Narrative Fail: Overwhelming Support for President Trump’s “America First” Inaugural Address…

If you listened to the media narrative, the inaugural address by President Trump was filled with doom and gloom. Most MSM pundits labeling the speech “dark“, “foreboding”, “negative” or “divisive“. Some even called it “out of touch” and “dystopian“.
Except, there’s a problem,…
….the vast majority of American’s liked it.
In a predictably non-discussed poll commissioned by Politico and taken by Morning Consult, not only did the majority of Americans support the speech, the even larger majority of those polled supported the message therein:
Even Politico had to concede the disconnect between the media and the electorate:
Dark. Negative. Divisive. That’s was the immediate narrative about President Donald Trump’s inaugural address.
But many Americans liked it. (more)
But wait, oh, it gets much better.
Within the actual construct of the poll (full pdf below) you can identify the MSM agenda. The questions were phrased to deliver the maximum negative response, and yet it still didn’t deliver the desired result.
The methodology was also constructed for maximum negative reply: Female respondents were over represented 53/47 (pg. 253). Democrats were over represented 37-D, 32-R, 30-I; and most brutally transparent, liberal women were oversampled within the gender sub-group: Dem Women 414, Rep Women 335, Ind Women 313 – yet the poll still shows overwhelming female support for Trump delivery, policy and agenda as queried.
(Via Politico) […] A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows that the new president’s message is resonating with voters, refuting the idea that Trump bungled his first speech as commander in chief.
Trump got relatively high marks on his Friday address, with 49 percent of those who watched or heard about the speech saying it was excellent or good, and just 39 percent rating it as only fair or poor.
Sixty-five percent of those surveyed reacted positively to the “America First” message, the cornerstone of the Trump campaign and governing posture.
Americans are looking for Trump to put his slogan into action: 61 percent said they agreed with Trump’s plan that the federal government should “buy American and hire American.” (read more)
Whoopsie, that reality punches a hole directly through the heart of the well distributed media narrative. Sheeesh, well, what do you know, the MSM was wrong again. Go figure.
Here’s the full 256 page poll pdf:
.
In addition, according to the latest Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll, President Trump has flipped the approval narrative:
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.
The latest figures include 42% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 33% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +9 (link)
Yup, Walking in a Winner Wonderland !
America First always wins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For some reason, I feel it is some sort of duty to watch a little bit of Morning Joe and then tweet about it. Invariably, they have no intuitive truth, all they have is the ability to react towhat is going on based on how events poll. They were shocked yesterday by this poll and started their usual self reflection of What did we miss? It would be comical if it weren’t so sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sick of winning yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me neither, getting more fun by the day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I personally thought President Trump’s speech was beautiful. It was written and delivered in a way to reach out to all. Since his speech, he has certainly shown he has nothing but the best of intentions for our country and her people. He is definitely delivering on his promises. MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
And he often used the word “we” as in the American people, when discussing his plans, rather then the “I, I, I” we’ve been hearing for the last 8 years.
LikeLike
Agree.
As for the media, I know how to talk them off the ledge.
Jump off!
LikeLike
Any mention of DACA? 🙂
LikeLike
Donald Trump: Winning Again. Lame Stream Media: Whining again. I think a pattern is developing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My cup overfloweth. I haven’t stopped smiling since O did his final pimp stroll exiting the west wing early on the 20th. First time I ever clapped for him. So refreshing and such a blessing to have an adult in charge of we the people. No more Me-opathy and I-Itous.
LikeLike
“Pimp “stroll” LOLOLOLOLOL!! Remember Rev Manning calling him the “Long legged Mac Daddy” and a out-there homosexual? Obammy really was Ghetto Fabulous.
LikeLike
This is indicative of the ongoing collapse of the MSM. They have lost all credibility. Once gone it is gone for good. No one trusts them any more. They are a pay for play criminal enterprise it appears to me with probable cause in plain view.
LikeLike
The 65% number is way too low. It should be 100%.
This survey indicates that 35% of people cannot even bring themselves to want what is best for America. Seriously? They cannot even agree on something as simple as this? So why are they still here?
This is one of the problems when you flood your own country with immigrant misfits. The USA has become a mass dumping ground for people who have no respect for our laws, culture, history, traditions, etc.
TC
LikeLike
Obama will have those immigrants “voting Democratic for the next 200 years”.
LikeLike
For those who followed Donald Trump on the campaign trail for almost 19 months, know who he is. They know they can count on him speaking the same and speaking the truth. I watched every move he made from the time he and Melania went down the escalator in June 2015. I didn’t realize what it all meant until his first rally. Honestly, he never wavered all those months. Listening to him on Inauguration Day was very pleasant to hear the same. I love this man. My friends love this man. My prayers is that he will be safe as he keeps America safe, his primary job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still rather surprised that he has kept every promise he made on the campaign trail (with the possible exception of putting crooked Hillary in jail), politicians never do that.
LikeLike
America First! It’s the identity politics we should all identify with. And it’s the one which identifies all opposed as enemies of the USA.
LikeLike
I couldn’t believe it when liberals were calling this speech dark. Be serious. He gave examples of the problems we have but he combined that with hope and his solutions. The truth and a solution.
More winning please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI – the Scripture the President referenced in his address:
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless Donald Trump (and Family) and God Bless America!
LikeLike