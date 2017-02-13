President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Joint Press Conference…

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking at a joint news conference, Monday February 13th, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking at a joint news conference, Monday February 13th, 2017.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In other words, that was all his handlers trusted PM Judy to talk about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope President Trump brought hand sanitizer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
as a fellow germaphobe, trump should understand there is nothing like a good hand washing. i have worked to perfect my technique…my hands touch everything but i never bring my hands to my nose, mouth, eyes. as soon as i get home i wash my hands before touching anything in my home. it’s worked so far, haven’t been sick in years.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Good advice. We don’t want him catching any diseases from the Canadian.
LikeLiked by 3 people
also carry hand sanitizer in your purse, in your car, at your desk at work, etc. That also works for me. I interface with the public all day long.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i don’t use hand sanitizer, don’t like the smell or the alcohol on hands. but i think in a pinch, it’s good stuff! i do carry wet wipes in the car, though, you never know what germ followed me into the car.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yuck! Looks like a sissy boy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yuuuuuup, and president Trump is going to spank that boy.
Maybe regularly.
LikeLike
Which fulfills the Biblical prophecy that there shall come a day where the lion and the lamb shall lie down together…..wink
LikeLiked by 9 people
The lion and the lamb shall lie down together……… but only one of them will get back up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Haha…..
LikeLike
That prophecy is about the new Earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We know. Did you miss the wink?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That Prophecy is about the New Covenant, Meaning when the Holy Spirit regenerates a sinner (they are born again) (John 3) They are then in the family of GOD. So people who were previously enemies are then brothers IN CHRIST. The Gospel brings together Lions and Lambs and makes them brothers IN CHRIST. I have a natural love for fellow saved brothers because they have the same HOLY SPIRIT in them sanctifying them as I have in me; sanctifying me and conforming us to the image of CHRIST
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jesus said “if you love me, keep my commandments”. Are you a commandment keeping Christian?
LikeLike
Correct….Note the wink….a sense of humor helps….. :0)
LikeLike
Some things shouldn’t be laughed about.
LikeLike
Enough
LikeLike
Poor Bambi didn’t know he was really a lamb. Lol 🙄
LikeLike
They finally got a photo of Trump actually grabbing a pussy…or a pussy’s hand at least.
LikeLiked by 13 people
President Trump should publicly challenge Canada and Mexico to take all of the illegal aliens and so called “refugees” from the United States.
TC
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent idea truecolors. Let’s make it our number one export.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a dual canadian / us citizen living in canada ….. sorry true colors we dont want them either regardless of our Prime Minister Ken Doll’s comments
LikeLiked by 4 people
No welfare in Mexico and too cold in Canada. Twin walls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump had a hard time dodging the question about unvetted Syrians invading from Canada
LikeLiked by 1 person
That should be up to Trudy to answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
who is Trudeau’s father?
Teddy Kennedy? Keith Richards? or Pierre?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumor says daddy is Fidel Castro.
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=justin+trudeau+and+fidel+castro+father&view=detail&mid=7A3E816EED43B20961B27A3E816EED43B20961B2&FORM=VIRE
Resemblance to Castro is uncanny/
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. Look at Pierre Trudeau’s & Margaret Trudeau’s (his parents’) faces.
LikeLike
http://www.magafeed.com/is-justin-trudeau-the-son-of-fidel-castro/
At the same ages…..spittin image……
Somebody’s mama was a real ho….
LikeLike
Fidel looks like Liam Neeson to me
LikeLike
Something about the dates not being quit right.
LikeLike
Geraldo Rivera
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pepe Le Pew ? Blacque Jacque Shellacque ?
LikeLike
Looks like someone who rents ice skates for a Saskatchewan Ice Rink
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Trudeau mention his former roommate Christopher Ingvaldson who was arrested for having child porn ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see who is doing the leaning in, in deference…it’s not the lion
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you guys think Trudeau and Obama ever fooled around behind closed doors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so, but Trudeau seems kind of weak for a head of state to me, like Obama did.
LikeLike
So weak! Yes, Gary. It’s impossible not to notice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a man and a boy strolling down the colonnade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Michael.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judging by the hug, obama sure tried…https://goo.gl/images/y8imzu
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. Oblablah looked like he was aiming for the lips ewww hahaha.
LikeLike
Eeuuww… do we still have that brain bleach around here somewhere?
LikeLike
Body language is horrible for Trudea. Grinning like a girl and leaning his entire body towards President Trump to shake his hand. So much weakness in one pic.
President Trump’s mouth is hilarious in the pics of the two walking together. It’s upturned in one corner as if he’s thinking this guy is such an incredible lightweight. LOL
LikeLiked by 7 people
And the pic w/ the two of them just sitting next to each other…wow! Is Trudea gay? He is sitting so much like a girl. Even holding his own hand to try to comfort himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not gay just “airy”. Look at this article. Very interesting. Says dominant people smile more in friendly situations and less in unfriendly ones. So whats that photo saying now?
