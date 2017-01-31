President Trump Meets With Small Business Owners – Issues Executive Order on Regulation Removal…

Was the vast Russian conspiracy really only a week ago? In between the current refugee crisis du-jour and the notification of the next supreme court nominee, President Trump met with a group of small business leaders to hear their concerns and outline some new policy initiatives.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will “dramatically reduce federal regulations” on businesses.

“We’ll be reducing [regulations] big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy and our entrepreneurial spirit,” Trump said during a meeting with small business leaders. “The American dream is back, and we’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”

Trump said the order mandates that for every new regulation implemented by federal agencies, two existing regulations must be cut. He called it the “largest ever cut, by far, in terms of regulations.”

He was flanked by small business leaders as he signed the order in the Oval Office on Monday.

“If there’s a new regulation, they have to knock out two but it goes far beyond that. We’re cutting regulations massively for small business and for large business but they’re different. But for small business, this is what this is about today. This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen,” Trump said. “There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily and that’s what our country has been all about.” (read more)

High Praise from the attendees:

Trump restores hope to small business owner.

“Listening to not just to large businesses, but to small businesses like us” pic.twitter.com/Yd63akPuJ1 — TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017

Larry: Nobody listens to the plight of small business. Trump put his money where his mouth is, stepped up, and is doing something incredible pic.twitter.com/rJam5XZL0Z — TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017

Chairman Minority Business Round Table: “All of us have a seat at the table. That is something we haven’t had before.” (Thanks Trump voters) pic.twitter.com/VsyNez0nrZ — TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017

