President Trump Meets With Small Business Owners – Issues Executive Order on Regulation Removal…

Was the vast Russian conspiracy really only a week ago? In between the current refugee crisis du-jour and the notification of the next supreme court nominee, President Trump met with a group of small business leaders to hear their concerns and outline some new policy initiatives.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday morning that he said will “dramatically reduce federal regulations” on businesses.
“We’ll be reducing [regulations] big league and their damaging effects on our small businesses, our economy and our entrepreneurial spirit,” Trump said during a meeting with small business leaders. “The American dream is back, and we’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades.”
Trump said the order mandates that for every new regulation implemented by federal agencies, two existing regulations must be cut. He called it the “largest ever cut, by far, in terms of regulations.”
He was flanked by small business leaders as he signed the order in the Oval Office on Monday.
“If there’s a new regulation, they have to knock out two but it goes far beyond that. We’re cutting regulations massively for small business and for large business but they’re different. But for small business, this is what this is about today. This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen,” Trump said. “There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily and that’s what our country has been all about.” (read more)
High Praise from the attendees:
Trump restores hope to small business owner.
“Listening to not just to large businesses, but to small businesses like us” pic.twitter.com/Yd63akPuJ1
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017
Larry: Nobody listens to the plight of small business. Trump put his money where his mouth is, stepped up, and is doing something incredible pic.twitter.com/rJam5XZL0Z
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017
Chairman Minority Business Round Table: “All of us have a seat at the table. That is something we haven’t had before.” (Thanks Trump voters) pic.twitter.com/VsyNez0nrZ
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 30, 2017
Honestly I just can’t keep up with Trump. Amazing!
jug·ger·naut
ˈjəɡərˌnôt/
noun
a huge, powerful, and overwhelming force or institution.
The Left will be screaming today that Trump favors businesses.
American businesses no less.
Time for the able and wise to roll-up their sleeves and get ready to get to work. Our President needs us. Needs us to Make America Great Again.
Looking at Kevin Brady statement 1-30-17 from Ways and Means Committee:
https://waysandmeans.house.gov/icymi-brady-promotes-tax-reform-blueprint-fox-business/
“And so we are proposing something very simple and it is this: if your product or service is consumed in the U.S. it is taxed at the equal rate of 20 percent. So whether it is from a foreign country or made in America, whether it is from a foreign company or an American company, it will be taxed exactly the same.”
How does this policy help the American labor pool compete with foreign slave labor…
How does this help small business in America?
That’s the RINO – Globalist tax plan.
I think we are denying a tax advantage to overseas companies. However, it’s 4:40 AM and I have only had one cup of coffee, so I could be wrong. I need a diagram or something.
Regulations and employer taxes, minimum wage, workers comp and all things required by government have to be equal in order to claim taxed the same. When government comes up with something you have to comply with, it is the same as a tax.
Ultimately, a large portion of the work force will be replaced/lessened by machines. So the labor cost will be less of a factor going forward.
This sounds great, but it amounts to a stealth imposition of a value added tax in Amrrica. My proposal would be: whatever tax break the country of origin gives to an import is added back by the U.S. No need to involve us in any further domestic taxation.
I followed the links and read all the proposals, it doesn’t seem “stealth” to me, it seems fairly open
Currently, the U.S does not impose a tax on goods and services consumed in the U.S but produced elsewhere, but China and most of the countries that import American products do. They add a “border adjustment tax” making “made in the U.,S.” less competitive. The new tax code that President Trump is proposing would add a border adjustment tax to all goods and services produced abroad, but consumed in the U.S. That would take out the incentive for predominately American companies to move production overseas and sell back to the U.S because it would add back a tax at the border.
“The House GOP tax reform blueprint finally ends the ‘Made in America’ tax. By border adjusting our taxes like our foreign competitors do, we level the playing field. For the first time in U.S. history, foreign imports and American-made products and services will be taxed at exactly the same rate here in America. No more tax advantages for foreign products or services. No more incentives for U.S. companies to move overseas. Everything taxed at exactly the same rate in the U.S. — what can be more fair?”
The President is cutting regulations in a smart way. It is not willy-nilly for the sake of cutting, but for what works for America First.
These small business folks who have heard the President in person, and that is important, know that he has their six.
May the message be spread throughout the land and the folks know, that MAGA is coming true.
Bigly.
Please Mr. President, too much winning. We can’t take more .
Love ya Mr. P
But my wonderful state, WA, still has their hoops through which to jump, that’s never going away.
