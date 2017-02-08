SHOCK POLL Collapses Media Narrative – Overwhelming EU Support for a Muslim Ban…

A stunning poll of ten European nations with over 10,000 respondents finds overwhelming support for a Muslim immigration ban within the EU. In total 55% agree Muslim immigration should be stopped, only 20% disagree.
The question asked was:
♦ Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?
Poland:
♦ Agree 71%
♦ Disagree 9%
Hungary:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 12%
U.K:
♦ Agree 47%
♦ Disagree 23%
Austria:
♦ Agree 65%
♦ Disagree 18%
Italy
♦ Agree 51%
♦ Disagree 23%
France
♦ Agree 61%
♦ Disagree 16%
Spain:
♦ Agree 41%
♦ Disagree 32%
Greece:
♦ Agree 58%
♦ Disagree 20%
Germany:
♦ Agree 53%
♦ Disagree 19%
Belgium:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 13%
TOTAL
♦ Agree 55%
♦ Disagree 20%
.
(click image to enlarge – or – click HERE to go interactive)
This is a stunning rebuke to the political leadership within each of the nations who have intentionally stood aside and allowed unfettered mass migration and crisis.
Germany’s Angela Merkel was primary supporter and advocate of mass immigration and a borderless European Union. 53% of the German people supporting a Muslim ban, and only 19% disagree.
The Chatham House poll, conducted with Kantar Public, surveyed samples adult citizens within: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. The survey was carried out between Dec. 12, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2017, and involved 10,195 respondents. (Full Survey Details)
Looks like the EU forgot to hack those polls.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Poor old Europe.
Yeah, but they made their bed. let em lie in it…….Thank goodness that Trump jerked the sheets off our bed while there was still time…..If Hillary were elected, it would have been over, we would have become Europe on steroids…..There would have been no more America as we know it. And that is what the left wants….complete destruction of our Republic.
Agree completely.
The want America to be some kind of hodge-podge utopia. Perhaps they intend the old Paris of the Med – pre-war Lebanon. The problem is, that scenario has an expiration date, know affectionately as “too many Muslims”.
We are going to have to admit that the Founders did not “Muslim-proof” the Constitution. THAT is up to us. As long as the left can play games where they extend rights to non-citizens in the absence of responsibilities, there will be danger.
BTW, part of “Obamaproofing” immigration is going to be making sure that states have rights to enforce their own borders. We have to make sure we have back-ups and contingency plans. It’s going to be a long war before communism is dead and gone.
I think my “y” key is getting worthless and weak. 😉
Yep,Trump winning was a miracle, because he overcame all the voter fraud and media propaganda. Trump did maximum rallies to spread the truth. He was wealthy enough to do so. That is how God works.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Strong enough.
My head spins watching that man work.
Thank God for him everyday.
Exactly
“Whistleblower from State Department Exposes Refugee Program as Complete Fraud” http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/whistle-blower-state-department-exposes-refugee-program-complete-fraud/
25 year official from the State Department, Mary Doetsch, says problems existed before Obama but exploded during his term in office. She reports enhanced vetting of refugees is often impossible and employees rely on ‘fabricated testimony’. She says the Refugee Admissions Program under Obama expanded ‘blindly’ and there are often security lapses.
“Homeland Security Agents Took $15 Million in Bribes”
“These employees have looked the other way as tons of drugs and thousands of unauthorized immigrants were smuggled into the U.S.”
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/homeland-security-agents-took15m-in-bribes-closed-their-eyes/
“Flaws in Fingerprint Records Allowed Hundreds to Become U.S. Citizens”
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/09/us/flaws-in-fingerprint-records-allowed-hundreds-to-become-us-citizens.html
“Agency’s Green Card Errors Said to be Worse Than First Thought”
“Claims of Corrupt Immigration Contractors Go Unexamined, Investigators Say”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/23/us/politics/immigration-contractors-corruption-go-unexamined.html
“Immigrants Waiting to Be Deported Instead Granted Citizenship”
http://www.youngherald.com/2016/09/immigrants-waiting-to-be-deported-instead-granted/
I guess there’s quite a number of Deplorables across the pond after all! #MAGA & #MEGA
🙂
I’m happy to say there are Deplorables the world over. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
What? Muh Russians didn’t get their grubby hands on the data? Hmmmmm.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This just in; Russia has a popcorn shortage.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL!!!
Well that’s an opportunity to start a popcorn biz!! We could sell direct to Putin himself. 😂🍿🍿🍿
You win the internetz today! Can someone put up the deer eating popcorn pic?! Pretty pls🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are so many Americans turning a deaf ear to this?
Sharing.
Because they are ignorant. And some are just stupid.
Sad, but true. Too many keep believing whatever Hollywood and the TV tell them to believe. Frustrates me to no end.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There are still millions of good people who are Luddites and only know what the TV and newspapers are selling !
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have a few that have flipped to Trump due to the left going to far overboard.
LikeLiked by 10 people
GOOD. I like to hear that.
Because it isn’t bad enough here yet. Hillary lost, so the USA will never get as bad as Europe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray everyday for Trump..
I pray everyday for Trump..
