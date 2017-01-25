President Trump Visits Dept. Homeland Security – 2:30pm Live Stream Remarks…

President Trump will be delivering remarks with DHS Secretary Kelly at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington DC. Anticipated start time 2:30pm ET
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream – White House Live Stream:
I don’t see anybody ? 🙂
Good stream from RT:
https://www.rt.com/on-air/375084-trump-department-homeland-security/
I just looked at Time Magazine’s recent article about Obama’s first week as President. It is absolutely laughable when compared to what Trump has done this week and it is still only Wednesday.
How many times did Obama suck at golf his first week?
😀
YES! The REAL Shock and Awe!
THIS^^^^^
I wish he would step to the podium and say “The nearly 100 billion dollars allocated to this agency henceforth will be dispersed into other long-established effective agencies that will take over all the tasks yours supposedly now covers” and walk out.
Likey your wish. Me too. Fix rotten TSA at the least.
I thought President Trump said the construction would begin immediately!
Winning Bugly. Can’t wipe this smile off my face. Enjoying the fake news going crazy over the voter fraud investigation. Illegals who voted need to be deported immediately.
Careful Bree, if who keep that smile up the Bugly’s will get in your teeth 😉
We all know you meant Bigly, I just couldn’t resist with your next sentence 😉
I will self deport from CTH now ;))
😂😂😂 good one!
Hey Miss Fe! Sorry, I’m just giddy after Spicer’s WH Press Conf, and Deplorable Dave’s “Spiced” stamp on Kristen’s forehead over on Press Conf thread! Hysterical, don’t miss it later everyone!
OMG, OMG…our trump is giving a speech today and then after this i will play back the spicer briefing and there goes the whole afternoon of smiling, face glowing, giddiness…this is as good as my demands for a 24/7 WH cam. Giddy up, folks, we are going to win day after day, year after year until the dumbocrats are beaten down and have disintegrated into stinkin’ dust. GLORY, GLORY, HALLELUJAH!
…:disintegrated into stinkin’ dust…” I love it and yes “GLORY, GLORY, HALLELUJAH!” indeed!
I’ll be sure to watch later Grace 😀. And I read on Twitter that our fabulous POTUS is going to investigate voter fraud. That’s massive bigly news.
Don’t you mean Bugly 😉 hat tip Bree…okay I’ll stop now, it just gave me the biggest grin.
See Bree now I’m gonna have Bugly’s in my teeth. Bugly sisters are we! 😉
Deplorable Dave’s (DaveNYviii) awesome picture is at 2pm on the WH Press Conf Thread
And hat tip to AZgiddy, I think it was, who said that the Spiced smack down occurs at the 20 min mark of Spicer’s brief
Haha! Oops. Too excited I guess!😀
NO! It was wonderful! We are adding Bugly along with Bigly to the Trump Dictionary. Thanks for the giggle, its’ just been such an amazing week, with the Concert, Inauguration, Saturday National Prayer, Saturday Trump to work….etc and then Mon-Thurs and he keeps knocking it way way way outta da park!! I think we are all giddy and excited!
Can we also deport the idiots who allowed this?
Yes they do,
And they should never be allowed a chance to immigrate legally.
They should never be given any kind of visa whatsoever, student, tourist etc.
I’ve seen voter fraud in Lee County, Florida in 2012 where we saw people who never voted at our precinct being brought in by buses to vote. We never saw any of them in our small community before. The election officials were not allowed to deny them a ballot; they required no ID. How many places were these folks hauled to in a day’s time and how many of their votes were counted? There were complaints lodged after the election by the community but as in all cases nothing ever happened!
We are not reside in Northern CA and I can tell you ANYONE who wanted to cast a vote was allowed to and in fact the DEMS here encouraged the illegals to vote and challenged anyone who would speak up to deny their qualifications to vote in a Presidential election.
I’m sure there were illegals voting in any state that has a large population of immigrants, many of who are illegals and illegal dreamers!
Not2, just curious as I have worked the elections here in Central Florida since 2000. Was this during early voting or on election day? Were their names listed in the computer or register as being an active/registered voter in your county?
I know that we have issues with “Snowbirds” being registered in two state; I would LOVE to have a national voter registry, tracking voters by SSN or DOB so that this could be done away with!
He should tell DHS to keep a close eye on a certain probable traitor in Janesville, WI. He has beady eyes, a smug smirk and tries to appear as a regular American by wearing a Packers hat. Looks a lot like Eddie Munster.
What do you mean looks like?
While waiting for Pres. Trump’s soon-to-be-memorable words, saw this over on BB:
Exit question: does anyone remember a single thing Hillary Clinton said on the campaign trail, aside from the nasty crack about “deplorables” that arguably finished off her presidential bid?
I remember her saying this…
Yup — that makes TWO whole memorable statements!!!! 😉
At that moment, Comrade Hellry looked and sounded exactly like the angry, Wicked Witch in Oz ordering her flying monkeys to do harm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I remember is the “Deplorables” crack, and her “[something-something} alt-right” comment that was instantly greeted with the classic “Pep-ayyyyy” shout from the Deplorable embedded in the audience. 🙂
Only what she said in the debate … The 2nd one when she said good thing he wasn’t in charge of law enforcement. And then our Lion said because you’d be in jail. 😂
Still hoping for that…
Help I’ve fallen!
“Arf, Arf, Arf” was about the most intelligent thing she said on the campaign trail. At least that I remember. :0)
I remember her screaming and yelling in the rain, or screaming and yelling in general, but I can’t remember one single word she said.
Didn’t she say she would accept the results from the election, when a debate moderator asked her and President Trump that question?
I don’t believe she ever did. Trump was asked by the moderator but they never asked Hillary.
