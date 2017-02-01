U.K. Parliament Votes 498-114 To Move Forward on Brexit…

Posted on February 1, 2017 by

After a shadow U.K. court of appointed political judges ruled Brexit was in need of legislative approval from Parliament, the vote was held today.

brexit 13LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have backed a bill authorizing the start of European Union exit talks, voting by a decisive 498 to 114 to push the measure past its first major legislative hurdle.

During two days of debate in the House of Commons, many legislators from both government and opposition said they would respect voters’ June 23 decision to leave the EU and back the bill.

But pro-EU members of Parliament from opposition parties will try to insert more amendments at the next stage of the process, seeking to prevent an economy-shocking “hard Brexit.”

The Conservative government wants to have the bill approved by early March so it can meet a self-imposed March 31 deadline for triggering two years of EU divorce talks. (read more)

4 Responses to U.K. Parliament Votes 498-114 To Move Forward on Brexit…

  1. KBR says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Two years of divorce talks? Wow UK is moving very slow on Brexit.

    So, will it be two or more years before our bilateral trade deals can begin?

  2. redredrice says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Not done winning yet!

  3. Peter G. says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Everybody is WINNING!

  4. Reality Wins says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Now the court will come in and say: Best two out of three.

