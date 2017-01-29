President Trump Releases Statement – U.S. Media Officially Twisted Like Pretzels…

Well, it would appear Don McGahn and Don Trump have indeed played the media, left-wing moonbats and the unintelligent GOPe like a Stradivarius. With bait firmly taken, the trap snaps shut.
Here’s the statement from the White House.
(link)
There are two aspects to the Trump executive order. ♦ One aspect pertains to a 120-day pause on Syrian refugees. ♦ The second aspect pertains to a 90-day pause on visas for seven countries outlined as “nations of concern” by prior law and Obama’s DHS policy.
These are two distinct and separate aspects to the executive order. In their thirst to undermine President Trump, both the media and now the GOPe are intentionally conflating the two issues.
Against the reality of President Trump 2017 simply following an almost identical refugee pause process as President Obama in 2011, the media are twisting like pretzels to reconcile how Trump is bad, but Obama is good.
♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.
♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.
This simply cannot be accidental, and given the release from the White House it most certainly looks like the media was set up to create a crisis where no crisis existed.
♦ Toward the first “refugee aspect”. – Now the media have drummed up a totally bizzarro narrative, and empowered the likes of CAIR grievance activists to go full moonbat in the streets. “what do we want – terrorists, when do we want them – now”, as chanted in LAX airport seems more than a little weird to the majority of voters in the United States who are smart enough to see the pause as diligent and prudent while State Department systems are reevaluated.
♦ On the second aspect of the executive order, the 90-day pause on Visa approvals from the seven nations outlined is also prudent and quite simply in line with President Trump’s former campaign promises.
Media pundits are now twisting like pretzels and looking for other angles to use in order to justify their narrative as constructed. Don’t forget the entire leftist LGBT angle to this, with democrats consistently in hypocritical positions for their chosen advocacy of the moment. However, mmediately the MSM turn to their familiar obfuscation and protection group – the idiots within the GOPe.
Someone want to look at the Executive Order and tell me where President Trump is banning “all refugees”? Keep in mind this guy, Justin Amash, is a republican congressman from Michigan (CD-03)…. Doofus.
For those who don’t fully know him, allow me to properly introduce Don McGahn Esq. (author of the Trump executive orders), so he can be appreciated:
KATIE HOPKINS: Trump’s immigration crackdown is a clear message to the Muslim world – get your own houses in order before you come to ours
Have you noticed? There has been more outrage from the left over Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, than over terror itself.
More gnashing of gums and loud wailing, more placards decrying the plight of a few tourists and travellers, than over the bodies blown apart by Islamic extremists at Brussels airport in March last year.
So much collective outrage, in fact, I wonder how on earth a ban imposed by 16 countries on Israeli citizens has remained in place for quite so long with such quiet acceptance.
In its wild lament, the left has missed the point entirely. Trump is sending out a message.
His 90-day ban on seven Muslim countries is in place to achieve one thing and one thing only: Trump wants you to understand America has borders, and from now on it’s going to protect them.
He is going to build a wall with Mexico. He is going to reinforce Homeland Security. He is pouring funds into the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement services.
And thanks to the outrage, the placard-waving protests, the Clinton News Network and the Biased Broadcasting Corporation, you all know about it.
So everyone is now clear. Perfect.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4169306/KATIE-HOPKINS-Trump-s-immigration-crackdown-sends-message.html
“There has been more outrage from the left over Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, than over terror itself.”
Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs
I’ll tell ya, I have to fly out of JFK on the 21st. If I have to deal with these idiots I will make the nightly broadcast!
Oh I will have to make sure and wear my bright red MAGA hat!
NJF I am flying into JFK tomorrow night and my friend will be picking me up with my car that have 2 Trump/Pence bumper stickers on it. I think I may drive through all 8 terminals. Especially terminal 4!
Trump’s reply to the Ditzy Johnny and Lindsey duo’s joint statement on his EO:
“The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two…
…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.”
(Via Twitter)
I’m sure McCain and Graham got Trump’s response at their highway rest stop rendezvou.
A classic scene from the movie, “Deliverance”, comes to mind.
John McCain says in his announcement,
“It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.”
There are still enemies within at the Depts of State, Defense, Justice, and HS. A Good General would not tell them the next move. Winning. Not tired yet of winning.
