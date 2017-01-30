“Resist We Much” Democrats Try to Create Left-Wing Tea Party…

Following the defeat of Hillary Clinton democrat operative David Axelrod was the first to say the democrat party needed to create an opposition group as effective as the Tea Party. Within days Paul Begala, David Brock and Bernie Sanders were drum-beating a similar talking point.
Within the various regional meetings to select a DNC Chairperson an identical discussion has been repeated.
The larger progressive movement is trying to create a 2017 political oppositional force similar in scope and effectiveness as the 2009/2010 Tea Party movement.
That political goal has driven the constructed caterwauling and protestations for the past week. However, there is one key difference which dooms any such effort:
• The 2010 Tea Party uprising was brought about by President Obama policies that were minority political positions with majority opposition (see ObamaCare).
• By contrast, the 2017 President Trump policies are majority political positions with minority opposition.
That dynamic is why the mainstream media need to elevate the minority protesters to enhance their position.
“Resist We Much”…
I’m sure Hollywood is a big part of anything and everything Democrats are doing, and are going to do. They sure worship them some false idols — when they’re not coddling criminals and miscreants.
Both are seriously unfunny!
Cuckie is into drama not humor!
So, I guess that means the democrat establishment will ignore, bad-mouth and work against them too.
It has dawned on me recently that we have never had social media in a non-Obama world so this venom and madness that we are seeing play out every single week over every single thing from the Trump administration is as frightening as it is amusing I have some friends on social media who openly supported Obama and would post pro-Obama propaganda but I learned early on that it was pointless engaging them because it always dissolved into a cat fight and wasn’t worth losing a friend over politics. But these openly Obama supporters have suddenly become very snarky and worrisome. These are smart people, people that are well read and well traveled, from sophisticated families who would never post anything remotely negative until now. I am seeing a side of my friends that I never knew existed. Yet, for 8 years, I remained quiet about all of the illegal and controversial things Obama did while in office and just counted down the days until a new administration could be elected. I didn’t stoop to ugly language, protest ever over all of the things that I disagreed with while I watched Obama wipe his backside with our Constitution. Yet, a quick perusal on my FB page, and it is disheartening to see such venom and implied retribution. Needless to say, I have nearly abandoned FB because it is not enjoyable anymore to catch up with friends and classmates and family.
As a non-Obama fan (and many like me) suffered through 8 years of uninterrupted lawbreaking deals and a deluge of regulations, and said very little. Now we see that the tolerant side is the least tolerable of all and easily conned into identity politics of isms and phobias, the likes of which only became socially acceptable (and even definable) when we got Obama in the White House. Political correctness, which began in earnest under Bush, moved at a pace unprecedented under Obama because it went hand in hand with identity politics and was so coordinated in attacks. The left leaning media and politicians almost had the routine down to a science regarding the shaming and name calling of anyone who was white, disagreed, and wasn’t easily seduced by the Left’s ideology. Until Donald Trump arrived on the scene and not a moment too soon. But breaking down the Left is much messier than building it, unbeknown to us. There is enough anger, confusion, disinformation, Fake News, and Soros funneled money that has created this miserable environment we live today. This cannot be the end of our civilized world that has championed its citizens and legal immigrants for over 250 years. This cannot be the end to this great experiement that has been the model for so many less fortunate could tries and governments. Sometimes it seems as if this is bigger than a single Donald Trump and reversing this course might be impossible.
Take heart with God all things are possible! Satan is the great deceiver and can make darkness appear more powerful than it really is, throughout history just when things appeared lost the pendulum swung back. Keep the faith and review election predictions and where we are now. Yes it will be an uphill fight but we have a courageous leader so we must be courageous as well and never, never, never give up the fight! With your friends they have always had that snarkiness but now its on steroids because they are sore losers. One other thing light and darkness cannot coexist. .
This is exactly what I ran into today on FB. It got ugly when I finally spoke up. Guess those are what are called fair-weather friends. Hang in there. Given enough time and improvements in the country once the promises President Trump made take hold those who are real friends will come back around and be grateful to still have a good friend.
I believe it’s too late. The U.S. is like a terminally ill man who, after steady decline, appears on the verge of death but then seems to rally for a day or two just before passing away.