I do too. I visualize it and shoot it into the universe.
“God Bless President Trump.”
"God Bless President Trump."
He needs to be given a chance.
Not necessarily deaf. How many Americans will even find out about this? MSM going to do their best to hush it up, I’m pretty sure. Not even on Drudge right now.
Who is “chathamhouse.org” anyway, and how big a megaphone do they have?
I also wondered who, exactly, was surveyed. I think the article says “citizens”, which may be kind of vague. How about were they voters? And how many of the “citizens” in UK that were surveyed were named Mohammed (now their most popular boys, name, isn’t it?).
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the second poll showing support for Trump.
1st was overall American approval that I posted earlier on previous forum
Now this one which is showing world support.
LikeLiked by 5 people
@kinthenorthwest – Because, 46% are liberals, atheist, & LGBTs, the only Info they believe is the liberal agenda talking points – these ppl haven’t had an original thought for so long, their brain has atrophied!
None of these ppl ever stop to think about the reality of .. “IF” they win who’s going to pay for their list of demands & wants; & they are sure it will never be them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes but the Muslims kill the LGBTs…
Took only one to murder 50 in Orlando, along with injury some 50 more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LGBT people are mostly asleep to their peril. You’d think the Orlando massacre would’ve been their wake up call.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought so too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Milo gave a great speech after that shooting, I thought it would wake some people up, not so much. https://youtu.be/OWC_y1cE1_4
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am just so disgusted with the Democrats. Yet there are still quite a few RINOs
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now why would an atheist be on your list? Think about, if I think all religions are foolish, why would I want to welcome one that not only has a political component anathema to our current system, but also has crazies that blow up random people? I’d prefer if you leave atheists out of this particular cluster, thanks. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. It’s the Left that’s the problem, not any particular “groups” of people.
Lefties make EVERY group look bad, when the Lefties in that “group” are highlighted:
BLM makes black Americans look like idiots. They are not.
Lefty Feminists make American women look like halfwits. They are not.
SJWs make America college students look like imbeciles. They are not. (not all of ’em anyway. hehe)
Activist Atheists make atheists look like nutcases. They are not.
Lefty men make American men look like wooses. They are not.
etc etc etc.
Everything the Left touches turns to sh%t. It’s the LEFT, people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because everyone less then 40 brainwashed in schools and universities…My sons are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
H3LL they don’t even know how to conceptually think anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both my kids are under 40 and have college degrees but they’re definitely not brainwashed. I told both of them to beware of the liberal BS and warned them both not to come home spewing any of the liberal crap. Both are would fit very well on a branch in the Treepers world. Thank God they married like minded Christians and their in laws are like minded like I am. I had prayed for years for my kids for that to happen. And God was faithful and good to answer those prayers. However they grew up with very liberal friends who had absolutely no influence on their thinking. They were grounded in truth from the moment they were born. Now I’m watching my grands and praying for them to also be grounded in truth. So far so good.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Good for you, Fe. That is not easy these days!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fe, all you can do is talk openly with the Grands at every opportunity and be sure your kids do too. Let them know that what they are being taught in school is not necessarily the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and counter the BS whenever you can. Even 40 – 50 years ago our parents, staunch conservatives, asked us every night at dinner, “What did you learn in school today?” We would then tell them, and they were not afraid to correct what we were being told. My mother was quite the 20th century historian, having lived through almost the entire time, and would give us ‘the rest of the story,” filling in what our teachers deliberately left out. Dad was an economist and when we discussed the politics of the day they could both give us the big picture and explain why, long term,the current political battles were a good or bad idea. We’ve lost Mom and Dad recently (old age) and up until they died they were both able to hold up their end of a lively political discussion. The grandkids may have rolled their eyes a lot more than we did, but I pray they never forget those lessons. I never will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
everyone, eh. i guess i’ll have to write my kids and warn them they have been excluded from being anyone….
LikeLike
this was in reply to elena
LikeLike
Sorry, but I stand by my opinion. Your kids are in the smart minority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I have stated these are the same polls number you see everywhere on almost every issue– approx 70/30. So approx 30% of the world is liberal and insane. You could say should the color of the sky be changed to magenta and 30% would say yes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because they have been brainwashing American children from Kindergarten through Graduate School for many decades now…..and now we see the product of those nefarious efforts as many of them become grown…..It is now a different world that may be too late to change…..I hope not.
LikeLike
H3LL they can’t teach any more any way.
True story from friend.
4th grade class is 2 to 3 levels below grade level–80% are ESL = 4 only know maybe a dozen English words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ve got to get control of our education again, this is nuts
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very nuts.
LikeLike
Because their self-worth as Citizens of the World Do-Good-er-ism Holier-Than-All is at risk if they waver.
They cling to the wrong stone.
LikeLike
The enemedia won’t mention it. And, of course, if they don’t mention it then it didn’t happen.
LikeLike
It’s too late for Europe. They let the enemy inside the wire and within 30 years demographics will turn Europe into an Islamic hell hole.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The USA needs to take the lesson and stop it now. Trump is trying, thank God.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes he is. I continue to have all confidence in him.
