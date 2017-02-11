DNC Candidate Keith Ellison Wants Full Democrat Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination…

During the last of the DNC regional forum’s today in Baltimore Maryland, leading candidate Keith Ellison outlines why every non-Democrat should hope he wins the chairmanship.
Ellison’s expressed approach is that Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch should be filibustered by all Senate Democrats. This is Keith Ellison’s strategy:
BALTIMORE – […] Ellison said Democrats should filibuster Gorsuch’s confirmation after Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama‘s nominee for the seat.
“We have to oppose Gorsuch at every millimeter, and the reason why is Republicans stole a Democratic seat,” he said. “We cannot capitulate to that kind of bullying. They’re the ones who broke the rules.” (more)
This short-sighted, inside the bubble and disconnected approach plays brilliantly into the hands of team Trump. This approach is exactly what will trigger the nuclear option as we have described previously.
PREVIOUSLY […] Judge Gorsuch will take the bench with the customary vocal goofball moonbattery of the far-left, perhaps with some Trump Derangement Syndrome sprinkled on top, but he will take the bench.
Senator Schumer’s only play is to delay the confirmation process because he doesn’t want Gorsuch on this year’s SCOTUS rulings, which by itself is doubtful if McConnell finds his balls, but Schumer will NOT block the overall nomination. Here’s why.
Not taking anything away from Dr. Gorsuch because his credentials are impeccable and he’s already sailed through confirmation previously. However there are other factors.
CONTEXT – First, four justices on SCOTUS have already openly expressed their frustration with a broken legislative branch of government. In the past two years almost every case in front of the Supreme Count has traveled there as an outcome of congressional inability to construct clarity bi-partisan legislation.
President Obama and Harry Reid created the lack of bipartisanship in legislation. Only the Obama appointees and Ginsburg have bitten their proverbial lip on the issue. Everyone knows this simple truism.
The court is currently 4-4 with one missing.
Justice Kennedy is 80 years old and has openly stated he wants to retire. Kennedy views Gorsuch, his former clerk and protege’ as his replacement. Justice Kennedy sees Judge Gorsuch through a mirrored perspective.
With Gorsuch ideologically filling his legacy gap, it is reasonable to see Kennedy stepping down after the SCOTUS season this year. Most likely using the period of July/August 2017 recess for the term of replacement.
Justice Kennedy’s exit then provides President Trump with nominee #2.
Senator Schumer is not stupid. He knows this.
SCHUMER’S CARDS – If Schumer filibusters Judge Gorsuch now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will, most likely, use the nuclear option and point to Senator Schumer as the reason therein.
That means Judge Gorsuch on the bench having needed only 51 votes. McConnell points to Schumers intransigence and also points to the former overwhelming bipartisan confirmation of Gorsuch, against the backdrop of the Judges impeccable character and credentials etc.
Deployment of the nuclear option means, more consequentially, when Justice Kennedy announces his retirement, ANY replacement – including a much, much more conservative replacement like Pryor – is a guaranteed seat only needing 51 votes.
Think about it. The court would then lean even further to the right, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 2017, (now 84-years-old), clinging to a respirator in year one of President Trump’s tenure.
SEAT #3 – Can Ginsburg make it to 2020? Doubtful. To 2024? Almost impossible.
Senator Schumer’s best play is to push the envelope, but allow appointee #1 (Gorsuch) to gain his seat through the traditional Senate confirmation processes. This means Schumer still has the ability to influence seat #2 toward moderation, and politically doesn’t have to worry about a 51 vote confirmation threshold in the fall for #2.
Chuck Schumer keeps his powder dry, and ability to influence, for nominee #2. Mitch McConnell, having used and upheld the customs, tradition and legacy of the Senate in appointee #1 – would not be able to use the nuclear option on #2.
- If Schumer pushes too far now, the 51 vote threshold applies to Gorsuch and any #2 nominee.
- If Schumer allows confirmation of Gorsuch, both #1 and #2 (any any additional nominees) to go through the 60 vote need.
That’s why Schumer will not filibuster Gorsuch, and if Keith Ellison can’t possibly see the best play, well, that tells us everything we need to know about who is the best candidate for progressives to continue losing in 2018 and 2020.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”…
~ Donald Trump
Bring it. Give McConnel an excuse to use the nuclear option graciously given to the GOP by Senator Harry Reid.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’ll need more than excuse; he’ll need a good hard push!
