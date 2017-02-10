France Announces Plan To Put Eiffel Tower Behind 8 Foot Wall of Ballistic Glass…

Brilliant. “Screw the People, Save the Monuments”!… There is something remarkably French about this proactive approach.

Walls must work because Paris deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins just announced their intention to build an 8 foot ballistic glass barricade around the base of the Eiffel Tower.  Apparently the previous jobs for jihadi’s program didn’t go over too well.

(Via Daily Mail) France is going to put the Eiffel Tower behind an 8ft-high glass wall to protect it from terrorists following an attack at the Louvre.

The security measure is part of a multi-million euro plan to prevent jihadist attacks in the French capital, which have claimed 238 lives around France in the past two years.

It will cost around €19million and comes after a machete-wielding man stormed the Louvre last week in the latest attack on French soil.

‘The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,’ said deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins.

‘We have three aims: improve the look, make access easier and strengthen the protection of visitors and staff.’  ‘The wall will prevent individuals or vehicles storming the site visited by six million people each year.’  (read more)

This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, European Union, France, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Magical Thinking, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to France Announces Plan To Put Eiffel Tower Behind 8 Foot Wall of Ballistic Glass…

  1. NHVoter says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I lived in Paris pre-9/11. It was a wonderful experience and I cherish every memory I have of being in beautiful Paris. It saddens me to see what has happened to France. There have been Muslims emigrating to France (mostly from the Maghreb) for years but this new wave of Muslim migration is much more hostile. I hope the French wake up and eliminate this cancer before it completely destroys their country.

    • Michelle says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

      My feelings exactly. In all those years I have visited Paris, who would have thought that there would ever be a barrier around the Eiffel Tower! Or that there would ever need to be? We are literally watching the death of a civilization. Or the death of civilization in general. I get the feeling that much of Europe has given up and accepted their fate, or that they don’t care about survival.

    • CatherinesMom says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I truly hope so as well. Sadly I believe that blood will have to run like a river through the streets of Paris before they do wake up. I pray I am so very wrong.

    • defendurrightsblog says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

      A refugee is an impermanent condition by definition. Build semi-permanent camps with water sources, putting in gardens and give them a couple of animals for herd-building and milk.

      Take away cell phones, used for mobilizing and globallly refuse to accept them.

      Build industry that weaves blankets and makes their burkas. But be done with this Hijra and inform them that it didn’t work.

      Refuse entry, funding. Reject further mosque building and begin to repurpose them for practical things like a local market or an office building.

    • FrenchNail says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

      Who’s going to pay for that wall? FRANCE!
      They can protect their monuments but for what purpose if there is no more tourists to look at them?

      I grew up in France. Last time I was over there was five years ago and I really did not like it. The hostility displayed by the “New” French towards anybody obviously well off, and Caucasian was obvious in the cities. I had a feeling of permanent danger. France is still OK in the little towns and villages, but for how long? I have to go back soon for business and I will avoid the Paris airports and main train stations. I know my way around well enough. But this time, no shopping in Paris, no strolling around, no stopping at cafe’s terraces, no dinner in popular restaurants. A chore!

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

    So what prevents Terrorists from throwing a backpack bomb over the wall:
    • Tourists will be TRAPPED with no escape
    • Blast impact will be MULTIPLIED within the enclosure

    I’m no expert, but what am I missing?

    • benifranlkin says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Cheese-eating surrender monkeys..that’s what yur missin’!

    • booger71 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I am pretty sure a shoulder launched rocket from an elevated position could go over their 8 foot tall wall. Jihadi Joe probably has a few hundred of them stashed around Paris.

    • Fake Nametag says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:18 am

      What you’re missing:

      French officials have come up with a name for the protective barrier: “The Maginot Wall”

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:27 am

      A blast alongside an unyielding wall literally DOUBLES its power coming off the wall.

      A slightly concave wall further magnifies that power for maximum impact.

      This is why our conical military “shaped charges” pointed toward the ground can blow a cylindrical 10″ hole that’s 10 feet deep.

    • Maquis says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Merci Dieu, that they are thinking ahead somewhat now.

      Blast waves are not restrained vertically, so much force will be free to move up, and out. When meeting a glass wall it will be no more dramatic a multiplier of concussive over-pressurewaves than do the walls of any other site targeted by the vermin of this world.

      I love La Tour Eiffel, I adore the view, the many happy people. Including yobs that needed, and recieved, a lesson in respect and that they are ambassadors of their nation, and they were not doing it any favors at that time. Yeah, I don’t tolerate that kind of behavior well, anywhere.

      But there is such a feeling there, of joy and peace and an unadulterated opportunity to experince something magical that will stay with you for life. I miss it a lot, all of France. Sauf des Banlieus.

      France needs to remove all the jihadis and breeders thereof. I don’t care how many invaders are killed in the doing, they have to go.

    • Patriot 1 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

      Great point. Are they going to surround the Louvre with a wall too? What about Notre Dame?

      A better solution would be a Muslim Ban.

    • JMC says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Nothing, I think. Furthermore, once terrorists are inside they can take hostages and keep responders out. The wall becomes their ally. The hostages become fish in a barrel.

