The Challenge To Trump’s Executive Order Limiting Visas is Motivated by “The Money”…

Byron York has done some yeomans work analyzing the angles within the Trump executive order and temporary Visas suspension. York’s most recent outline on the monetary influence behind Washington State’s financial interest is directly on target.

[…] Judging by the briefs filed by Washington State, as well as statements made by its representatives, some of the state’s top priorities in challenging Trump are: 1) To ensure an uninterrupted supply of relatively low-wage H-1B foreign workers for Microsoft and other state businesses; 2) To ensure a continuing flow of high-tuition-paying foreign student visa holders; and 3) To preserve the flow of tax revenues that results from those and other sources. (read more)

Hopefully everyone reads the full article because it directly hits upon real financial interests that hide behind the apron of virtue signals. [Previously Discussed Here] This is where you discover the UniParty and their DC perspectives toward immigration.

…”There are trillions of dollars at stake”…

President Trump is waging a multidimensional battle against all entities who stand in opposition to American interests. In addition to the content of Trump’s policy, pay close attention to the timing of delivery and the sequencing within the policy delivery. With the outline of the visa suspension as lead-in toward a security policy, President Trump is also now entering economic policy phase 2.

It is all connected.

Within the larger economic construct of “America First”, the underlying supportive policy is easily seen as “Buy American, and Hire American”. For the Phase One “Buy American”, President Trump rolled out an aggressive push to leverage corporations and manufacturers to reinvest in U.S. manufacturing and U.S. production facilities.

While President Trump continues to push the economic benefits of domestic production, distribution and manufacturing. Phase Two is directed at the “Hire American” half of this equation. However, President Trump’s expressed security policy on immigration and refugee status suspensions overlaps on the employment aspect within “Hire American”.

Now President Trump fights the “BIG CLUB”:

Watch closely and you’ll note how many significant corporations come out in opposition to the Visa restrictions. Their opposition is not about security; their opposition is, in no small part, because their strategic business models necessarily include the import of foreign workers.

The corporations who will be most vocal against the security visa executive action, will be those business interests who rely upon non-U.S. workers. The America electorate is about to discover just how many foreign workers are inside the U.S. economic system. As Byron York accurately outlined:

“The technology industry relies heavily on the H-1B visa program,” the Washington State lawsuit said. “Microsoft, a corporation headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is the state’s top employer of high-tech — or H-1B visa holders and employs nearly 5,000 people through the program. Other Washington-based companies, including Amazon, Expedia, and Starbucks, employ thousands of H-1B visa holders.”

Here is where the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street, GOPe Republicans and Democrats will attack the White House. Pay very close attention to these oppositional voices and compare them to the 2016 GOP primary and general election voices and you will discover they overlap identically.

President Donald Trump is entering into the phase of greatest concern to those who attended the Sea Island Strategic Meeting to destroy Donald Trump.

In March of 2016 an exclusive list of top tech executives, billionaires, donors and influence agents gathered at a secretive meeting with key leaders of the Washington DC UniParty. The meeting was to discuss their plans to destroy the candidacy of Donald Trump. The meeting took place at the exclusive enclave in Sea Island Georgia.

The Sea Island meeting itself was entirely “anti-Trump”, the gathering was almost exclusively discussions about how to rid the primary process of the outside insurgency that was Donald Trump. Unknown to most, the group assembled also contained so of the original members who constructed the 2016 primary election splitter strategy:

[…] the same people who attended the Sea Island Georgia meeting, the same people who fund the UniParty, the same people who create Washington DC’s legislative priorities, were constructing a Clinton/Bush win-win scenario. (link)

A few of the billionaires included: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator and Facebook investor Sean Parker, Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Arthur Sulzberger publisher of the New York Times and billionaire Philip Anschultz who owns Sea Island.

It is critical to accept who the political attendees were – including: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), political strategist Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Cory Gardner (CO), Tim Scott (SC), Rob Portman (OH) and Ben Sasse (NE).

There were many more “#NeverTrumper’s” including: Energy and Commerce Committe Chairman Fred Upton (Michigan), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative Kevin Brady (TX), Cathy McMorris-Rogers (WA), Budget Chairman Tom Price (GA), Financial Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (TX) and Rep. Dianne Black (TN). (read more)

These are the corporate lobbying interests who fund K-Street on immigration issues with special interest on visas and foreign employment.

President Trump’s Q-Beam is shining into the part of the UniParty swamp they try to hide from public view. Limo-liberals and Vichy-Republicans will immediately unite. President Trump’s policy of “Hire American” is another existential threat to their collective interests.

Watch closely. Again, of particular interest to the Democrat side of the UniParty structure:

International students, it turns out, are a major source of revenue for Washington State. “Only three other states — Massachusetts, New York and Delaware — plus the District of Columbia drew a higher percentage of its college population from overseas,” the Seattle Times reported in November 2014. “Washington’s universities and community colleges have welcomed international students, in part, as a boost to their budgets because they pay as much as three times the tuition that in-state students pay.” The number of international students at Washington State colleges and universities shot up 74 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the Times. The paper also reported that the amount of money spent by those foreign students has doubled, to $825 million in 2015. Anything that might limit the flow of money, like Trump’s national security action, could threaten that source of revenue. (more)

The Visa suspension from the seven states of concern for terrorism, places the edge of the Q-Beam light right near the UniParty holy grail of unfettered employment and academic immigration.

Foreign and domestic corporations and universities pay the UniParty big money to keep the U.S. economic doors wide open. Many of these for profit educational institutions benefit from excessive and lax immigration policy, and they pay Washington DC for legislative carve outs that maintain the cash infusion.

Simultaneously, U.S. corporations have used off-shore “inversion” to avoid taxation; and while they are registered as corporations in foreign countries they also pay the UniParty to keep the physical location of their home office in the United States. Under the inversion scheme, these corporations are also able to pay employees as “contractors” and “independent” consultants, providing the executive employees with a favorable income tax position related to their country of nationality.

It’s a scheme. Tom Donohue, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has made hundreds of millions from his organizational lobbying efforts toward the benefits of those corporate interests.

Anticipate seeing media reports discussing companies who are trying to settle the nerves of their registered visa employees etc. Within these reports we will be able to gauge the scope of the foreign workforce operating inside the United States. Remember, Rupert Murdoch – Fox News, is one of the primary oppositional voices to this specific policy.

Immigration is where we will all easily identify the hidden UniParty apparatus as it pertains to corporate interests. Immigration is where the GOPe will no longer be able to hide. The republican half of the Uniparty have been paid tens of millions to facilitate open-door migration and ridiculously lax visa programs therein.

When President Trump’s security policy nudges into the geography of the employment immigration policy we can predictably expect to see all those Sea Island Georgia voices rise up in opposition.

Remember, technically it’s not about the security – it’s about the money.

It’s always about the money!