My trust and faith is in the Lord Jesús Christ and God. This is an Old Testament second chance for us. I pray for the wisdom of the Lord God Almighty.
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Trump never tells his strategy, so I am sure he has the best strategy against this immigration mess as he can. Just wait and don’t worry. That is what I tell myself every day.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen frogstamper Amen!
LikeLike
Repatriation will become a real thing.
Watch Based Poland and Based Hungary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup. Anti-assimilationist behaviors need to be treated as what they are – colonialism. That horrible, horrible scourge which the left has always denounced. That is, until they were the ones encouraging it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not too late. One thing the Europeans have always been very good at is trashing, I mean completely, troublesome minorities. What’s coming won’t be the first dance as far as religiously fueled wars. I predict that before too long, assuming the pressure keeps mounting, moslems will be hunted down like dogs over there, bounties and all.
LikeLike
Our doors surely won’t be open to those hunted dogs.
Back to the sandbox. If they can make it.
LikeLike
The voices of the proles do not count.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, we are all supposed to be singing, while hanging clothes on the clothesline.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting that Europe is taking their cues from Americans and how we stand up for our country…even the Germans are now “arming” themselves from the migrants. Now they understand how we feel about our 2nd Amendment!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Last night I had a strange dream. I was walking arm in arm with some man ( I don’t know who he was supposed to be). Anyway, a man passed me on the left and grabbed my butt as he passed. I grabbed the tail of his coat and started screaming at him. He was obviously muslim and came back toward me screaming in my face. He was met with my gun right in his face, so he turned and ran. I kept his coat and threw it in the trash. I know, stupid dream, but I don’t usually have one like that. LOL
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, let’s get down to cases-what kind of gun?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A black revolver.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LIKE.
Not a big fan of revolvers, but they work.
Love that you kept the coat! Beautiful symbolism.
LikeLike
I admit that a .45 semi auto is the best bet if things got real, but there is something about a single action. I can’t help myself, they are my first choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do love revolvers both mechanically and historically. Not sure where we parted ways. Might have been one magnum that I loved as far as looks, that was just a beast on the wrist, and was making me flinch with everything else. Meanwhile, a soft-shooting auto gave me fantastic performance, and wooed me to the springy side! 😀
LikeLike
I have been dreaming weird political stuff too. Sometimes I dream I am on here posting, then I wake up and I’m like, whoe, I need to get a life.🎿
LikeLiked by 5 people
What if what you do here today is more important than anything else you ever did, or will ever do – but you just don’t know it?
Mike Keen had a great post on Gab, featuring a video from a marketing expert to a small audience. He was expounding on a sort of “carpe diem” idea, where he talked in admiration about the cave painters of Spain and France. He discussed what they did that one day, choosing to paint in the cave – something that actually started art movements millennia later. They had no idea that would happen, but they did something they loved, and that they thought mattered, instead of just “staying alive”.
You have to admit – all of us here truly believe that this matters – a return to rule of law, honesty in government, and the kinds of cultural choices where people actually live in nations they love, and not in compromise states that they merely tolerate. This place, and what we do here, could be really important. Even if only after the fact – a record for the ages.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So we're you awake when you posted this🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
LikeLike
Obviously you are asleep, posting faces with the tongue hanging out, over and over.
LikeLike
My apologies. It was a joke. Sorry it didn't come off as such.
LikeLike
And you kept his coat!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I consciously kept his coat. I made sure to do that.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hahaha
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok… I will interpret your dream….The man is passing on the LEFT ( Leftwing/liberals) You are not the type of woman to be messed with ( strong woman- the in his face screaming-unafraid and counter to Muslim women’s subservience behavior) You are STRONG supporter of the 2nd amendment ( the gun at the ready). You ” kept his coat” as that was a comment Trump made during the rally’s at rabble rousers and we have repeated that saying here at CTC numerous times. Your welcome ; )
LikeLiked by 6 people
About a year ago I saw a dream that I am at the store shopping and every women around me wearing hijab, then people approached me and demanded that I am too covered up…I screamed and woke up…I guess I was terrified in case Hillary or baby Bush would win…
LikeLiked by 8 people
OMG That was a nightmare.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You kept his coat, that alone is worth several gold stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 6 people
Auscitizenmom, I had the same fears when I was awake. We have lived on our small farm (sometimes horses, sometimes sheep. Currently sheep) for almost 40 years. I will admit to you fellow Treepers that I leave my car keys in the car and have never locked my doors to the house. My husband passed away on January 14th and I started to feel maybe I should be a little more cautious. I looked at my doors and the basement door doesn’t lock. Note to self – buy new doorknob with keys. I looked at my front door. It locks, but I don’t know where the keys are. So I will lock that one when I am inside, buy a new one for that too, and took a refresher course in shooting my 9 mm and trust my Mastiff Rhodesian Ridgeback mix will scare anyone away before they realize she wants to love them to death. I am angry that I have to be worried about this s*** now but I live near two sanctuary cities and the mushroom capital of the country.
LikeLike
Yes, I know pretty much how you feel. I lived on 20 acres and was pretty nervous after I filed for divorce. Of course, all I was worried about at the time was my soon to be ex.
