MSM refuses to cover them. This through, is really great news!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s like Miami Vice all over again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh. Don Johnson.
Just. Say. No…..
LikeLike
That’s what I thought of. I remember they would hint at businesses involved in running drugs. That arresting the street dealers and their suppliers wasn’t even making a dent in the problem.
LikeLike
Make no mistake folks!
Islam is not o only in the USA; It is present at every street corner of the whole WORLD.
It is an existential threat to the rest of the world’s civilizations.
Once the Arab Kings were done building their palaces out of the European marbles and Gold plated Rolls Royces; they spent maximum part of their leftover wealth generated by “Petro Dollars” to convert world to Islam. From last 35-40 years, Major part of their wealth went to the rest of the world’s civilizations through corrupt politicians for moral decay and economic degradation.
Remember; They have an obligation to ALLAH to do this.
Uni Party’s mad obsession to control Western Education System, Mad obsession to destroy 2nd Amendment, Creation of EPA, Laws specifically designed to curtail Western Entrepreneur ship and rewarding Freeloading Mentality and FINALLY Transporting Armies of Jihadist(Refugees) to the western countries; ALL WITH UNI PRATY’S POLITICAL SUPPORT explains it all.
It was a clear writing on the wall.
This country survived till date on 2nd Amendment.
Now we got REAL President in the World’s First Office. BAD TIME for the SoA’s(Soldiers of Allah).
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
So who is El Aissami’s main partner, Soros or the CIA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am certain Univision and it’s star journalist Jorge Ramos are on this story as we speak. It would be most helpful if they would share what they already know about contacts that the Obama administration had with some of these unsavory characters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thie biggest news for me is the VPs last name? what is that all about..
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hazil Rahanan, ISIS terrorist detained in Belgium had a Venezuelan diplomatic passport and voted in Aragua. They keep sinking deeper and deeper.
LikeLike
LikeLike
well, this is exactly what a functioning press would inform the public about on a typical news day instead of always running out the clock deflecting with manufactured stories to keep everyone ignorant, and thus unable to understand what’s happening in the world rather than equipped to make calm, informed decisions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
LikeLike
So… is this somehow linked to the Clinton Foundation?
Maybe…?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Venezuela kicked CNN out of the country.
The only honest thing Madero has done.
Hahahahaha.
But it is awful that the people and animals of Venezuela are starving. And it is despicable that the United States government overthrows good leaders to put in Communist and demented Dictators all around the world.
LikeLike
Anyone else notice that the Miami addresses (1425 Brickwell) is right across the water from Fisher Island. Hummm. Bushes, cocaine, CIA…Hummm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have long believed that barack Hussein Obama delayed the keystone pipeline to facilitate venezuala…and now this guy with the middle eastern name is Vice Prez of VZ…
Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah…..
Ok…uhmmm-hmmmmm….I KNEW there was a rat in the woodpile….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yakima Oil Trading, LLP in 2014 (a few months after its listing), leased almost 3k office space at ritzy 375 Park Ave. in NYC. Interestingly, Contemporary art dealer Tobias Meyer
leased 1,404 square feet on the same floor. Meyer headed the contemporary art division of
Sotheby’s for more than 20 years, before departing the firm to start a private art business.
Possibly a money laundering synergy through dodgy black market art sales?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or antiquites theft, like destroyed ancient ME Christian church religious relics?
LikeLike
See what happens when one attempts to elbow into the CIA’s business? International drug trafficking is the CIA’s bailiwick. Notice how heroin had nearly disappeared from the streets of the US by the 1990s? CIA appears again in Afghanistan in the 2000s & here we are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So we have a Muslim VP being busted by the Trump administration for drug trafficking and there are reports that ISIS terrorists obtained Venezuelan passports. A few days ago we had Muslim brothers working for Congressmen on intelligence committees fired for unauthorized access to government intel. There are reports circulating that the reason all those high level employees at the State Department were fired a few weeks ago after Rex Tillerson visited was because Tillerson wanted to purge a Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of the State Department.
Things are happening folks. Trump on the campaign trail has said that Hillary Clinton is ISIS’s VIP. How long until the long arm of the law finally catches up to Hillary and our former (and possibly secretly Muslim) President Obama?
When President Trump talks about eliminating ISIS, he doesn’t mean only the ones in the Middle East. He’s going after all of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump said he was going to stop the drugs from flowing in, he meant it. Watch the dominoes fall from here, simultaneously with more human trafficking and pedophile rings going down as well. They are inter-related. Maybe they will work northward from Venezuela to MEXICO where most of it is coming in. Then over to the Florida and JFK airport DRUG PORTAL, then our northern border.
I really like this Steve Mnuchin Trump’s new Treasury Secretary too. He gets confirmed and BOOM! The sanctions and designation of the dope dealin’ Venezuelans commence!
#Winning
LikeLike
The dominoes are falling one by one
#MAGA
LikeLike
I thought I was reading about the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOL!
Samark Lopez Bello is on twitter!
Mr. Lopez responds to OFAC.
LikeLike
One of the names above is Walid Makled Garcia.
Interesting name. Surname is Spanish and the first and middle ARABIC!
WHAT IN THE HELL (literally hell) is going on in VENEZUELA??!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only was El Aissami running drugs, he was providing Venzuelan passports to Middle Easterners with ties to Hamas and Hezbollah. How many of them entered the US and are still here?
In a 2015 report by the United States Department of State, “There were credible reports that Venezuela maintained a permissive environment that allowed for support of activities that benefited known terrorist groups.”[32] New York County District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau stated that while El Aissami was head of ONIDEX, Venezuela’s passport and naturalization agency, he provided passports to Hamas and Hezbollah members. He also stated that it was possible that El Aissami was recruiting Arab Venezuelans to train under Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.[15]Joseph Humire, executive director of SFS, states that “Tareck’s network is less ideological and more of a service provider … It’s not so much built on an ideological affinity to anybody, but who wants to pay to play.”[5]
In February 2017, CNN reported in their article, Venezuelan Passports, in the Wrong Hands?, an investigation performed focusing on the sale of Venezuelan passports to individuals in the Middle East, specifically Syria, Palestine, Iraq and Pakistan. According to Misael López Soto, a former employee at the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq who was also a lawyer and CICPC officer, the Bolivarian government would sell authentic passports to individuals from the Middle East, with the Venezuelan passport able to access 130 countries throughout the world without a visa requirement. López provided CNN documents showing how his superiors attempted to cover up the sale of passports, which were being sold from $5,000 to $15,000 per passport. A confidential intelligence report obtained by CNN stated that 173 individuals from the Middle East were linked to El Aissami, being given Venezuelan passports and ID’s between 2008 and 2015, and that some of these individuals had associations with Hezbollah.[34][32][35]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tareck_El_Aissami
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, these two pieces are excellent and very important. Shared them on Twitter and Reddit – hope this gets spread left and right.
LikeLike
Just thought of the BP Deep Horizon oil spill and how the rigs moved to Brazil and other South American locations. Seems Obama issued some favorable action to that effect.
Once the brain sees corruption here and there, it seems its everywhere.
Time for bed.
LikeLike
Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami) is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela.
Wut???
LikeLike
(If html supported a tag for falsetto voice, I would have deployed it above)
LikeLike