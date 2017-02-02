President Trump Defends Free Speech from Left-Wing Political Violence…

In an effective utilization of social media President Trump uses a strategic Alinsky Rule against the violent political activists within the Democrat party.
Alinsky’s fourth rule is: “Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules”.
If free speech is a core tenet of our constitution, then all speech is subject to it’s protection. Failing to abide by this simple truism draws out the hypocrisy of the far-left, including the cultural Marxists within Hollywood and pop culture.
Senior Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway discussed on Fox News:
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bezerkly has always been on the fringe of everything. Any freaky out of the norm behavior has always started with the lunatics at Bezerkly. I’d rather chew on broken glass then ever send my kids to a place like that!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IKR? Why are parents still paying for their kids to go to these dumps? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unbelievable. The only thing I can think of is that these are the devil spawn of past lib pigs.
LikeLike
Globalist funded violence and destruction, advocated by UNIPARTY and media, carried out by all forms of the Democratic party towards President Trump’s republican supporters will cause them to vote for Democrat’s. This is the very reason he won the Republican nomination and is PRESIDENT. They have been destroyed and President Trump needs us to maintain COLD ANGER and react as necessary as he MAKES AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. WINNING BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
from /pol/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Be still my heart, oh how devoutly to be wished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, please let that be true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It takes time to flush out vermin and eradicate the nest. I have full confidence the strategy to prosecute the perps is already in the planning stage.
What happened to sit ins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too quiet/non-disruptive/non-violent for the Left.
Only the Right would hold a Sit-in today.
And they’d only do it with a legal Permit.
LikeLike
in other news ..more protest..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOl. Thanks for the Comic Relief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is forcing the democrats further and further to the left. They have to own every ghastly identity scheme perpetrated by their disgusting minions and try to defend it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t get it. When Operation Rescue stepped one toe out of line, we were hit with the RICO act and thrown in jail. For PRAYING!
LikeLike
This is why UC Berkley’s response is BS
LikeLiked by 2 people
And let’s be clear, these “ANTIFA” violent protesters (dressed in black with face masks roaming in their “black block” groups are communists, and communism IS fascism.
SO THET ARE THE EFFIN’ FASCISTS!!!!!
Milo has become one of my heroes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Watch how Ronald Reagan dealt with the Berkeley riots when he was Governor.
LikeLike
not my groundhog, now that is funny. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person