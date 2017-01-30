“Resist We Much” Democrats Try to Create Left-Wing Tea Party…

Following the defeat of Hillary Clinton democrat operative David Axelrod was the first to say the democrat party needed to create an opposition group as effective as the Tea Party. Within days Paul Begala, David Brock and Bernie Sanders were drum-beating a similar talking point.

Within the various regional meetings to select a DNC Chairperson an identical discussion has been repeated.

The larger progressive movement is trying to create a 2017 political oppositional force similar in scope and effectiveness as the 2009/2010 Tea Party movement.

That political goal has driven the constructed caterwauling and protestations for the past week. However, there is one key difference which dooms any such effort:

• The 2010 Tea Party uprising was brought about by President Obama policies that were minority political positions with majority opposition (see ObamaCare).

• By contrast, the 2017 President Trump policies are majority political positions with minority opposition.

That dynamic is why the mainstream media need to elevate the minority protesters to enhance their position.

