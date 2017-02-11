Mexican President Nieto Seeks To Protect Mexicans From a Life in Mexico…

Posted on February 11, 2017 by

There is something uniquely bizarre about the President of a country fighting to provide a better life for the citizens of his country by keeping them out of his country.

Yet that’s exactly what Mexican President Peña Nieto did yesterday, when the government of Mexico announced they would be attempting to keep their own citizens out of Mexico in order to provide them a better life in the U.S.

piena-neito

(Via CNN) […] Earlier Friday, Mexico warned its citizensliving in the United States to “take precautions” and remain in contact with consular officials, following the deportation of an undocumented mother while she was on a routine check-in with US immigration authorities.

[…]  Mexican consulates “have intensified their work of protecting fellow nationals, foreseeing more severe immigration measures to be implemented by the authorities of this country [USA], and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process,” the statement said. –LINK

Apparently Making Mexico Great Again is out of the question !

make-mexico-great-again-2illegal aliens major

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Death By Illegal Alien, Dept Of Justice, DHS, Illegal Aliens, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Mexico, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Mexican President Nieto Seeks To Protect Mexicans From a Life in Mexico…

  1. Fe says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Fingers girl makes my blood boil

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      February 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      And the Mexican president can kiss my patootie… He has no choice but to take back his citizens. grrrrr😡

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        February 11, 2017 at 3:24 pm

        Especially the twin sons of a Mexican firefighter here illegally…Jose and Hose B.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        February 11, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        He (Nee toe) has to say this… Too many disgruntled and in general gruntled repatriated illegal immigrants herded back with no money and now a drain on the mexican economy oh and the double whammy of no illicit funds being sent back, well, they be starting to stir the nitroglycerin with a blender… You can’t make this up… A country’s leader saying his people are better off in another country? Really? May as well come out and say “our country sucks! Good for you my fellow countrymen… Do what you have to to stay in the shadows – trust me, as leader of your country you managed to escape, you are better off in a foreign gulag than the beloved country of your birth.”

        If I can be so bold, laugh at them. Finger girl, bet she ain’t smiling now… I bet a lot of people are not so sure of themselves now. Lastly, this is only the conclusion of week three… As Larry the cable guy is apt to say, that thar is sum funny shit right there…

        Like

        Reply
    • BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
      February 11, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      Gotta feelin’ that smile has been removed

      Like

      Reply
    • GForce says:
      February 11, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Fe, that is why I love love love that picture. She makes my blood boil too and my guess is it really upsets millions of law abiding citizens . It’s perfect! She is the poster child for the ungrateful, spit in your face, take your stuff, entitled illegals. It awakens a cold hard anger and a steely resolve to march on and win this fight! Go President Trump!

      Like

      Reply
    • highinformationvoter says:
      February 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Don’t get mad. Compile data for ICE. Always channel anger into action.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 11, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      I wish she could be identified and hastily deported.

      Like

      Reply
  2. HBD says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Chickens got to go home to roost. Sorry Jose~

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    This just demonstrates how upside down this world has become. It’s such a shame that Nieto would rather throw his citizens to the wolves rather than do everything possible to make his country better by giving them better paying jobs.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    FTA”…and possible violations to constitutional precepts during such operations and problems with due process…”

    It sure sounds to me like Nieto’s being coached by lefties in this country on what to say so CNN (State Dept’s media whore of record) can broadcast this twaddle to people foolish enough to tune in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Excellent post! This is the argument that needs to be made to Mexican officials that are trying to usurp our sovereignty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. DGinGA says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    So ‘splain to me again why people who are in this country ILLEGALLY have any sort of right to due process in our court system. There is no good reason why we should not be able to just put them on a bus or a plane and send them back where they came from. Let their own government sort it out. They can all get off the plane / bus at the capital building in Mexico City.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Vixey says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Sounds like guerrilla warfare to me, imo.

    Like

    Reply
  8. SpanglishKC says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Nieto is looking at this all wrong! As the Mexican nationals in USA illegally sell their belingings and return to Mexico cash in hand…Mexico will see a massive influx of greenbacks into its economy of billions and billions. Nieto should be encouraging repatriation of its citizens as fast as possible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Nicole Coulter says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Trump is ratcheting up the pressure on world leaders to get their houses in order. Imagine Mexico & the Middle East actually having to take responsibility for their own.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Stringy Theory says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    The “white Mexicans” that run Mexico don’t want the dark skin/Indian-descent natives there. Some would say Nieto and is ilk are raciss.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sa_Bi says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I thought those people would be fantastic workers and that the whole world wants them?

    I also don’t understand why Merkel feels the need to force immigrants on other countries – why doesn’t she keep them in Germany? She said all those people were the future of the global economy, now she pays them to leave. Weird!

    Like

    Reply
  12. FofBW says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    The globalist are seeing all their plans of one government fading away. They are giving everything they have now trying to keep President Trump from getting a foot hold. There is going to be an onslaught of this kind of tactics, so be sure you are inoculated.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Neural says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Nothing bizarre about this at all. The Mexican president is doing the bidding of his globalist owners. This is all about the effort to completely destroy America, nothing more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    It’s sickening to realize these criminal invaders and their ACLU “attorney’s” speaking of DUE PROCESS. Tell that to the millions of actual Americans the extortion revenue service has stolen everything from without any due process at all.

    Coldest anger imaginable…

    Like

    Reply
  15. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The tide has re-turned.
    The wave of wretched refuse teeming on offending shores.
    Life’s a beach when you’re wet back.

    Like

    Reply
  16. cjzak says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    What a world. President Helping citizens of his country stay in another country just because he says it’s for their own benefit. Yeah right.

    Ah, no Jose. They are yours and they aren’t here legally so you get them back. Your immigration laws are much stricter than ours so you know how this should work, right?

    Guess you’re worried about the stoppage of money from the states and the drug sales aren’t you. Too damn bad. The free ride is over and those here illegally with criminal records are headed back first. They have no constitutional rights to anything in America. Our wall is going up. More patrols and enforcement of our immigration laws is beginning and will continue. So suck it up and open your arms to all the Mexicans headed to the homeland.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Deb says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    How can they continue with the Reconquista if we deport the conquistadors?

    Like

    Reply
  18. kimosaabe says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Seriously? Really? Real life is imitating the Twilight Zone? The elected leader of a “proud” country is telling his citizens abroad living illegally to keep a low profile and “take precautions”? Wow! A few months ago, I had to limit my news intake because it was depressing. Now, I have to because I keep looking for what happens next… And this is only three weeks in… Mr President, I am not asking you to stop winning, but please slow down a little. You are wearing us out trying to keep up…

    Like

    Reply
  20. emet says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    No problem. And the US will arm and support the Zapatistas in Chiapas. Like a little uprising, scarecrow?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MVW says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Mexico does not like Mexicans???!

    Like

    Reply
  23. FofBW says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    If they want Their “due process”, go back to Mexico and do it from there. The globalist is gaslighting them (and the left) to think they have this due process right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Tejas Rob says:
    February 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    These are the “criminals illegals” President Trump promised to round up first, so Nieto better start finding some room in his prisons, because those “bad hombres” he ran out of his nation and into ours are coming home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s