New York Federal Judge Intercedes To Clear Airports of Current Limbo Visa Holders…

While there is much pontification and opinion about a judicial ruling by New York Judge Ann Donnelly, the decision is actually quite narrow. The judge’s involvement is specifically and narrowly only targeted to current permitted visa holders who were in the limbo zone between travel (during XO) and the denial of entry upon landing.
Despite the insufferable airport protests being promoted on U.S. MSM, there are less than 200 people nationwide who were in the limbo zone. The ruling stops DHS from forcibly turning around a group of currently valid visa holders arriving from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Nothing more.
NEW YORK […] U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered a halt to any removal of refugees or others who hold valid visas to enter the United States—meaning those who have arrived at U.S. airports from the seven predominantly Muslim countries named under the President’s executive order can remain, for now.
The judge did not rule on the legality of the executive order, nor did she say that others who have not yet arrived in the U.S. can be allowed to proceed. [She’s simply clearing the airports.]
The ruling came in response to a petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two Iraqis detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport: Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was a translator for the U.S. military, and Haider Alshawi, who was on his way to join his wife, who had worked for a U.S. contractor in Iraq. (read more)
CCTV video from JFK airport shows refugee activists reviewing the judicial ruling.
My take is that this Order may ultimately affect the entire E.O. by the time the trial on the merits is held by Judge Donnelly. The Order so far applies to people who have already landed here and were detained and about to be removed because of the E.O. So, it enjoins the government from removing them summarily pending a trial on the merits before the same judge. No, it won’t go to the Supreme Court yet as some have said, but has to go first to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which is fairly liberal. Not sure if the DOJ will appeal or even if it does, vigorously challenge this Order before the 2nd Circuit since Sessions is not confirmed yet. If the 2nd Circuit denies the appeal, the DOJ can petition the Supreme Court for certiorari but even then the Court may not take up the appeal and let the 2nd Circuit decision stands.
But what’s concerning is that there won’t be a trial before Judge Donnelly for a few weeks (months?) and in the meantime, what does the government do with travelers from those countries arriving and holding valid visas or green cards? For example, I have as clients a family from the UAE who are green-card holders but carrying Syrian passports planning to return here next month. These people have been fully vetted as part of the green-card process, they’ve been legal permanent residents of the US for many years, yet they are affected by the E.O. (Dept. of Homeland Security confirmed yesterday the E.O. does apply to green-card holders, too, which is amazing). The judge’s order can be interpreted as applying to the new arrivals, too, as they are part of the “similarly situated” class (the only persons “not similarly situated” would be the ones not claiming fear of persecution upon being returned to their countries, but in reality most will claim that). If this Order applies to them, the government cannot refuse these people entry but either let them in or hold them (released on bond) until the trial on the merits before Judge Donnelly resolves the issue.
Or, the judge’s order can be interpreted as not applying to new arrivals and they can be held and turned around. But as soon as they are held I think they will claim fear of persecution and the ACLU will file another lawsuit on behalf of these new arrivals and it will probably be assigned to the same judge, who will rule the same way as the Order today.
So, either way, this Order, while very narrow at this point, is only the first step by this judge in possibly invalidating Trump’s entire E.O. She’s already found in paragraph 1 that petitioners have a strong likelihood of success that their removal would violate due process. That may change later as both sides introduce evidence in preparation for the trial, and other events may happen in the meantime, but yes, this judge could invalidate the entire E.O. when all is said and done. If she does, the battle will shift to the Court of Appeals.
I donnot see anywhere in the ExO where immigration officers are directed to take any action independent of a directive from the Department of Homeland Security. That is not what an ExO does. If immigration officers are denying people entry they are acting either within the current scope of the law or they taking actions without proper authority. The ExO says the Director of Homeland Security and not immigration officers. The director would have to issue his own memo/order to his staff directing them what action to take. Again the fake media is creating hysteria and the judge does not know what she is doing
