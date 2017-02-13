President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Joint Press Conference…

Posted on February 13, 2017 by

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking at a joint news conference, Monday February 13th, 2017.

105 Responses to President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Joint Press Conference…

  1. Pam says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:18 pm

  2. helmhood says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I hope President Trump brought hand sanitizer.

    • petszmom says:
      February 13, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      as a fellow germaphobe, trump should understand there is nothing like a good hand washing. i have worked to perfect my technique…my hands touch everything but i never bring my hands to my nose, mouth, eyes. as soon as i get home i wash my hands before touching anything in my home. it’s worked so far, haven’t been sick in years.

  3. Janice says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Yuck! Looks like a sissy boy.

  4. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Which fulfills the Biblical prophecy that there shall come a day where the lion and the lamb shall lie down together…..wink

  5. James F says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    They finally got a photo of Trump actually grabbing a pussy…or a pussy’s hand at least.

  6. True Colors says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    President Trump should publicly challenge Canada and Mexico to take all of the illegal aliens and so called “refugees” from the United States.

    TC

  7. maga2016 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Trump had a hard time dodging the question about unvetted Syrians invading from Canada

  8. Avi says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    who is Trudeau’s father?
    Teddy Kennedy? Keith Richards? or Pierre?

  9. rebel53blog says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Looks like someone who rents ice skates for a Saskatchewan Ice Rink

  10. beaujest says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Did Trudeau mention his former roommate Christopher Ingvaldson who was arrested for having child porn ?

  11. paper doll says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I see who is doing the leaning in, in deference…it’s not the lion

  12. gary says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Do you guys think Trudeau and Obama ever fooled around behind closed doors?

  13. Paula says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Body language is horrible for Trudea. Grinning like a girl and leaning his entire body towards President Trump to shake his hand. So much weakness in one pic.

    President Trump’s mouth is hilarious in the pics of the two walking together. It’s upturned in one corner as if he’s thinking this guy is such an incredible lightweight. LOL

  14. markstoval says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Trudea is a lightweight as has been mentioned, but he is dangerous for Canada. He is leading them in the same direction that California is going. Sad indeed.

    It is almost as if every country in the West wants to commit suicide.

  15. bertdilbert says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The Canadian Pajama Boy.

  16. Dekester says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Yes. You folks were sure fortunate, or maybe the Nov 8 election was indeed God inspired.

  17. trapper says:
    February 13, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Hah! Trump looks like a guy with good manners having to make nice with his annoying younger cousin at a family get together. Trudeau’s alright. We can’t expect folks to all be clones of each other. Perhaps if he keeps in touch and watches President Trump carefully over the coming months he will learn something.

    • Jenny R. says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      He is not “all right”. He is the son of Pierre Trudeau, and thus a flaming lefty. Don’t let his obvious weakness disabuse you of that…because he is so “airy” he will let his handlers make the decisions, and they are all lefties most likely in Soros’ backpockets, and he will not question them. He is the cute puppet face, and the “he’s all right” is part of the ploy.

      But yes, Trump had incredibly good manners

    • Patrick Blasz says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Couldn’t agree more. I see Trudeau as young and willing to learn. The choice will be his. He can become a great PM or just another.

  18. Bouchart says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Prime Minister Zoolander

  19. Disgusted says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    What is the significance here of this women crap? Wouldn’t these two have much more important items to discuss? Suffering? No. Women have been given the same kind of favoritism as what are considered MINORITIES have been favored with. If that little flamingo really was serious about doing good things for women, he should eliminate the possibility of Sharia taking hold in Canada. But he isn’t serious about anything good for his country. He has an agenda for himself! Being a LOSER!

    • LKA in LA says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      I was wondering also disgusted. I am a women and am just not inspired by all the hand wringing over womens so called issues. Sure, daycare could be more affordable but what is the government going to do about it? Does it really require meeting after meeting? As a taxpayer I am fed up with paying for everyones whims.

      • Zennalou says:
        February 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        Thank you! Glad I am not the only female bored with this issue.

      • BAM says:
        February 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Everything that was mentioned is all ready in place. Right after Pres. Trump talked about that (women in business), he talked about controlling the drug problem across the Canadian border. I think that was his “deal”. He probably got good assurances for drug control for….. something that’s a reality. He didn’t give any new up.

      • Dekester says:
        February 13, 2017 at 5:53 pm

        I think it was DJT pulling a fast one. Up here Trudeau was elected as being a ladies man. He like his father was elected primarily with the help of dopey women.

        Of course DJT is known as a misogynist. Particularly up here. What is it you fine folks say. ” taking the lumps out”

        Hard to paint him as that now.

      • susanswa says:
        February 13, 2017 at 6:24 pm

        That is what Ivanka is interested in – working women. I like the in-house daycare plan where the mom can go nurse or visit their children during breaks.