LikeLiked by 6 people
“If McConnell can find his balls…”
IOW, if the globalist psychopaths that pull the strings of UNIPARTY let him find his balls…
The answer is still always uniparty.
LikeLike
He can and should suspend Senate rules for the rest of this Congress. All nominations, laws just about anything except a veto or an impeachment would only take 51 votes. He can suspend all the idiot committee rules too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No! To honor the legacy of the great former Senate leader Harry Reid, we’re going to use the Reid Rule…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remembering the pundits when Trump was going to announce running for POTUS!
Apply the same to the nuclear option. “Do it, just do it”
Time to move on, Harry Reid put it in motion! Decisions have consequences! Use it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey guys I think it’s time for a postcard flood for our president. He is alone he needs to hear from us that we have his back. Time that we are are heard instead of the vocal nonsense
LikeLiked by 10 people
You can also send a email
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
LikeLiked by 5 people
Done
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed. But we can’t abandon the patented Treehouse Treepers postcard mass mailing ritual. It means so much to us. Well, me anyway!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’re right. What say Treepers, Too soon?
LikeLike
I’m all for supporting the President, but don’t ever think he feels “alone,” defeated, etc. That would be projecting. Trump couldn’t care less about all this noise except on a purely pragmatic level.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sue, I agree. I think I’ll throw one in for Ivanka (shame on Nordstrom), AG Sessions (we have your back too).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aaaarrrghh! Mentioned this to Dear Wife, and she decided that her buying a pair of Ivanka shoes and an Ivanka dress was a great idea as a Valentine Day gift from me. Then grabbed my credit card, started running and yelled “Thank You, I Love You” over her shoulder…
LikeLike
i went and bought more greeting cards to send to trump. one is a thank you card and the other an i care card. i am going to include ivanka in the well wishes, to..
LikeLiked by 2 people
arrghh, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been sending once a week postcards! Will continue for next 8 yrs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome idea. The whole team needs appreciation and encouragement
LikeLike
Please select this lunatic
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let’s hope we see this headline: “With its selection of Keith Ellison, the DNC has hit Rock Bottom–and has started digging.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
me three
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Moore wants Ellison. Moore is nothing if not helpful – to us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I read about MM saying that and had to laugh. I love watching the libbies as they unravel before our very eyes. Such losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, one only needs to consider the source here. Even Schumer realizes that Ellison is a complete moron.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again time for a postcard support. Come on guys!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question is…can they help themselves. I don’t think they can.
I see things going nuclear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s just that kind of activism that will land Ellison in the DNC chair position…. and I LOVE it!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OboMao is not going away folks.
OFA is going to be his Legacy, to try to defend his legacy.
He wants that Communist Labor Secretary he appointed.
Antifah, is obo’s army, and they March on his orders.
I expect protest Demanding Perez be DNC Chair.
I hope AG Sessions investigates All these organisations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gun owners may also want to reconsider Dr. Gorsuch: http://www.ammoland.com/2017/02/gorsuch-religious-influences-fair-game-question/#ixzz4YLi6tn4y
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true that Gorsuch’s church is a problem. But so are most Christian churches these days, sadly. We’ll just have to wait and see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait and see what? If we have another liberal in “conservatives clothing” sitting on the bench. What a STINK deal!
LikeLike
I’m not worried.
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20170131/nra-applauds-neil-gorsuchs-nomination-to-the-us-supreme-court
LikeLiked by 2 people
But what the heck does “infringed lightly” mean?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure doesn’t mean “Shall Not”!
LikeLike
I trust Trump but …but! Who put that word ‘lightly’ there!?’
LikeLike
Could it mean that it’s not to be infringed upon even in the lightest sense? No infringement period?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh fe, I suppose you could be correct, but isn’t “shall not be infringed” , without any imbellishments , pretty crystal clear?😬
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see what you mean.
LikeLike
In the context used, I’d say ‘without good cause’….very good cause. Not the usual moonbat gun control nonsense, but under some extreme duress. What that would be I don’t know, maybe widespread civil disorder.
