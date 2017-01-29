President Trump Releases Statement – U.S. Media Officially Twisted Like Pretzels…

Well, it would appear Don McGahn and Don Trump have indeed played the media, left-wing moonbats and the unintelligent GOPe like a Stradivarius. With bait firmly taken, the trap snaps shut.

Here’s the statement from the White House.

(link)

There are two aspects to the Trump executive order. ♦ One aspect pertains to a 120-day pause on Syrian refugees. ♦ The second aspect pertains to a 90-day pause on visas for seven countries outlined as “nations of concern” by prior law and Obama’s DHS policy.

These are two distinct and separate aspects to the executive order. In their thirst to undermine President Trump, both the media and now the GOPe are intentionally conflating the two issues.

Against the reality of President Trump 2017 simply following an almost identical refugee pause process as President Obama in 2011, the media are twisting like pretzels to reconcile how Trump is bad, but Obama is good.

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.

♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.

♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.

This simply cannot be accidental, and given the release from the White House it most certainly looks like the media was set up to create a crisis where no crisis existed.

♦ Toward the first “refugee aspect”. – Now the media have drummed up a totally bizzarro narrative, and empowered the likes of CAIR grievance activists to go full moonbat in the streets. “what do we want – terrorists, when do we want them – now”, as chanted in LAX airport seems more than a little weird to the majority of voters in the United States who are smart enough to see the pause as diligent and prudent while State Department systems are reevaluated.

♦ On the second aspect of the executive order, the 90-day pause on Visa approvals from the seven nations outlined is also prudent and quite simply in line with President Trump’s former campaign promises.

The Executive Order is a first step towards reestablishing control over America’s borders and national security — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 29, 2017

Media pundits are now twisting like pretzels and looking for other angles to use in order to justify their narrative as constructed. Don’t forget the entire leftist LGBT angle to this, with democrats consistently in hypocritical positions for their chosen advocacy of the moment. However, mmediately the MSM turn to their familiar obfuscation and protection group – the idiots within the GOPe.

It's lawful to ban refugees for almost any reason. But banning all refugees is harsh and unwise. We still should admit well-vetted persons. https://t.co/GeeTE18uTD — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 29, 2017

Someone want to look at the Executive Order and tell me where President Trump is banning “all refugees”? Keep in mind this guy, Justin Amash, is a republican congressman from Michigan (CD-03)…. Doofus.

.

For those who don’t fully know him, allow me to properly introduce Don McGahn Esq. (author of the Trump executive orders), so he can be appreciated:

.