    • Zennalou says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      I am exhausted with the women issues as well, and I am female. Much more important issues to deal with.

  20. Disgusted says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I don’t want Trump to ever wear purple again or to do this thing with his hands that Merkle and Hillary always do. Just bad vibe from both references we don’t need, but I DO love he is looking away from the little guy with no trace of a smile. And there is Sir Winston, in the background again!

  21. Summer says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Why do they even bother with these pressers. The only thing that was revealed was the Canucks are scared shirtless of NAFTA being shredded but everybody already knew that.

    Good for the pajama boy to acknowledge that he has no business to lecture the President of the United States on how to conduct his business. The same stupid question was asked during the presser with the British PM. Do these idiots really expect the foreigners to start dissing the President in his own House, especially when their precious NAFTA is on life support? As Trump said many times, we hold all the cards, we just need to use them.

    • Zennalou says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Yes, they do expect the foreigners to start dissing the President in his own house, and the reason for that is because Mexico has done it on more than one occasion, with previous Presidents. I hope I never witness that again!

  22. NC PATRIOT says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I loved the “we don’t presume to tell another country how to conduct their business, but we will continue to set an example”—-my first thought was Yes—for STUPID !

  23. SpanglishKC says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Trudeau is Canada’s problem. Personally don’t care what he SAYS only what his country DOES and how it affects our economy and security. I have always liked the Canadian people and have enjoyed my visits to Canada…beautiful country great people. They are our neigbors so we have to find ways to continue to get along without sacrificing our national interests. Trump can be counted on to be personable and great at dealing with leaders of other countries. You can do that and be “tough” also; Unlike the previous 4 presidents who confused bending over for diplomacy.

    America is closer in heritage to Canadians than to Mexico plus you don’t have the anti-Gringo-ism bourne of lost wars and inferiority complex. Let’s not throw Canadian friendship away and work on Mexico. Its alwsys good to have more friends than enemies. One of my favorite things Trump would say is other countries would RESPECT USA when he became president. A respect derived from knowing USA was no longer a pushover but a country that looks out for its interest but also respectful of other countries. Our President demands and gives respect via his actions. We are on our way…

    • sadsack says:
      February 13, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      If you really liked Canadians, you would have found a way to keep the little sucker! Send us your President Trump!!!! Heck, Trump could run both countries.

  24. MfM says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Talking about Woman’s issues with Trudeau isn’t so bad. What could he really talk to him about and not have it turn into negative headlines for Trump?

    The whole Hillary loving left don’t want Trump to do anything reasonable with ‘woman’s issues’. This is taking that talking point head on.

  25. Pam says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:40 pm

  26. Betty says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Here is the whole picture of our President Donald Trump and that guy from Canada. It is magnificent, George Washington right behind them with Jefferson and Madison (?) as wing men. I never saw such a good picture of a president sitting in that room with a guest.

    Trust Donald Trump to make that room great again.

    • Betty says:
      February 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Oh, Winston Churchill and Dr. Martin Luther King jr. too.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      February 13, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      When I saw this happening this morning on Varney, it was very obvious that President Trump was very leery of Trudeau. If you look back to the same photo op with the Japanese PM, Trump held his hand for a very long time and even put his other hand on top of it. With Trudeau, Trump pulled away very quickly and bluntly cut the photo op. It was obvious that he was much more comfortable with the Japanese PM than with Trudeau.

  27. BAM says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    There’s a photo of the Ob. and PE Trump meeting where they are sitting in front of the fireplace, and it is very similar to the above photo that Sundance posted. There is a subtle difference in the seriousness of Pres. Trump’s expression as he looks away from either of them.

  28. jeans2nd says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    In related Wimmen in Canada news:

  29. MaineCoon says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    At least Trudeau had the guts to make an appearance – unlike south of the border.

    Trudeau is young, inexperienced, full of himself like JugEars when elected, out of his league, graduated into the position due to family, but not really qualified. Just a talking suit. PTrump exended deference to our northern neighbor. Now he’s on to business.

    I don’t think Trudeau has must too offer nor put on the table for negotiation. IMO President Trump will just do what is best for America because he’s dealing with an empty suit on the northern border.

    Yes, he does actually resemble Castro.

  30. darcy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I’m looking forward to the day, and praying for it, when President Trump holds a meeting in the White House in which he welcomes mothers, the stay-at-home moms who are — in the noxious milieu of the past 50 years — seen as less than human because they cannot, according to feminist dogma, stand as equals when measured against the women of America who Bring Home The Bacon even as they have children at home WHO NEED THEM.
    WHEN is motherhood — full-time motherhood going to be PRAISED AND LAUDED?????????
    IN THESE UNITED STATES?????????

