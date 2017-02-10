Education Secretary Betsy Devos Assaulted By Black Lives Matter Protesters During DC School Visit…

Posted on February 10, 2017 by

Education Secretary Betsy Devos was going to visit a Washington DC Middle School earlier today when a group of left-wing and Black Lives Matter protesters mounted a blockade. Secretary Devos was physically blocked from visiting the school. The radical leftists cheer their victory.

Democrats have a long history of blocking school entrances going back to Democrat Governor George Wallace and his stand at the schoolhouse door to stop desegregation efforts.

However, perhaps the most disturbing part of the event was witnessing the Washington DC Police units stand down and support for the law breaking protest groups. As you can see in the captured videos below, the Washington DC police are willing to allow political violence.  Then again, the Tuscaloosa local police stood with George Wallace too…

As you watch the videos of the political protests, it would be worth remembering within Washington DC the ratio of Clinton voters to Trump voters was 22:1.

dc-vote-1

With a population ratio of 22:1 within Washington DC it does not then become surprising to see DC officials, and DC Police stepping aside and allowing the minority group to be assaulted.   Liberalism is essentially a mob-mindset political ideology that always seeks to attack their opponents because they lose on the arguments.

devos-protest-1

Democrats blocking schools. Some things just never change except for the level of the inherent irony therein:

tuscaloosa-1

Adding to the level of irony, Vivian Jones is former Attorney General Eric Holder’s sister-in-law.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Abusive Cops, BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Common Core, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Education, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, propaganda, Racism, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to Education Secretary Betsy Devos Assaulted By Black Lives Matter Protesters During DC School Visit…

  1. Clydeen says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Sundance mike drop boom.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. paulraven1 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    #War. I keep saying it. It obviates everything else. Trump cannot make America great again until he engages this war. “Working with congress” or “uniting the country” or however else one wants to couch the traditional challenges of politics under the illusion that we live in a traditional time — it doesn’t matter. The Left is at war and wants to destroy Trump and us, and make American totally ungovernable. There is only one way through to greatness — over their figurative dead bodies.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      IMO, we are already engaged in a ‘cold’ civil war. This episode only serves to confirm my position on this issue.

      Mr. Trump’s administration is being opposed by the weight of the entire UniParty–both democrat & republican wings therein, and their massed media propagandist apparatus–all working in concert to bring down his presidency before it starts.

      WE elected Mr. Trump–some 60,000,000 of us. We are their enemy, too, and we are to be marginalized and smeared right along with Mr. Trump. You see how this is going. It will not improve.

      War. ‘Cold’ civil war. It’s upon us, right now.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      #WAR!

      No Quarter!!

      It is becoming More Obvious by the day, that Physical Violence is no longer
      Paranoid Reasoning.
      It Is, our only Option.
      No…it Will be Required, to
      Stop This Nonsense!!

      Press ON!!!

      We shall Cross Over the River, and Rest in the Shade of the Trees.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • steve says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Paul, I say over their jailed bodies. Have some undercover FBI agents at these sorts of affairs and the arrest and prosecute for federal rioting. 5 years and $25,000. Then announce that your are going back tomorrow with more undercover FBI, and back again and again until there is no one left that wants a Federal Rap.
      Especially have a bunch of scruffy looking undercover FBI at Milo’s return to Berkley.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. muffyroberts says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Children who go to public school learn nothing. And the liberals aim to keep it that way.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Apfelcobbler says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Arrest for impeding Fed Protection Services. Just assume the Left is going to be physically present for every single publically-accessible Administration move. Now, not later!

    Like

    Reply
  5. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Good thing I’m not driving, there would be some road kill.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    This new game where police “stand down”, I guess is based on the theory that if you appease the mob, the savages, the thugs, then at least you avoid “escalation”.. avert violence.

    Worth a try a I guess.. but it DOES NOR WORK.

    The mobs are demanding more and more and the violence is more and more extreme.

    It is surely time to put the “stand down” experiment in the “Proved to make things worse” category.

    Lets try…….. ZERO TOLERANCE!!

    That has been tried before… it ALWAYS WORKS!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Arrest them all, but first let me kick that one guy’s ass. He really needs it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. coveyouthband says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    If I were there then I would now be in a cell…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. gerkmonster says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Liberals celebrating their black public school union slavery. Amazing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. hugofitch1 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    New dogs, old tricks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. James F says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Why are these possible terrorist allowed on school,grounds?

    I though these were restricted safe zones.

    And how did they know she was coming,when she would arrive and what entrance she would use?

    Is she under Secret Service protection?

    If so, protesters can be arrested under the Tresspassing Law passed by Obama.

    Like

    Reply
  12. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    That is some sweet irony. Hopefully it gets on President Trump’s radar and he tweets about the Democrats’ storied history blocking entrances to schools.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. The Devilbat says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Bring in the army and arrest all lawbreaking protestors at any such event. Open an investigation into the police inaction and find out who ordered it and criminally charge them. Its time to kick ass.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    One of these days, a group of protesters are going to get in front of the wrong car, and the driver is going to floor the accelerator.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Fe says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    AG Sessions needs to criminalize Black Lives Matter, fire the D.C. Police who do not do their jobs AND throw them ALL in jail.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Ellie says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I don’t know, but maybe she needs federal marshals to escort to the next speaking engagement at a public school.

    This moonbattery is reaching scary levels not just for her, but for all of us.

    The waters of the swamp are getting very churned up.

    Hope she’s got the stomach for this. It’s such filth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. moosebytes says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Any known arrests?

