DNC Candidate Keith Ellison Wants Full Democrat Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination…

Posted on February 11, 2017 by

During the last of the DNC regional forum’s today in Baltimore Maryland, leading candidate Keith Ellison outlines why every non-Democrat should hope he wins the chairmanship.

Ellison’s expressed approach is that Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch should be filibustered by all Senate Democrats.  This is Keith Ellison’s strategy:

keith-ellison

BALTIMORE – […]  Ellison said Democrats should filibuster Gorsuch’s confirmation after Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama‘s nominee for the seat.

“We have to oppose Gorsuch at every millimeter, and the reason why is Republicans stole a Democratic seat,” he said. “We cannot capitulate to that kind of bullying. They’re the ones who broke the rules.”  (more)

This short-sighted, inside the bubble and disconnected approach plays brilliantly into the hands of team Trump.  This approach is exactly what will trigger the nuclear option as we have described previously.

PREVIOUSLY […]  Judge Gorsuch will take the bench with the customary vocal goofball moonbattery of the far-left, perhaps with some Trump Derangement Syndrome sprinkled on top, but he will take the bench.

Senator Schumer’s only play is to delay the confirmation process because he doesn’t want Gorsuch on this year’s SCOTUS rulings, which by itself is doubtful if McConnell finds his balls, but Schumer will NOT block the overall nomination. Here’s why.

gorsuch-4

Not taking anything away from Dr. Gorsuch because his credentials are impeccable and he’s already sailed through confirmation previously. However there are other factors.

CONTEXT – First, four justices on SCOTUS have already openly expressed their frustration with a broken legislative branch of government.  In the past two years almost every case in front of the Supreme Count has traveled there as an outcome of congressional inability to construct clarity bi-partisan legislation.

President Obama and Harry Reid created the lack of bipartisanship in legislation. Only the Obama appointees and Ginsburg have bitten their proverbial lip on the issue.  Everyone knows this simple truism.

The court is currently 4-4 with one missing.

Justice Kennedy is 80 years old and has openly stated he wants to retire.  Kennedy views Gorsuch, his former clerk and protege’ as his replacement. Justice Kennedy sees Judge Gorsuch through a mirrored perspective.

With Gorsuch ideologically filling his legacy gap, it is reasonable to see Kennedy stepping down after the SCOTUS season this year.  Most likely using the period of July/August 2017 recess for the term of replacement.

Justice Kennedy’s exit then provides President Trump with nominee #2.

Senator Schumer is not stupid.  He knows this.

Chuck Schumer close upSCHUMER’S CARDS – If Schumer filibusters Judge Gorsuch now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will, most likely, use the nuclear option and point to Senator Schumer as the reason therein.

That means Judge Gorsuch on the bench having needed only 51 votes.  McConnell points to Schumers intransigence and also points to the former overwhelming bipartisan confirmation of Gorsuch, against the backdrop of the Judges impeccable character and credentials etc.

Deployment of the nuclear option means, more consequentially, when Justice Kennedy announces his retirement, ANY replacement – including a much, much more conservative replacement like Pryor – is a guaranteed seat only needing 51 votes.

Think about it.  The court would then lean even further to the right, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 2017, (now 84-years-old), clinging to a respirator in year one of President Trump’s tenure.

SEAT #3 – Can Ginsburg make it to 2020?  Doubtful.  To 2024? Almost impossible.

Senator Schumer’s best play is to push the envelope, but allow appointee #1 (Gorsuch) to gain his seat through the traditional Senate confirmation processes.  This means Schumer still has the ability to influence seat #2 toward moderation, and politically doesn’t have to worry about a 51 vote confirmation threshold in the fall for #2.

Chuck Schumer keeps his powder dry, and ability to influence, for nominee #2.  Mitch McConnell, having used and upheld the customs, tradition and legacy of the Senate in appointee #1 – would not be able to use the nuclear option on #2.

  • If Schumer pushes too far now, the 51 vote threshold applies to Gorsuch and any #2 nominee.
  • If Schumer allows confirmation of Gorsuch, both #1 and #2 (any any additional nominees) to go through the 60 vote need.

That’s why Schumer will not filibuster Gorsuch, and if Keith Ellison can’t possibly see the best play, well, that tells us everything we need to know about who is the best candidate for progressives to continue losing in 2018 and 2020.