Memorable Moment was not something she said but her 9/11 emergency van exit is still ingrained in my mind.
“Why aren’t I fifty points ahead..”
“Arf arf arf arf”
“Cough, hack, cough, hack, cough cough cough.”
That’s all I can remember.
Hearing the ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ while I am waiting for President Trump – it so fits!
AIN’T it awesome?….there is a soundtrack of people cheering, was it at one of trump’s rallies?
Gives me goosebumples every time I hear it now that we have a REAL President!
Daddy has definitely taken the credit card away and proceeded with the switch’n behind the woodshed. …
Is anyone else worried about wherever president Trump goes someone with a gun in the crowd. We have to pray to God for his safety
Many are praying every day, Manny! He is under God’s Protection – IMHO
AMEN, frankly we all need to pray without ceasing for his protection.
No Manny, I’m not worried. I pray for his protection and I know angels are all around him wherever he goes.
Worry changes nothing, prayer changes everything. 🤗🤗🤗Have faith my friend.
GREAT soundtrack!!! Love the cheering!!
What live stream are you on?
Let me tell you all you need to know about DHS. Deputy Secretery Mayorkas (resigned October) promised a pardon to a member of a major drug trafficking organizaion in exchange for a huge donation to Hillary’s brother. He admitted it. Then he got caught by the IG swapping investor visas for donations. And he was the number 2 man. Any integrity left at DHS HQ? Anyone have at least the remnant of a sense of honor?
No mention of scandals at Wiki — curious 🙂
DHS, what a viper’s den of Obama-incompetence —
It’ll take a while to de-Jeh the place…
Here He Comes – Cheering!
At last!! ICE and BP are allowed to do their jobs!
“DHS is a Law. Enforcement. Agency. ”
YES!!! You tell ’em Prez Trump!
Aur1460, I saw you are on this thread. When Trump45s speech is over, I will put a comment over on open thread asking you for an update on “Aurson” 😉 if you can….seeing as we are talking about our security;) Hugs and best wishes to Aurson and his team.
ICE and Border Patrol !
“DHS is a Law Enforcement Agency…we will enforce our laws.”
WINNING and GRINNING.
😀
Yippie! It is about time they are permitted to do their jobs – no more ‘standing down’ orders!
I LOVE President Trump…no BS…no bouncey jive talkin street cred mumbo jumbo…no PC double-talk…
no meaningless charade.
TRUE GRIT.
Clear thinking.
Clear speaking.
General Kelly is yummy and should be in a calendar. 😍
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
😀
Hoots and hollers — no soundtrack now!!
Kate is watching and listening — and smiling.
I am in tears for these parents and families. AT LAST!!!!
I just got down on my knees and thanked God for sending us this man. We don’t deserve God’s mercy. If I had ashes and sackcloths, I would use them.
True the Vote Press release today 1-25-17
TRUE THE VOTE SUPPORTS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CALL TO INVESTIGATE ELECTION FRAUD READY TO LEAD FORENSIC AUDIT EFFORT
https://truethevote.org/true-vote-supports-president-trump’s-call-investigate-election-fraud-ready-lead-forensic-audit
“I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American People.”
-President Donald J. Trump, January 25, 2017
I would encourage anyone who did not get to hear his presser, DO it.
God protect President Trump and thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I second that! Trump is so awesome i can hardly contain my self LOL
the best part was him reminding america and the press that the victims are the American people / family’s torn apart and separated who will never see their murdered family friends again. BRAVO!
The President gives Remembrance Project a voice. So touching
“When it comes to public safety, there is no room for politics!” DJTrump
President Trump: “When it comes to public safety there is no room for politics.”
5,000 new border patrol officers to be hired, and double ice
We don’t need new laws…we need to inforce the laws we have😀
So happy I could SCREAM/ MAGA/ CONGRATS GENERAL KELLY/
Correction DHS Secretary Kelly/
The DEMS heads have to be spinning – and next week the Supreme Court Justice Appointment goes on the table!
MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN !
promises kept.
Thank you, President Trump.
I would say too much winning, but for the sake of those who lost loved ones to bad government by our former Marxist president, there cannot be too much winning.
Can someone tell me who actually will be doing the “extreme vetting” and what their qualifications are? Thanks.
LikeLike
Our leader President Trump evokes Patriotism from every pore. America and more importantly the world has been put on notice. You could feel the compassion for the Remberance Project folks.
I’m at work.. what did he say about Sanctuary cities? Please tell me he is removing funding for them.
did he remove funding for Sanctuary cities?
An electric moment for me was when Pres. Trump said we will start building the wall. He has said it so many times, but this was different. He is the president now and is starting to actually do what he said. Almost unbelievable.
WOW. Just. WOW.
My wife & I are tearing up. How fortunate are we???? I love this man. Thank you Trump. Thank you.
This is it folks! Build that Wall! It is begun!
Hooyah!
During the election, President Trump put himself and his family out there like no other politician I have ever seen.
He’s taken on the Globalists and the drug cartel’s. Both have no problem killing people in there way, especially the cartels.
Now as President, he’s got awesome power and he’s using it.
The U.S. is not Mexico. If they mess with the Bull they’re going to get the horn.
The President gave a great introduction to Gen. Kelly in front of the DHS.
I would have loved to hear the President say he was calling for a memorial at DHS Headquarters, in the last lobby, that had a picture of every American citizen that was murdered at the hands of an illigal immigrant.
Their names engraved on the wall would be nice.
“And they will take them back!” Says President Trump!
So is DHS the agency in charge of building the wall? I would be interested to know who is in charge of hiring the actual architects and contractors who will build the actual wall. Anybody know?