    Like

    Reply
  19. FofBW says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    This is the Secretary of Education being accosted by BLM’s let inside the wire. I just cannot see President Trump letting this go.
    At his chosen timing and most effective.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Remington says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Every day, in every way, these animals offend every one of senses. On Nov 8th. my wife was telling me President Trump was going to bring the Country together. I told her he would do plenty, but will not be able to sort these animals. Remember the Kent State solution? Seemed to work. I’m afraid if the Gov’t doesn’t get a handle on this, the American people will

      Like

      Reply
  20. tax2much says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    The protesters think Trump is going to re-institute slavery, degrade women, and kill gays…
    You know, like muslims.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Gnu and Improved says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Methinks the Law and Order President needs to initiate some law and order…..stat.

    I’m sick of these a-holes getting away with this stuff. When are we going to actually do something with these people and lock them up. This is total BS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      I agree. Especially when they riot.

      Rudy Jiuliani said on Fox and Friends several months ago that when he was mayor of New York, if protestors stepped into the street they would be arrested. It is against the law to walk on the street unless you have a permit for a parade.

      He also said, that after a few were arrested, the rest stopped stepping in the street.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. FofBW says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Don’t the Secretaries get some sort of Secret Service protection?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PatriotKate says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      I feel really bad for some of these Secretaries. Most of them came out of their cozy private lives and only want to do what’s best for the country — many at no pay or great loss in income.

      That being said, perhaps the best thing they can and should do for now is maintain a low profile, get to work making the system better and avoid these types of confrontations.

      If these areas don’t want better schools, screw them. Let her make other aspects of the system better and they can continue to decline.

      Help those that want help.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  23. Winston says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    If Trump administration, Milo, etc. keep going to leftist strongholds like DC, Chicago, California, etc. we will have a landslide victory in 2020 as the left exposes itself.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. fedback says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Education system is one of the left’s last bastions. They will not give it up easily.
    But people are disgusted with the whining and protesting.
    Keep up the protesting, decent people will run away from the Democrat party as fast as they can

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    At this pace we will easily flip three or more Senate seats in 2018. Keep it up!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. emet says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    A setup by the teachers union.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Oh, yeah. We’ve come a long way. /s The irony: a white stood in a school house door to symbolically block blacks wanting a better education. Now, we’ve blacks at a school house door blocking a white who wants to help blacks get a better education. Something tells me that some of those who died for civil rights are weeping in their graves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Educated Citizen says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    She is going to get the kids of the plantations, the owners are going to fight and fight. It is there last stance.

    Like

    Reply
  29. benifranlkin says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    if these schools don’t want to be part of the decision making process make those decisions for them Mrs DeVos. Talk to the parents. There will be many who will love the charter / boarding school pathway.

    Like

    Reply
  30. litlbit2 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Surely there are lawyers to be hired by taxpayers for class action suits denying freedom of speech in institutions receiving public funds? Time to start filling the courts and holding cells. By bring these childish, harmful hate groups to trial! The public is being placed in danger by inadequate law enforcement officials and representatives that allow such behavior while receiving taxpayer funded wages and benefits to uphold the laws they took a oath to uphold!
    If they refuse, next you are fired, your benefits package will be returned to the general taxpayer fund.
    To continue to ignore these hateful, disruptive, sometime violent unlawful riotous mobs, resembles many countries east of the USA! These hate groups posssing asprotesters can move to those countries and continue to promote the Soros, DNC, Obama, Clinton, Graham, McCain etc agenda! Outerwise lock them up, charge for damages etc and may the best man win! Also review tax status of all!
    No more discrimination against normal taxpayers!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Apfelcobbler says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Milo at Berkeley. DeVos in DC. Townhalls across the country. Busy week for Bulsheviks. Somebody is going to get killed and the Left is determined it be one of theirs from Federal hands, for the ultimate Civil War 2.0 victim role.

    I have heard (only secondhand) that police officers are afraid of doxxing now and it does play a role in their decision making. Does anyone know about this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Coast says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    My God, so its ok to push around police officers, and storm onto school grounds for no legitimate purpose? And they get to just walk away afterwards?

    Like

    Reply
  33. bobguzzardi says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    sundance is on fire!!!!!!!

    Double-Talking Two-Faced Dishonest Democrat…Agenda-driven Media ignores the Democratic Double Standard.

    PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Elizabeth Warren supported school vouchers in her 2003 book.
    It’s as if the paleface speaks with a forked tongue or something.
    Posted by Ed Driscoll [posting in instapundit.com]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. LKA in LA says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    These Black Lives Matter creeps need to know I will not be dumbed down to their level. My children will never be dumbed down to their level. If there is a race war coming, they will lose for they will not have the self control or free thinking that it would take to win. They are a pathetic lot. I feel sorry for their kids.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. NJF says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    POTUS should definitely shame these people, specifically the DC police.

    Arrests should have been made as the “protesters” got physical with cops when they tried to keep them back.

    What’s lost on these idiots is that this brave woman was sworn in a couple of days ago, yet is ready to get to work. And where did she decide to go first?

    A lower income school district.

    Morons.

    Like

    Reply
  36. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I’m hoping Betty Devoses next visit will be a reenactment of Trump’s visit to Burlingame GOP Convention.

    If she wore all black and dark shades that would be a bonus.
    If she could kick like Neo in Matrix that would be an extra bonus.

    Like

    Reply
  37. feralcatsblog says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Blackest Lies Mostly.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Dale says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    They have to “protesters” pictures… Sessions can have them picked up anytime.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s