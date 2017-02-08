SHOCK POLL Collapses Media Narrative – Overwhelming EU Support for a Muslim Ban…

A stunning poll of ten European nations with over 10,000 respondents finds overwhelming support for a Muslim immigration ban within the EU.  In total 55% agree Muslim immigration should be stopped, only 20% disagree.

mass migration

The question asked was:

♦ Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?

UK Riots 12Poland:
♦ Agree 71%
♦ Disagree 9%

Hungary:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 12%

UK Riots 8U.K:
♦ Agree 47%
♦ Disagree 23%

Austria:
♦ Agree 65%
♦ Disagree 18%

UK Riots 16Italy
♦ Agree 51%
♦ Disagree 23%

France
♦ Agree 61%
♦ Disagree 16%

Spain:
♦ Agree 41%
G20 Riots♦ Disagree 32%

Greece:
♦ Agree 58%
♦ Disagree 20%

Germany:
♦ Agree 53%
Greek-riots-2010♦ Disagree 19%

Belgium:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 13%

TOTAL
♦ Agree 55%
♦ Disagree 20%

.

eu-muslim-ban(click image to enlarge – or – click HERE to go interactive)

This is a stunning rebuke to the political leadership within each of the nations who have intentionally stood aside and allowed unfettered mass migration and crisis.

Germany’s Angela Merkel was primary supporter and advocate of mass immigration and a borderless European Union.   53% of the German people supporting a Muslim ban, and only 19% disagree.

The Chatham House poll, conducted with Kantar Public, surveyed samples adult citizens within: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K.  The survey was carried out between Dec. 12, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2017, and involved 10,195 respondents.  (Full Survey Details)

quote-europe-becomes-more-and-more-a-province-of-islam-a-colony-of-islam-and-italy-is-an-outpost-of-oriana-fallaci-228027-e1411330128731

  1. muffyroberts says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Looks like the EU forgot to hack those polls.

  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Why are so many Americans turning a deaf ear to this?
    Sharing.

    • frogstamper says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Because they are ignorant. And some are just stupid.

    • beaujest says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      There are still millions of good people who are Luddites and only know what the TV and newspapers are selling !

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      Because it isn’t bad enough here yet. Hillary lost, so the USA will never get as bad as Europe.

    • bofh says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Not necessarily deaf. How many Americans will even find out about this? MSM going to do their best to hush it up, I’m pretty sure. Not even on Drudge right now.

      Who is “chathamhouse.org” anyway, and how big a megaphone do they have?

      I also wondered who, exactly, was surveyed. I think the article says “citizens”, which may be kind of vague. How about were they voters? And how many of the “citizens” in UK that were surveyed were named Mohammed (now their most popular boys, name, isn’t it?).

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:02 pm

        This is the second poll showing support for Trump.
        1st was overall American approval that I posted earlier on previous forum
        Now this one which is showing world support.

    • aprilyn43 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      @kinthenorthwest – Because, 46% are liberals, atheist, & LGBTs, the only Info they believe is the liberal agenda talking points – these ppl haven’t had an original thought for so long, their brain has atrophied!
      None of these ppl ever stop to think about the reality of .. “IF” they win who’s going to pay for their list of demands & wants; & they are sure it will never be them!

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        Yes but the Muslims kill the LGBTs…
        Took only one to murder 50 in Orlando, along with injury some 50 more.

      • Duhders says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        Now why would an atheist be on your list? Think about, if I think all religions are foolish, why would I want to welcome one that not only has a political component anathema to our current system, but also has crazies that blow up random people? I’d prefer if you leave atheists out of this particular cluster, thanks. 🙂

        • sunnydaze says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:42 pm

          True. It’s the Left that’s the problem, not any particular “groups” of people.

          Lefties make EVERY group look bad, when the Lefties in that “group” are highlighted:

          BLM makes black Americans look like idiots. They are not.