Trump Winning 4

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”…

~ Donald Trump

This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Legislation, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Tom Perez, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

87 Responses to DNC Candidate Keith Ellison Wants Full Democrat Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination…

  1. Tony Stark says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Bring it. Give McConnel an excuse to use the nuclear option graciously given to the GOP by Senator Harry Reid.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Sue Wdwards says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Hey guys I think it’s time for a postcard flood for our president. He is alone he needs to hear from us that we have his back. Time that we are are heard instead of the vocal nonsense

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. james23 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Please select this lunatic

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Sentient says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Michael Moore wants Ellison. Moore is nothing if not helpful – to us.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      I read about MM saying that and had to laugh. I love watching the libbies as they unravel before our very eyes. Such losers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. BobW462 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Well, one only needs to consider the source here. Even Schumer realizes that Ellison is a complete moron.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Sue Wdwards says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Again time for a postcard support. Come on guys!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. The Raven says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    The question is…can they help themselves. I don’t think they can.

    I see things going nuclear.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    It’s just that kind of activism that will land Ellison in the DNC chair position…. and I LOVE it!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      OboMao is not going away folks.
      OFA is going to be his Legacy, to try to defend his legacy.
      He wants that Communist Labor Secretary he appointed.
      Antifah, is obo’s army, and they March on his orders.
      I expect protest Demanding Perez be DNC Chair.
      I hope AG Sessions investigates All these organisations.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. emet says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    How will Schumer, his fellow Ds, and the 9th circuit have time for this? They need to get down to San Ysidro and keep an eye on the border, then up to JFK passport control secondary, then over to Pembina ND Its now their job to keep terrorists out, better get to it because there are over three hundred ports if entry, plus all that space between.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. paulraven1 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    I’m not too keen on subtleties when it comes to American governance. Thus I’m beyond sick and tired of traitors like Keith Ellison allowed to roam the countryside and expound with impunity without a single republican calling him what he is. They can’t summon a shred of the outrage or disgust against Ellison that they’ve directed at Sarah Palin and other “apostates.” If a republican comparable to Ellison emerged he wouldn’t last one day — even Republicans would tear him apart. But Ellison goes on and on, and as he does he expands the scope of allowance we make for traitors.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • badlass says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      This is my upvote to you since I can’t do it through the given system. You sir are absolutely right. Where is the outrage from our “so called” elected officials? They haven’t changed one iota. Calling them spineless republicans is a ruse. They are as, or more, evil that the left. Insidious traitors.

      Like

      Reply
  12. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    McConnell and the Senate Republicans are going to invoke Rule 19, not the nuclear option. Rule 19 was used to pass the Civil Rights Act in 1964. It says that each senator can speak twice and then they cannot filibuster. The put down last week of Elizabeth Warren by McConnell was based on Rule 19 and was the shot heard around the Senate. When Rule 19 is invoked, the filibuster is eliminated.

    The Democrats know it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • NC PATRIOT says:
      February 11, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      Yes Rush explained that in detail the other day. Rule 19 to pass Gorsuch without the nuclear option.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SoCal Patriot says:
        February 11, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        I don’t understand why the Republicans don’t use Rule 19 to overhaul Obamacare. They constantly complain that they are limited to what they can do through reconciliation, so why not use Rule 19? There must be a reason they aren’t considering this.

        Like

        Reply
  13. Sayit2016 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Hold the phone…..”“We have to oppose Gorsuch at every millimeter, and the reason why is Republicans stole a Democratic seat,” What seat does he claim was ” stolen” ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 11, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      Obviously, he playing by a different set of rules. Then again aren’t most of them on the left doing so.

      Like

      Reply
    • Publius Jenkem says:
      February 11, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      I believe this Marxist Islam swine Ellison believes Garland was cheated out of becoming a Supreme. He is wrong, as it was an election year and voters for POTUS knew SCOTUS was at stake, which was a key in Trump’s victory.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:01 pm

      Ellison thinks that after Clinton and Podesta had Scalia killed that Merrick Garland should have been confirmed.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      Ellison and other over-heated leftists have a twisted belief that the democrats ‘own’ seats on the US Supreme Court. They have a notion that a seat ‘belongs’ to them because the vacancy occurred during a democrat’s administration.

      If the concept of ‘ownership’ held any water–and it does not–then the republicans would ‘own’ the seat…it was last held by Antonin Scalia. But, it is not true; there is no such thing as one party ‘owning’ seats on our Supreme Court.