President Trump represents the appearance of recovery that precedes death.
UNfollowing is FB’s sneaky MUTE button. Click it and your FB friends will never know that you are NOT seeing their posts in your Newsfeed. I’ve been doing that for a while now and haven’t been blocked (dropped) by anybody—which tells me those irritating liberals who bitch on FB every day are not noticing when someone stops “liking” their posts. They’re much too wrapped up in their own thoughts and proclamations to care about other’s lives; it’s just a way for them to feel important.
Yes, I have one friend who I enjoy time with and everything except her political views. I unfollowed her during the Obama administration since I could not believe how an otherwise intelligent person could remain so ignorant.Unfollowing here likely saved our friendship.
Yes, it is bigger than a single Donald Trump. It’s Trump and 60+ million. He can’t do it without us. And yes, we can turn it around
Delete your FB account and deprive that media outlet of your business.
I did last year. Yes, you will be out of touch… from 3rd grade drama and virtue signalling.
And, yes, life will go on like it did for millenia before FB existed.
When you organize a political party on the basis of identity politics, diversity, special interests and special pleading there are a lot of squeaky wheels that must be greased. Money only goes so far when the emotions get the upper hand.
At the moment, the only organizing principle they can market is ‘anti-Trump’. As each day passes, as MAGA and America First gets meat on the bones, that too will fail.
The left is too emotional to ever make a go of any kind of a movement similar to the Tea Party. They lack critical thinking and logic required to get a successful movement off of the ground. This will be an epic failure.
Excuse me for interrupting this wake for the funeral of our nation and our great leader Donald Trump which I find to be
quite premature and totally uncalled for!
I happen to firmly believe the Donald Trump was chosen by God to do this job I’ve written articles
“Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain”… it was just a troll crossing, Eagle Feathers. 😉
(I like your moniker)
The Left already has their protest group… it’s organized by Soros. Maybe they can pay thugs to protest and commit rampant violence. Oh wait….they already did that before the election.
I think the Left Wing attempt at a tea party should be called the CLOWARD-PIVEN MOVEMENT.
From wikipedia:
“The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven that called for
OVERLOADING the U.S. public welfare system in order to precipitate a CRISIS that would lead to a REPLACEMENT of the welfare system with a NATIONAL SYSTEM of “a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty”, i.e. COMMUNISM.
However, I don’t expect such honesty from the Left. They’ll likely call it Rainbow something or other.
So the left wants to replicate Tea Party’s success? Well what are ya’ll waiting on? You have a couple billion unpaid hours to put in. About six years of persecution to endure. A bunch of friends to lose. A good look in the mirror now and then. Time’s wasting.
This is going to be a riot
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
The problem with a left wing tea party is that it’s fundamentally impossible for achievement purposes. This is about keeping riot prone voters away from esteemed Liberal Lions perhaps but it’s deeper than that. The DNC doesn’t have a problem with its leaders pretending to be liberal. They have a problem quelling unreasonable demands which they have to pretend to care about. The left has a problem with having already been exposed as not a unity but a collection of groups wanting very different things. There is very few things they agree on. The only people who can secure union vote and Muslim vote and BLM vote etc is a seasoned DNC member who can be obscure enough to care about each groups demands. Oh and they are trying to oppose a Pres who fights dirty like a liberal. Meanwhile…Tea party fought for basic freedom already promised under the constitution. Tea party was the Continental Army of it’s day.
Their goal was unified in common sense not worried about who’s feelings were hurt in the process. A Tea Party man in Idaho wanted the same 4-6 things as a Tea Party woman in Florida. But what bewildered the left is the gay man, and the Muslim couple, and the poly peeps that also wanted those same 4-6 things. So what does this faction of the left want? Stability. They are jealous of knowing what your party will be fighting for in 2 months let alone 6 years from now. Imagine the reaction when these fools first heard that trans folk are not comfy in either bathroom yet want in both. I mean really picture Pelosi wrapping her head around this. This same party wants to ban opiate abuse for the greater good and expand pot abuse for tax compensation. They want us all sedated but not so much we can’t be good sheeple. How bout mind your own house and worry bout yourself? They want to meddle in your life to control who you are and they need to tax you just under the point which you storm D.C.