          Lefty Feminists make American women look like halfwits. They are not.

          SJWs make America college students look like imbeciles. They are not. (not all of ’em anyway. hehe)

          Activist Atheists make atheists look like nutcases. They are not.

          Lefty men make American men look like wooses. They are not.

          etc etc etc.

          Everything the Left touches turns to sh%t. It’s the LEFT, people.

    • elena19501deplorable says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Because everyone less then 40 brainwashed in schools and universities…My sons are.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        H3LL they don’t even know how to conceptually think anymore.

      • Fe says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        Both my kids are under 40 and have college degrees but they’re definitely not brainwashed. I told both of them to beware of the liberal BS and warned them both not to come home spewing any of the liberal crap. Both are would fit very well on a branch in the Treepers world. Thank God they married like minded Christians and their in laws are like minded like I am. I had prayed for years for my kids for that to happen. And God was faithful and good to answer those prayers. However they grew up with very liberal friends who had absolutely no influence on their thinking. They were grounded in truth from the moment they were born. Now I’m watching my grands and praying for them to also be grounded in truth. So far so good.

        • sunnydaze says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

          Good for you, Fe. That is not easy these days!

        • DGinGA says:
          February 8, 2017 at 7:20 pm

          Fe, all you can do is talk openly with the Grands at every opportunity and be sure your kids do too. Let them know that what they are being taught in school is not necessarily the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and counter the BS whenever you can. Even 40 – 50 years ago our parents, staunch conservatives, asked us every night at dinner, “What did you learn in school today?” We would then tell them, and they were not afraid to correct what we were being told. My mother was quite the 20th century historian, having lived through almost the entire time, and would give us ‘the rest of the story,” filling in what our teachers deliberately left out. Dad was an economist and when we discussed the politics of the day they could both give us the big picture and explain why, long term,the current political battles were a good or bad idea. We’ve lost Mom and Dad recently (old age) and up until they died they were both able to hold up their end of a lively political discussion. The grandkids may have rolled their eyes a lot more than we did, but I pray they never forget those lessons. I never will.

      • Spar Harmon says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:12 pm

        everyone, eh. i guess i’ll have to write my kids and warn them they have been excluded from being anyone….

    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      As I have stated these are the same polls number you see everywhere on almost every issue– approx 70/30. So approx 30% of the world is liberal and insane. You could say should the color of the sky be changed to magenta and 30% would say yes.

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      Because they have been brainwashing American children from Kindergarten through Graduate School for many decades now…..and now we see the product of those nefarious efforts as many of them become grown…..It is now a different world that may be too late to change…..I hope not.

    • Maquis says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      Because their self-worth as Citizens of the World Do-Good-er-ism Holier-Than-All is at risk if they waver.

      They cling to the wrong stone.

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      The enemedia won’t mention it. And, of course, if they don’t mention it then it didn’t happen.

  3. Paco Loco says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    It’s too late for Europe. They let the enemy inside the wire and within 30 years demographics will turn Europe into an Islamic hell hole.

  4. Angus says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    The voices of the proles do not count.

  5. psadie says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Interesting that Europe is taking their cues from Americans and how we stand up for our country…even the Germans are now “arming” themselves from the migrants. Now they understand how we feel about our 2nd Amendment!

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      Last night I had a strange dream. I was walking arm in arm with some man ( I don’t know who he was supposed to be). Anyway, a man passed me on the left and grabbed my butt as he passed. I grabbed the tail of his coat and started screaming at him. He was obviously muslim and came back toward me screaming in my face. He was met with my gun right in his face, so he turned and ran. I kept his coat and threw it in the trash. I know, stupid dream, but I don’t usually have one like that. LOL

      • Wend says:
        February 8, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        Well, let’s get down to cases-what kind of gun?

