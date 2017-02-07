Video of Democrats Supporting Trump Immigration Position – A Reply to 84 Lumber’s Support for Illegal Immigration…

On Super Bowl weekend, 84 Lumber produced a documercial containing their political appeal toward all Americans and demanding that our nation should fully support illegal mass immigration. The building and supply company purchased a $15 million advertisement to air during the NFL championship football game.
The open border Democrat and progressive constituency has applauded the position of 84Lumber, however there has also been massive back-lash from Americans who simply request the enforcement of borders and a reasonable immigration policy.
Here’s a reply to 84 Lumber using part of their produced commercial to draw out the inherent hypocrisy behind the open border community which now rails against any common sense immigration enforcement. WATCH:
Excellent!!! thank you for posting this and thank you to the creator of this video. Powerful and effective
Oh my goodness! This video is classic. Oblama, hiLIAR, cuck shoe, and BJ clintoon all agree to build a wall just like Trump wants. Hahaha!!!
This video would be a great case for the GOP to use against the Dems next year during the midterms. Use their words against them. This is the true definition of flip flopping on immigration.
Doesn’t it seem like a pro-Illegal Immigrant Lumber/Building Company MUST be in the pocket of some of the larger Building Co’s. that are hiring illegals to keep wages down?
Otherwise, I’m having a hard time figuring out how it could possibly be in 84Lumbers interest to do this.
They must have an “extra” revenue stream that’s making up for their losses from smaller businesses and individual Americans.
This one was pretty funny too.
College kids and paid thugs that riot and terrorize don’t buy much lumber. Trump supporting home builders, handymen and handywomen, farmers and carpenters do.
It’s amusing to watch businesses play the Left’s games, hoping to gain favor and keep rioters and protestors from their doors. 84 Lumber, Papa John.s Pizza, big box clothing stores that are going down the tubes in the first place and all the corporations that employ illegal immigrants and refugees, some brought here with the intent of pushing Americans out of their jobs, such as Disney has done, We, the 63 million Americans that voted for President Trump and are steadfast in our support, say “Good luck with that”. You apparently don’t want our business and we don’t want to give you our hard earned money.
84 Lumber, in case you aren’t aware, The Home Depot corporation stands with Trump. And they sell lumber, too.