  3. JAS says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Hypocrites much?

  4. fedback says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

    It’s not a wall, it’s an ‘aesthetic perimeter’.
    These people could sell sand in the Sahara

    • Maquis says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Saudi Arabia buys sand.

      Their dusty tilth is too fine to serve in construction.

      I don’t know if that condition exists in the Mahgreb. Entirely possible.

  5. GREENMIRROR says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Green side up
    You put the wall at the border

    These are Captain Obvious things

    I will be impressed in the second term when Trump takes down the stupid black fence in front of the White House!

  6. NebraskaFilly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Just more French idiocy. SMH I have never been to France (or anywhere outside CONUS, for that matter) but from the pictures and videos I have seen lately, I would never want to go anyway.

  7. AM77 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

    This is your way of life when living with large numbers of Muslims.

    • benifranlkin says:
      February 10, 2017 at 9:16 am

      and widespread practice of a robust hostility to American tourists…screw them and let them wallow and stew

      • Maquis says:
        February 10, 2017 at 9:43 am

        Never experienced that myself.

        If they were ever to accept the reality of the Rivkin Project, and it’s part in bringing in Muslims long before 9/11 and the “Arab Spring”, I suspect that they will truly be hostile, and I wouldn’t blame them one little bit.

    • JMC says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:44 am

      As the French PM or somebody high up there said recently, “The French will have to learn to live with terrorism.”

  8. fedback says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

    New normal, very sad. Mayor of London said people had to accept threat of attacks when you live in a major city

  9. SkeDaddle (@JaySkedaddle) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I’m sure that’ll work just well. The potential fanatical terrorist will look at that wall and just give up, go home and find gainful employment. Sounds more like creating a fishbowl to trap innocents.

  10. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Well, at least the French still care one little teeny iota about their culture.

    Get smart, France. Elect Marine Le Pen.

  11. Rob says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I guess a glass wall is Hollande’s idea of “declaring war on ISIS”, which he did after the Bataclan massacre.

  12. Sa_Bi says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Welcome to the EU where you can’t use soldiers and walls to protect your borders – but at least you can use them to protect your tourist traps!

    Now I’m waiting for Merkel to build a wall around the Brandenburg Gate. Maybe she’ll invite Trump to give a speech there?

  13. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:41 am

    “Apparently the previous jobs for jihadi’s program didn’t go over too well.”

    LMAO!

  14. flawesttexas says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Vicente Fox: “We aren’t paying for that f—en wall, Frogs”

    France keeping Mexicans and Central Americans from going to Eifel Tower

  15. CheeseHead says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Are they making Syria pay for it?

  16. John Galt says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Did Pope Dope approve this wall?

    • Maquis says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Can’t say anyone here cares.

      The Marxist Fool has only one thing to do that I approve of: leaving this World.

      We need a John Paul II that PDJT can work with in this Global War.

  17. JD says:
    February 10, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Hilarious! France: Build a wall to protect our national monuments, but not one to protect our national citizens! Idiotic socialists/leftists in action. Monuments before people!!!

  18. argustheboxer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Marine Le Pen will benefit BIGLY from this by simply pointing out the obvious.

  19. Rev.Bro. Generik Broderick says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Tourist trap. And with glass, you get to watch.

  20. John says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Why does the Eiffel Tower need to be protected against tourists? I don’t understand:(

  21. Piper says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Burying a 🐷 on site would be sooooo much cheaper, problem solved, taxpayers saved!

  22. Irons says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Why not control your borders and expel/deport your trash instead?
    Liberals are Idiots.

  23. shirley49 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I got a great idea. How about you get rid of the Muslim refugees from your Country. You might even have tourism into your Country once again.

  24. georgiafl says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:23 am

    The French are not all that smart are they?

    Well, neither are the Germans, Belgians and Austrians.

    And, sadly, neither are the British, Irish, Welsh and Scots.

    Muslims just being themselves are a danger, and an extreme expense and bother.

    Here is Islam in 2017 so far: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017

    There have been 30,277 deadly documented (insert expletives) Islamist jihad attacks since 9/11/01.

    The world does not need Islam and its followers.

    Increasingly, the world does not want them.

  25. Poupon Marx says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:28 am

    This is only symbolic. Islamist terrorist will attempt to demolish the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, the very symbols of France, with at least one or more heavy (e.g., garbage trucks) trucks full of explosives, bullet proofed and aimed on one leg. This will collapse the structure. Alternatively, a corporate jet full of ordinance could easily take a dive bomb at one of its legs.

    Notre Dame is much simpler. If a couple of buttresses are destroyed, a good portion of the cathedral collapse.

    The whole idea is to push France into complete capitulation and surrender. In other words, behave like Spain after the train explosion that caused the country to vote for an accommodating, socialist-Marxist clown, who then proceeded to Obamatize Spain.

    Either the French will rise up a take to civil war and slaughter of their invading army of those sworn to eradicate them and their heritage, or they will bend over, roll over, and beg for mercy.

  26. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    As Sundance tweeted earlier to CNN..

    …Protection from what?

