Dick Blumenthal VS Judge Gorsuch – He Said, He Said and Media Runs to The Typeset…

Apparently there are many people who just don’t quite understand the concept of:
…The political war is a battle for your mind.
The professional swamp dwellers, and those who sell the swamp uniparty messages, are intensely skilled at creating false impressions. The example of swamp-master Dick Blumenthal and his like-minded political ilk is just the most recent example.
Senator Dick knows Judge Gorsuch is in that tenuous confirmation space where he cannot respond to any claim made by political opposition about his words, their use and phrases.
Senator Dick can say anything he wants, Gorsuch has no venue to retort.
Senator Dick knows this position of compromise puts Dick’s team at an advantage. Thus Team Dick can say anything they want, and Team Dick’s political opponents are hamstrung.
This is the context to consider anything coming from the mouth of Dick, or any oppositional entity who monitor the swamp and advocate on behalf of those dwelling therein; ie. ‘the mostly swamp media’ (MSM). The swamp sellers can then run with Team Dick’s statements to create a useful narrative of division against their opposition.
This is the way of the Swamp. The Swamp is a UniParty Swamp. This has always been the way of the UniParty Swamp. There are no Marquess of Queensberry rules within the Swamp; it’s all manipulative infectious pus peddling all the time.
Yes, it’s gross. Deal with it.
President Trump knows full well the manipulative Machiavellian swamp schemes. This is why President Trump carries an atomic battle axe against the swamp dwellers and represents the only oppositional force they fear.
Remove Trump and the Swamp is, yet again, a safe space for the swamp dwellers. How to remove Trump?….
Attempt to demoralize Trump’s supporters via Team Dick and the manipulative scheme within the aforementioned example.
If you want to fight the swamp, you better be prepared to go to the mattresses 100% of the time 24/7/365.
Within the Swamp there are no rules. The battle within the swamp is a Thunderdome of anything goes. Punches below the belt are not only common place, they are taught amid the Swamp protection schools that also hold professional lying classes as prerequisites in the first year of attendance.
No political entity has ever taken the fight to those who live in the DC Swamp. President Trump, including the larger Team Trump, is the first political opposition the Swamp has faced in decades. Do not allow the ridiculous nonsense from those within the swamp to dictate your perspectives or outlooks.
Do not be like Dick.
Inoculate your mind prior to entry.
“Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear, in all of his discussions with Senators, including Senator Blumenthal, that he could not comment on specific cases and that judicial ethics preclude him from commenting on political matters.
He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary; and while he made clear that he was not referencing any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.”
~ Kelly Ayotte presenting the position of Judge Gorsuch during a discussion with Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Thank you for this reminder.
If they can’t beat Trump one on one they will try to get to him through us. We can not allow them to demoralize us with their lies. Not a fan of Shapiro, but John Nolte is keeping a running tally on all the Mostly swamp Media lies over at The Daily Wire.
The Swamp monsters have no ammunition. They’ve resorted to slinging mud. Dirty Dick chicken-$hit Blumenthal propagated a dishonorable deception by pretending to be one of the heroes that carried his load in Vietnam.
If I were Judge Gorsuch, I too, would be distressed and dismayed to observe the fiasco playing out on the West Coast. The fact remains that all 4 Judges should face severe sanctions for their willful disregard of the President’s plenary power.
The situation is unprecedented and dangerous. By the same token, so is the radiation spewing out of Fukushima, headed right for the left coast. My faith in President Trump is unshakable, as I suspect is the case for tens of millions of fellow citizens.
Preach it Brother Sundance!
Amen! Preach it! (use that expression often – in church and out!)
is Sundance a brother? or a legion?
“What is your name?” He replied, “My name is Legion, for we are many.”
Legion is the devil.
Read the Bible.
Mark 5:9
Repent that ye might be saved. (see Acts 3:19)
President Trump is not Satan. Just so you know.
How about Sundance the Legend? 🙂
I am pretty sure you didn’t actually mean to insult Sundance, but you just called him a ‘demon’.
