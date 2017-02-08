SHOCK POLL Collapses Media Narrative – Overwhelming EU Support for a Muslim Ban…

A stunning poll of ten European nations with over 10,000 respondents finds overwhelming support for a Muslim immigration ban within the EU. In total 55% agree Muslim immigration should be stopped, only 20% disagree.

The question asked was:

♦ Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?

Poland:

♦ Agree 71%

♦ Disagree 9%

Hungary:

♦ Agree 64%

♦ Disagree 12%

U.K:

♦ Agree 47%

♦ Disagree 23%

Austria:

♦ Agree 65%

♦ Disagree 18%

Italy

♦ Agree 51%

♦ Disagree 23%

France

♦ Agree 61%

♦ Disagree 16%

Spain:

♦ Agree 41%

♦ Disagree 32%

Greece:

♦ Agree 58%

♦ Disagree 20%

Germany:

♦ Agree 53%

♦ Disagree 19%

Belgium:

♦ Agree 64%

♦ Disagree 13%

TOTAL

♦ Agree 55%

♦ Disagree 20%

.

(click image to enlarge – or – click HERE to go interactive)

This is a stunning rebuke to the political leadership within each of the nations who have intentionally stood aside and allowed unfettered mass migration and crisis.

Germany’s Angela Merkel was primary supporter and advocate of mass immigration and a borderless European Union. 53% of the German people supporting a Muslim ban, and only 19% disagree.

The Chatham House poll, conducted with Kantar Public, surveyed samples adult citizens within: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. The survey was carried out between Dec. 12, 2016, and Jan. 11, 2017, and involved 10,195 respondents. (Full Survey Details)