Jeffrey Toobin Catching On – President Trump’s Executive Order Wins by Losing…

There are two ways you can tell when moonbats are losing, one is subtle the other is obvious. A subtle indicator is how the entire MSM apparatus switched (literally overnight on Thursday) from calling President Trump’s executive order a “Muslim ban” to calling it a “Travel Ban”.
The more transparently obvious indicator is when someone like swamp defender Jeffrey Toobin tells his fellow travelers: ‘not so fast on that celebration there folks‘.
[…] The botched launch of the order, as well as the President’s crude attempts to disparage the judges who evaluated it, certainly poisoned the atmosphere in which the case was heard. But it’s clear that the Justice Department will keep pressing the defense of the executive order, and the plaintiffs’ celebrations, while understandable, may turn out to be premature. –link–
The best hope for the moonbat’s position against Trump -in final disposition- was expedited travel to the U.S. Supreme Court while there’s still a 4-4 split.
As we pointed out yesterday, the ninth circuit victory to the plaintiff’s side of the argument puts the leverage of requesting a SCOTUS review in the hands of the Trump administration – and they are in no hurry to get there just yet.
U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Friday aboard Air Force One that he is considering issuing a new travel ban executive order, while White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the administration could still escalate a legal dispute over Trump’s original travel ban to the Supreme Court.
[…] In a surprise visit with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida from Washington, Trump said he was considering “a brand new order” that could be issued as soon as Monday or Tuesday if he decides to move in that direction.
[…] Earlier, a White House official had said that the administration was not planning to escalate the legal dispute to the Supreme Court, but Priebus later on Friday told reporters that such a move remained a possibility.
“Every single court option is on the table, including an appeal of the Ninth Circuit decision on the TRO to the Supreme Court, including fighting out this case on the merits,” Priebus said.
“And, in addition to that, we’re pursuing executive orders right now that we expect to be enacted soon that will further protect Americans from terrorism.” –link–
For all intents and purposes President Trump can effectively implement the national security ‘travel ban’ through the authority of executive policy by outlining principles of “extreme vetting”.
“Extreme vetting” can be just about any national security enhancement the Trump administration determines. For example, if there’s no U.S. embassy to issue a travel visa in the country of origin, a simple flex of a rule mandating that basic requirement can effectively rule out hope for a travel permit from 5 of the 7 countries within the original order.
Underlying the strength of President Trump’s position, and in a highly unusual example in that regard, we find a judge within the ninth circuit court of appeals requesting a vote for an en banc review of the originating appellate three person decision. Neither the plaintiff (Washington state) nor the defendant (Trump DOJ) requested a full ninth circuit review (en banc decision).
The victorious plaintiff would have no motivation for such a review, and the DOJ doesn’t need to rush any appeal given the alternative avenues to accomplish the same goals.
In the interim Democrats, their activists and the liberally-minded judiciary are on the hook if any terrorist event takes place where U.S. national security is compromised. Eventually the case might -if Trump DOJ wants it- make it to the supreme court and the Executive authority will be upheld. Politically it is a win/win/win scenario for President Trump.
In the larger context, if the Trump DOJ had won the ninth circuit appeal they would have been in a weaker position because the plaintiff (Washington State) would have cause for an automatic appeal to SCOTUS. By losing in the ninth circuit Trump holds the leverage for next steps. It is an odd albeit not unfamiliar situation.
Historically, in both the George Zimmerman legal case and the Freddie Gray legal case the aggregate activists wanted their side to lose. It’s easier, better, for BLM activists, to frame the legal system as broken when they lose. Losing provides the conduit to shout: ‘See, the system is broken’. This is why CTH always framed those prior cases as politically motivated, not actually legal cases.
Politics, not law, drove both of those prior cases to court and the subsequent trials. The legal outcomes were entirely predictable and correct. However, the losing side leveraged their loss to fuel a false narrative and change a moment into a movement.
In an odd dynamic, in this situation the roles are uniquely reversed. Politically, Trump wins by losing in the Ninth Circuit Appeal and everyone sees how corrupt the system is. However, unlike Zimmerman or Gray, in the final disposition – the law will fall rightly upon the side of Trump. Jeffrey Toobin is one of a multitude of legal analysts advance signaling this eventual outcome to those who will have to swallow the bitter pill.
While all this is going on President Trump can confidently enjoy his weekend; and in full relaxation and comfort mode, map out the next aspect to a winning strategy.
🙂
… and Trump shot first. 😉
Checkmate!
The American people are thrilled that the Left, including Dems, Judges, and the Dishonest Media, support non-citizens from Jihadi nations over the security of the American people. :s Our President has once again exposed our enemies, both foreign and domestic.
President Trump is insuring his 2020 re election and those that fall in line. Opposition will be labeled according. It’s stunning to watch real time political talent at work.
Sure, let the 9th Circuit be in charge ir border security. Swell idea. Sleep well, they’re on it.
It was almost hysterically funny to see the ninth circuit shaking in their boots yesterday. Not only does president Trump have leverage here but the most important thing is that he has the American people on his side.
“Too Late” Toobin and the 9th are in the same leaky boat. It doesn’t matter what they do or say now. They can’t un-slash their wrists or pull a “Never mind!”
Trump will leverage their stupidity to quash any foolishness over his Supreme Court nominations.
Hat tip, Sundance – marvelously done!
Excellent reporting Sundance. I adore the snuggling Lions.😊
Well, it is “Caturday”, after all. With Trump, we just have to upgrade to bigger cats.
