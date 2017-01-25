EPIC: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Adam Kinzinger, John McCain and Evan McMullin Terrorist Enablers…

This is beyond epic. Representative Tulsi Gabbard visited Syria and delivers big and bold truth to CNN upon her return interview.
Gabbard deconstructs the false narrative sold by the Muslim Brotherhood, Obama administration, John McCain, Adam Kinzinger and Evan McMullin -all of whom supported the various terrorist factions within Syria- and sets the record straight:
The “Rebels” in Syria are extremist terrorists.
CNN host Jake Tapper just didn’t know what to do with himself as Gabbard deconstructed his ideological, and brutally wrong, talking points. Tapper left staring at the camera with that doofy expression, puzzled and wrinkled brow: “huh”? Watch:
To further support what Tulsi Gabbard is explaining, previously we shared:
Were it not for an fortuitous, albeit innocuous, picture spotted today – a connection would never have been possible. As such please consider this outline an important addendum to The Benghazi Brief…. and bear with me as we attempt to outline something quite remarkable as it relates to the 2016 campaign against Donald Trump.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, Senator John McCain, candidate Evan McMullin
What you are about to read is specifically how the Muslim Brotherhood, and ISIS, connect to those outlined above – and how their individual behaviors within the 2016 election begin to make sense. Perhaps, like us, you will have an ah-ha moment.
The “Never Trump” coalition has always consisted of a few noisy and indecent politicians within Washington DC. Senator Ben Sasse, Senator Jeff Flake and Representative Adam Kinzinger the most noteworthy and vitriolic.
Whenever CNN, or for that matter any media, want a republican voice to argue against Donald Trump, in the “current days’ outrage du jour”, they call upon Kinzinger first and foremost. He seemingly loves the spotlight as much as he enjoys promoting himself on social media. In essence, he’s a proud #NeverTrumper.
We’ll come back to Kinzinger and McMullin in a moment. But first we must place the second set of puzzle pieces on the table.
When we did all the exhaustive research into the Benghazi Brief three years ago, one of the pictures that continued to draw our interest was this one:
The picture above was taken during a time when Senator John McCain visited Syria, and the Western media were proclaiming there were “moderates” in the opposition to Bashir Assad. Senator McCain proclaimed this 2012 visit to be meeting with the “Free Syrian Army”. [Coincidentally, this was on the same trip where he met Ambassador Chris Stevens at the Benghazi courthouse in Libya for the last time].
However, at the same time McCain was trying to convince the world of moderate Syrian resistance, multiple voices within non-traditional journalism, and a large number of people doing independent research, reached the conclusion that al-qaeda and al-Nusra extremists had completely infiltrated the Syrian resistance groups, and a new militant Islamic network was forming.That network ultimately evidenced and defined itself as the Islamic State, or ISIS.
In 2013 and 2014, even though ISIS initially did not have a name, as the hardline extremists in Syria became more openly visible, eventually the western media accepted Raqqa and Aleppo had become the de-facto center of Syrian ISIS operations. In August of 2014 President Obama finally admitted the problem and stated his administration was caught off guard and did not have a strategy to combat them.
Back To The Photograph – The importance of the McCain photograph became increasingly interesting because ISIS as an extremist force became increasingly visible. As a direct consequence we were able to identify the ideology of the people in the picture:
There has been some skepticism as to #2 being al-Baghdadi himself, and Senator John McCain has strongly refuted this claim. However, there is more evidence to prove it is Baghdadi than to refute it’s not Baghdadi. Person #2 looks just like him:
In addition, one of the important bits of evidence to prove #2 is indeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is actually found in #1 Abu Mosa (ISIS Press Officer).
There is absolutely no doubt that #1 is the (now dead) Islamic State Press Officer Abu Mosa.
Abu Mosa was killed in August 2014. In 2012, during organization, Baghdadi would have a man with this level of importance to the Islamic State around him at the time this picture was taken.
However, lets look at #5 – “Mouaz Moustafa”, because he is the current person that should be of interest to everyone in the 2016 presidential discussion. Moustafa is the connective tissue per se’. In the photograph, he’s also Senator McCain’s intermediary:
Fast forward two intense years later and look where #5, Mouaz Moustafa shows up in 2014. And more specifically the two faces that show up with him:
Well lookie there. During a trip to Turkey in 2014 to discuss arming Syrian rebel groups, under the auspices of fighting ISIS, you see Representative Adam Kinzinger appear. Oh yeah, and who’s that other fellow circled in the meeting? ….why that’s our anti-Trump candidate Evan McMullin.
Huh, fancy that.
Spotting Evan McMullin conspicuously standing there in the picture made us want to go back to the CNN file footage from the time and see if he was actually visible in the report they filed from Turkey. Yup, he’s there alright.
Watch and spot him in the background during quite a bit of the footage:
Long before anyone heard about Evan McMullin running for President, there he is paling around with #NeverTrump Adam Kinzinger in Turkey chatting with the Muslim Brotherhood affiliates (guise SETF) who are essentially the political arm of ISIS under a differing name.
The declared purpose of the meeting was to discuss who and how to arm the entities within Syria. However, just like in 2012/2013 these same Brotherhood voices in 2014 are simply trying to present themselves as one thing, only to gain the goal of another. That’s ultimately the story behind the arms deals within The Benghazi Brief. That’s the lesson that should have been learned if the truth contained within the brief were ever to have larger public interest.
Additionally, all that said – it’s connections like these that make other things, like the opposition to Donald Trump, make much more sense.