From the NRA, though, that’s a strong endorsement. Not to mention DJTs appointment.
LikeLike
“may not be infringed lightly”
Legalese for “may not be infringed even a little bit”. If spoken in the positive sense: “Must be completely upheld”.
Cheers
LikeLike
I’m worried too….. About people who worry…. DJT has this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not a worrier, generally, but this statement struck me as really…weird. I didn’t love it.
LikeLike
That article is referencing The Hill, which has part of its mission to drive a wedge between Trump and his supporters.
Gorsuch goes to an Episcopal Church. Big deal. I am a Catholic. I don’t subscribe to Pope Francis’s liberation theology.
Gorsuch was on the Heritage Foundation list of recommended judges. If gun owners had objection, they should have spoken up then. They did not.
So excuse me if I think this is trolling to cause division.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree with everything you said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good post…you have to love these concern trolls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That article is a blatant pitch for people to send money. It is supposition based on supposition sourced from The Hill. Ignore it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm. Not liking what I find with this search…
site: theconservativetreehouse.com pogo
https://www.google.com/search?q=site&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8#q=site:+theconservativetreehouse.com+pogo&start=10
LikeLike
A little better search term limits to actual posts here, but hides posts at other sites by same user name on similar topics.
site: theconservativetreehouse.com “Pogo says:”
LikeLike
How will Schumer, his fellow Ds, and the 9th circuit have time for this? They need to get down to San Ysidro and keep an eye on the border, then up to JFK passport control secondary, then over to Pembina ND Its now their job to keep terrorists out, better get to it because there are over three hundred ports if entry, plus all that space between.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLike
Running around like a bunch of lost rats 😂👍😂👌
LikeLike
I’m not too keen on subtleties when it comes to American governance. Thus I’m beyond sick and tired of traitors like Keith Ellison allowed to roam the countryside and expound with impunity without a single republican calling him what he is. They can’t summon a shred of the outrage or disgust against Ellison that they’ve directed at Sarah Palin and other “apostates.” If a republican comparable to Ellison emerged he wouldn’t last one day — even Republicans would tear him apart. But Ellison goes on and on, and as he does he expands the scope of allowance we make for traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is my upvote to you since I can’t do it through the given system. You sir are absolutely right. Where is the outrage from our “so called” elected officials? They haven’t changed one iota. Calling them spineless republicans is a ruse. They are as, or more, evil that the left. Insidious traitors.
LikeLike
McConnell and the Senate Republicans are going to invoke Rule 19, not the nuclear option. Rule 19 was used to pass the Civil Rights Act in 1964. It says that each senator can speak twice and then they cannot filibuster. The put down last week of Elizabeth Warren by McConnell was based on Rule 19 and was the shot heard around the Senate. When Rule 19 is invoked, the filibuster is eliminated.
The Democrats know it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes Rush explained that in detail the other day. Rule 19 to pass Gorsuch without the nuclear option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why the Republicans don’t use Rule 19 to overhaul Obamacare. They constantly complain that they are limited to what they can do through reconciliation, so why not use Rule 19? There must be a reason they aren’t considering this.
LikeLike
Hold the phone…..”“We have to oppose Gorsuch at every millimeter, and the reason why is Republicans stole a Democratic seat,” What seat does he claim was ” stolen” ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obviously, he playing by a different set of rules. Then again aren’t most of them on the left doing so.
LikeLike
I believe this Marxist Islam swine Ellison believes Garland was cheated out of becoming a Supreme. He is wrong, as it was an election year and voters for POTUS knew SCOTUS was at stake, which was a key in Trump’s victory.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ellison thinks that after Clinton and Podesta had Scalia killed that Merrick Garland should have been confirmed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ellison and other over-heated leftists have a twisted belief that the democrats ‘own’ seats on the US Supreme Court. They have a notion that a seat ‘belongs’ to them because the vacancy occurred during a democrat’s administration.
If the concept of ‘ownership’ held any water–and it does not–then the republicans would ‘own’ the seat…it was last held by Antonin Scalia. But, it is not true; there is no such thing as one party ‘owning’ seats on our Supreme Court.
