BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Denies President Trump Motion for Emergency Stay…

Posted on February 9, 2017 by

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has just released a unanimous ruling denying President Trump’s motion for a stay of the lower court injunction against President Trump’s Executive Order temporarily suspending Visa’s from seven nations of concern:

9th-circuit-29th-circuit

We are looking for the full ruling document. update-1 UPDATE: FULL RULING pdf Below

President Trump has two options on this specific XO, request direct appeal on this decision to Supreme Court Justice John Brennan who oversees the Ninth Circuit, or take the appeal to the full Supreme Court.

Additionally, President Trump may choose to rewrite the initial executive order and clarify the purpose and intent to avoid judicial challenge.

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, DHS, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Denies President Trump Motion for Emergency Stay…

  1. Martin says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Corrupt judges are going down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Guinan2 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Unfricken believable!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Just f…..king amazing! Cold anger can no longer explain how I feel!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. benifranlkin says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    WWJS : What Would Jeff Do ?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Sedanka says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Told you guys.

    We need to stop falling into the trap of “The law is clear” or “Definitely Constitutional.” Liberals, their legislators and their judges don’t care about law, Constitution, justice or truth. They care about their agenda and will do any legal or mental contortions it requires to implement that agenda.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. petszmom says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    we had an idea this would happen and i have to trust trump knew it too and has a contingency plan already in place. we will always win…even if it takes a little longer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. rick says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    This is no longer an issue,this has become an emergency for the protection of the country’s citizens.

    Like

    Reply
  9. reggiemeezer says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    The justice dept needs to get better lawyers before they go to any hearing

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Peter G. says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    File the re-writes.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Ohio Hayseed says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    President Trump, please rewrite the order!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. muffyroberts says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    The ninth circuit had its mind made up, before the hearing.

    The ninth circuit liberal court is rigged!

    Like

    Reply
  14. rick says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    A new EO needs to be issued immediately..

    Like

    Reply
  15. Ziiggii says:
    February 9, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    the paper is attached in your inbox from me

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s