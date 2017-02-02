President Trump Defends Free Speech from Left-Wing Political Violence…

In an effective utilization of social media President Trump uses a strategic Alinsky Rule against the violent political activists within the Democrat party.

Alinsky’s fourth rule is: “Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules”.

If free speech is a core tenet of our constitution, then all speech is subject to it’s protection. Failing to abide by this simple truism draws out the hypocrisy of the far-left, including the cultural Marxists within Hollywood and pop culture.

Senior Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway discussed on Fox News:

  2. freepetta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Bezerkly has always been on the fringe of everything. Any freaky out of the norm behavior has always started with the lunatics at Bezerkly. I’d rather chew on broken glass then ever send my kids to a place like that!!!

  3. George says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Globalist funded violence and destruction, advocated by UNIPARTY and media, carried out by all forms of the Democratic party towards President Trump’s republican supporters will cause them to vote for Democrat’s. This is the very reason he won the Republican nomination and is PRESIDENT. They have been destroyed and President Trump needs us to maintain COLD ANGER and react as necessary as he MAKES AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. WINNING BIGLY!

  4. Ziiggii says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    from /pol/

  5. Bruce says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    It takes time to flush out vermin and eradicate the nest. I have full confidence the strategy to prosecute the perps is already in the planning stage.

    What happened to sit ins?

  6. burnett044 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    in other news ..more protest..

  7. Howie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    He is forcing the democrats further and further to the left. They have to own every ghastly identity scheme perpetrated by their disgusting minions and try to defend it.

  8. Rox says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I don’t get it. When Operation Rescue stepped one toe out of line, we were hit with the RICO act and thrown in jail. For PRAYING!

  9. NJF says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    This is why UC Berkley’s response is BS

  10. sensetolisten says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    And let’s be clear, these “ANTIFA” violent protesters (dressed in black with face masks roaming in their “black block” groups are communists, and communism IS fascism.

    SO THET ARE THE EFFIN’ FASCISTS!!!!!

    Milo has become one of my heroes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  11. imalulu says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Watch how Ronald Reagan dealt with the Berkeley riots when he was Governor.

  12. lbmomblog says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    not my groundhog, now that is funny. 🙂