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/sideways-view/201410/the-surprising-psychology-smiling
LikeLike
Oh c’mon now… Trudeau’s just sitting that way so no one can get a peek up his skirt. His mom raised him proper ;o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
Trouble is, Mama didn’t raise him. Trudeau is an abandoned child trying to make up for his loss by becoming a “feminist.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He just needs to go be a surf instructor in hawaii….then obama will move back there too.
LikeLike
I thought he might be gay also.
LikeLike
I watched some of the live feed of the meeting, after a couple of minutes in Trump’s body language was signaling that he was getting perturbed…Justin talked for triple the time (Trump was brief and to the point, wanted to listen to the people at the table) during the introduction (and threw in French, how cultured!), stammered, used a lot of personal pronouns…
In short, PM Trudeau blathered a lot, and our president was having a hard time listening to it.
Canada needs to get him out of there as soon as possible; he really is an incredible lightweight…and we do not need that on our northern border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why can’t Don Cherry be Prime minister of Canada?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought President Trump was getting impatient toof. After the first two questions he looked like he was thinking this press conference was a waste of his time. He grabbed the translation earpiece pretty quick when the Canadian pajama boy started speaking French too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Trump’s body language says it all. Something like why the hell do I have to waste time with this nancy-boy.
LikeLike
The fact that Prez Trump reference his weekend….his llooonnnggg, extended weekend with PM Abe, was a slam dunk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
paula, I watched the press conference, and it was clear to me from the tone and body language that Pres. Trump can’t stand this little $h!T…….
LikeLike
Oh wow! I’ve got to find the video so I can watch!
LikeLike
I didn’t watch the press conference … didn’t need to. the photos of Trump and the poor little wussy boy tell it all. Trump was aggravated at having to waste an entire day on this nonsense and he’s not real good at disguising it. I don’t blame him. Trudeau is a joke. Sorry Canada .. we love you guys, but you got an Obama with this idiot.
LikeLike
Trudea is a lightweight as has been mentioned, but he is dangerous for Canada. He is leading them in the same direction that California is going. Sad indeed.
It is almost as if every country in the West wants to commit suicide.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Canadian Pajama Boy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. You folks were sure fortunate, or maybe the Nov 8 election was indeed God inspired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah! Trump looks like a guy with good manners having to make nice with his annoying younger cousin at a family get together. Trudeau’s alright. We can’t expect folks to all be clones of each other. Perhaps if he keeps in touch and watches President Trump carefully over the coming months he will learn something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is not “all right”. He is the son of Pierre Trudeau, and thus a flaming lefty. Don’t let his obvious weakness disabuse you of that…because he is so “airy” he will let his handlers make the decisions, and they are all lefties most likely in Soros’ backpockets, and he will not question them. He is the cute puppet face, and the “he’s all right” is part of the ploy.
But yes, Trump had incredibly good manners
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes he seems extremely gullible and thus just as pliable. I can only hope Trump can be a father figure to Trudeau and show him the error of his ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree more. I see Trudeau as young and willing to learn. The choice will be his. He can become a great PM or just another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prime Minister Zoolander
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Opening that school for kids who c ant read good…oh boy thats appropriate!
LikeLike
What is the significance here of this women crap? Wouldn’t these two have much more important items to discuss? Suffering? No. Women have been given the same kind of favoritism as what are considered MINORITIES have been favored with. If that little flamingo really was serious about doing good things for women, he should eliminate the possibility of Sharia taking hold in Canada. But he isn’t serious about anything good for his country. He has an agenda for himself! Being a LOSER!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was wondering also disgusted. I am a women and am just not inspired by all the hand wringing over womens so called issues. Sure, daycare could be more affordable but what is the government going to do about it? Does it really require meeting after meeting? As a taxpayer I am fed up with paying for everyones whims.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you! Glad I am not the only female bored with this issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very bored.
Maybe that’s all they agreed on??
Still bored.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything that was mentioned is all ready in place. Right after Pres. Trump talked about that (women in business), he talked about controlling the drug problem across the Canadian border. I think that was his “deal”. He probably got good assurances for drug control for….. something that’s a reality. He didn’t give any new up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was DJT pulling a fast one. Up here Trudeau was elected as being a ladies man. He like his father was elected primarily with the help of dopey women.
Of course DJT is known as a misogynist. Particularly up here. What is it you fine folks say. ” taking the lumps out”
Hard to paint him as that now.
LikeLike
That is what Ivanka is interested in – working women. I like the in-house daycare plan where the mom can go nurse or visit their children during breaks.