      • muffyroberts says:
        February 8, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        I have been dreaming weird political stuff too. Sometimes I dream I am on here posting, then I wake up and I’m like, whoe, I need to get a life.🎿

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:37 pm

          What if what you do here today is more important than anything else you ever did, or will ever do – but you just don’t know it?

          Mike Keen had a great post on Gab, featuring a video from a marketing expert to a small audience. He was expounding on a sort of “carpe diem” idea, where he talked in admiration about the cave painters of Spain and France. He discussed what they did that one day, choosing to paint in the cave – something that actually started art movements millennia later. They had no idea that would happen, but they did something they loved, and that they thought mattered, instead of just “staying alive”.

          You have to admit – all of us here truly believe that this matters – a return to rule of law, honesty in government, and the kinds of cultural choices where people actually live in nations they love, and not in compromise states that they merely tolerate. This place, and what we do here, could be really important. Even if only after the fact – a record for the ages.

        • CountryclassVulgarian says:
          February 8, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          So we’re you awake when you posted this🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

      • rvsueandcrew says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        And you kept his coat!

      • Sayit2016 says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm

        Ok… I will interpret your dream….The man is passing on the LEFT ( Leftwing/liberals) You are not the type of woman to be messed with ( strong woman- the in his face screaming-unafraid and counter to Muslim women’s subservience behavior) You are STRONG supporter of the 2nd amendment ( the gun at the ready). You ” kept his coat” as that was a comment Trump made during the rally’s at rabble rousers and we have repeated that saying here at CTC numerous times. Your welcome ; )

      • elena19501deplorable says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

        About a year ago I saw a dream that I am at the store shopping and every women around me wearing hijab, then people approached me and demanded that I am too covered up…I screamed and woke up…I guess I was terrified in case Hillary or baby Bush would win…

      • Fe says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

        You kept his coat, that alone is worth several gold stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

      • kim says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        Auscitizenmom, I had the same fears when I was awake. We have lived on our small farm (sometimes horses, sometimes sheep. Currently sheep) for almost 40 years. I will admit to you fellow Treepers that I leave my car keys in the car and have never locked my doors to the house. My husband passed away on January 14th and I started to feel maybe I should be a little more cautious. I looked at my doors and the basement door doesn’t lock. Note to self – buy new doorknob with keys. I looked at my front door. It locks, but I don’t know where the keys are. So I will lock that one when I am inside, buy a new one for that too, and took a refresher course in shooting my 9 mm and trust my Mastiff Rhodesian Ridgeback mix will scare anyone away before they realize she wants to love them to death. I am angry that I have to be worried about this s*** now but I live near two sanctuary cities and the mushroom capital of the country.

        • auscitizenmom says:
          February 8, 2017 at 7:33 pm

          Yes, I know pretty much how you feel. I lived on 20 acres and was pretty nervous after I filed for divorce. Of course, all I was worried about at the time was my soon to be ex.

    • Southern Son says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      The Second Amendment is the Only Defense We have, against the Elites swamping Our American Society, with Islamic Law.
      There is No need for further proof.
      Their stances and demonstrations, Against Our Wishes, are Crystal Clear!
      Uniparty, will be our demise, unless we can convince the current leadership to Stop the Islamisisation of America.
      It is Not about “Illegal Mexicans” any more.
      My barrel is stone cold.
      It cannot stay that way, if the Elites insist on continuing down this road.
      There Is, a point of no return.

      • Paco Loco says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:46 pm

        stop Islamic migration, wipe out ISIS, and make all of the Muslims go through a reeducation program to wash their brains of the horror they call a religion. Extream Reducation!

  6. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Well, the MSM will probably argue that Russia probably hacked these polls like they supposedly did with our election. Just getting revenge on Europe by Putin.

    Either this or they’ll find some derogatory reason like the Europeans are just being racist.

    • KBR says:
      February 8, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      It is time to stop using that word. Period.

      • auscitizenmom says:
        February 8, 2017 at 5:47 pm

        I think it would be better to overuse it back in the faces of the liberals.