Ellison is grasping at straws here. Perhaps he knows it; perhaps not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s coming from the defeated ones religion too, so he has no chance…. Onward!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the lib talking point on Twitter. I just keep reminding them about how Schumer and Obama both said in 2006 that they would not allow Bush to have a SCOTUS pick if an opening came up during his last year in office.
LikeLike
I have a name for Ellison and all the rest of the left: the discreditables. The bring discredit to everything they say and do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The DNC giving the nomination to Ellison will basically be digging their own grave whether or not senate Dems use the filibuster on Gorsuch. By doing this, they will basically ensure themselves no majority in the house and senate for a very long time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They have forgotten the great Native American axiom: When you’re in a hole, don’t dig.
LikeLike
Yeah, never forget the Democrat seat of Antonin Scalia!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Islam and its practitioners stick to high heaven.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“CONTEXT – First, four justices on SCOTUS have already openly expressed their frustration with a broken legislative branch of government. .” Saw red when I read that.
I read somewhere that Justice Kennedy is responsible for the Ninth Circuit Court and I couldn’t help but wonder why he allowed years upon years of DELAYS and UNJUST DECISIONS.
Unjust decisions that innocent people had to either just suck up and accept or spend every penny they had in order to get to the Supreme Court and perhaps justice. Why didn’t Justice Kennedy do something?
And all those privileged insiders who got their faces on tv all last week to impress everyone with their insider information and just laughed while they called the Ninth Circuit, the Ninth CIRCUS, and other names; they knew full well the injustices that were being done to ordinary Americans but never gave a fig – they might as well as said “Let them eat cake”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a story I read somewhere about Ellison using his public Twitter profile in his House of Representatives capacity to tweet politics. The story pointed out this was a clear violation of ethics rules because @keithellison was using a link to his Congressional website. In his Representative capacity he is not allowed to tweet his politics to his constituents and needs a separate account for that.
If that is still true…
Might be a nice time for an official complaint or to see if the handle @repellison and variations are taken. Be a shame if he was too worried bout free trips to Mecca (that went undisclosed) to secure his political twitter namesake. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might be pretty easy to provoke someone like @keithellison into some very salty language that is “for his constituents”. Doesn’t seem like a model of self control. Just an observation. 😜
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. Push him over the edge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be pretty easy…
Hey @keithellison heard you on World Star Hip Hop wit a DL cat?!?!?! #notmydncleader
LikeLike
Wouldn’t it be nice if the Supreme Court was independent, the way it’s supposed to be, and there was no such thing as a “Democratic seat”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that “stolen seat” remark is a dead giveaway. Problems in Washington are worse than we imagined if their pervasive thought disorder is this bad.
LikeLike
“……. Republicans stole a Democratic seat. We cannot capitulate to that kind of bullying. They’re the ones who broke the rules.”
My dear Ellison, stealing, bullying and breaking the rules is the Democrats forte. I’ll add dishonesty to that mix.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have Ellison show us where it is written that Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court ‘belongs’ to the democrats.
Never mind. Ellison is a far-out wacko lunatic. Fits right in with Pelosi, etc.
LikeLike
Why wouldn’t it be better to use the nuclear option anyway for Republicans? Why fret the second nominee? I see how it is better for Dems but why not just use it so you can use it again for the second nominee also.
LikeLike
This Ellison guy looks and sounds like a rapper… Elli’s Son OfABitch…
LikeLike
Keith Ellison, a proud Muslim and devoted Islamist! Exactly the face, the man, the religion and the terrorist cult needed as the new head of the DNC!!! Ellison is proof that ideology can overrule common sense, as well as ethics!!! The terrorist cult of Islam is a cancer on the world ~ Keith Ellison is its face here in the USA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a hard and fast rule in the constitution that the nuclear option cannot be used on the second candidate? Or is it just one of those “traditions” that grows and nobody challenges it?
LikeLike
Stinking anti American Muzz !
LikeLiked by 1 person
A muslim hood brother chairing the DNC.
Perfect fit.
Resist they futile much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump and PM Abe to make a joint statement at 10:30 pm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
waiting on youtube to start streaming.
LikeLike
Kids react to democratic filibuster.
LikeLike
Why do I get this sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that Gorsuch will end up being a wishy washy, squish who leans more left and occasionaly throws the constitutional conservatives a bone, similar to Roberts and Kenndy.
LikeLike