Yup, “things that help make other things make much more sense”….
Jennifer Griffin just interviewed Dennis Kucinich on Fox about this trip to Syria. I thought his comments were right on.
What was the bottom line?
He basically echoed Tulsi – the rebels are using Syria as a training ground for jihadists. We don’t know where they’ll strike next. The Syrian people should be able to choose who they want for their President. That it’s good for the US and for the region if Trump and Putin work together.
Assad wins or al Nusra-ISIS wins. Denis was clear about that. The terrorists are using the battles to train more forces. He indicated that if Assad should fall, ISIS will have a huge platform to project their strength across the rest of the region–Jordan, Lebanon, the Gulf States, and Israel will be destabilized.
Of course, Russia and Turkey and Iran will destroy every force pitted against the sovereign state of Syria. The war will be shorted if the next phases of ceasefire and reconciliation talks in Geneva follow the talks the last two day in Astana, Kazakhstan.
In Astana, major opposition groups met and discussed the future political process.
A new Syrian constitution in draft form has come from Putin/Kremlin and it indicates an autonomous region for Kurds (not along the border with Turkey), the northern border controlled by Syrian forces, other regions will have an option to differentiate with language and religion as always has been the protected state for minorities. There will be an election at some point. One term for seven years for the winner. No one expects anyone will defeat Assad. He has the vast majority support of the people.
There is antipathy among the opposition political groups for Assad and for Iran and its Shiite militias which come from Iraq and Afghanistan. But those forces will go away over time, after al Nusra and ISIS are wiped out.
The US seems to want to win Raqqa. It also wants to win Mosul in Iraq.
Of course, they don’t have, nor will they unless Trump insists, enough troops. They use other proxies to do the heavy fighting.
So far there is no indication of a US policy change in Syria. Mattis ordered bombing, which is what the US military does. Meanwhile, the flow of arms is coming from Ukraine and Bulgaria to Saudi and into ISIS and al Nusra. All American made. So, the US clearly is trying to cover the supply of weapons and ammo. Trump needs to end this pronto.
Jennifer Griffin is a shill.
FakeTapper wins a Donk.
She rocked this and was solid in the face of the media. Truth is coming out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The war mongers in both parties suppress truth. This faulty foreign policy hurts america’s image abroad.
This story should be spread via more outlets.
A follow up question is what is the opinion of intelligence community on this? Are they providing fake itellegence or ignorant?
There should be hearing on this. I would love to see 17 intellegence agency opinion on this. Can anyone pass this idea to appropriate channel?
^^^^^^ THIS ^^^^^^
It really is ironic that Lefties are begging for war. But not really begging for war. So glad Sundance shed light on the real issue that this is about a few Senator’s who think they are writing the sequel to Charlie Wilson’s War. Thank God for that woman’s courage to see with her own eye’s and think with her own mind. If all officials did that we never would have gotten into these series of fiasco’s.
And one more thing about McMullin. He puts his panties on one leg at a time just like everyone who attended the million white woman privilege march last weekend in DC.
Pink, lace we presume.
Trump says attack oil while in Syria We attacked 4 oil wells yesterday and 16 today. Obama would not strike oil wells. You fight a war to win.
Strikes in Syria
Remotely piloted, attack, bomber and fighter aircraft conducted 21 strikes consisting of 39 engagements in Syria:
— Near Raqqah, 20 strikes engaged 11 ISIL tactical units and destroyed 16 oil pump jacks(oil well), six oil storage tanks, six fighting positions, four tactical vehicles, two watercraft, a bunker, a vehicle improvised bomb, and a vehicle improvised bomb factory.
— Near Manbij, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit, destroyed three fighting positions, and suppressed an ISIL tactical unit.
Why are we fighting this war is the question. Really stupid; I hope Trump stops this madness.
Disgusting despicable traitors!! Makes me want to barf knowing someone like McCain was just elected yet again. They should be arrested for cohorting with terrorists.
These idiots think if you add a word like moderate everything is just ducky. For example Obie and his moderate taliban! Which was so ridiculous it was sickening.
Those few fake moderate Republicans need to be locked up!!
The fact Tapper did not challenge her or cut her off says all I need to hear. She is the future face of the party. Don’t fall for it! This is propaganda.
The battle in Syria end Jan 20 at noon. The left is regrouping and recognizes their age problem. This lady appeals to the “people”… because CNN allowed it.
Something I’ve never understood about this is obamas motivations. Why did he want regime change in Muslim countries? Egypt Libya syria? Is he doing it for the Muslim brotherhood? Is he an extremist Muslim himself? Is he doing it for the globalists to cause a reason for refugees to be brought here? All of the above? Something I’ve missed? Oil?
Oil…pipeline through Syria…we want to control. Obviously, so do Russians.
CTH, and Sundance, i love how you report this data, on this complicated item, you bring the historical data into the format …and then depict how the new found data is related/relevant. It not only repeats from beginning but lets us know we aren’t at the end of the road with it yet. Keep going, my intuition tells me their are more chapters to this book.
Tulsi is 100% on point!!! It’s what she omits that bothers me. Why won’t she name names. This is BOTH a Democrats (Obama / Hillary / et al) and Repugs problem. The Uniparty is deep into this. She doesn’t name names is what bothers me. So does she really care about the situation or is this a vehicle for advancement of her career. I am way of her: She is gorgeous, smart and a freakin lefty. That is a powerful and dangerous combination. Think Fauxcohontas without shrill voice and recipe book. Beware of the siren