      • gettherejustassoon says:
        February 8, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Well, you’re more than welcome to not read any of my comments.

        • KBR says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:05 pm

          That was not against you.

          The word has become a politically correct hammer that is now being used without making any sense at all, since any race can be a muslim.

          Racist is merely the n word in reverse used against light skinned people. It outta be banned just as the n word is.

          • Sloth1963 says:
            February 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

            No to banning words. Words aren’t the problem. Idiots using words are the problem. No to idiots.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              February 8, 2017 at 6:45 pm

              I agree. I’ve noticed an resurgent campaign from the cultural Marxists to prep the ground for “micro-bans” of specific words, because they are having such difficulty banning larger types of speech. They’ve lost ground on many words like “illegal” thanks to Trump, so they have to turn it around at the first opportunity – presumably when we slack off.

          • Rudy Bowen says:
            February 8, 2017 at 7:21 pm

            Actually ‘negro’ should NOT be banned. It’s a description only. It’s not the first nor will it be the last word to be misused and abused, any more than racist.
            Personally I despise the way both are used as clubs myself. Calling someone a Negro is the exact same thing as calling someone a Caucasian.

  7. aprilyn43 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    This really isn’t surprising, after all the ppl living in the EU countries are living in a Muslim hell hole.
    What’s surprising is they still haven’t revolted & thrown these Muslims, plus their traitorous leaders out!
    Well … I’m just happy we have Trump & Pence. That God is gracious & merciful to us.
    Praying, praying, praying!!!

  8. Bil says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Just what the heck is that picture? Please tell me it’s not real…

  9. Pam says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    With all of the massive attacks we’ve seen globally, this comes as no surprise. The EU needs to listen to the people which won’t happen anytime soon.

  10. paulraven1 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Total. Muslim. Ban. That’s right, you filthy leftist liars. That’s what the people want.

  11. MIKE says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Is the U.S. not included because the rest of the world knows our polls are hacked and skewed to the left? I’ve surmised the only Americans that supposedly agree with muslim invasion are mostly tech companies aiming to lower their payroll and payroll taxes, at the expense of our safety. My guess would be 78% American citizens agree, 22% disagree. But we will never know the true results.

  12. elena19501deplorable says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Those who “disagree” probably members of Troyan Horse already in place.

  13. Root says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Among right thinking people in Europe the only objection they have to the US travel moratorium is that it doesn’t go far enough. A bit of fine tuning might be needed possibly but we are all in favour now of keeping this people and indeed North Africans out all together. Our cities are awash with uneducated, unemployable criminal barbarians. We have lived in a multi cultural society with very few racial tensions in the UK for generations but the current situation is of a wholly different order of magnitude. It is a northern migration of biblical proportions – a true exodus unprecedented in modern history.

  14. Sa_Bi says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Not a shocker to me. Trump’s policies are common sense. They will be backed by a majority of people in most Western countries.

    European countries just have election systems rigged against the people – in the UK, UKIP got 15% of the vote and a single seat in Parliament, the Scottish SNP, a pro-EU left-wing party, 5% and roughly 50 seats. In Germany, the last election returned a right-wing majority, which was then changed into a Leftist parliament by the election system. Etc.

  15. repsort says:
    February 8, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    At the end of the day, most people DO have a survival instinct.

  16. siemprefieltranslation says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Interesting, Spain doesn’t have as high percentage calling for ban. Because Spain has a WALL keeping unauthorized people out.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      Spain does not have as big a problem as some.

      Think it’s because their Welfare Benefits are lower than some of the others?

      • Concerned says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:19 pm

        I’ll bet you’re right. These grifters go for the money.