Here is the context from Matthew 5…
Jesus Restores a Demon-Possessed Man
1They went across the lake to the region of the Gerasenes.a 2When Jesus got out of the boat, a man with an impure spirit came from the tombs to meet him. 3This man lived in the tombs, and no one could bind him anymore, not even with a chain. 4For he had often been chained hand and foot, but he tore the chains apart and broke the irons on his feet. No one was strong enough to subdue him. 5Night and day among the tombs and in the hills he would cry out and cut himself with stones.
6When he saw Jesus from a distance, he ran and fell on his knees in front of him. 7He shouted at the top of his voice, “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? In God’s name don’t torture me!” 8For Jesus had said to him, “Come out of this man, you impure spirit!”
9Then Jesus asked him, “What is your name?”
“My name is Legion,” he replied, “for we are many.” 10And he begged Jesus again and again not to send them out of the area.
11A large herd of pigs was feeding on the nearby hillside. 12The demons begged Jesus, “Send us among the pigs; allow us to go into them.” 13He gave them permission, and the impure spirits came out and went into the pigs. The herd, about two thousand in number, rushed down the steep bank into the lake and were drowned.
14Those tending the pigs ran off and reported this in the town and countryside, and the people went out to see what had happened. 15When they came to Jesus, they saw the man who had been possessed by the legion of demons, sitting there, dressed and in his right mind; and they were afraid. 16Those who had seen it told the people what had happened to the demon-possessed man—and told about the pigs as well. 17Then the people began to plead with Jesus to leave their region.
18As Jesus was getting into the boat, the man who had been demon-possessed begged to go with him. 19Jesus did not let him, but said, “Go home to your own people and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how he has had mercy on you.” 20So the man went away and began to tell in the Decapolisb how much Jesus had done for him. And all the people were amazed.
…No worries, though. As I said at the top…doubt you meant it to be negative.
so in other words the Media is lying out their bottom hole
the media is spinning their way.
Bottom hole – top hole, it doesn’t matter. In the MSM parts catalog, those two parts are fully interchangeable, and function the same in both locations.
Well I just couldn’t type A…..
Speaking of the swamp dweller…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whenever I read tweets from democrats I hear the sound from the parents and teachers in Charlie Brown.
Wa wa, wa wa wa wa wa
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The gov’t failure to present any evidence of an impact on national security or safety”
They don’t have to — the government has unreviewable discretion in the matter. What’s next, Trump has to get 9th Circuit permission for air strikes on terrorists?
A Judge is a political Pawn? Tell me it isn’t so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD always on time with the antidote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lou Dobbs probably needs to read this as a reminder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s been slightly off of the chain lately
Yes, he does.
Wrong Martin. Dobbs is absolutely correct and rightfully feels disgust at the lack of spine demonstrated by Gorsuch comments corroborated by others besides Dick. Scalia would have no problem with Trump criticism of his fellow “robed brothers and sisters” of the court. Gorsuch showed he wears a pu#/y hat.
Led into the trap setup in advance with Ayotte. This was no accident. If you believe that, you are naive about UniParty and the color revolution resistance and de-legitimization of President Trump. The intent is to force him to one term, or even to resign.
What so you think is going on in DC? It’s all the NeverTrumpers and the Liberals working to block us, our rise, our power and the President’s policies and choices of cabinet leaders.
boomchacka. nothing good comes of this. nothing.
You’re misreading his comments as related by Ayotte.
I totally agree with everything lou dobbs had to say tonight. Gorsuch should remove his name from the nomination. If you read what he said he was talking about President Trump. Gorsuch has no loyalty and should be removed.
We ain’t seen nothing yet…
This is only going to get worse, psycho-politically. The war is 104 years old and We the People haven’t fought one battle. Better be ready, because it is game on.
oooooh…”the mouth of Dick” sounds bad SD. Thanx for reminding us.
I always enjoy Sundance’s humor and play on words 🙂
I for one am appalled at Lou Dobbs for coming out slamming Judge Gorsuch .. thought Dobbs was smarter than that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
did he do it again tonight? i watch a day late on youtube so this morning i was watching last night’s program. he excoriated judge gorsuch; made me wince because how could he know all the facts???? his was a knee jerk reaction, not well thought out.
