February 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #19

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Mark Steyn – Inch by inch our enemies take the civilized world
“We will not surrender it.” That’s the message to take away from this. Excellent stuff.
Excellent analysis in that first video, especially the comment about the RINOs.
[Trump’s] allies on Capitol Hill have been for far too long aligned with the petrified establishment and entitled elites of both parties. They serve only their masters, the special interests, who created the mess that Mr. Trump and his band of renegades are trying to sort out and ultimately fix.
Don’t weaken!
I agree! We need to stay strong! We’re in a battle for our lives. If we thought the election season was bad, the next 4 years are going to be even more difficult. But we will prevail.
What can we do to force “our employees” to do their job and pass the tax cuts, repeal and replace Obamacare, and get started on the wall. What exactly is Congress doing besides the bidding of their globalist masters? They’re acting as if the election never happened and they can sit around doing nothing.
Tucker vs New Orleans Mayor
Tucker was way to easy on this swamp creature, who is from a long line of swamp creatures. That’s the real swamp down there, in more ways than one.
The Landreu family is big in Louisiana – father “Moon” was huge and sister Mary was senator until 2014. I guess you show them a little deference.
Tonight, unfortunately, I read the latest Bret Stephens’ piece in the WSJ:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-thomas-hobbes-presidency-1486426412?tesla=y
‘Holier than thou’ is a Democrat Party conceit, not mine. We have yet to determine just how many thousands of bombs and drone strikes the Pentagon has covered up at President Obama’s behest. However, it is more than obvious that there were recipients on the other end of most if not all of our surreptitious strikes in those foreign lands…guilty or otherwise. How Putin has killed his reputed enemies is no more or less pernicious than how we have killed ours. Let’s don’t pretend we are not as violent as our enemies — let’s just be sure to win.
Bret Stephens is repulsive.
The link to the WSJ is a paywall. Bret Stephen would have to pay me to read his crap.
Khazarian scribe.
Putin bad. Russia evil. I’ll bet that’s the summary.
Piers Morgan on Tucker
Here’s my message to all of our favorite Celebrity snowflakes:
New Orleans mayor on Tucker talks about poor black kids with no jobs and protecting illegals in the same breath. If there weren’t so many illegals taking all the entry level jobs, maybe those poor black kids would have more opportunity.
Kellyanne Conway on Hannity
Enjoy it while you can, the full skit:
So, fellow Treepers…I am well past frustrated. Well into the “cold anger” phase, in fact. As these Uni-party politicians that populate our Congressional seats now spin every web of deceit to throw roadblocks in the path of President Trump and his (voter approved) agenda, I have asked myself, “WHAT can I do to get my voice heard by these idiots…strongly heard?”
I am, after all, one person out here in the land of the ignored. I have a business and household to run. I cannot just trot off to D.C., or some other nearby big city, to protest and make an ass of myself in front of the Capital. There are millions like me who want to somehow protest the foot dragging, even out and out sabotaging, that is going on – by both R’s and D’s in Congress. Especially the Senate. And especially those who are suppose to be on “our side!!!!”
Phone calls, emails, letters are the standard…but now seem to lack effect. Is there something else to do?
It has been said in the Treehouse many times: “they need to get a pair.” So that is my idea of what to do. We can express ourselves by sending them a pair.
For the investment in the price of a pair of ping pong balls, golf balls, tennis balls, or gum balls, etc – and the cost to mail them in a small padded envelope to our chosen Senator and/or Representative – we can make a significant statement.
Spread this idea around via email, Twitter, Gab, FB, etc. and we could have a Yuge protest in D.C. without much effort or expense. Would it not be wonderful to have a million or more people each mail a couple of balls to congress? Lord knows, they could use them!!!
I would include a note stating exactly what is expected of them: Your ineffective movement on the things needed to accomplish President Trump’s agenda shows that a pair of these might be needed. Get on board with President Trump, support and aid him in his agenda, or face the anger of the voters out here in 2018, and years following. And we are SERIOUS!
Let me know what you think of this idea, and if you and others would join in. It will be a mighty meager “protest” if I am the only one to send a pair to Washington…even though it would be one pair more than is there now.
Any other suggestions?
Oh…and I would officially call it: “Project: Balls for Congress”
I’m with you Gotta go get a few pairs for my congress critters.
Many of these so called protests are not as large as they appear to be. They are magnified by the cameras of the MSM and blown way up out of proportion for political purposes. Small events transformed in to yuuuuge international newz by selection.
Tatonka, I think you have a marvelous idea. There should be a set date to mail, and maybe all to McConnell and Ryan? Or, do you think sending them to our own Senators would be better. I’m not on Twitter or FB, but I’m definitely in.
Your name for it is perfect. “Project: Balls for Congress.”
NeverTrumpers and GOPe confirmed beyond any shadow of a doubt in league with George Soros.
And surprise (not) the list include Narco “The Thirsty Foam Party” Robotio, Yeb “Please Clap” Bush, John “Song[war]bird” McCain and Paul “Principled Conservative” Ryan!
Oh and I think a starving Mailman’s son was also in the mix as well.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/soros-funded-paul-ryan-marco-rubio-jeb-bush-john-mccain-john-kasich-lindsey-graham-2016/
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/06/records-soros-fund-execs-funded-paul-ryan-marco-rubio-jeb-bush-john-mccain-john-kasich-lindsey-graham-in-2016/
What is happening with Senator Sessions confirmation…this is so disrespectful to the American people! George Soros is a THREAT to the “safety and security” of the country…so if Paul Ryan is taking “contributions” from him what else is he taking…foreign bank accounts, being blackmailed for his plan seems to line up with Soros? I wonder if Ryan can be removed as Speaker due to sedition?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like our movement (I don’t want to just say it’s Trump because so many people are contributing to the effort) is going to take down the EU. This is changing the course of world history.
http://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/25321-trump-s-eu-ambassador-trump-will-only-make-trade-deals-with-nations-not-the-eu
LikeLike
A recent popular commercial would have you believe Muslim refugees are entrepreneurs with a penchant for lager brewing… Americana.
I can’t wait for next year’s Super Bowl, to see young mustachioed fashion designers with dreams of creating a line of spaghetti strap tops and denim shorts. Others with notebooks containing their time-honored family recipes for cheeseburgers and slow-cooked barbecue. To go with the lager.
You know, all things Muslim.
Nordstrums is trying to corner the Burka market.
Like gourmet pork rinds? Yep!
I had planned to make an angry post, reflecting on the events of the last few days. But I see there are LOTS of ruffled feathers here already.
It was so nice to take a few weeks off and focus entirely on my business. But, that fantasy is obviously folly. If we stand down, we will loose this existential battle, and my efforts toward my business will be moot.
We are awake. Our mood is festering cold anger. This is my cry for a call to arms.
Amongst our branches, and those of our close trees, we have an amazing force of brilliant minds. Our President needs our help, our action. Please, please make tonights thread a log of deep thought on specific actions we can take on offensive against e seek to destroy US, and to co-opt those of US that have not opened their eyes yet, but are starting to stir.
This was not just a few forays to win, this is a battle. We can not relax until we have vanquished evil. We are just getting warmed up…