        • Concerned says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm

          This is from 2013 but I’ll bet the current plans are similar. Here’s Spain vs. Germany:

          SPAIN
          Health care Only available with a card proving entitlement
          Child benefit Immediate payment of up to £20 per month
          Unemployment benefit Immediate payment available based on a variable proportion of average wages
          Housing benefit No equivalent scheme

          GERMANY
          Health care Only available with a health insurance card
          Child benefit £155 per month available immediately
          Unemployment benefit Immediate means-tested allowance for jobseekers who have made “intensive efforts” to find work
          Housing benefit Full amount of housing costs available immediately

  17. sunnydaze says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    The Austrian % makes that vote last month seem even more suspect than it already was.

    65%, 2nd highest (after Poland).

    • Carol in Oz says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      It seems clear to me that the Euro countries most against the huge Muslim invited inflow have been those previously part of the old USSR. They have freedom again now and do not want to give that up to the tyranny that will evolve from eventual Islamic control.

  18. ploome says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    too late

    there will be blood in the streets

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      Hate to agree with you here. But, I agree.

      I just pray the US does not get involved. If Europe’s going to be “saved”, Europeans are going to have to do it themselves.

      Europeans did this to themselves by being too cowed by the Lefty PC crap. IMO.

      And yes, I know there are many wonderful European people who did not ask for this and have spoken out and voted against it. But…… there you have it.

      Good Luck, Europe, however you decide to solve this….or not.

      • singingsoul says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        sunnydaze

        I agree with you. Many Europeans do not like us why should we bail them out the third time.

        • sunnydaze says:
          February 8, 2017 at 7:15 pm

          I don’t care about whether they like us or not. They could love us like crazy and I still wouldn’t want to help them with this. Not with soldiers, anyway.

          I just don’t want American blood spilt for people who walked into this knowing exactly what they were doing.

          They bought into the Multi Kulti BS. Stupid Utopia nonsense.

          They bought into the “You’re a RACIST!!!! @TM if you don’t want to change your culture!!!”

          It’s their countries. They sold them down the river willingly and without putting up a fight.

          They did what they wanted to do.

          If they change their minds later and decide they want a do-over, they can do the do-over themselves.

          No American Blood. Period.

          Now, if they had been fighting this all along, instead of INVITING it, I would feel differently. I would want to help them save their cultures, and again, I wouldn’t particularly care whether they liked Americans or not. I’d just want to help. Or could see the logic in it anyway.

      • elena19501deplorable says:
        February 8, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        In 1978 after we left USSR as refugees. Jewish minority, we had to wait 3 months in Europe until we were approved by US government..It were many families waiting…Some of them (not a lot) wanted to stay in Europe…However Jews were not permitted to stay in Europe…It was only Israel, USA, Australia and Canada.
        Look what Europe have got now….They didn’t want high IQ Jews, now they got low IQ Muslims…Sorry, I am not politically correct Jew.

        • AMK says:
          February 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          Great post, Elena! Thx for your story! Why did this happen in 1978? Pls forgive my ignorance.

          • elena19501deplorable says:
            February 8, 2017 at 7:01 pm

            You are welcome…It was President Carter fight for human rights in USSR, especially religious minority…So commies exchanged us for grain…It started in early 70s and most people went to Israel, then in 1980 USSR stopped giving permission until Gorbachev…In the beginning of 90s Clinton stopped taking Jews…That a short reply…)

  19. fedback says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Brexit wouldn’t have happened without the migrant crisis and Merkel opening the gates

  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    You mean it isn’t a good idea to allow insane medieval head choppers who hate you & will never assimilate into the country? Oh great, now you tell us!

    Seriously, that this is even discussed is an example of how utterly ridiculous Western people have become. What, you’ve got to think about if you agree or not with keeping people out who the odds say will include some who will kill you or your children? You’ve got to think about it?

    I guess we should be happy that almost 60% agree, but the other 40% should be in insane asylums

  21. NHVoter says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I’ll say this until I’m blue in the face – Muslim immigration is not popular. The more the left trots out Khizr Khan or women donning hijabs the more unpopular Muslim immigration becomes. The left fails to realize this and instead has gone all in on Muslim immigration, even making Muslims a new protected class. The icing on the cake will be if Keith Ellison becomes DNC Chair.