I might add this is from McCain’s facebook and in five hours these are his reactions stats. It looks like he is making a comeback. Hahahah
likes 136k
loves 8K
Angry 2.1K
sad 769
wow 183
laughing 74
Kasick has a tweet out now too. AND getting more “likes” than he did votes! Comments are both his and McCain’s are well written. I thought must all be a hoax until I went throught the names and saw a lot of conservatives I know. Like, it is going to be the Republicans that try the hardest to take him down. Most of the comments “sound” so smart and informed but are the farthest thing from it.
To borrow a phrase from my liberal friends: “But if it saves just one American life, isn’t it worth it?”
It’s not enough to ban Muslims from those countries set out in the EO. As Trump stated, there are many Muslim countries, and we must be vigilant about those also. We must always assume that terrorist will attempt entry into the US from any favored country they can get access through. We are on the right track. I believe we must make our Visa rules far more stringent than currently exists.
The moon bats are jamming at Battery Park and Copley Square, now, egged on by Moore and Gillibrand.
& “Pocahontas” kvetching in a city 🌃 Where the majority of students (Boston) are FOREIGN: from SE Asia China & the Middle East. Whadayakniw!
All those paid professional lefty protesters are wasting their time and Soros is wasting his money. Our most wonderful president needs to look deep into Soros and his activities. Any man that can give up his own people is capable of anything. He needs to be extradited to Russia.
–HOW TO GIN UP : DIVISION + SOROS FUNDING = SPONTANEOUS PROTESTS LEADING TO RIOTS AT MAJOR US AIRPORT TERMINALS
Judge Donnelly was appointed by President Obama on the recommendation of current Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY.), who said about Donnely at the time, according to the Brooklyn Daily Eagle:
“Ann Donnelly met all of my qualifications with flying colors,” Schumer continued. “When you speak with Judge Donnelly,what’s immediately clear is her deep respect and passion for the law. Judge Donnelly is more than a brilliant resume, I know her well and at her core she is a kind, thoughtful and compassionate person.”
CASE CLOSED
CAPTION: “Well, lil’ buddy, it looks like the jig is up for us”. “You still got the number of that guy with the private airplane?”.
Lindseys looking for it, but he’s having a difficult time finding it …….
Johnny calls it his “little WW3”
What was the Syria, Iraqi muslim ban that McCain, Mcconnell, Ryan, Rubio and all the Republicans voted for on January 20, 2016. Ban was blocked by democrats?
It is called Yellow Journalism. I think I’m going to start calling it Piss Journalism.
I have this image in my head of Trump setting up a practical joke like I used to do in college. I would put clear cellophane over the toilet in the dorm bathroom right before everyone would go to bed. The unsuspecting sleepy heads would end up spraying themselves with their own pee. I can picture Trump doing the same thing to the media and setting a hidden camera up watching them piss all over themselves. Yet doing it again and again night after night and the stupid media not learning their lesson.
I think were already watching it
Call it Golden Shower Journalism.
The phrase going ’round is Yellow Stream Media, clash108 so if you see YSM, you’ll be in the know.
About all those women protesting, marching and stupidly holding signs welcoming refugees…
According to this article, there may be an ulterior motive….
http://www.vdare.com/articles/racketeering-refugees-what-the-million-marching-pussyhatters-really-want
The goings on between the worker and the refugees in the EU camps are a sordid tale….Hard to decide whether these women were using the muslim males or vice versa.
As we say in the South, if a man can’t get a woman to marry him, he just needs to commit an atrocity criminal act and go to prison. The marriage proposals will start rolling in by the dozens from silly women like these.
Thanks for posting the article, geoflo.
I can certainly imagine Lohan getting herself into this predicament.
The endless ranting and raving on the left will eventually wear very thin with Main Street. The speed at which change has arrived is driving them mad. They are losing bigly!
Hate to tell you this but the ranting and raving is going on with Republicans, even those that voted for Trump, on a bigger scale than the libs; at least on my fb page. It is nuts! McCain and Kasick are working towards 20k “likes”. it is nuts. I have watched families explode today on FB. They made it through the campaign, election, inauguration, and not today over this EO they have written off each other. And right out in public on fb. Unbelievable.
As if I needed another reason to not drink Starbucks…
And praytell, how is he ever going to get them to wash their hands???????
Ohhh! I actually like taking my laptop to Starbucks, it’s my ‘other office’. This just ruins it. How about hiring Americans? I’m tired of hijabs and people not speaking English and racist blacks who when they wait on me at a store treat me like an ax murderer cause I’m white. End rant.
