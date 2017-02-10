Education Secretary Betsy Devos Assaulted By Black Lives Matter Protesters During DC School Visit…

Education Secretary Betsy Devos was going to visit a Washington DC Middle School earlier today when a group of left-wing and Black Lives Matter protesters mounted a blockade. Secretary Devos was physically blocked from visiting the school. The radical leftists cheer their victory.
Democrats have a long history of blocking school entrances going back to Democrat Governor George Wallace and his stand at the schoolhouse door to stop desegregation efforts.
However, perhaps the most disturbing part of the event was witnessing the Washington DC Police units stand down and support for the law breaking protest groups. As you can see in the captured videos below, the Washington DC police are willing to allow political violence. Then again, the Tuscaloosa local police stood with George Wallace too…
As you watch the videos of the political protests, it would be worth remembering within Washington DC the ratio of Clinton voters to Trump voters was 22:1.
With a population ratio of 22:1 within Washington DC it does not then become surprising to see DC officials, and DC Police stepping aside and allowing the minority group to be assaulted. Liberalism is essentially a mob-mindset political ideology that always seeks to attack their opponents because they lose on the arguments.
Democrats blocking schools. Some things just never change except for the level of the inherent irony therein:
Adding to the level of irony, Vivian Jones is former Attorney General Eric Holder’s sister-in-law.
#War. I keep saying it. It obviates everything else. Trump cannot make America great again until he engages this war. “Working with congress” or “uniting the country” or however else one wants to couch the traditional challenges of politics under the illusion that we live in a traditional time — it doesn’t matter. The Left is at war and wants to destroy Trump and us, and make American totally ungovernable. There is only one way through to greatness — over their figurative dead bodies.
IMO, we are already engaged in a ‘cold’ civil war. This episode only serves to confirm my position on this issue.
Mr. Trump’s administration is being opposed by the weight of the entire UniParty–both democrat & republican wings therein, and their massed media propagandist apparatus–all working in concert to bring down his presidency before it starts.
WE elected Mr. Trump–some 60,000,000 of us. We are their enemy, too, and we are to be marginalized and smeared right along with Mr. Trump. You see how this is going. It will not improve.
War. ‘Cold’ civil war. It’s upon us, right now.
We are in some kind of war. Idiots verses the smart people is what I would call it.
The Lame War.
I would say both of you are correct. I know the word smith’s and the talking heads want to use diplomacy and what not to see if they can bring about a civil end to the Cold War that is taking place.
I along with many do not see words alone saving this nation.
I’ve become aware of MAGA marches around the country on Feb. 27 and March 4, perhaps you are all, too. You can find out more on mainstreetpatriots.us website and in Breitbart story at http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/08/exclusive-spirit-america-conservative-grassroots-leaders-plan-massive-pro-trump-demonstrations-nationwide/
I feel we need a physical show of force, along with our 60M votes, If nothing more than to vent some of the yuge frustration with all this and fight back in this cold civil war.
#WAR!
No Quarter!!
It is becoming More Obvious by the day, that Physical Violence is no longer
Paranoid Reasoning.
It Is, our only Option.
No…it Will be Required, to
Stop This Nonsense!!
Press ON!!!
We shall Cross Over the River, and Rest in the Shade of the Trees.
Call out the National Guard.
Paul, I say over their jailed bodies. Have some undercover FBI agents at these sorts of affairs and the arrest and prosecute for federal rioting. 5 years and $25,000. Then announce that your are going back tomorrow with more undercover FBI, and back again and again until there is no one left that wants a Federal Rap.
Especially have a bunch of scruffy looking undercover FBI at Milo’s return to Berkley.
Children who go to public school learn nothing. And the liberals aim to keep it that way.
Yeah, perhaps the protesters should get an education themselves and get a real job instead of paid protester for Soros.
Those types of protesters belong in jail
Arrest for impeding Fed Protection Services. Just assume the Left is going to be physically present for every single publically-accessible Administration move. Now, not later!
Good thing I’m not driving, there would be some road kill.
One of those idiots did come close to getting hit. Those cops need to get tougher with these thugs. It’s just sickening to see these idiots block entrance after entrance at every since place of work or business.