    People are sick and tired of this Muslim nonsense. I bet we’ll see that reflected in future elections.

    • singingsoul says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Just look who is left behind with the refugees coming here and the special work permits and illegals..? The black community why they do not see it is beyond me.

      • Fe says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:05 pm

        So many are stuck in ghettos in our inner cities and it ticks me off. Sone are waking up, they have to…Diamond and Silk have talked about it. Got to get the drugs scourge out of their lives. They’re our people, Americans. The tide is painfully slowly turning. We will prevail…I’m so stinkin excited thinking about Detroit becoming Detroit again, the city I remember as a little girl where our cars were made. And Chicago….my beautiful Chicago, WAKE UP! Stop being stupid, be part of the solution Chicago and throw that bum mayor out into the middle of Lake Michigan. Stop being hateful. President Trump has his hands full but we’re gonna help him!!!

  22. vikingmom says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    And here in this country, the “church” has suddenly awakened and found a cause in which they can unite…

    Almost sixty million babies aborted in the past 44 years was a “private matter between a woman and her doctor”, private businesses being forced to violate their religious beliefs drew nary a mention in pulpits across the country, sex and violence running rampant across our children’s screens at younger and younger ages…massive curtailing of free speech while indoctrination skyrocketed at our schools/universities because no one wants to be branded “intolerant”.

    But now POTUS takes an action which every prior President has taken, in order to secure our borders and stop the infiltration of radicals that has taken over most of Europe (as evidenced by the survey numbers above) and SUDDENLY the church has awakened and is now demanding that the government stop this “human rights atrocity”! Where in the heck were these people for the past eight years while the policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton caused the very conditions which precipitated this crisis? All of us screaming about Benghazi were trying to warn the country and the church that the whole Middle East was become destabilized. Christians throughout the area have been murdered and no one gave a damn, but now all of a sudden, we’re the heartless ones?

    This is what happened when the majority of Americans, including Christian leaders, get their information solely from the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN…

    • Fe says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      I personally feel the Church was tired of being betrayed by our politicians that they threw their hands up and stopped voting.

    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      I have heard Christians make the claim that “God is bringing them here so they can hear the gospel”, yet they never ever try to preach the gospel to them. ‘Cause you know, “we don’t want to impose our religion on them”. So if God is bringing them here so they may hear the gospel and you are not bringing the gospel to them, aren’t you disobeying God?

  23. 3x1 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    One needs to factor in the rapidly expanding Moslem population in each European nation after Obama’s “Arab Spring” Invasion began:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_by_country

    These are figures from 2011 and 2014, and even Wikipedia admits the Pew Research figures are disputed.

    Naturally Moslems in each country want continued invasion of more Moslems. So factor that into the percentages quoted.

    One may also suspect oversampling of Moslems and city liberals to get numbers befitting the narrative.

    The real numbers are likely higher. Too bad the EU has no 2nd Amendment.

  24. sundance says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

  25. Tim Banis says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I’m curious how Sweden would respond to this poll. I’d hazard a guess it’s well over 75% would agree now they are nearly overrun.

    • The Recent Republican says:
      February 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      The Swedish police are starting to speak up about the blessed migrants (i.e. invaders) and people are demanding action. Not that the citizens of Sweden will get any help, but at least a few of them are waking out of their stupor. Paul Joseph Watson said that he has friends in Sweden who report that walking around outside and hearing explosions (fireworks thrown at the feet of non-Muslims and grenades hurled at government offices) has become a normal part of everyday existence.

      I predict it will be Lebanon North in a single generation.

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        Swedes were so easily cowed by the “you’re a RACIST!!! @TM if you….” BS. Total pushovers.

        Got relatives there who are anti, but don’t want to be labeled by the Left so keep their mouths shut.

