BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Denies President Trump Motion for Emergency Stay…

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has just released a unanimous ruling denying President Trump’s motion for a stay of the lower court injunction against President Trump’s Executive Order temporarily suspending Visa’s from seven nations of concern:

We are looking for the full ruling document. UPDATE: FULL RULING pdf Below

President Trump has two options on this specific XO, request direct appeal on this decision to Supreme Court Justice John Brennan who oversees the Ninth Circuit, or take the appeal to the full Supreme Court.

Additionally, President Trump may choose to rewrite the initial executive order and clarify the purpose and intent to avoid judicial challenge.