I read somewhere that DeVos ended up using a side entrance. True?
must have learned that from TRUMP.
This new game where police “stand down”, I guess is based on the theory that if you appease the mob, the savages, the thugs, then at least you avoid “escalation”.. avert violence.
Worth a try a I guess.. but it DOES NOR WORK.
The mobs are demanding more and more and the violence is more and more extreme.
It is surely time to put the “stand down” experiment in the “Proved to make things worse” category.
Lets try…….. ZERO TOLERANCE!!
That has been tried before… it ALWAYS WORKS!!
We have the governors in the liberal states just doing everything opposit of what is good for America.
They are the ones that tell the police to stand down.
Arrest them all, but first let me kick that one guy’s ass. He really needs it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want a turn too
If I were there then I would now be in a cell…..
I’d be there with you.
Liberals celebrating their black public school union slavery. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are so brainwashed and it’s very sad
Nah, they are just feeble minded. Save your sympathy for the education secretary. Poor dear. Liberals are mean, vicious, and they hate her.
New dogs, old tricks.
Why are these possible terrorist allowed on school,grounds?
I though these were restricted safe zones.
And how did they know she was coming,when she would arrive and what entrance she would use?
Is she under Secret Service protection?
If so, protesters can be arrested under the Tresspassing Law passed by Obama.
Pence is the traitor…..keep telling you all that and you refuse to listen…………….
That’s what Lame Cherry keeps saying.
Enforce the damn law!
President Obama signed into law on March 8, 2012 HR 347, also known as the Trespass Bill, which makes it a federal offense to protest near government buildings and grounds, as well as any location where any politician or foreign dignitary protected by the Secret Service is visiting, or at any “special event of national significance.”
http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/obama-signs-hr-347-trespass-bill/10040
In FL if you push on a police office you will go to jail for battery on LEO.
That is some sweet irony. Hopefully it gets on President Trump’s radar and he tweets about the Democrats’ storied history blocking entrances to schools.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes me dang angry…they’re playing a game acting like gangs. Time for very harsh action.
I heard on the radio that the Teachers Union informed “someone” so that protests could take place.
Bring in the army and arrest all lawbreaking protestors at any such event. Open an investigation into the police inaction and find out who ordered it and criminally charge them. Its time to kick ass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^THIS^^^
One of these days, a group of protesters are going to get in front of the wrong car, and the driver is going to floor the accelerator.
AG Sessions needs to criminalize Black Lives Matter, fire the D.C. Police who do not do their jobs AND throw them ALL in jail.
Feds can prosecute them…..get to work, AG Sessions!!!!!!
I don’t know, but maybe she needs federal marshals to escort to the next speaking engagement at a public school.
This moonbattery is reaching scary levels not just for her, but for all of us.
The waters of the swamp are getting very churned up.
Hope she’s got the stomach for this. It’s such filth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea, I like it
Bring in some special forces soldiers to do the escortin’, like Ike did with 101st Airborne when he caved to unconstitutional social engineering in Little Rock.
Any known arrests?
Same actions in any other situation and these people would all be in a jail cell right now.
This is the Secretary of Education being accosted by BLM’s let inside the wire. I just cannot see President Trump letting this go.
At his chosen timing and most effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every day, in every way, these animals offend every one of senses. On Nov 8th. my wife was telling me President Trump was going to bring the Country together. I told her he would do plenty, but will not be able to sort these animals. Remember the Kent State solution? Seemed to work. I’m afraid if the Gov’t doesn’t get a handle on this, the American people will
The protesters think Trump is going to re-institute slavery, degrade women, and kill gays…
You know, like muslims.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shows how brainwashed they are
Methinks the Law and Order President needs to initiate some law and order…..stat.
I’m sick of these a-holes getting away with this stuff. When are we going to actually do something with these people and lock them up. This is total BS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. Especially when they riot.
Rudy Jiuliani said on Fox and Friends several months ago that when he was mayor of New York, if protestors stepped into the street they would be arrested. It is against the law to walk on the street unless you have a permit for a parade.