        Sweden’s gone, IMO. If I were Finnish or Norwegian, I’d be building a wall to keep Swedes out at this point. Ok. Going overboard now . But the Swedish thang really pi$$es me off some/most? days.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      Yeah, me too, Banis. I find it interesting that Sweden is not included.

      IMO, it should’ve been 1st on the list of “Inclu-dees”.

      Swedish Gov. probably prohibited involvement of Swedes in this one.

  26. feralcatsblog says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Islam does not teach the same sort of compassion for the other that virtually every other religion including today’s “secular humanism” teaches. Muslims murder and torture each other without compunction and their own ummah, “brotherhood” has no condemnation to offer. That’s because they don’t value individual human life the way Christian westerners do. It’s not a concept in Islam, which means it’s not a concept in Muslims “hearts and minds”. Their hearts and minds instead understand what Allah teaches them in the Koran, namely, the Collective Will to Power.

    When will our leaders understand this? And moreover understand that it is necessary in the end to treat Muslims in the way they themselves understand moral principles? Which ultimately means that they must be beaten back and vanquished and humiliated by a greater strength. That is clearly what they understand. Every move to win their hearts and minds only strengthens them, emboldens them to advance their own peculiar ethics of the world, which couldn’t give a damn about “hearts and minds”, as we understand the term. They will accept the shehada from anyone they can swindle and connive to recite it while at the same time are willing to kill anyone who leaves Islam. Whatever it takes to build the army of Islamic soldiers is what their ethics is about.

    There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this world are going to have to act like adults and step up and slap, and in a big way, Muslims who have made of their own societies the equivalent of “Lord of the Flies” and who now threaten to overrun every more advanced society with their mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms with this reality. Either that or it’s simply going to be cruel for all of us, with no kindness in sight, and possibly no one left to come and rescue us off an Island from Hell that in our passivity and cowardice we allowed to be taken over by moral pygmies.

  27. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Well those Europeans are just racist islamaphobes…

  28. NHVoter says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:33 pm

  29. JoeS says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    It would be interesting to go to the next level and ask how many want citizenship cancelled and repatriation to occur.

  30. Janeka says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    After Scott Pelley asinine remarks last night the local CBS affiliate took a poll in an effort to measure the local resistance to the halt in the Mideast migrant invasion.. They appeared totally miffed at the 62% approval of the EO halt.. I think they spent a total of 10 seconds reporting the outcome of their own poll..

  31. Pigg says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Holy crap this poll number will or should grow substantial after today’s attack.
    Look at news from gateway pundit :

    BREAKING: ‘HUGE EXPLOSION’ ON FRANCE METRO TRAIN!
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-huge-explosion-france-metro-train/

  32. EWSoCal says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Can we implore TRex to carve off a chunk of western Iraq and build a safe place for these people to move to? How much would that cost the UN? I understand Jordan and Turkey have been flooded with refugees, let’s build a city for the ones who are still unable to live in their homes. Iraq is a constructed country with made-up borders anyway. Why not create them a Sharia paradise if that’s what they want?

    Of course what I really don’t understand is why someone runs when bad guys come to their country but I’m a simpleton that way. MILLIONS and MILLIONS or refugees displaced by tens of thousands of barbarians. Sad!

  33. Ono says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I live in a Ca. sanctuary city. I had a German woman who lived next door, who had a (anchor baby here) daughter born here, as well as a Husband. She divorced, and her daughter married. Her green card was revoked for some reason, and she moved back to Germany. Anna told me it was time. She wanted to take care of her 91 year old mother. I keep in contact with her through email. She is an animal trainer/groomer (animal whisperer) and lives in a rural area of Germany on a small farm.

    The following is one of her latest emails:

    “We are doing our best to be kind to the refugees. They have become squatters (literally) and last year took over the barn. They have killed and eaten all our animals. They take the fire wood we use for heat and use it for themselves. The local Police will not do a thing.

