Sorry #NeverTrumpers But You Don’t Get To Dismount Your High Horse Today…

February 1, 2017

Sorry #NeverTrumpers, but you don”t get to dismount your high horse and celebrate the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch today.  This is NOT your victory, this is ours!

There is a gobsmacking level of pontificating self-righteousness visible from the collective proletariat within your crony-conservative movement who made the decision to formulate their political argument from a position of opposition.

against-trumpNever trump crowd

Perhaps it would be different if you framed your antagonism from a position of advocacy, but that wasn’t the direction you chose.  No, you chose a specific position of opposition as clearly evident within your chosen mantra “Never Trump”.

Perhaps it would be different if you ever had a come-to-Jesus moment and apologized immediately following the November election.  Then again, when your opinion of your own self-importance is this high, those humble words are just as foreign as your understanding of the movement that won.

You don’t get to frame the entire construct of your argument around opposition to a team, and then claim benefit to the outcome of victory.  Stay on your high-horse, move along and ride off into that proverbial land of irrelevance; you’re dead here.

Save your dismount for another defining “conservative” assembly where you can gather at CPAC again and give a standing ovation to House Speaker Paul Ryan a month after he eliminates the debt ceiling and passes a $2 trillion OmniBus spending bill, funding all of the progressive priorities you hypocritically claim to oppose; you’re good at that.

That particular circle of crazy just doesn’t sell here any longer.

nro coverfive stooges never trumpnever-trump-politicians

Save up your fiscal hypocrisy, you’ll need it.  Because in less than two months our victorious bastard will deliver a budget that cuts a trillion “per year” out of the federal coffers…. and there is no doubt the beneficiary of your prior applause will be counting on your fiscally conservative sensibilities to protest for more spending on his behalf.

Oh, and keep your newest VAT tax construct.  We’ll bring the sledgehammer, save your gilded and monogrammed tweezers for a swamp audience stupid enough to believe it – Thank you.

Oh, and don’t go getting all pearl-clutchy.  This isn’t anger directed toward you, this is far, far worse.  This is a very targeted and deliberate Cold Anger surrounding you and the swamp creatures of your affiliation. This sensibility never forgets.

You had a choice. You chose a direction, you lost; and you damn near lost the entire friggin’ country.  Just because the team you ridiculed and attacked has overcome all opposition and gained victory, that doesn’t mean you get to backtrack now and expect the bruised and bloodied recipients to forget those who launched the stones and arrows.

Save your wine-spritzers and crust-less triangle sandwiches. We didn’t have well financed high-horses, we launched boots, well-worn boots, scratched, clawed and advanced despite your hoighty-toighty principles, intransigence and unwillingness to cuss or get your hands dirty.

Good grief, your insufferable sensibilities were frightened of frog memes, FROG MEMES!

It was our deplorable and calloused hands that volunteered, opened our piggy banks, and held firm to support each other and our vulgarian candidate against all opposition.  You were part of that opposition.

While we were getting bloodied in Chicago, Virginia and California your ilk were worried about our tone and political sensibilities.  But worse than that, much much worse than that, you #NeverTrumpers broke the cardinal rule of grassroots camaraderie, you aided the other side.

While our candidate was wearing a friggin’ bullet-proof-vest to deliver Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, you took every opportunity to broadcast your litmus-test purist antagonism in every outlet you could muster.

Your arrogant self-righteous efforts not only didn’t help, but they actually opposed our common sense objective. You were as much a benefit to Hillary Clinton and Mitch McConnell as Media Matters and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, perhaps even more.  Lest you need a reminder:

.

.

No, today you don’t get to rejoice in victory – it isn’t yours.  You are worse than the enemy.  At least a righteous enemy claims opposition from outside the wire, wears identifiable uniforms and looks you in the eye.  Your choice of opposition was to lay toxic land mines inside our own territory, obstruct us at every engagement, and sit back gleefully predicting our defeat.

This victory today is ours.  The victory belongs to all the Donald Trump supporters who absorbed your constant ridicule as fuel.  The team who battled through the ridicule of the media and the ridicule of the elitist class, and stood in cold Virgina fields at 2am because we knew we needed to keep moving forward despite your efforts.

You #NeverTrump crony-constitutional purists were then, and are now, just as much a part of the problem as before – there is no place for you here, we’re deplorable. Put on your pussy hats and just go join the other side.  We didn’t get your support in 2016 and we won’t need it in 2020.

Shut up. Be thankful, quietly.

