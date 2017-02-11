Mexican President Nieto Seeks To Protect Mexicans From a Life in Mexico…

There is something uniquely bizarre about the President of a country fighting to provide a better life for the citizens of his country by keeping them out of his country.

Yet that’s exactly what Mexican President Peña Nieto did yesterday, when the government of Mexico announced they would be attempting to keep their own citizens out of Mexico in order to provide them a better life in the U.S.

(Via CNN) […] Earlier Friday, Mexico warned its citizensliving in the United States to “take precautions” and remain in contact with consular officials, following the deportation of an undocumented mother while she was on a routine check-in with US immigration authorities.

[…] Mexican consulates “have intensified their work of protecting fellow nationals, foreseeing more severe immigration measures to be implemented by the authorities of this country [USA], and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process,” the statement said. –LINK–

Apparently Making Mexico Great Again is out of the question !