Dick Blumenthal VS Judge Gorsuch – He Said, He Said and Media Runs to The Typeset…

Apparently there are many people who just don’t quite understand the concept of:

…The political war is a battle for your mind.

The professional swamp dwellers, and those who sell the swamp uniparty messages, are intensely skilled at creating false impressions. The example of swamp-master Dick Blumenthal and his like-minded political ilk is just the most recent example.

Senator Dick knows Judge Gorsuch is in that tenuous confirmation space where he cannot respond to any claim made by political opposition about his words, their use and phrases.

Senator Dick can say anything he wants, Gorsuch has no venue to retort.

Senator Dick knows this position of compromise puts Dick’s team at an advantage. Thus Team Dick can say anything they want, and Team Dick’s political opponents are hamstrung.

This is the context to consider anything coming from the mouth of Dick, or any oppositional entity who monitor the swamp and advocate on behalf of those dwelling therein; ie. ‘the mostly swamp media’ (MSM). The swamp sellers can then run with Team Dick’s statements to create a useful narrative of division against their opposition.

This is the way of the Swamp. The Swamp is a UniParty Swamp. This has always been the way of the UniParty Swamp. There are no Marquess of Queensberry rules within the Swamp; it’s all manipulative infectious pus peddling all the time.

Yes, it’s gross. Deal with it.

President Trump knows full well the manipulative Machiavellian swamp schemes. This is why President Trump carries an atomic battle axe against the swamp dwellers and represents the only oppositional force they fear.

Remove Trump and the Swamp is, yet again, a safe space for the swamp dwellers. How to remove Trump?….

Attempt to demoralize Trump’s supporters via Team Dick and the manipulative scheme within the aforementioned example.

If you want to fight the swamp, you better be prepared to go to the mattresses 100% of the time 24/7/365.

Within the Swamp there are no rules. The battle within the swamp is a Thunderdome of anything goes. Punches below the belt are not only common place, they are taught amid the Swamp protection schools that also hold professional lying classes as prerequisites in the first year of attendance.

No political entity has ever taken the fight to those who live in the DC Swamp. President Trump, including the larger Team Trump, is the first political opposition the Swamp has faced in decades. Do not allow the ridiculous nonsense from those within the swamp to dictate your perspectives or outlooks.

Do not be like Dick.

Inoculate your mind prior to entry.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

“Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear, in all of his discussions with Senators, including Senator Blumenthal, that he could not comment on specific cases and that judicial ethics preclude him from commenting on political matters. He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary; and while he made clear that he was not referencing any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.” ~ Kelly Ayotte presenting the position of Judge Gorsuch during a discussion with Senator Richard Blumenthal.