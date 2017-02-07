Amid Tears of The Fools – Betsy Devos Confirmed as Secretary of Education…

Democrats stayed up all night filibustering on the Senate Floor, gnashing their teeth and wailing with a pre-funded necessary indignation against the Trump nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The NEA teachers union has paid tens of millions to democrats, and the NEA doesn’t like Betsy DeVos – ergo the Democrats had to put on a good show for the constituency of educational jackboots; and that’s all it was ever going to be, ‘a show’.

Despite all of that, and as soon as they were done with their wailing, Vice-President Mike Pence simply walked in to the Senate and cast the deciding vote to confirm DeVos as Secretary.

No climax, just deliberate business.

Next?