LikeLike
The Second Amendment is the Only Defense We have, against the Elites swamping Our American Society, with Islamic Law.
There is No need for further proof.
Their stances and demonstrations, Against Our Wishes, are Crystal Clear!
Uniparty, will be our demise, unless we can convince the current leadership to Stop the Islamisisation of America.
It is Not about “Illegal Mexicans” any more.
My barrel is stone cold.
It cannot stay that way, if the Elites insist on continuing down this road.
There Is, a point of no return.
LikeLiked by 6 people
stop Islamic migration, wipe out ISIS, and make all of the Muslims go through a reeducation program to wash their brains of the horror they call a religion. Extream Reducation!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the MSM will probably argue that Russia probably hacked these polls like they supposedly did with our election. Just getting revenge on Europe by Putin.
Either this or they’ll find some derogatory reason like the Europeans are just being racist.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is time to stop using that word. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it would be better to overuse it back in the faces of the liberals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely. I know Democrats who thought the liberal “conservatives are racist” term was wrong in the 90’s. The more the libtards use it, the more stupid they look.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, you’re more than welcome to not read any of my comments.
LikeLike
That was not against you.
The word has become a politically correct hammer that is now being used without making any sense at all, since any race can be a muslim.
Racist is merely the n word in reverse used against light skinned people. It outta be banned just as the n word is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No to banning words. Words aren’t the problem. Idiots using words are the problem. No to idiots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. I’ve noticed an resurgent campaign from the cultural Marxists to prep the ground for “micro-bans” of specific words, because they are having such difficulty banning larger types of speech. They’ve lost ground on many words like “illegal” thanks to Trump, so they have to turn it around at the first opportunity – presumably when we slack off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can’t let it continue. It’s a short drive from there to banning books and thought crimes. I won’t like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually ‘negro’ should NOT be banned. It’s a description only. It’s not the first nor will it be the last word to be misused and abused, any more than racist.
Personally I despise the way both are used as clubs myself. Calling someone a Negro is the exact same thing as calling someone a Caucasian.
LikeLike
This really isn’t surprising, after all the ppl living in the EU countries are living in a Muslim hell hole.
What’s surprising is they still haven’t revolted & thrown these Muslims, plus their traitorous leaders out!
Well … I’m just happy we have Trump & Pence. That God is gracious & merciful to us.
Praying, praying, praying!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It took 800 years and a couple of Spanish Inquisitions to get them out of Spain. I don’t think the Europeans have the stomach to do it again. Pretty soon they won’t have their heads, either.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I doubt they have the guns or the courts on their side, either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and, ironically, Spains’ heart is bleeding the most, with the highest % of agreement.
I don’t get the disconnect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I meant disagreement. sorry.
LikeLike
I have not read of any terrorist attacks in Spain.
LikeLike
I think they had a couple of the worst attacks. Something on a train ten or twelve years ago for one, sarin gas maybe?
LikeLike
Maybe the inquisitors didn’t get ’em all. Moriscos.
LikeLike
The Moors never left Spain, they just “converted”.
LikeLike
And Spain had the highest disagree with the poll question.
Go figger!
LikeLike
It took Spain 700 YEARS to boot them out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just what the heck is that picture? Please tell me it’s not real…
LikeLike
It is real, the hordes swarming into one of the European countries, probably Italy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pretty sure it’s real. AlJazeera used it too. http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2015/09/refugee-crisis-escaping-syria-europe-unknown-150921122422522.html
LikeLike
Hey, it’s not the same picture but it’s the same location and probably the same evening, just from different photographers. The CTH picture is from Reuters, the AlJazeera picture is from EPA (European Pressphoto Agency).
LikeLike
Here’s the CTH picture in a Daily Mail article. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3223044/The-way-stem-tide-stop-Middle-East-meddling-haunting-dispatch-Syria-PETER-OBORNE-reveals-real-reason-refugees-coming.html
LikeLike
It is real. There is a short documentary from Open Gates from which this picture was taken. Google “anti-migrant video Europe” and you’ll find a couple of links to it if they haven’t been taken down. Shocking, actually. And frightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s “Syrian Refugees” (NOT!) getting off a ferry in Athens in Aug/Sept. 2015. They’re on their way to points North (Germany, France, Britain, Sweden) where welfare bennies are better than Greece.
That route thru Greece was later partially shut down by fences put up by countries to the north of Greece. But Greece was really getting slammed for a while there.
LikeLike
With all of the massive attacks we’ve seen globally, this comes as no surprise. The EU needs to listen to the people which won’t happen anytime soon.
LikeLike
Total. Muslim. Ban. That’s right, you filthy leftist liars. That’s what the people want.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I want them all gone or dead, man woman and child.