I haven’t watched his show yet tonight but he tweeted just 2 hrs ago this
Lou is precisely on point
No other meaning can be parsed from Ayottes ‘clarification’
Either this dude withdraws or starts speaking for himself
I say:
Dump him
No, you need to learn better reading comprehension.
If Gorsuch is actually disloyal, left-wing judiciary — why hasn’t Blumenthal & associates endorsed him?
Slightly OT but Monday he was upset about Mattie and Tillerson calling out different countries. He goes through these phases where he finds fault with everything. Still love ya Lou.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Lou but I think he’s like the rest of us here and gets ahead of himself do to deep emotions about MAGA so I know he’s a true trump supporter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couple this example of leftist bile-spewing with the recent polls showing record distrust of the media and what do you get? An American electorate who already pretty much knows that Blumenthal is full of it, just like his sick-minded socialist buddies. Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed and the Supreme Court will be better for it.
Wikipedia editing frenzy on Dick’s military service. Trump tweets and Brocks CTR stooges race to Wikipedia to get the narrative straight. The timing is right there to see.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:History/Richard_Blumenthal
Buncha deferments before signing up. Hate the word “misspoke”. Like Hillary misspoke about dodging sniper fire.
Dick’s a tool, that’s for sure.
How I hope someone saved the truth.
They lie. That is the word. Lie.
Speak truth.
That should be a hashtag for those who hashtag.
Leftists smeared Trump as a draft dodger during the Vietnam War because he, like millions of young men at the time, were granted college deferments. I guess, based on the Left’s definition, Blumenthal is not only a draft dodger but someone who claimed valor for personal gain?
The great tempest for the anti-Americans is brewing at the Justice Department. The sword they feared as greatly as Potus has been unsheathed. We are about to become the country of laws that we haven’t seen in many generations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, take Blumenthal out of the game, with the Stolen Valor Act. Easy-peasy. Next?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stolen_Valor_Act_of_2005
Wasn’t the Stolen Valor Act declared un-Constitutional?
Blumenthal is a piece of work, cones out to various state events when he is up for reelection and never seen again after. Lies when the truth doesn’t work for him and skinny as a rail looks like he’d blow over in the wind.
As per karma, Blumenthal, Murphy, Hines and Malloy will get their just rewards in spades one day.
Leftists smeared Trump as a draft dodger during the Vietnam War because he, like millions of young men at the time, were granted college deferments. I guess, based on the Left’s definition, Blumenthal is not only a draft dodger but someone who claimed valor for personal gain?
Sundance, you glorious bastard. A timely reminder to all. There are many Dicks in the Uniparty. President Trump knows this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha…Reality Check…Real savvy of Trump to remind us of Sen. Blumenthal Vietnam lie! Shame on you senator!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has he been hanging out with McCain telling each other what hero’s they are.
Btw, that other shady Blumenthal, Sid, he’s gone into hiding since Hillary crashed and burned. Is Google gonna give him a hush job like they did Braverman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
it just makes me uneasy seeing kelly ayotte involved in this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Senator Dick can say anything he wants, Gorsuch has no venue to retort.”
I entirely disagree. Perhaps there is not a precedent, but that only points to “business as usual” for people without sufficient character and self-respect to break the paradigm. Judge Gorsuch can certainly respond. If a man lies about what I have said, I clear the record. It is not difficult.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His respond would be political that could and most likely would disqualify him during confirmation hearings.
It isn’t political to clarify a misquote. It is standing up for yourself. They said the same thing about Trump — that if he said half the things he said in the interests of standing up for himself and his principles he’d be disqualified. You can accept the strictures of fear and precedent and political correctness, or you can be a man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand, it could be perfectly legitimate to call Blumenthal a liar or something similar in a fair world. Trump can do it, Gorsuch can’t, unless he want the Democrats to succeed.
Who’s distracting here?
It’s not about anything Blumenthal said Gorsuch said
Of course we can get past that
It’s the supposed clarification that nails the lid shut
Read that last sentence of Ayottes statement
Judges should be immune from ANY criticism?
No, Sundance, NO
Dump him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on buddy! Time to surrender…
Sorry muppet, I don’t bow to elitists who think they are beyond accountability.
I’m sure you can bow and scrape low enough for both of us.