Ok, President Trump, Tweet it: “9th Circus blocks my immigration pause from 7 danger countries; NOT ONE Congressional Democrat stood up for Americans’ Security.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
The hook was that the MSM and other usual suspects were drooling and gleeful over the chance of a SCOTUS ruling. Fishy. That led me to think there is a RAT waiting in SCOTUS. Very Fish stuff. In that case Gorsuch would not be of help. It would be 5 to 4.
Obviously another crushing defeat for DJT!
First order of business is to let the 9th Circus stew in its own juice until Thursday afternoon.
Personally, I would not give them ANY further briefs. I enjoy watching pretzels being made.
Looks like now Schumer and the reast if Team Turd has something to really cry about.
President Trump was remarkably calm with a noticeable strong resolve in his manner on Friday, We have an incredible POTUS!!! May God continue to bless and guide him! So grateful for him!!
Clever name, Joyful Noise. Wish I had thought of that!
I wonder if this is the reason why the DOJ did such a poor job arguing before the 3-judge panel in the 9th Circuit? I would appear the ruling was the best possible outcome for President Trump because it illustrates the failings of the liberal 9th Circuit while not really taking immigration authority away from the president.
FOX… video take on this..
What’s Next For Trump’s Ban/ Executive Order
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5319967411001/?#sp=show-clips
It amazes me that the decadent, black-robed politicians in the 9th Cir. hadn’t taken the measure of the president before issuing their rubbish legal decision. I hope they pay for that mistake. Congress must destroy the 9th and replace it with honest courts.
From now on I’ll call it ‘splodey chess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, you are amazing in your steadfast calm when we, your readers freak out with all the negative crap. I endeavor to be a better, calmer Trump supporter. I may be wrong, but i feel the shift in the nation, no wait, the world towards Trump. He sure does win a lot. Reading blogs and other article comments, and folks are beginning to use humor laced with sarcasm in dealing with the liberals. The white guilt hogwash is fertile ground for some damn funny posts and reponses from the happy warriors.
The best example is the stuff Milo is putting on Facebook. It is all good with some of them dangerous if your having a coffee (prepare to spray your laptop or any other device).
This one was especially giggle worthy.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=843703149100915&substory_index=0&id=423006854503882
It’s a tough lesson but one learns to become less dependent on outcomes beyond their control.
Or they die young of a premature heart attack.
Never worry about stuff you cannot control.
Beat them at their own game; on their own turf.
Then tear down the goal posts so they can never be moved again.
I didn’t know if the 9th court lost it could have gone to the Supreme Court regardless. In that case it would be far more beneficial for Trump to get to choose the battlefield.
I think everyone except the clueless know Trump will prevail, and they knew he would from day one of the order. It’s the BROAD POWERS, stupid. They are making all the noise they can so they can claim a win because ‘obviously’ it was ‘a botched rollout’. Far too often the botched or similar assessment is being parroted by the lame stream media.
That picture shows how much fun Trump is having. He deserves it.
Heads: Trump Wins; Tails: the left loses. That’s my kind of odds. Go President Trump. MAGA!
I am so proud to have such a brilliant leader on our side. I’ve been waiting for this since Reagan (most first vote). I never thought I would see the middle class win again. He is far more than I could have ever hoped for. Everyday just gets better and better.
I want to see his success keep going in the right direction well past his terms. The key to that is illegal immigrants and voter fraud. It is so tied together. The census is coming up in 2020. The illegal immigrants need to be removed before that happens, then we get a redistribution of representatives away from their strong holds in places like California, New York, Texas, etc. and more representation to we the citizens. So many benefits for us. Among those would be they will lose even more seats in the House of Representatives strengthening our hold for years and years.
I hope next he examines the refugees already here to insure they were feted properly and remove those as well before they get a strong hold here. I have no doubt that is coming once the process is in place.
I think I found a copy of the the applicable rules — finally.
http://michellawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/11/Ninth-Circuit-En-Banc-Procedure-Guide.pdf
Here’s the pertinent part:
II. SUA SPONTE CALL FOR EN BANC VOTE
If the losing party does not file a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc, a judge may
call for an en banc vote sua sponte so long as it is within 7 days of the expiration of the party’s
time for filing a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc. G.O. 5.4(c)(3). This means that the
sua sponte call must ordinarily be made within 21 days of the filing of the panel’s decision.
G.O.5.4(c)(3).3
But when the panel grants a party an extension of time to file a petition for
rehearing or rehearing en banc, the time to make a sua sponte call will extend for 7 days after the
petition is due. G.O. 5.4(c)(3).
And here’s a link to the official general order right from the 9th Circuit site:
http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/uploads/rules/general_orders/9thCircuitGeneralOrders.pdf
Trump never ceases to amaze me. Always at least one step ahead!
In a surprise visit with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida from Washington, Trump said he was considering “a brand new order” that could be issued as soon as Monday or Tuesday if he decides to move in that direction.
Slightly off topic, but I would love to see a side-by-side photo comparison of POTUS’ Air Force One press entourage with that photo of the moony-eyed bootlickers who were flying around with the Hillary campaign last autumn.
Sundance got it figured out again.
Trump was going to win no matter what he does, or, does not do. To rule against Trump, the courts must reverse their rulings stating that the Fed Govt are the only ones who have authority in Immigration matters. If they reverse those rulings, the states would then have the authority to deal with immigration