Biblical. Old Testament Biblical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the U.S. not included because the rest of the world knows our polls are hacked and skewed to the left? I’ve surmised the only Americans that supposedly agree with muslim invasion are mostly tech companies aiming to lower their payroll and payroll taxes, at the expense of our safety. My guess would be 78% American citizens agree, 22% disagree. But we will never know the true results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those who “disagree” probably members of Troyan Horse already in place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Among right thinking people in Europe the only objection they have to the US travel moratorium is that it doesn’t go far enough. A bit of fine tuning might be needed possibly but we are all in favour now of keeping this people and indeed North Africans out all together. Our cities are awash with uneducated, unemployable criminal barbarians. We have lived in a multi cultural society with very few racial tensions in the UK for generations but the current situation is of a wholly different order of magnitude. It is a northern migration of biblical proportions – a true exodus unprecedented in modern history.
LikeLiked by 9 people
MSM: “So 55% of Europe are xenophobic bigots….”
LikeLiked by 3 people
(Oops…hit the wrong reply link)
LikeLike
You’re getting out of the EU at the right time. I’m glad you didn’t change your currency, that will make things a little easier.
If I went to another country it would be because I like that country and its native or historic culture. I can’t imagine wanting to move and just bringing my existing culture with me, and then getting upset with the natives because I’m not fitting in well. It’s bizarre. Unless they want to take over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They do want to take over, Concerned.
LikeLike
Something has got to be done. I want the U.K. to be the U.K. again. Brexit is a first step. Then Muslimexit in massive numbers straight back to Syria or some spot in the Sahara desert.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well we rather hope so. Germany is getting ready to deport its illegals. This unfortunately does not have happy historical precedents though.
LikeLike
Not a shocker to me. Trump’s policies are common sense. They will be backed by a majority of people in most Western countries.
European countries just have election systems rigged against the people – in the UK, UKIP got 15% of the vote and a single seat in Parliament, the Scottish SNP, a pro-EU left-wing party, 5% and roughly 50 seats. In Germany, the last election returned a right-wing majority, which was then changed into a Leftist parliament by the election system. Etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the end of the day, most people DO have a survival instinct.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But delusion is a very powerful thing. Especially when aligned with self-righteousness. I expect many people will make bad choices beyond the point where sanity and survival instinct should normally intervene. We cannot allow them to have power over the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Deception…it’s sneaky
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting, Spain doesn’t have as high percentage calling for ban. Because Spain has a WALL keeping unauthorized people out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spain does not have as big a problem as some.
Think it’s because their Welfare Benefits are lower than some of the others?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll bet you’re right. These grifters go for the money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is from 2013 but I’ll bet the current plans are similar. Here’s Spain vs. Germany:
SPAIN
Health care Only available with a card proving entitlement
Child benefit Immediate payment of up to £20 per month
Unemployment benefit Immediate payment available based on a variable proportion of average wages
Housing benefit No equivalent scheme
GERMANY
Health care Only available with a health insurance card
Child benefit £155 per month available immediately
Unemployment benefit Immediate means-tested allowance for jobseekers who have made “intensive efforts” to find work
Housing benefit Full amount of housing costs available immediately
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Germany and Sweden, they’ve actually been throwing old pensioners out of apts. they’ve lived in for YEARS, just to make room for the “newcomers”.
Bending over backwards to accomodate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Austrian % makes that vote last month seem even more suspect than it already was.
65%, 2nd highest (after Poland).
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems clear to me that the Euro countries most against the huge Muslim invited inflow have been those previously part of the old USSR. They have freedom again now and do not want to give that up to the tyranny that will evolve from eventual Islamic control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
too late
there will be blood in the streets
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hate to agree with you here. But, I agree.
I just pray the US does not get involved. If Europe’s going to be “saved”, Europeans are going to have to do it themselves.
Europeans did this to themselves by being too cowed by the Lefty PC crap. IMO.
And yes, I know there are many wonderful European people who did not ask for this and have spoken out and voted against it. But…… there you have it.
Good Luck, Europe, however you decide to solve this….or not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
sunnydaze
I agree with you. Many Europeans do not like us why should we bail them out the third time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care about whether they like us or not. They could love us like crazy and I still wouldn’t want to help them with this. Not with soldiers, anyway.
I just don’t want American blood spilt for people who walked into this knowing exactly what they were doing.
They bought into the Multi Kulti BS. Stupid Utopia nonsense.
They bought into the “You’re a RACIST!!!! @TM if you don’t want to change your culture!!!”
It’s their countries. They sold them down the river willingly and without putting up a fight.
They did what they wanted to do.
If they change their minds later and decide they want a do-over, they can do the do-over themselves.
No American Blood. Period.
Now, if they had been fighting this all along, instead of INVITING it, I would feel differently. I would want to help them save their cultures, and again, I wouldn’t particularly care whether they liked Americans or not. I’d just want to help. Or could see the logic in it anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 1978 after we left USSR as refugees. Jewish minority, we had to wait 3 months in Europe until we were approved by US government..It were many families waiting…Some of them (not a lot) wanted to stay in Europe…However Jews were not permitted to stay in Europe…It was only Israel, USA, Australia and Canada.