Btw–I notice you refuse to reference the text of Ayottes remarks.
I don’t blame you
LikeLike
….”he said that he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.”…
Show me where that statement says “Judges should be immune from ANY criticism”?
You can’t, because it doesn’t exist.
Gorsuch’s words are akin to the guy at McDonalds saying it sucks when people belittle those who work at McDonalds…. nothing more.
Thank you Sundance. Now I’m vindicated about my previous fairly critical words directed to many of you and I owe apology to NOBODY!
Gorsuch already disappoints and probably has Scalia turning in his grave.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You’ve been told repeatedly
I have no doubt you are just that daft, but it is you who is the trolling operation here
For what? Disapproving privately with something Trump said? Getting sold out by the very people infesting D.C? He’s a judge, not a 3D chess master. If anything this is a wake up call to the guy that he’s in enemy waters now
One day SD MUST write a fantasy fiction series ala “The Wheel of Time” (or “The Game of Thrones”) and call it “The Swamp.”
This is the perfect first paragraph:
“Within the Swamp there are no rules. The battle within the swamp is a Thunderdome of anything goes. Punches below the belt are not only common place, they are taught amid the Swamp protection schools that hold professional lying classes as prerequisites in the first year of attendance.”
“Inoculate your mind prior to entry” and your family ad your friends while were at it.
This is war. Never forget. Set your mind to fight for a minimum of the next 8 years and celebrate each victory in the process. Thank G_d for Trump. No one tougher. If he can’t do it it can’t be done without a civil war. Let’s not let it get to that. Keep fighting.
It is what I said yesterday, you can’t trust the sources – Bloomy and Politico. Judge Napolitano said he has never seen a Senator come out and do a press conference after meeting with a Supreme Court nominee. He said those meetings are to be confidential. I thought it was odd too because I had not seen that before.
Trump’s way ahead of this. One need only look back at the time that Trump got the entire media complex to devote nearly two hours of live coverage to the opening of his hotel followed by a ceremony in which he was heaped praise by military heros, slipping in at the very end the brusque statement, “Obama was born in America”.
He’ll beat this group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said this morning on another thread, we have got to quit taking the chum bait. It is absolutely ridiculous that ANYONE would believe anything that lying sorry excuse for a Senator says.
Patriots, you have GOT to get over listening to ANYTHING coming out of any source that is not our Administration or its team. They are the ONLY ones speaking truth.
Every. Other. Source. At. Its. Base. Is. A. Lie. Who’s. Only. Purpose. Is. To. Demoralize. And. Neutralize. Team. Trump.
Haven’t we learned that lesson yet? There are precious few resources that aren’t part of the cabal and we can pretty much count them on one hand–the Treehouse, of course, being #1… 😉
Get used to it and quit being part of the feeding frenzy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoy ignoring it….I guarantee people have tuned out in mass…The media and democrats have over played their hand and it’s a closed loop now desperately trying for ratings that aren’t there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the Swamp Gorsuch. Trust no one and watch your back out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right Sundance. For some reason people forget we would not have President Trump if enough people didn’t see through this exact same playbook during campaign. If folks want to torture themselves through psy-ops everyday and think it will change, then have at it….
As far as Dobbs,Hannity etc lately, I just tune them out many times now. The relentless need to discuss and explain obviously biased left wing stories gets old and they are taking any affront like it’s some litmus test…
The right is almost as bad as the left now….Thanks again for your Positive and always thought out articles SUNDANCE….I wish more commentators/ writers could see beyond the click-bait, but that takes CRITICAL thinking and not just reaction…..
Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Donald Trump is not a wishy-washy fellow, yet he put a question mark at the end making it a question rather than a statement as to what Gorsuch said or didn’t say.
I’m still a little perturbed. Though Gorsuch denies making any specific reference to the Seattle judge, the implication is clear. Any criticism of a judge for him is disheartening. But why can’t Presidents criticize judges for judicial overreach? Judges shouldn’t be controlling our foreign policy but enforcing the Constitution. I’m a little leery of Gorsuch all of a sudden.
Being in the presence of Congress members now apparently requires a witness. Treat them as the perverts some have proved to be and proceed accordingly.