And the winning continues
My brother is a big wrestling fan and has told me over and over that President Trump learned a lot from the time he spent with Vince McMahon. Anyone that watches wrestling knows that you have to have a good guy and bad guy. It is what sells the sport to its fans. Every interview that takes place you have the good guy or bad guy going after each other.
Our President uses the MSM the same way. Every time we chanted CNN Sucks, he would walk away from the speech and allow the crowd to go wild. When he said the other day that the MSM was worse than the Democrat party, that was part of the sell. What he has recently done with this EO that SD nailed is all part of the necessary theatre needed to continue to expose good versus evil.
Have you noticed that not me single poll has been taken in any of the states Our Pressure won? As a matter of fact there hasn’t been a single poll conducted in the states he lost by a close margin (NH, MN, CO, NV and NM). They realize that if they ran similar polls like the ones in the run up to the election, his approval ratings in those states would all go up by 5 to 10 points.
These nut jobs protesting in these liberal hell holes are actually (by the way I live in NYC) cementing home the fact that those that voted for DJT were absolutely right and those that voted for her are being peeled off slowly but surely. Do you think that in the homes of the union folks that visited our President last week and had nothing but incredible things to say that voted for HRC would do it again in 2020. Or more importantly their members. Hell No! With the pipelines getting the green light as well as factories and infrastructure needing to be built or updated, they will have more work then they could ever imagine. They don’t give a rats azz about this EO! If anything they are celebrating it like us deplorables.
I am currently with my wife and daughter in Jacksonville, FL for the weekend. I have driven throughout the city the past few days. Not a peep from anyone. As a matter of fact I see more signs up NOW (Trump/Pence) than during October. This allows me to sleep well at night.
President Trump is calling a press conference tonight to explain “Muslim Ban” according to CNN.
Maybe Trump can explain to the country that CNN, the rest of the media, and dimwit senators like McCain and Graham are nothing but a bunch of “Useful Idiots” for the advancement of Radical Islam.
Part of “The Art of the Deal”, no?
God bless & protect President Trump
Safety First!
~thank you, Johnny Walker
~RIP Chris Kyle
I had been wondering where those two lovable little weezels Mccain and Graham have been. I woke from a nap and voila they have appeared once again……The betrayers have red meat to feed the MSM…They never disappoint but Trump finally shot back…These are the idiots that cause the loss in Syria and millions of refugees…If these two want to stop the progress the GOP has made go ahead………..
McCain and Graham have the blood of thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, Afghans, and Syrians on THEIR hands. The WAR MONGERS must be destroyed.
Amash is my “doofus” Congressman, unfortunately. However…
To me this weekend has been deja vu all over again.
The RINOs are already caving. Disgusting.
Trump campaigned on this – and WON! Said he would implement a ban on refugees from terrorist hot spots until “extreme vetting” was in place at least 1000 times over the past 18 months – and WON! Yet liberal loons and GOPe are acting as if this is a complete shock. Call me skeptical about their FAKE outrage. It’s all politics.
It’s going to be awesome when Trump designates CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organizations.
Is Trump trying to prevent intelligence assets in these countries from coming to America to cause trouble?
Author’s theory – We’ve been destabilizing these countries for years. We have intelligence assets there. Obama’s Directive regarding these countries provided for the return of gov’t employees of a “program country” back to the U.S. Trump changed the wording to only allow people with specific visas to have the ability to return to the U.S. Details in link below. Interesting take and very troubling is correct.
https://willyloman.wordpress.com/2017/01/29/whats-really-behind-trumps-7-countries-ban-which-actually-doesnt-mention-those-7-countries-does-he-want-to-keep-out-muslims-or-the-cias-irregular-warriors/
If the moonbats think this will get ordinary people to be sympathetic to them then they are sorely mistaken.
HIGH- liar – eye- weird is Speaking out on TBS OR TNT SAG AWARDS NOW
winners: in a tv comedy:
1. Julia Louis Dreyfus VEEP first winner is bitching about her immigrant parents. Imitates Trump’s landslide ( has to read it)
2. William H Macy SHAMELESS thanks POTUS for making “Frank Gallagher seem so normal”.
Arab call to prayer played at DFW airport. If somebody did this with a Christian prayer they’d be sued on the spot.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/loud-arab-call-prayer-inside-dallas-fort-worth-airport-muslims-pray-chant-allah-video/