Look what Europe have got now….They didn’t want high IQ Jews, now they got low IQ Muslims…Sorry, I am not politically correct Jew.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great post, Elena! Thx for your story! Why did this happen in 1978? Pls forgive my ignorance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome…It was President Carter fight for human rights in USSR, especially religious minority…So commies exchanged us for grain…It started in early 70s and most people went to Israel, then in 1980 USSR stopped giving permission until Gorbachev…In the beginning of 90s Clinton stopped taking Jews…That a short reply…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Jews who are in Western Europe the past few years are having to leave AGAIN because of the anti-Jewish hatred from the new Muslim peeps and the European Lefties there now.
So disgusting. Glad you made it out, Elena.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I am lucky. I keep telling my kids and they agree and grateful to us. For me coming to US felt like finally I am coming home. Thank G-D for Trump, so USA will continue to be my home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brexit wouldn’t have happened without the migrant crisis and Merkel opening the gates
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. They had to be pushed REALLY far to even BEGIN to deal with the mess. This has been going on for a while now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean it isn’t a good idea to allow insane medieval head choppers who hate you & will never assimilate into the country? Oh great, now you tell us!
Seriously, that this is even discussed is an example of how utterly ridiculous Western people have become. What, you’ve got to think about if you agree or not with keeping people out who the odds say will include some who will kill you or your children? You’ve got to think about it?
I guess we should be happy that almost 60% agree, but the other 40% should be in insane asylums
LikeLiked by 5 people
The other 40% deserve to be in the middle east. Let’s see if they can keep their heads attached to their shoulders or keep from getting thrown off buildings for their “alternative” lifestyles. I won’t be crying any tears over their fate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
……”Oh great! NOW you tell us!!”
LOL. Thanks for that alliwant.
LikeLike
I’ll say this until I’m blue in the face – Muslim immigration is not popular. The more the left trots out Khizr Khan or women donning hijabs the more unpopular Muslim immigration becomes. The left fails to realize this and instead has gone all in on Muslim immigration, even making Muslims a new protected class. The icing on the cake will be if Keith Ellison becomes DNC Chair.
People are sick and tired of this Muslim nonsense. I bet we’ll see that reflected in future elections.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just look who is left behind with the refugees coming here and the special work permits and illegals..? The black community why they do not see it is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many are stuck in ghettos in our inner cities and it ticks me off. Sone are waking up, they have to…Diamond and Silk have talked about it. Got to get the drugs scourge out of their lives. They’re our people, Americans. The tide is painfully slowly turning. We will prevail…I’m so stinkin excited thinking about Detroit becoming Detroit again, the city I remember as a little girl where our cars were made. And Chicago….my beautiful Chicago, WAKE UP! Stop being stupid, be part of the solution Chicago and throw that bum mayor out into the middle of Lake Michigan. Stop being hateful. President Trump has his hands full but we’re gonna help him!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And here in this country, the “church” has suddenly awakened and found a cause in which they can unite…
Almost sixty million babies aborted in the past 44 years was a “private matter between a woman and her doctor”, private businesses being forced to violate their religious beliefs drew nary a mention in pulpits across the country, sex and violence running rampant across our children’s screens at younger and younger ages…massive curtailing of free speech while indoctrination skyrocketed at our schools/universities because no one wants to be branded “intolerant”.
But now POTUS takes an action which every prior President has taken, in order to secure our borders and stop the infiltration of radicals that has taken over most of Europe (as evidenced by the survey numbers above) and SUDDENLY the church has awakened and is now demanding that the government stop this “human rights atrocity”! Where in the heck were these people for the past eight years while the policies of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton caused the very conditions which precipitated this crisis? All of us screaming about Benghazi were trying to warn the country and the church that the whole Middle East was become destabilized. Christians throughout the area have been murdered and no one gave a damn, but now all of a sudden, we’re the heartless ones?
This is what happened when the majority of Americans, including Christian leaders, get their information solely from the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I personally feel the Church was tired of being betrayed by our politicians that they threw their hands up and stopped voting.
LikeLike
I have heard Christians make the claim that “God is bringing them here so they can hear the gospel”, yet they never ever try to preach the gospel to them. ‘Cause you know, “we don’t want to impose our religion on them”. So if God is bringing them here so they may hear the gospel and you are not bringing the gospel to them, aren’t you disobeying God?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like, ‘are you STUPID or just suicidal’?
LikeLike
One needs to factor in the rapidly expanding Moslem population in each European nation after Obama’s “Arab Spring” Invasion began:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_by_country
These are figures from 2011 and 2014, and even Wikipedia admits the Pew Research figures are disputed.
Naturally Moslems in each country want continued invasion of more Moslems. So factor that into the percentages quoted.
One may also suspect oversampling of Moslems and city liberals to get numbers befitting the narrative.
The real numbers are likely higher. Too bad the EU has no 2nd Amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WaPo used 2010 Pew numbers in their 2015 article on Moslems in Europe. Fake stats, considering the millions of invaders in the interim:
Marseilles was 40% moslem 2 years ago
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/214086/french-city-40-muslim-population-most-dangerous-daniel-greenfield
French prisons are 70% moslem.
Wouldn’t take a journalist more than a few hours to generate a relatively accurate picture of current moslem stats in Europe. But they don’t. Why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another useful graphic: moslems in the US by county. Take note of NY upstate, New Jersey and metro DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Illinois may catch your attention, what’s with the red counties?
ans prisons.
