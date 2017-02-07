Video of Democrats Supporting Trump Immigration Position – A Reply to 84 Lumber’s Support for Illegal Immigration…

On Super Bowl weekend, 84 Lumber produced a documercial containing their political appeal toward all Americans and demanding that our nation should fully support illegal mass immigration. The building and supply company purchased a $15 million advertisement to air during the NFL championship football game.

The open border Democrat and progressive constituency has applauded the position of 84Lumber, however there has also been massive back-lash from Americans who simply request the enforcement of borders and a reasonable immigration policy.

Here’s a reply to 84 Lumber using part of their produced commercial to draw out the inherent hypocrisy behind the open border community which now rails against any common sense immigration enforcement. WATCH: