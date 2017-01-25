President Trump Visits Dept. Homeland Security – 2:30pm Live Stream Remarks…

Posted on January 25, 2017 by

President Trump will be delivering remarks with DHS Secretary Kelly at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington DC.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm ET

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live StreamWhite House Live Stream:

trump-portrait

 

103 Responses to President Trump Visits Dept. Homeland Security – 2:30pm Live Stream Remarks…

  1. coveyouthband says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I don’t see anybody ? 🙂

  2. Joan says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I just looked at Time Magazine’s recent article about Obama’s first week as President. It is absolutely laughable when compared to what Trump has done this week and it is still only Wednesday.

  4. imprimipotest says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I wish he would step to the podium and say “The nearly 100 billion dollars allocated to this agency henceforth will be dispersed into other long-established effective agencies that will take over all the tasks yours supposedly now covers” and walk out.

  5. sundance says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:20 pm

  6. Bree says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Winning Bugly. Can’t wipe this smile off my face. Enjoying the fake news going crazy over the voter fraud investigation. Illegals who voted need to be deported immediately.

    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Careful Bree, if who keep that smile up the Bugly’s will get in your teeth 😉
      We all know you meant Bigly, I just couldn’t resist with your next sentence 😉
      I will self deport from CTH now ;))

    • Fe says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Can we also deport the idiots who allowed this?

    • coloradochloe says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Yes they do,

      And they should never be allowed a chance to immigrate legally.

      They should never be given any kind of visa whatsoever, student, tourist etc.

    • not2worryluv says:
      January 25, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      I’ve seen voter fraud in Lee County, Florida in 2012 where we saw people who never voted at our precinct being brought in by buses to vote. We never saw any of them in our small community before. The election officials were not allowed to deny them a ballot; they required no ID. How many places were these folks hauled to in a day’s time and how many of their votes were counted? There were complaints lodged after the election by the community but as in all cases nothing ever happened!

      We are not reside in Northern CA and I can tell you ANYONE who wanted to cast a vote was allowed to and in fact the DEMS here encouraged the illegals to vote and challenged anyone who would speak up to deny their qualifications to vote in a Presidential election.

      I’m sure there were illegals voting in any state that has a large population of immigrants, many of who are illegals and illegal dreamers!

      • maga2004 says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        Not2, just curious as I have worked the elections here in Central Florida since 2000. Was this during early voting or on election day? Were their names listed in the computer or register as being an active/registered voter in your county?

        I know that we have issues with “Snowbirds” being registered in two state; I would LOVE to have a national voter registry, tracking voters by SSN or DOB so that this could be done away with!

  7. Sentient says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    He should tell DHS to keep a close eye on a certain probable traitor in Janesville, WI. He has beady eyes, a smug smirk and tries to appear as a regular American by wearing a Packers hat. Looks a lot like Eddie Munster.

  8. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    While waiting for Pres. Trump’s soon-to-be-memorable words, saw this over on BB:

    Exit question: does anyone remember a single thing Hillary Clinton said on the campaign trail, aside from the nasty crack about “deplorables” that arguably finished off her presidential bid?

  9. duchess01 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Hearing the ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ while I am waiting for President Trump – it so fits!

  10. irvingtwosmokes says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Daddy has definitely taken the credit card away and proceeded with the switch’n behind the woodshed. …

  11. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    GREAT soundtrack!!! Love the cheering!!

  12. emet says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Let me tell you all you need to know about DHS. Deputy Secretery Mayorkas (resigned October) promised a pardon to a member of a major drug trafficking organizaion in exchange for a huge donation to Hillary’s brother. He admitted it. Then he got caught by the IG swapping investor visas for donations. And he was the number 2 man. Any integrity left at DHS HQ? Anyone have at least the remnant of a sense of honor?
    .

  13. C. Lowell says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    DHS, what a viper’s den of Obama-incompetence —

    It’ll take a while to de-Jeh the place…

  14. duchess01 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Here He Comes – Cheering!

  15. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    At last!! ICE and BP are allowed to do their jobs!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “DHS is a Law. Enforcement. Agency. ”

    YES!!! You tell ’em Prez Trump!

  17. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Aur1460, I saw you are on this thread. When Trump45s speech is over, I will put a comment over on open thread asking you for an update on “Aurson” 😉 if you can….seeing as we are talking about our security;) Hugs and best wishes to Aurson and his team.

  18. smiley says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    ICE and Border Patrol !

    “DHS is a Law Enforcement Agency…we will enforce our laws.”

    WINNING and GRINNING.

    😀

  19. NHVoter says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    General Kelly is yummy and should be in a calendar. 😍

  20. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Hoots and hollers — no soundtrack now!!

  21. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Kate is watching and listening — and smiling.

  23. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I am in tears for these parents and families. AT LAST!!!!

  24. furtive says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    True the Vote Press release today 1-25-17

    TRUE THE VOTE SUPPORTS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CALL TO INVESTIGATE ELECTION FRAUD READY TO LEAD FORENSIC AUDIT EFFORT

    https://truethevote.org/true-vote-supports-president-trump’s-call-investigate-election-fraud-ready-lead-forensic-audit

  25. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    “I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American People.”

    -President Donald J. Trump, January 25, 2017

  26. Cow wow says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    I would encourage anyone who did not get to hear his presser, DO it.
    God protect President Trump and thank you President Trump.

  27. fedback says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The President gives Remembrance Project a voice. So touching

  28. duchess01 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    “When it comes to public safety, there is no room for politics!” DJTrump

  29. woohoowee says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    President Trump: “When it comes to public safety there is no room for politics.”

  30. NHVoter says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

  31. Cow wow says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    5,000 new border patrol officers to be hired, and double ice

  32. NHVoter says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:11 pm

  33. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    So happy I could SCREAM/ MAGA/ CONGRATS GENERAL KELLY/

  34. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

  35. not2worryluv says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    The DEMS heads have to be spinning – and next week the Supreme Court Justice Appointment goes on the table!

  36. smiley says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN !

    promises kept.

    Thank you, President Trump.

  37. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I would say too much winning, but for the sake of those who lost loved ones to bad government by our former Marxist president, there cannot be too much winning.

  38. Landslide says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Can someone tell me who actually will be doing the “extreme vetting” and what their qualifications are? Thanks.

  39. NHVoter says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:20 pm

  40. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Our leader President Trump evokes Patriotism from every pore. America and more importantly the world has been put on notice. You could feel the compassion for the Remberance Project folks.

  41. Naslod says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I’m at work.. what did he say about Sanctuary cities? Please tell me he is removing funding for them.

  42. Naslod says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    did he remove funding for Sanctuary cities?

  43. TheseTruths says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    An electric moment for me was when Pres. Trump said we will start building the wall. He has said it so many times, but this was different. He is the president now and is starting to actually do what he said. Almost unbelievable.

  44. Pam says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:24 pm

  45. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    WOW. Just. WOW.

    My wife & I are tearing up. How fortunate are we???? I love this man. Thank you Trump. Thank you.

  46. KBR says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    This is it folks! Build that Wall! It is begun!
    Hooyah!

  47. Pam says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:26 pm

  48. coltlending says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    During the election, President Trump put himself and his family out there like no other politician I have ever seen.

    He’s taken on the Globalists and the drug cartel’s. Both have no problem killing people in there way, especially the cartels.

    Now as President, he’s got awesome power and he’s using it.

    The U.S. is not Mexico. If they mess with the Bull they’re going to get the horn.

    The President gave a great introduction to Gen. Kelly in front of the DHS.

    I would have loved to hear the President say he was calling for a memorial at DHS Headquarters, in the last lobby, that had a picture of every American citizen that was murdered at the hands of an illigal immigrant.

  49. KBR says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    “And they will take them back!” Says President Trump!

  50. CO Gal. says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    So is DHS the agency in charge of building the wall? I would be interested to know who is in charge of hiring the actual architects and contractors who will build the actual wall. Anybody know?