There’s even a CAIR-funded project for Illinois prisons:
http://salamillinois.blogspot.com/2012/11/cair-chicagos-prison-project-looking-to.html
Almost like a training and recruiting network, taxpayer funded of course. Does Europe have something similar? Sky high percentages of moslems in some prisons warrant closer investigation.
In the old days, the CIA World Factbook was an authoritative reference on demographics and such. After 8 years of the Kenyan and Brennan, moslem numbers may be deliberately low. Uncontrolled immigration in the US leaves massive uncertainty of accurate numbers. Tens of millions unaccounted for. Europe may be worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Sobering.”
It’s incredible how disappointed journalists get when they discover that the globalists’ victims don’t want to be conquered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There's got to be an element of disappointment when you realize that the Propaganda you've been pushing for a decade isn't "taking".
LikeLike
I’m curious how Sweden would respond to this poll. I’d hazard a guess it’s well over 75% would agree now they are nearly overrun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Swedish police are starting to speak up about the blessed migrants (i.e. invaders) and people are demanding action. Not that the citizens of Sweden will get any help, but at least a few of them are waking out of their stupor. Paul Joseph Watson said that he has friends in Sweden who report that walking around outside and hearing explosions (fireworks thrown at the feet of non-Muslims and grenades hurled at government offices) has become a normal part of everyday existence.
I predict it will be Lebanon North in a single generation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Swedes were so easily cowed by the “you’re a RACIST!!! @TM if you….” BS. Total pushovers.
Got relatives there who are anti, but don’t want to be labeled by the Left so keep their mouths shut.
Sweden’s gone, IMO. If I were Finnish or Norwegian, I’d be building a wall to keep Swedes out at this point. Ok. Going overboard now . But the Swedish thang really pi$$es me off some/most? days.
LikeLike
Yeah, me too, Banis. I find it interesting that Sweden is not included.
IMO, it should’ve been 1st on the list of “Inclu-dees”.
Swedish Gov. probably prohibited involvement of Swedes in this one.
LikeLike
Islam does not teach the same sort of compassion for the other that virtually every other religion including today’s “secular humanism” teaches. Muslims murder and torture each other without compunction and their own ummah, “brotherhood” has no condemnation to offer. That’s because they don’t value individual human life the way Christian westerners do. It’s not a concept in Islam, which means it’s not a concept in Muslims “hearts and minds”. Their hearts and minds instead understand what Allah teaches them in the Koran, namely, the Collective Will to Power.
When will our leaders understand this? And moreover understand that it is necessary in the end to treat Muslims in the way they themselves understand moral principles? Which ultimately means that they must be beaten back and vanquished and humiliated by a greater strength. That is clearly what they understand. Every move to win their hearts and minds only strengthens them, emboldens them to advance their own peculiar ethics of the world, which couldn’t give a damn about “hearts and minds”, as we understand the term. They will accept the shehada from anyone they can swindle and connive to recite it while at the same time are willing to kill anyone who leaves Islam. Whatever it takes to build the army of Islamic soldiers is what their ethics is about.
There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this world are going to have to act like adults and step up and slap, and in a big way, Muslims who have made of their own societies the equivalent of “Lord of the Flies” and who now threaten to overrun every more advanced society with their mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms with this reality. Either that or it’s simply going to be cruel for all of us, with no kindness in sight, and possibly no one left to come and rescue us off an Island from Hell that in our passivity and cowardice we allowed to be taken over by moral pygmies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well those Europeans are just racist islamaphobes…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Teddy did 50 years ago
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/03/30/ted-kennedys-real-legacy-50-years-of-ruinous-immigration-law/
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be interesting to go to the next level and ask how many want citizenship cancelled and repatriation to occur.
LikeLiked by 4 people
After Scott Pelley asinine remarks last night the local CBS affiliate took a poll in an effort to measure the local resistance to the halt in the Mideast migrant invasion.. They appeared totally miffed at the 62% approval of the EO halt.. I think they spent a total of 10 seconds reporting the outcome of their own poll..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy crap this poll number will or should grow substantial after today’s attack.
Look at news from gateway pundit :
BREAKING: ‘HUGE EXPLOSION’ ON FRANCE METRO TRAIN!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-huge-explosion-france-metro-train/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we implore TRex to carve off a chunk of western Iraq and build a safe place for these people to move to? How much would that cost the UN? I understand Jordan and Turkey have been flooded with refugees, let’s build a city for the ones who are still unable to live in their homes. Iraq is a constructed country with made-up borders anyway. Why not create them a Sharia paradise if that’s what they want?
Of course what I really don’t understand is why someone runs when bad guys come to their country but I’m a simpleton that way. MILLIONS and MILLIONS or refugees displaced by tens of thousands of barbarians. Sad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, that’s MILLIONS of refugees.
LikeLike
How many has China taken? China has all those empty ‘ghost cities’ they have built. Send them to China they’re good at building islands and ghost cities.
