Amid Tears of The Fools – Betsy Devos Confirmed as Secretary of Education…

Democrats stayed up all night filibustering on the Senate Floor, gnashing their teeth and wailing with a pre-funded necessary indignation against the Trump nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.
The NEA teachers union has paid tens of millions to democrats, and the NEA doesn’t like Betsy DeVos – ergo the Democrats had to put on a good show for the constituency of educational jackboots; and that’s all it was ever going to be, ‘a show’.
Despite all of that, and as soon as they were done with their wailing, Vice-President Mike Pence simply walked in to the Senate and cast the deciding vote to confirm DeVos as Secretary.
No climax, just deliberate business.
Here is the White House feed for the swearing in ceremony which is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm ET.
Currently, parents can “choose” their children’s schools by 1) moving to a different – and usually more affluent – area, 2) sending them to a private school, or 3) sacrificing an income in order to homeschool.
All of these are technically possible, but they cost money. And a lot of it. So who is most significantly harmed by the education system’s current setup? Those who cannot afford any of the three options above, eg. the poor, particularly those trapped in the god-awful inner city schools.
Conclusion: The public education system was set up to oppress the poor and enslave them to the government. Couple it with the zillions of existing welfare programs, and you’ve got them for perpetuity. (LBJ is on record talking about how welfare would keep the black people voting Democrat for the next 200 years. Education was the next phase of that plan, but it had to wait until Jimmy Carter. Call me a conspiracy theorist if you want, but I don’t think it’s an accident that the DOE headquarters is named after LBJ.)
School choice will provide an opportunity for the poor to get their children into better schools and help them escape from the government’s clutches. The Dems can’t have that, so they hate Betsy DeVos and anyone who supports her.
Your comment made me think of one of my most frequent gripes: families (mostly single mothers) living in the deep dangerous ‘hoods of Chicago and are grifting on welfare could go anywhere in Illinois, there are some really nice small cities and towns, and get the same benefits and have much better environment for themselves and their kids. But they stay in the ‘hoods. The women have weaves and fake nails and blinged cell phones, the guys have shiny rims and expensive gym shoes … but neither of them can save up enough $$ to rent a U-Haul for a day and move their meager belongings to another place, a safer and better place. I’m ceasing to care about these people. They let their own kids live in neighborhoods where shootings are a nightly occurrence. There’s no hope for these people. Pardon my outrageous opinion but we should probably lace their water with birth control.
The money they get on welfare doesn’t go to the kids or their upbringing. It goes to those luxuries.
In the meantime, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced H.R. 899 today to abolish the federal Department of Education on December 31, 2018.
http://redalertpolitics.com/2017/02/07/rep-massie-proposes-bill-abolish-department-education/
Yeah. Do it. H.R. 899. De fund it then abolish it.
we should use the organization to force some change on the system and then abolish it.
Off topic, but when is the Senate going to get around to approving President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee? Sooner would have been better, particularly with the 9th Circuit likely to pontificate on the “Muslim ban” very soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is not going to happen for a while yet – I have seen estimates of possibly not until April.
The plan is to stall until April so he cannot vote on current session of the court. McConnell Got his marching orders from SOROS and the Uniparty so he will NOT use the Nuclear Option. He does not give a crap what TRUMP tells him to do. If he would the next candidate which is the big one could get confirmed with 51 votes but that is not in the interest of the Globalists, WS, UNIPARTY, RINOGOPe so that is the main reason he will not use it now. The next one will swing the SCOTUS to the right and that is against all those named before interests. REmember that SOROS funds these guys and they lose money if they do what TRUMP wants.
Then Trump will have to destroy him through his wife. I don’t think McConnell would want that.
Have 5 words re: McConnell – Elaine Chao, Trump Transportation Secretary.
“Chao is also married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said he was “so proud of Elaine as she continues her accomplished career in public service.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/11/29/trump-to-pick-elaine-chao-as-transportation-secretary.html
Chao has Daddy Chao’s inheritance, btw.
Heavens knows our educational system is badly in need of reform. Betsy DeVos may be the spark needed to help kids and teachers, and parents.
By reading some of the “concern” comments here, I guess you can’t please everyone. Bottom line, Devos works for Trump and will implement his (America First) agenda. If she doesn’t, she’ll be gone. Simple as that.
Pinch me…I must be dreaming…this can’t be real……we are really going to begin to give young people a chance in life with education opportunities they never had !!!
Not the right place to post this, but I don’t want it to get lost on the Presidential thread: https://worldtruth.tv/saudi-arabias-capital-rocked-by-ballistic-missile-strike/
Last night I watched Michael Moore and Keith Ellison talking. It was linked from Moore’s twitter – which I check for yucks. They were excitedly hoping Devos would be rejected. Bwahaha. Suck it up, buttercups.
Marches tomorrow in DC, Seattle, and L.A. Wait for it!
Easy to give Dems a taste of their own medicine.
Betsy DeVos was discriminated against because she is a woman. Misogyny from the left
fedback, I really like this. TYVM, most excellent. Signed, A Trump Woman
And, I just prayed consistently that Betsy DEVOS would be confirmed … God listened, &
BETSY’s in!
GOD WINS …..
The White House feed is now live.