      Ellison is grasping at straws here. Perhaps he knows it; perhaps not.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      This is the lib talking point on Twitter. I just keep reminding them about how Schumer and Obama both said in 2006 that they would not allow Bush to have a SCOTUS pick if an opening came up during his last year in office.

      Like

      Reply
  14. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I have a name for Ellison and all the rest of the left: the discreditables. The bring discredit to everything they say and do.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    The DNC giving the nomination to Ellison will basically be digging their own grave whether or not senate Dems use the filibuster on Gorsuch. By doing this, they will basically ensure themselves no majority in the house and senate for a very long time.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. highinformationvoter says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Yeah, never forget the Democrat seat of Antonin Scalia!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. feralcatsblog says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Islam and its practitioners stick to high heaven.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Betty says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    “CONTEXT – First, four justices on SCOTUS have already openly expressed their frustration with a broken legislative branch of government. .” Saw red when I read that.

    I read somewhere that Justice Kennedy is responsible for the Ninth Circuit Court and I couldn’t help but wonder why he allowed years upon years of DELAYS and UNJUST DECISIONS.

    Unjust decisions that innocent people had to either just suck up and accept or spend every penny they had in order to get to the Supreme Court and perhaps justice. Why didn’t Justice Kennedy do something?

    And all those privileged insiders who got their faces on tv all last week to impress everyone with their insider information and just laughed while they called the Ninth Circuit, the Ninth CIRCUS, and other names; they knew full well the injustices that were being done to ordinary Americans but never gave a fig – they might as well as said “Let them eat cake”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. billarysserverroom says:
    February 11, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    There was a story I read somewhere about Ellison using his public Twitter profile in his House of Representatives capacity to tweet politics. The story pointed out this was a clear violation of ethics rules because @keithellison was using a link to his Congressional website. In his Representative capacity he is not allowed to tweet his politics to his constituents and needs a separate account for that.

    If that is still true…

    Might be a nice time for an official complaint or to see if the handle @repellison and variations are taken. Be a shame if he was too worried bout free trips to Mecca (that went undisclosed) to secure his political twitter namesake. 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Fake Nametag says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice if the Supreme Court was independent, the way it’s supposed to be, and there was no such thing as a “Democratic seat”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      Yes, that “stolen seat” remark is a dead giveaway. Problems in Washington are worse than we imagined if their pervasive thought disorder is this bad.

      Like

      Reply
  21. catluver99 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    “……. Republicans stole a Democratic seat. We cannot capitulate to that kind of bullying. They’re the ones who broke the rules.”
    My dear Ellison, stealing, bullying and breaking the rules is the Democrats forte. I’ll add dishonesty to that mix.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 11, 2017 at 10:28 pm

      Have Ellison show us where it is written that Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court ‘belongs’ to the democrats.

      Never mind. Ellison is a far-out wacko lunatic. Fits right in with Pelosi, etc.

      Like

      Reply
  22. LKA in LA says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Why wouldn’t it be better to use the nuclear option anyway for Republicans? Why fret the second nominee? I see how it is better for Dems but why not just use it so you can use it again for the second nominee also.

    Like

    Reply
  23. thetrain2016 says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    This Ellison guy looks and sounds like a rapper… Elli’s Son OfABitch…

    Like

    Reply
  24. Jim Rogers says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Keith Ellison, a proud Muslim and devoted Islamist! Exactly the face, the man, the religion and the terrorist cult needed as the new head of the DNC!!! Ellison is proof that ideology can overrule common sense, as well as ethics!!! The terrorist cult of Islam is a cancer on the world ~ Keith Ellison is its face here in the USA!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. xyzlatin says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Is there a hard and fast rule in the constitution that the nuclear option cannot be used on the second candidate? Or is it just one of those “traditions” that grows and nobody challenges it?

    Like

    Reply
  26. beaujest says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Stinking anti American Muzz !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    A muslim hood brother chairing the DNC.
    Perfect fit.
    Resist they futile much.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. NoOneButTrump says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    President Trump and PM Abe to make a joint statement at 10:30 pm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. bertdilbert says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Kids react to democratic filibuster.

    Like

    Reply
  30. LEET says:
    February 11, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Why do I get this sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that Gorsuch will end up being a wishy washy, squish who leans more left and occasionaly throws the constitutional conservatives a bone, similar to Roberts and Kenndy.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s