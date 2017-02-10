Education Secretary Betsy Devos Assaulted By Black Lives Matter Protesters During DC School Visit…

Education Secretary Betsy Devos was going to visit a Washington DC Middle School earlier today when a group of left-wing and Black Lives Matter protesters mounted a blockade. Secretary Devos was physically blocked from visiting the school. The radical leftists cheer their victory.

Democrats have a long history of blocking school entrances going back to Democrat Governor George Wallace and his stand at the schoolhouse door to stop desegregation efforts.

However, perhaps the most disturbing part of the event was witnessing the Washington DC Police units stand down and support for the law breaking protest groups. As you can see in the captured videos below, the Washington DC police are willing to allow political violence. Then again, the Tuscaloosa local police stood with George Wallace too…

As you watch the videos of the political protests, it would be worth remembering within Washington DC the ratio of Clinton voters to Trump voters was 22:1.

With a population ratio of 22:1 within Washington DC it does not then become surprising to see DC officials, and DC Police stepping aside and allowing the minority group to be assaulted. Liberalism is essentially a mob-mindset political ideology that always seeks to attack their opponents because they lose on the arguments.

Democrats blocking schools. Some things just never change except for the level of the inherent irony therein:

Adding to the level of irony, Vivian Jones is former Attorney General Eric Holder’s sister-in-law.