He also said, that after a few were arrested, the rest stopped stepping in the street.
Don’t the Secretaries get some sort of Secret Service protection?
I feel really bad for some of these Secretaries. Most of them came out of their cozy private lives and only want to do what’s best for the country — many at no pay or great loss in income.
That being said, perhaps the best thing they can and should do for now is maintain a low profile, get to work making the system better and avoid these types of confrontations.
If these areas don’t want better schools, screw them. Let her make other aspects of the system better and they can continue to decline.
Help those that want help.
If Trump administration, Milo, etc. keep going to leftist strongholds like DC, Chicago, California, etc. we will have a landslide victory in 2020 as the left exposes itself.
Education system is one of the left’s last bastions. They will not give it up easily.
But people are disgusted with the whining and protesting.
Keep up the protesting, decent people will run away from the Democrat party as fast as they can
I smell a super majority in 2018
At this pace we will easily flip three or more Senate seats in 2018. Keep it up!
A setup by the teachers union.
That is a bell ringer
Time to demolish the teachers union
Oh, yeah. We’ve come a long way. /s The irony: a white stood in a school house door to symbolically block blacks wanting a better education. Now, we’ve blacks at a school house door blocking a white who wants to help blacks get a better education. Something tells me that some of those who died for civil rights are weeping in their graves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is going to get the kids of the plantations, the owners are going to fight and fight. It is there last stance.
There is no education going on here. It’s propaganda la la land.
Massive brainwashing operations
if these schools don’t want to be part of the decision making process make those decisions for them Mrs DeVos. Talk to the parents. There will be many who will love the charter / boarding school pathway.
Surely there are lawyers to be hired by taxpayers for class action suits denying freedom of speech in institutions receiving public funds? Time to start filling the courts and holding cells. By bring these childish, harmful hate groups to trial! The public is being placed in danger by inadequate law enforcement officials and representatives that allow such behavior while receiving taxpayer funded wages and benefits to uphold the laws they took a oath to uphold!
If they refuse, next you are fired, your benefits package will be returned to the general taxpayer fund.
To continue to ignore these hateful, disruptive, sometime violent unlawful riotous mobs, resembles many countries east of the USA! These hate groups posssing asprotesters can move to those countries and continue to promote the Soros, DNC, Obama, Clinton, Graham, McCain etc agenda! Outerwise lock them up, charge for damages etc and may the best man win! Also review tax status of all!
No more discrimination against normal taxpayers!
Milo at Berkeley. DeVos in DC. Townhalls across the country. Busy week for Bulsheviks. Somebody is going to get killed and the Left is determined it be one of theirs from Federal hands, for the ultimate Civil War 2.0 victim role.
I have heard (only secondhand) that police officers are afraid of doxxing now and it does play a role in their decision making. Does anyone know about this?
That’s the script lefties love to play; play-acting, aka as hypocrisy.
My God, so its ok to push around police officers, and storm onto school grounds for no legitimate purpose? And they get to just walk away afterwards?
sundance is on fire!!!!!!!
Double-Talking Two-Faced Dishonest Democrat…Agenda-driven Media ignores the Democratic Double Standard.
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Elizabeth Warren supported school vouchers in her 2003 book.
It’s as if the paleface speaks with a forked tongue or something.
Posted by Ed Driscoll [posting in instapundit.com]
These Black Lives Matter creeps need to know I will not be dumbed down to their level. My children will never be dumbed down to their level. If there is a race war coming, they will lose for they will not have the self control or free thinking that it would take to win. They are a pathetic lot. I feel sorry for their kids.
POTUS should definitely shame these people, specifically the DC police.
Arrests should have been made as the “protesters” got physical with cops when they tried to keep them back.
What’s lost on these idiots is that this brave woman was sworn in a couple of days ago, yet is ready to get to work. And where did she decide to go first?
A lower income school district.
Morons.
I’m hoping Betty Devoses next visit will be a reenactment of Trump’s visit to Burlingame GOP Convention.
If she could kick like Neo in Matrix that would be an extra bonus.
Blackest Lies Mostly.
They have to “protesters” pictures… Sessions can have them picked up anytime.