We’ve got this, and much more yet to come…

.

trump-banner-10-familyRighteous-Indignation

Happy Birthday Andrew !

 

129 Responses to Sorry #NeverTrumpers But You Don’t Get To Dismount Your High Horse Today…

  1. James23 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Lou Dobbs put a torch to what’s left of Bill Kristol last night–using the snakes own words.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. CheeseHead says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:12 am

    And let us not forget the Never Trump poster boy Egghead McMuffin…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Rejuvenated says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Now, how do we find true conservatives to replace these filthy traitors? There are 3 in Michigan, so far, that have continued their nonsense and deserve total humiliation. I would write the GOP party in Michigan and warn them they had better find more suitable choices, but we all know how that would end 😕

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Glenn Stehle says:
      February 1, 2017 at 7:51 am

      How do we find true conservatives to replace these filthy traitors?

      Trump made a play for black, Hispanic and blue collar voters, and it worked.

      If he can keep these constituencies on board, he can tell the eGOPers to go pound sand.

      For instance, Trump is very aware that he could not have won the election without the higher percentage of the Latino vote he received. See Trump’s comments here at minute 00:03:40:

      DONALD TRUMP: And we did very well with the Latino community. People were shocked.

      DAVID BRODY: Better than Romney.

      DONALD TRUMP: Better than Romney. Better than just about, for a long way, better than people thought possible. Or I wouldn’t have won…. So we did very well with that community.

      Like

      Reply
  4. majorstar says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Beautiful post, sundance. You captured the moment and struck just the right chord concerning these losers. They get no credit for anything. They are beyond despicable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. EveryDayWoman says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Very well written. I remember the election time. These never Trumpers gave so much ammunition to the opposition to attack MrTrump and all of us! I am grateful for fellow Trump voters who never wavered and pull off this essential to USA’s survival victory. POTUS is fulfilling his campaign promises one by one- still taking all the poison dipped arrows for us and USA, and we sure are not gonna leave him alone to fight the snakes. Good bye NeverTrumpers, thanks for nothing!
    PS. Happy birthday Andrew. You’d have loved it all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. NJF says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Loved seeing Deplorables calling these idiots out on Twitter last night.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Suzanne says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Oh Dear Lord how I miss Andrew Breitbart. He would have loved this fight, and we would have loved watching him at the forefront fighting and calling out the fauxservatives every step of the way
    RIP, Andrew Breitbart. I know there is a special place in Heaven just for you and that you are smiling down on the fruits of the seeds you sowed when you were here

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. kittymyers says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Not until I began to read did I realize how deep my anger still runs towards the #NeverTrumpers. I couldn’t think of BS (Ben Shapiro) without winding up a rant. It’s like that old vaudeville routine ‘slowly I turned.’ But, sundance, you’ve written a magnificent ‘release’ for me and allowed a calm to take over. I will never EVER forget, but when I finished reading I said — out loud…

    Like

    Reply
  9. wvgrandma says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Wow, Sundance, just wow! Treepers, I am so glad to have found this refuge. Blessings to all of you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. safvetblog says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    A truly righteous rant, SD! Makes Rolling Thunder seem like a fart in the wind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Glenn Stehle says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:32 am

    It’s pretty amazing, sitting back and watcing the eGOP trying to take credit for something they did everything in their power to prevent.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Colt Lending says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Bravo!👏

    Another excellent post. You really laid it down, Sundance.

    Fantastic!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. repsort says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Exactly..
    “Shut up. Be thankful, quietly.”
    I’ll never forget.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. andi lee says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Rep Louie Gohmert (TX-R) paid tribute to his friend, Andrew Breitbart, on the House Floor – 2012.

    ~ 🔥 Burning bright, Mr. Breitbart!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Dogstar_K9 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I am very glad to have found this place. Many a scale fell dropped from many an eye in the past 2 years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. thesavvyinvester says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    It wasn’t their never Trumpism that was the problem, it was the fact they would never let go of it, that screams of some sort of Obsessive / Compulsive issue and no I am not trying to play arm-chair shrink. Almost as bad is the fact for years we listened or voted for those saying do “x, y & z” and we can fix this and D.C. Now, we have an agent of change, ( Not theirs of course ) that proposed to fix it all and they can’t or didn’t support him. Why? Frankly they can’t play the you need me game, whether is hoping for legislation or our daily commiseration listening to Beck, Levin ( even Rush ) etc with their mutual B!tch session they offer us as we listen to add’s and they charge confiscatory fees for said add’s as it keeps them in the 39%+ tax bracket. We finally saw them for what they are and they we were played and we ain’t going back. We trusted them, they were not neutral nor were not men and women of candor. Because of that are soooo over all of them.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Ficklefinger says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    The world never forgets a traitor. It’s one thing to object. It’s quite another to betray in battle. Betrayal is a stain that cannot be washed away because nobody can ever trust you again – ON EITHER SIDE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. India Maria says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Thank you Sundance. You speak for me here. It will be a cold day in hell before these VICHY APPEASERS ever have any credibility in the eyes of average AMERICANS who pay taxes, send their sons to war, and obey the laws. OUR victory, AMERICAN’S victory!

