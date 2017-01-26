Narrative Fail: Overwhelming Support for President Trump’s “America First” Inaugural Address…

If you listened to the media narrative, the inaugural address by President Trump was filled with doom and gloom. Most MSM pundits labeling the speech “dark“, “foreboding”, “negative” or “divisive“. Some even called it “out of touch” and “dystopian“.

Except, there’s a problem,…

….the vast majority of American’s liked it.

In a predictably non-discussed poll commissioned by Politico and taken by Morning Consult, not only did the majority of Americans support the speech, the even larger majority of those polled supported the message therein:

Even Politico had to concede the disconnect between the media and the electorate:

Dark. Negative. Divisive. That’s was the immediate narrative about President Donald Trump’s inaugural address. But many Americans liked it. (more)

But wait, oh, it gets much better.

Within the actual construct of the poll (full pdf below) you can identify the MSM agenda. The questions were phrased to deliver the maximum negative response, and yet it still didn’t deliver the desired result.

The methodology was also constructed for maximum negative reply: Female respondents were over represented 53/47 (pg. 253). Democrats were over represented 37-D, 32-R, 30-I; and most brutally transparent, liberal women were oversampled within the gender sub-group: Dem Women 414, Rep Women 335, Ind Women 313 – yet the poll still shows overwhelming female support for Trump delivery, policy and agenda as queried.

(Via Politico) […] A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows that the new president’s message is resonating with voters, refuting the idea that Trump bungled his first speech as commander in chief.

Trump got relatively high marks on his Friday address, with 49 percent of those who watched or heard about the speech saying it was excellent or good, and just 39 percent rating it as only fair or poor.

Sixty-five percent of those surveyed reacted positively to the “America First” message, the cornerstone of the Trump campaign and governing posture.

Americans are looking for Trump to put his slogan into action: 61 percent said they agreed with Trump’s plan that the federal government should “buy American and hire American.” (read more)

Whoopsie, that reality punches a hole directly through the heart of the well distributed media narrative. Sheeesh, well, what do you know, the MSM was wrong again. Go figure.

Here’s the full 256 page poll pdf:

.

In addition, according to the latest Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll, President Trump has flipped the approval narrative:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove. The latest figures include 42% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 33% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +9 (link)

Yup, Walking in a Winner Wonderland !