France Announces Plan To Put Eiffel Tower Behind 8 Foot Wall of Ballistic Glass…

Brilliant. “Screw the People, Save the Monuments”!… There is something remarkably French about this proactive approach.
Walls must work because Paris deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins just announced their intention to build an 8 foot ballistic glass barricade around the base of the Eiffel Tower. Apparently the previous jobs for jihadi’s program didn’t go over too well.
(Via Daily Mail) France is going to put the Eiffel Tower behind an 8ft-high glass wall to protect it from terrorists following an attack at the Louvre.
The security measure is part of a multi-million euro plan to prevent jihadist attacks in the French capital, which have claimed 238 lives around France in the past two years.
It will cost around €19million and comes after a machete-wielding man stormed the Louvre last week in the latest attack on French soil.
‘The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,’ said deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins.
‘We have three aims: improve the look, make access easier and strengthen the protection of visitors and staff.’ ‘The wall will prevent individuals or vehicles storming the site visited by six million people each year.’ (read more)
I lived in Paris pre-9/11. It was a wonderful experience and I cherish every memory I have of being in beautiful Paris. It saddens me to see what has happened to France. There have been Muslims emigrating to France (mostly from the Maghreb) for years but this new wave of Muslim migration is much more hostile. I hope the French wake up and eliminate this cancer before it completely destroys their country.
My feelings exactly. In all those years I have visited Paris, who would have thought that there would ever be a barrier around the Eiffel Tower! Or that there would ever need to be? We are literally watching the death of a civilization. Or the death of civilization in general. I get the feeling that much of Europe has given up and accepted their fate, or that they don’t care about survival.
I truly hope so as well. Sadly I believe that blood will have to run like a river through the streets of Paris before they do wake up. I pray I am so very wrong.
A refugee is an impermanent condition by definition. Build semi-permanent camps with water sources, putting in gardens and give them a couple of animals for herd-building and milk.
Take away cell phones, used for mobilizing and globallly refuse to accept them.
Build industry that weaves blankets and makes their burkas. But be done with this Hijra and inform them that it didn’t work.
Refuse entry, funding. Reject further mosque building and begin to repurpose them for practical things like a local market or an office building.
Who’s going to pay for that wall? FRANCE!
They can protect their monuments but for what purpose if there is no more tourists to look at them?
I grew up in France. Last time I was over there was five years ago and I really did not like it. The hostility displayed by the “New” French towards anybody obviously well off, and Caucasian was obvious in the cities. I had a feeling of permanent danger. France is still OK in the little towns and villages, but for how long? I have to go back soon for business and I will avoid the Paris airports and main train stations. I know my way around well enough. But this time, no shopping in Paris, no strolling around, no stopping at cafe’s terraces, no dinner in popular restaurants. A chore!
So what prevents Terrorists from throwing a backpack bomb over the wall:
• Tourists will be TRAPPED with no escape
• Blast impact will be MULTIPLIED within the enclosure
I’m no expert, but what am I missing?
Cheese-eating surrender monkeys..that’s what yur missin’!
I am pretty sure a shoulder launched rocket from an elevated position could go over their 8 foot tall wall. Jihadi Joe probably has a few hundred of them stashed around Paris.
They catched a group of bomb makers today in Montpellier, including a 16 year old girl
Eight feet isn’t very tall, so no rockets needed. All someone has to do is walk up and toss a grenade over!
Bonus! The terrorist is shielded from the blast!
(Face Palm)
I was talking about if Jihadi Joe wanted to take down the tower itself
Packed in a glass corral with a herd of tourists — even scarier than waiting in an airport security screening que.
What you’re missing:
French officials have come up with a name for the protective barrier: “The Maginot Wall”
LikeLiked by 9 people
We have a WINNER: Comment of the Day!
Agree!!!
My father worked on the maginot line (as in built it). He was German, and the French imported bricklayers from Germany to build the maginot line. Needless to say, the Germans went around the line in WWII because they realized how formidable a barrier it was.
That sounds like something our government would do today – use the people you are trying to protect yourself from to construct your defense against them. What could possibly go wrong?
Was your father from the Alsace region? Much of my ancestry (mostly German)goes back to that region of Germany/France
After the first bomb goes off inside, they’ll call it a blast chamber.
A blast alongside an unyielding wall literally DOUBLES its power coming off the wall.
A slightly concave wall further magnifies that power for maximum impact.
This is why our conical military “shaped charges” pointed toward the ground can blow a cylindrical 10″ hole that’s 10 feet deep.
Merci Dieu, that they are thinking ahead somewhat now.
Blast waves are not restrained vertically, so much force will be free to move up, and out. When meeting a glass wall it will be no more dramatic a multiplier of concussive over-pressurewaves than do the walls of any other site targeted by the vermin of this world.
I love La Tour Eiffel, I adore the view, the many happy people. Including yobs that needed, and recieved, a lesson in respect and that they are ambassadors of their nation, and they were not doing it any favors at that time. Yeah, I don’t tolerate that kind of behavior well, anywhere.
But there is such a feeling there, of joy and peace and an unadulterated opportunity to experince something magical that will stay with you for life. I miss it a lot, all of France. Sauf des Banlieus.
France needs to remove all the jihadis and breeders thereof. I don’t care how many invaders are killed in the doing, they have to go.
Great point. Are they going to surround the Louvre with a wall too? What about Notre Dame?
A better solution would be a Muslim Ban.
Nothing, I think. Furthermore, once terrorists are inside they can take hostages and keep responders out. The wall becomes their ally. The hostages become fish in a barrel.
Hypocrites much?