    Like

    Reply
  20. flawesttexas says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:41 am

    All these graduates of the George Soros School of Economics need to go find a Safe Space and grab some crayons

    These Cuckservatives are probably covertly working w Dems to subvert Gorsuch confirmation. Watch

    Like

    Reply
  21. toriangirl says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Sundance, I hope you have an extinguisher near your keyboard. You’re on FIRE. Enjoying your tweets this morning as well.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Trumpstumper says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Oooh Sundance, I love it when you get all riled up… lol!

    1 part Honor
    1 part Duty
    1 part Common Sense
    2 Parts Cold Anger
    3 Parts Righteousness

    Epic Bitch Slap Recipe
    Served on a gauntlet and applied in a sharp sideways motion to the face of Liberals and NeverTrumpers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. PolskaBella says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Fantastic narrative to begin the month of February! A glorious pat on the back to Sundance for taking the reins, leading this fine band deplorables, and maintaining course. Inhaled every word deeply to remember to stay the battle…..its far from over!

    Like

    Reply
  24. nobaddog says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Best post! Happy Birthday Andrew Breitbart. Wish you were here to see what you started.

    Like

    Reply
  25. mw says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:51 am

    What a brilliant piece Sundance! You are a GREAT writer! So many apt, hilarious turns of phrase.

    Like

    Reply
  26. scslayer says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Exactly!
    We’ve got this!
    This is no time for complacency.
    Bury them further into irrelevance!
    Stay on offense.
    They have lost their tickets to join the ride!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Nancy Blowski says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:55 am

    It really feels good……(Don’t forget John Kasich)

    Like

    Reply
  28. OmaMAGA says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Thank you! I really needed to read this today. I thank you for expressing the sick feelings I have when any one of the turncoats try to grab the edge of President Trump’s success and make it their own. First I feared that Trump would not be elected. Then I feared for his very inauguration. And now each day I’m watching him do exactly what he said he would do and still those turncoats are out there jumping on the Trump Train when it suits them and turning against him when they see a chance for air time. I will never forget. History will record the truth about them while writing about one of our greatest presidents..

    Like

    Reply
  29. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Thank you, Sundance! I check out the crazy opposition at the right scoop.com occasionally. While the nutjobs approve of President Trump’s SCOTUS pick, they still denigrate him. If I weren’t banned from their site for defending Trump early on (a badge of honor) I would have posted a similar message, albeit not as eloquent as yours. Shouldn’t Michelle Malkin be included amongst the NeverTrumpers?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Political Reviewer says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:57 am

    A heartfelt thank you, Sundance, and all Treepers.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Chgonana539 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Awesome article Sundance. What a great way to start the day. I think Krauthammer has dementia or maybe suffering from jealousy. Our POTUS has shown us the light. So hard to fathom that so many ‘intelligent’ ones were ready to throw our beloved America away. Some things cannot be forgiven. Happy Birthday Andrew. Love this site.

    Like

    Reply
  32. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I would only give the candidates a pass, depending on how they handled themselves, afterwards.

    I am viewing Cruz’s display at the RNC, still part of the campaign.

    I would give no-one a pass, except for Ted Cruz.

    Kasich actively worked to defeat Trump after the nomination, using the Ohio GOP offices.

    Jeb hired that ex-MI6 agent to do a smear campaign, maybe Acess Hollywood also.

    Rubio, I’m not sure about, don’t know everything. His response to the access hollywood tape was the same as all Trump supporters in the media.

    Like

    Reply
  33. catmom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Great rant Sundance! Could not be directed to a more deserving group of scoundrels. Kicked to the curb. Well done! Bravo!!!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Digleigh says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Bless all you deplorables!!”The meek shall inherit the earth………”(scrip.)

    Like

    Reply