    The cow is gone, the chickens and sheep are gone, as well as our dogs. We don’t plant the garden because we never get any produce out of it.

    Some how the barn burnt down last week, and with winter upon us and a shotgun behind the front door they have decided to move along. My mother and I are going to raise pigs come spring.”

  34. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Retired Dept. Of State Worker Fully Supports President Trump’s Efforts To Rein-in Refugee Program/

    Posted by Ann Corcoran on February 8, 2017/

    “As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program….

    (25-year veteran of the US Department of State)

    I know I said earlier this morning that I wasn’t posting today so I could catch up on reading e-mails etc., but this just goes to show what important news is in those e-mails when I find the time to read them!”

    From the Chicago Tribune:

    Letter: I have seen first-hand the abuse and fraud in the U.S. refugee program.

    “I fully support President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don’t think the action goes far enough. Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.

    As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform. Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism. U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated “testimony.” I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.

    As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program, and I advocated strongly for change. Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens. For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, “refugees” should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of “the country of first asylum.” Similarly, the “special” in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.

    As an insider who understands its operations, politics and weaknesses, I believe the refugee program must change dramatically and the courts must allow the president to fully implement the order.

    Signed Mary Doetsch

    I know there are others of you out there with stories to tell, I’ve heard from some of you before.

    See my e-mail address in the left hand column. For the sake of national security, please send me your stories (they can be anonymous if you fear for your jobs).

    https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/02/08/retired-dept-of-state-worker-fully-supports-president-trumps-efforts-to-rein-in-refugee-program/

    • Ono says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Pot calling the kettle black.

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Good for them… that’s what we need to do! Whenever I hear these arguments about what we can or can’t do regarding muslim immigration, I always think of Saudi Arabia and the UAE who didn’t take in a single refugee, yet somehow it’s “islamophobic” if we refuse to take in refugees? Egypt declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terror organization and the UAE declared CAIR a terror organization, yet it’s “anti-muslim” if we do it? If muslim countries aren’t the standard measure for what is good or bad for muslims, what is? The EU? The UN? Leftist loons in Scandinavia? This is complete insanity!

  36. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    This “migrant” crisis seems a lot like Islamic imperialism. They are going to flood the West relentlessly and attack it tirelessly until they can convert each country into an Islamic state. I mean countries have already seceded parts of their cities to Sharia Law! It’s absolutely ridiculous, how can the left not see any of this?!?!?!

    Then again perhaps they do see it, and that would make their actions far far worse…

    • 3x1 says:
      February 8, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      Just look at the maps.

      If someone better at graphics than i were to take maps of % moslems by country, province and state, and animate them over time, say 1 to 5 year intervals, what is happening would be crystal clear.

      Governments will extend census intervals to mask this, if not outright falsifying data.

      There were some very powerful animated maps of the 2008 depression, animated by the month. The data is available. The will to produce it is lacking.

      Go here and look at this animated map of the US and jobs since 1998

      Use this link:

      http://tipstrategies.com/geography-of-jobs/

      Notice everywhere except DC suffers at some point.

      Do the same map for moslem / refugee invasion

      Trumps team should consider some data visualization, once all the appointments are in place. Use verified government data.

  37. IdahoDeplorable says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    That is a scary photo at the top. Imagine this all over Europe and the United States. And still they keep coming. 100 more Syrians in the last few days alone.

  38. quintrillion says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Venezuela has been in the business of selling Venezuelan passports at the mission in Baghdad to Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinians and Pakistanis, according to a Venezuelan whistleblower now living in Spain.
    Criminals in Venezuela could receive Iraqi identities for the right price. Bribing officials so they could leave the country.
    Cuba’s role in the scheme surfaces in early 2016 with the release of the ‘panama papers’.

    http://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2017/02/07/whistleblower-iran-venezuela-passports/

