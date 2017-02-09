BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Denies President Trump Motion for Emergency Stay…

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has just released a unanimous ruling denying President Trump’s motion for a stay of the lower court injunction against President Trump’s Executive Order temporarily suspending Visa’s from seven nations of concern:
We are looking for the full ruling document. UPDATE: FULL RULING pdf Below
President Trump has two options on this specific XO, request direct appeal on this decision to Supreme Court Justice John Brennan who oversees the Ninth Circuit, or take the appeal to the full Supreme Court.
Additionally, President Trump may choose to rewrite the initial executive order and clarify the purpose and intent to avoid judicial challenge.
Corrupt judges are going down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unfricken believable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just f…..king amazing! Cold anger can no longer explain how I feel!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
WWJS : What Would Jeff Do ?
LikeLike
oops. WWJD : What Would Jeff Do ?
LikeLike
Told you guys.
We need to stop falling into the trap of “The law is clear” or “Definitely Constitutional.” Liberals, their legislators and their judges don’t care about law, Constitution, justice or truth. They care about their agenda and will do any legal or mental contortions it requires to implement that agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
we had an idea this would happen and i have to trust trump knew it too and has a contingency plan already in place. we will always win…even if it takes a little longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is no longer an issue,this has become an emergency for the protection of the country’s citizens.
LikeLike
The justice dept needs to get better lawyers before they go to any hearing
LikeLiked by 1 person
File the re-writes.
LikeLike
President Trump, please rewrite the order!!
LikeLike
The ninth circuit had its mind made up, before the hearing.
The ninth circuit liberal court is rigged!
LikeLike
Absolutely, the Soros crew absolutely went court-shopping!!
LikeLike
Here’s the ruling
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3457898/2-9-17-9th-Circuit-Order.pdf
LikeLike
A new EO needs to be issued immediately..
LikeLike
the paper is attached in your inbox from me
LikeLike
Tick-tock. Tick-tock.
LikeLike