LikeLike
I live in a Ca. sanctuary city. I had a German woman who lived next door, who had a (anchor baby here) daughter born here, as well as a Husband. She divorced, and her daughter married. Her green card was revoked for some reason, and she moved back to Germany. Anna told me it was time. She wanted to take care of her 91 year old mother. I keep in contact with her through email. She is an animal trainer/groomer (animal whisperer) and lives in a rural area of Germany on a small farm.
The following is one of her latest emails:
“We are doing our best to be kind to the refugees. They have become squatters (literally) and last year took over the barn. They have killed and eaten all our animals. They take the fire wood we use for heat and use it for themselves. The local Police will not do a thing.
The cow is gone, the chickens and sheep are gone, as well as our dogs. We don’t plant the garden because we never get any produce out of it.
Some how the barn burnt down last week, and with winter upon us and a shotgun behind the front door they have decided to move along. My mother and I are going to raise pigs come spring.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pigs are a smart choice. Moslems leave them alone and they will eat anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My gosh! Unbelievable what has happened in Europe. I wanted to vacation there again but there is really no reason to anymore. Sad. And it’s coming here.
LikeLike
Retired Dept. Of State Worker Fully Supports President Trump’s Efforts To Rein-in Refugee Program/
Posted by Ann Corcoran on February 8, 2017/
“As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program….
(25-year veteran of the US Department of State)
I know I said earlier this morning that I wasn’t posting today so I could catch up on reading e-mails etc., but this just goes to show what important news is in those e-mails when I find the time to read them!”
From the Chicago Tribune:
Letter: I have seen first-hand the abuse and fraud in the U.S. refugee program.
“I fully support President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don’t think the action goes far enough. Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.
As a recently retired 25-year veteran of the U.S. Department of State who served almost eight years as a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, I have seen first-hand the abuses and fraud that permeate the refugee program and know about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform. Despite claims of enhanced vetting, the reality is that it is virtually impossible to vet an individual who has no type of an official record, particularly in countries compromised by terrorism. U.S. immigration officials simply rely on the person’s often rehearsed and fabricated “testimony.” I have personally seen this on hundreds of occasions.
As a refugee coordinator, I saw the exploitations, inconsistencies and security lapses in the program, and I advocated strongly for change. Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens. For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, “refugees” should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of “the country of first asylum.” Similarly, the “special” in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.
As an insider who understands its operations, politics and weaknesses, I believe the refugee program must change dramatically and the courts must allow the president to fully implement the order.
Signed Mary Doetsch
I know there are others of you out there with stories to tell, I’ve heard from some of you before.
See my e-mail address in the left hand column. For the sake of national security, please send me your stories (they can be anonymous if you fear for your jobs).
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/02/08/retired-dept-of-state-worker-fully-supports-president-trumps-efforts-to-rein-in-refugee-program/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Saudi Arabia just deported 40,000 Pakistanis for fear that terrorist had infiltrated.
http://debka.com/newsupdatepopup/19873/Almost-40-000-Pakistanis-deported-by-S-Arabia-amid-concerns-over-terror
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pot calling the kettle black.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good for them… that’s what we need to do! Whenever I hear these arguments about what we can or can’t do regarding muslim immigration, I always think of Saudi Arabia and the UAE who didn’t take in a single refugee, yet somehow it’s “islamophobic” if we refuse to take in refugees? Egypt declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terror organization and the UAE declared CAIR a terror organization, yet it’s “anti-muslim” if we do it? If muslim countries aren’t the standard measure for what is good or bad for muslims, what is? The EU? The UN? Leftist loons in Scandinavia? This is complete insanity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This “migrant” crisis seems a lot like Islamic imperialism. They are going to flood the West relentlessly and attack it tirelessly until they can convert each country into an Islamic state. I mean countries have already seceded parts of their cities to Sharia Law! It’s absolutely ridiculous, how can the left not see any of this?!?!?!
Then again perhaps they do see it, and that would make their actions far far worse…
LikeLike
Just look at the maps.
If someone better at graphics than i were to take maps of % moslems by country, province and state, and animate them over time, say 1 to 5 year intervals, what is happening would be crystal clear.
Governments will extend census intervals to mask this, if not outright falsifying data.
There were some very powerful animated maps of the 2008 depression, animated by the month. The data is available. The will to produce it is lacking.
Go here and look at this animated map of the US and jobs since 1998
Use this link:
http://tipstrategies.com/geography-of-jobs/
Notice everywhere except DC suffers at some point.
Do the same map for moslem / refugee invasion
Trumps team should consider some data visualization, once all the appointments are in place. Use verified government data.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a great idea! And thanks for sharing the map too, it’s very cool!
LikeLike
That is a scary photo at the top. Imagine this all over Europe and the United States. And still they keep coming. 100 more Syrians in the last few days alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Venezuela has been in the business of selling Venezuelan passports at the mission in Baghdad to Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinians and Pakistanis, according to a Venezuelan whistleblower now living in Spain.
Criminals in Venezuela could receive Iraqi identities for the right price. Bribing officials so they could leave the country.
Cuba’s role in the scheme surfaces in early 2016 with the release of the ‘panama papers’.
http://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2017/02/07/whistleblower-iran-venezuela-passports/
LikeLiked by 1 person
