Mexican President Nieto Seeks To Protect Mexicans From a Life in Mexico…

There is something uniquely bizarre about the President of a country fighting to provide a better life for the citizens of his country by keeping them out of his country.
Yet that’s exactly what Mexican President Peña Nieto did yesterday, when the government of Mexico announced they would be attempting to keep their own citizens out of Mexico in order to provide them a better life in the U.S.
(Via CNN) […] Earlier Friday, Mexico warned its citizensliving in the United States to “take precautions” and remain in contact with consular officials, following the deportation of an undocumented mother while she was on a routine check-in with US immigration authorities.
[…] Mexican consulates “have intensified their work of protecting fellow nationals, foreseeing more severe immigration measures to be implemented by the authorities of this country [USA], and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process,” the statement said. –LINK–
Fingers girl makes my blood boil
LikeLiked by 11 people
And the Mexican president can kiss my patootie… He has no choice but to take back his citizens. grrrrr😡
LikeLiked by 5 people
Especially the twin sons of a Mexican firefighter here illegally…Jose and Hose B.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He (Nee toe) has to say this… Too many disgruntled and in general gruntled repatriated illegal immigrants herded back with no money and now a drain on the mexican economy oh and the double whammy of no illicit funds being sent back, well, they be starting to stir the nitroglycerin with a blender… You can’t make this up… A country’s leader saying his people are better off in another country? Really? May as well come out and say “our country sucks! Good for you my fellow countrymen… Do what you have to to stay in the shadows – trust me, as leader of your country you managed to escape, you are better off in a foreign gulag than the beloved country of your birth.”
If I can be so bold, laugh at them. Finger girl, bet she ain’t smiling now… I bet a lot of people are not so sure of themselves now. Lastly, this is only the conclusion of week three… As Larry the cable guy is apt to say, that thar is sum funny shit right there…
LikeLike
Gotta feelin’ that smile has been removed
LikeLike
Fe, that is why I love love love that picture. She makes my blood boil too and my guess is it really upsets millions of law abiding citizens . It’s perfect! She is the poster child for the ungrateful, spit in your face, take your stuff, entitled illegals. It awakens a cold hard anger and a steely resolve to march on and win this fight! Go President Trump!
LikeLike
Don’t get mad. Compile data for ICE. Always channel anger into action.
LikeLike
I wish she could be identified and hastily deported.
LikeLike
Chickens got to go home to roost. Sorry Jose~
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup!
LikeLike
This just demonstrates how upside down this world has become. It’s such a shame that Nieto would rather throw his citizens to the wolves rather than do everything possible to make his country better by giving them better paying jobs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FTA”…and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process…”
It sure sounds to me like Nieto’s being coached by lefties in this country on what to say so CNN (State Dept’s media whore of record) can broadcast this twaddle to people foolish enough to tune in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t that be a violation of the Logan Act?
LikeLike
Don’t forget the immense amount of money drugs bring into their country.
LikeLike
Their top three “industries” (the order changing periodically) are oil, “remittances” and narcotics. Then donkey shows.
LikeLike
Excellent post! This is the argument that needs to be made to Mexican officials that are trying to usurp our sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So ‘splain to me again why people who are in this country ILLEGALLY have any sort of right to due process in our court system. There is no good reason why we should not be able to just put them on a bus or a plane and send them back where they came from. Let their own government sort it out. They can all get off the plane / bus at the capital building in Mexico City.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like guerrilla warfare to me, imo.
LikeLike
Nieto is looking at this all wrong! As the Mexican nationals in USA illegally sell their belingings and return to Mexico cash in hand…Mexico will see a massive influx of greenbacks into its economy of billions and billions. Nieto should be encouraging repatriation of its citizens as fast as possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on world leaders to get their houses in order. Imagine Mexico & the Middle East actually having to take responsibility for their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “white Mexicans” that run Mexico don’t want the dark skin/Indian-descent natives there. Some would say Nieto and is ilk are raciss.
LikeLike
Bingo!….elitist, racist, bigoted, hypocritical trash.
LikeLike
I thought those people would be fantastic workers and that the whole world wants them?
I also don’t understand why Merkel feels the need to force immigrants on other countries – why doesn’t she keep them in Germany? She said all those people were the future of the global economy, now she pays them to leave. Weird!
LikeLike
The globalist are seeing all their plans of one government fading away. They are giving everything they have now trying to keep President Trump from getting a foot hold. There is going to be an onslaught of this kind of tactics, so be sure you are inoculated.
LikeLike
Nothing bizarre about this at all. The Mexican president is doing the bidding of his globalist owners. This is all about the effort to completely destroy America, nothing more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s sickening to realize these criminal invaders and their ACLU “attorney’s” speaking of DUE PROCESS. Tell that to the millions of actual Americans the extortion revenue service has stolen everything from without any due process at all.
Coldest anger imaginable…
LikeLike
The tide has re-turned.
The wave of wretched refuse teeming on offending shores.
Life’s a beach when you’re wet back.
LikeLike
What a world. President Helping citizens of his country stay in another country just because he says it’s for their own benefit. Yeah right.
Ah, no Jose. They are yours and they aren’t here legally so you get them back. Your immigration laws are much stricter than ours so you know how this should work, right?
Guess you’re worried about the stoppage of money from the states and the drug sales aren’t you. Too damn bad. The free ride is over and those here illegally with criminal records are headed back first. They have no constitutional rights to anything in America. Our wall is going up. More patrols and enforcement of our immigration laws is beginning and will continue. So suck it up and open your arms to all the Mexicans headed to the homeland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can they continue with the Reconquista if we deport the conquistadors?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously? Really? Real life is imitating the Twilight Zone? The elected leader of a “proud” country is telling his citizens abroad living illegally to keep a low profile and “take precautions”? Wow! A few months ago, I had to limit my news intake because it was depressing. Now, I have to because I keep looking for what happens next… And this is only three weeks in… Mr President, I am not asking you to stop winning, but please slow down a little. You are wearing us out trying to keep up…
LikeLike
No problem. And the US will arm and support the Zapatistas in Chiapas. Like a little uprising, scarecrow?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico does not like Mexicans???!
LikeLike
If they want Their “due process”, go back to Mexico and do it from there. The globalist is gaslighting them (and the left) to think they have this due process right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The correct, overdue processing has begun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are the “criminals illegals” President Trump promised to round up first, so Nieto better start finding some room in his prisons, because those “bad hombres” he ran out of his nation and into ours are coming home.
LikeLiked by 1 person