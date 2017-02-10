France Announces Plan To Put Eiffel Tower Behind 8 Foot Wall of Ballistic Glass…

Brilliant. “Screw the People, Save the Monuments”!… There is something remarkably French about this proactive approach.

Walls must work because Paris deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins just announced their intention to build an 8 foot ballistic glass barricade around the base of the Eiffel Tower. Apparently the previous jobs for jihadi’s program didn’t go over too well.

(Via Daily Mail) France is going to put the Eiffel Tower behind an 8ft-high glass wall to protect it from terrorists following an attack at the Louvre. The security measure is part of a multi-million euro plan to prevent jihadist attacks in the French capital, which have claimed 238 lives around France in the past two years.

It will cost around €19million and comes after a machete-wielding man stormed the Louvre last week in the latest attack on French soil. ‘The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,’ said deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins. ‘We have three aims: improve the look, make access easier and strengthen the protection of visitors and staff.’ ‘The wall will prevent individuals or vehicles storming the site visited by six million people each year.’ (read more)