California Officials Instruct State DMV Programmers To Remove Undocumented Alien Flags on Drivers Licenses…

A senior level IT source within the California Department of Motor Vehicles has informed CTH within the past 48 hours California officials have instructed DMV data programmers to remove the internal coding flags for the drivers licenses of illegal aliens in California.
As you might be aware, California passed a law known as AB60 authorizing illegal aliens to receive drivers licenses throughout the state. Within the administrative functions of the state DMV database a designation code known as “AB60 code” was created to flag those specific licenses as containing “Federal Limits Apply”.
We have confirmation from a top level IT source state officials have instructed programmers to immediately remove AB60 administrative coding. The removed code in question is an administrative function for identifying the registered DL holder as an “undocumented person” or illegal alien holder within the DMV database.
The established computer flag allows an administrator or DMV or State official to filter the massive database of California Drivers License holders and identify just those who are ‘undocumented’.
The removal of the “flag” via deletion of the program code, means the database cannot be easily filtered to show only illegals who received those Drivers licenses, and/or generate a list of those license recipients.
According to the IT source the motive for the code/flag removal appears to be an effort hide data and curtail any tool useful in any voter fraud investigation. Several additional aspects lead to this conclusion including California hiring former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to lead the fight against the Trump administration.
Additionally, the State Drivers License process via the State DMV has an on-line link to the Secretary of State office in order for California residents to register to vote. As a specific function of the programming code within the SoS system, and as a direct outcome of previous instructions, all voter registrations proceed through the registration process, even if the user “forgets” to check the box that says they are a citizen.
The internal database coding established by the Secretary of State IT department which synergizes with the State Department of Motor Vehicles, allows and approves voter registration when the designation box “U.S. Citizen” is left blank.
It is the combination of this specific programming structure, the events and instructions of the past 48 hours, in combination with the outcome of the U.S. election and new Trump administration saying they will launch a voter fraud investigation, which leads the IT source to the conclusion there is an effort underway within California to hide the evidence of “Illegal Voting” via the use of “State Issued Drivers Licenses” and the willful blindness from the Secretary of State.
No alternate explanation from within the California DMV Headquarters has been offered for why they are instructing IT data programmers to remove the AB60 coding from the Drivers License system.
I am so damn happy Sean mentioned my state and more importantly my city (NYC). Bill DeBlasio, current mayor, decided a few years ago that he would issue NYC IDs. No ss# required. By the way, that same ID allows you to register to vote in NY State. Over 250,000 additional registered voters in NYC from Nov. 2012 compared to Nov. 2016. In the same city where more and more people are moving out than moving in. Today the moron said that our 500,000 illegals are a fabric of our city. He will get his azz kicked in Nov. 2017 if minorities don’t vote for him. White Dems will absolutely not vote for him (these morons do get it right when things start going downhill {Rudy Giuliani is a perfect example of that correction}).
Our President is well aware of this BS since he lived in this city until recently (Thank You God). You better bet your bottom dollar illegals (hundreds of thousands) voted in this election in NY. This moron was the face of a protest last Thursday with Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin. When you f…k with The Lion, you will be eaten alive!
Our town up the Hudson has had multiple fake car registration busts lately. Every week, two or three.
I would not allow a person with one of these to drive in any other state.
If I were given such an order. I would respectfully decline on grounds I had valid reasons to believe said order was leading me to be party to criminal activity, quite possibly with intent of order to circumvent Federal law. That I would be seeking legal counsel for advice as to legalities of following such an order.
At my next break, I would call my attorney and ask her for input.
I might be wrong on legalities, and get fired. But at least I wouldn’t be behind Federal bars, with very likely chance of real #ButtHurt.
SD see my response at the top of this page.
Thank you! I was not sure what you were referring to. I know parts of NYC and NYS are corrupt. Cuomo needs to be voted out in his next election.
Sweating bullets for sure, NY and CA!
Spank the two big guys and the rest will surrender.
Hmmm… that’s interesting. Aren’t those the states that Nancy P. and Chuckie S. represent? (wink,wink)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary is there as well.
True. But, Hillary isn’t a “problem child” in the Senate right now.
Schumer is an embarassment to this state. I am embarrassed he is my senator. These last few days he has shown just how much a sniveling, small minded, weasel, and obstructionist he really is.
Trump orders weekly publication of crimes committed by illegals in sanctuary cities
“In order to better inform Americans about the impact illegal aliens are having on crime rates in sanctuary cities, President Donald Trump today ordered the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by illegals.
In an executive order titled “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States,” Trump directed Secretary John Kelly to be transparent with citizens.
“To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens,” the order reads.
The same executive order “directs that federal funds be withheld from cities and counties that don’t cooperate with immigration officials,” Patch reports.”
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/trump-orders-weekly-list-crimes-committed-illegals-sanctuary-cities/
I hope these White Hats made a backup prior to the code removal. I hope they filtered the illegals in the database and made copies of it.
“The removal of the “flag” via deletion of the program code, means the database cannot be easily filtered to show only illegals who received those Drivers licenses, ”
Hope the Officials keep thinking that. One word – Backups
Assuming the filter is an actual column in the database, there are many, many ways to filter data. Use direct access in the databases native tools. Then we go old school and use SQL code.
Governor Moonbean and Holder and that Mex secretary of state will not prevail against President Trump.
Send in the Feds.
Dobbs is starting. Someone should call in and inform him of this California mess.
Amazing how far the left will go to defend lawless foreign invaders, and attack everyday Americans.
Hey Sundance what was the number of the popular vote for President Trump that you predicted for the MONSTER VOTE? I think it is VERY CLOSE TO YOUR NUMBER and it will be proven!!!