It’s not a wall, it’s an ‘aesthetic perimeter’.
These people could sell sand in the Sahara
Saudi Arabia buys sand.
Their dusty tilth is too fine to serve in construction.
I don’t know if that condition exists in the Mahgreb. Entirely possible.
Green side up
You put the wall at the border
These are Captain Obvious things
I will be impressed in the second term when Trump takes down the stupid black fence in front of the White House!
Just more French idiocy. SMH I have never been to France (or anywhere outside CONUS, for that matter) but from the pictures and videos I have seen lately, I would never want to go anyway.
This is your way of life when living with large numbers of Muslims.
and widespread practice of a robust hostility to American tourists…screw them and let them wallow and stew
Never experienced that myself.
If they were ever to accept the reality of the Rivkin Project, and it’s part in bringing in Muslims long before 9/11 and the “Arab Spring”, I suspect that they will truly be hostile, and I wouldn’t blame them one little bit.
As the French PM or somebody high up there said recently, “The French will have to learn to live with terrorism.”
New normal, very sad. Mayor of London said people had to accept threat of attacks when you live in a major city
Sounds like an argument the ninth circuit court would make.
Yeah, let’s see how he feels when his family are blown up in a terrorist attack.
another cheese-eating surrender monkey, this one living in London
Khan, Mayor of London, is Muslim. I consider him to be a Jihadi, and telling your citizens to suck it up is exactly what such a monster would do. He has no intention of stopping it.
… is Muslim and has said publicly that Trump is the problem.
He will regret that one day.
Kahn, Mayor of London, is Muslim.
He’s letting the Citizens know that he won’t be standing in the gap on their behalf. Just his little way of magnifying the Terror that is literally invoked in the Koran. That’s how they roll.
Argh! Sorry about the double post, mostly double, I thought I dorked up the first one… 😦
No problem. Well worth reading twice!
He left out……….full of muslim immigrants.
I’m sure that’ll work just well. The potential fanatical terrorist will look at that wall and just give up, go home and find gainful employment. Sounds more like creating a fishbowl to trap innocents.
Well, at least the French still care one little teeny iota about their culture.
Get smart, France. Elect Marine Le Pen.
I guess a glass wall is Hollande’s idea of “declaring war on ISIS”, which he did after the Bataclan massacre.
Welcome to the EU where you can’t use soldiers and walls to protect your borders – but at least you can use them to protect your tourist traps!
Now I’m waiting for Merkel to build a wall around the Brandenburg Gate. Maybe she’ll invite Trump to give a speech there?
“Apparently the previous jobs for jihadi’s program didn’t go over too well.”
LMAO!
Vicente Fox: “We aren’t paying for that f—en wall, Frogs”
France keeping Mexicans and Central Americans from going to Eifel Tower
Are they making Syria pay for it?
Did Pope Dope approve this wall?
Can’t say anyone here cares.
The Marxist Fool has only one thing to do that I approve of: leaving this World.
We need a John Paul II that PDJT can work with in this Global War.
Hilarious! France: Build a wall to protect our national monuments, but not one to protect our national citizens! Idiotic socialists/leftists in action. Monuments before people!!!
Marine Le Pen will benefit BIGLY from this by simply pointing out the obvious.
Tourist trap. And with glass, you get to watch.
CNN probably won’t be showing the security camera video.
Why does the Eiffel Tower need to be protected against tourists? I don’t understand:(
Besides, if the wall is glass, the tourists can just stand outside and not have to pay to see it.
Burying a 🐷 on site would be sooooo much cheaper, problem solved, taxpayers saved!
Hire a crop-duster plane to periodically fine-spray pig-blood molecules over Paris.
Invisible. Insidious. Intimidating.
Why not control your borders and expel/deport your trash instead?
Liberals are Idiots.
I got a great idea. How about you get rid of the Muslim refugees from your Country. You might even have tourism into your Country once again.
I was thinking that…they are, in a sense, throwing in the tourist towel.
We recently lost a Tallahassee native to Islamic insanity (they are blaming it on mental illness) who stabbed her to death.
Islam is a conditioned mental illness, just like liberalism.
The French are not all that smart are they?
Well, neither are the Germans, Belgians and Austrians.
And, sadly, neither are the British, Irish, Welsh and Scots.
Muslims just being themselves are a danger, and an extreme expense and bother.
Here is Islam in 2017 so far: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
There have been 30,277 deadly documented (insert expletives) Islamist jihad attacks since 9/11/01.
The world does not need Islam and its followers.
Increasingly, the world does not want them.
This is only symbolic. Islamist terrorist will attempt to demolish the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, the very symbols of France, with at least one or more heavy (e.g., garbage trucks) trucks full of explosives, bullet proofed and aimed on one leg. This will collapse the structure. Alternatively, a corporate jet full of ordinance could easily take a dive bomb at one of its legs.
Notre Dame is much simpler. If a couple of buttresses are destroyed, a good portion of the cathedral collapse.
The whole idea is to push France into complete capitulation and surrender. In other words, behave like Spain after the train explosion that caused the country to vote for an accommodating, socialist-Marxist clown, who then proceeded to Obamatize Spain.
Either the French will rise up a take to civil war and slaughter of their invading army of those sworn to eradicate them and their heritage, or they will bend over, roll over, and beg for mercy.
This time, there will be no American rescue and no American lives lost to pay for French Foolishness.
France faces a crystal clear choice: Marine le Pen or Surrender.
As Sundance tweeted earlier to CNN..
…Protection from what?
Context?
Where are the leftist propaganda headlines?
France builds wall, feeds Islamophobia, helps ISIS recruitment.