LikeLike
I am exhausted with the women issues as well, and I am female. Much more important issues to deal with.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t want Trump to ever wear purple again or to do this thing with his hands that Merkle and Hillary always do. Just bad vibe from both references we don’t need, but I DO love he is looking away from the little guy with no trace of a smile. And there is Sir Winston, in the background again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do they even bother with these pressers. The only thing that was revealed was the Canucks are scared shirtless of NAFTA being shredded but everybody already knew that.
Good for the pajama boy to acknowledge that he has no business to lecture the President of the United States on how to conduct his business. The same stupid question was asked during the presser with the British PM. Do these idiots really expect the foreigners to start dissing the President in his own House, especially when their precious NAFTA is on life support? As Trump said many times, we hold all the cards, we just need to use them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, they do expect the foreigners to start dissing the President in his own house, and the reason for that is because Mexico has done it on more than one occasion, with previous Presidents. I hope I never witness that again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved the “we don’t presume to tell another country how to conduct their business, but we will continue to set an example”—-my first thought was Yes—for STUPID !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau is Canada’s problem. Personally don’t care what he SAYS only what his country DOES and how it affects our economy and security. I have always liked the Canadian people and have enjoyed my visits to Canada…beautiful country great people. They are our neigbors so we have to find ways to continue to get along without sacrificing our national interests. Trump can be counted on to be personable and great at dealing with leaders of other countries. You can do that and be “tough” also; Unlike the previous 4 presidents who confused bending over for diplomacy.
America is closer in heritage to Canadians than to Mexico plus you don’t have the anti-Gringo-ism bourne of lost wars and inferiority complex. Let’s not throw Canadian friendship away and work on Mexico. Its alwsys good to have more friends than enemies. One of my favorite things Trump would say is other countries would RESPECT USA when he became president. A respect derived from knowing USA was no longer a pushover but a country that looks out for its interest but also respectful of other countries. Our President demands and gives respect via his actions. We are on our way…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you really liked Canadians, you would have found a way to keep the little sucker! Send us your President Trump!!!! Heck, Trump could run both countries.
LikeLike
Talking about Woman’s issues with Trudeau isn’t so bad. What could he really talk to him about and not have it turn into negative headlines for Trump?
The whole Hillary loving left don’t want Trump to do anything reasonable with ‘woman’s issues’. This is taking that talking point head on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bullcrap!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Not crazy about this pic.
LikeLike
Oh my! Iam sorry but women have been at the table. Remember Hillary, Pelosi, Boxer? How about relief from the illegials? Relief from the welfare queens? Relief from government liars. Media liars. When did women become so pathetic? I am a women and have never felt pathetic. I just make it happen and I am not waiting on others to make it happen for me.
LikeLike
And ps, Ivanaka is not an elected official. I love President Trump and like Ivanka so do not bash me. However, she needs to find something else to do.
LikeLike
Inappropriate.
LikeLike
Here is the whole picture of our President Donald Trump and that guy from Canada. It is magnificent, George Washington right behind them with Jefferson and Madison (?) as wing men. I never saw such a good picture of a president sitting in that room with a guest.
Trust Donald Trump to make that room great again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, Winston Churchill and Dr. Martin Luther King jr. too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good eye, Betty.
LikeLike
When I saw this happening this morning on Varney, it was very obvious that President Trump was very leery of Trudeau. If you look back to the same photo op with the Japanese PM, Trump held his hand for a very long time and even put his other hand on top of it. With Trudeau, Trump pulled away very quickly and bluntly cut the photo op. It was obvious that he was much more comfortable with the Japanese PM than with Trudeau.
LikeLike
There’s a photo of the Ob. and PE Trump meeting where they are sitting in front of the fireplace, and it is very similar to the above photo that Sundance posted. There is a subtle difference in the seriousness of Pres. Trump’s expression as he looks away from either of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally noticed that too. Trump looking away, probably thinking, when will this farce be over?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In related Wimmen in Canada news:
LikeLike
That’s a woman? 😝 Yuck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least Trudeau had the guts to make an appearance – unlike south of the border.
Trudeau is young, inexperienced, full of himself like JugEars when elected, out of his league, graduated into the position due to family, but not really qualified. Just a talking suit. PTrump exended deference to our northern neighbor. Now he’s on to business.
I don’t think Trudeau has must too offer nor put on the table for negotiation. IMO President Trump will just do what is best for America because he’s dealing with an empty suit on the northern border.
Yes, he does actually resemble Castro.
LikeLike
I’m looking forward to the day, and praying for it, when President Trump holds a meeting in the White House in which he welcomes mothers, the stay-at-home moms who are — in the noxious milieu of the past 50 years — seen as less than human because they cannot, according to feminist dogma, stand as equals when measured against the women of America who Bring Home The Bacon even as they have children at home WHO NEED THEM.
WHEN is motherhood — full-time motherhood going to be PRAISED AND LAUDED?????????
IN THESE UNITED STATES?????????
LikeLike
I agree Darcy!!!!
LikeLike