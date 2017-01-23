Report: Senator Marco Rubio Will Vote To Support Rex Tillerson – *update* Committee Votes to Confirm (11-10)…

A vote from within the Senate Foreign Relations Committee could be coming shortly to send Rex Tillerson’s nomination to the full senate for confirmation as Secretary of State.
Senator Marco Rubio issues a passive-aggressive statement saying he will reluctantly support Tillerson:
“Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy. Therefore, despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate.” (link)
UPDATE: 6:00pm ET (CNN) Former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson won the backing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday to be secretary of state when it voted to send his nomination to the full Senate with a recommendation of approval. The vote was 11-10. Full Senate vote not scheduled but anticipated next week.
As was stated earlier in this thread, vote on Pompeo confirmation is expected around 7pm ET.
Yeah, the CIA will be great again.
Let me interpret Lil’ Marco’s statement for y’all:
“Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of my political career, it would be against the best interests of my political career to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy. Therefore, in the best interest of my political career, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate.”
Howie, perfect!
Never bring a knife to a gun fight Marco
I don’t disagree about Rubios motives, or lack of. He doesn’t seem to have any beliefs beyond his election. My problem with all parties.
Which makes me think of well. You. Dude.
A vote w Dems on a GOP nominee is a political career killer
Rubio fancies himself~ A jock. All his political moves are pure fake, bdholding to his support team. It is they who have aspirations for Rubio’s politicsl future bc as for Rubio, he just wants to be around sports 100%. Rubio $old out his sports passion bc young, $pineless & greedy. Rubio isn’t authentic & truthfulness is nowhere around this lit’l fu*kin’ faker.
It is going to be a total wipeout of democrat commie libs.
Haha!
This is what happens to shoulder hoppers
Ono is thirty feet back in the barrel and made the wave
This is pure BS that they will possibly confirm T-Rex next week…I would be all over the Turtle. WE need to bombard the Senate phone lines so they do their damn job for they have nothing else to do!
Mitch McConnell has just given the finger and forearm salute to America.
Remember that.
He’s the Leader and has sold out to Schumer and the freaks.
Can you please explain what this juibberish means? I’d like to have a conversation but I don’t know what it’s about.
My interpretation:
“This is pure BS [bull — well, you know] that they will possibly confirm T-Rex [Rex Tillerson] next week [Next week! Why the delay?]…I would be all over the Turtle [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell]. WE need to bombard the Senate phone lines so they do their damn job for they have nothing else to do! [Light a fire under the Senate to get Pres. Trump’s nominees confirmed.]”
Li’l Marco, been listening to you for 2.5 minutes. I’m getting annoyed. Get to the point!
You really like to listen to the sound of your voice, huh? Do you consider yourself a very smart dude? blah blah blah blah…
At 3:45 he got to the point. He is supporting Tillerson during the hearings and in the Senate. Thank you… but you are insufferable.
Dude, I voted for you just to keep a Republican majority in the Senate… you really don’t deserve any votes, IMHO… sorry… you were annoying.
Lil Marco doesn’t stand for anything, and he definitely won’t stand as the lone Republican to vote against Tillerson. Luckily for Rubio, his best interests aligned with our best interests.
Marco’s inevitable future is to disgrace himself. He plays hide and seek with his true nature. It will be exposed fully in time.
Marco had no problems with confirming Obama’s nominees and here he acts like a big looser…Marco is not going to be so forgiving with other nominees..?
I have news for Marco I am not going to be so forgiving with you either.
Tillerson refused to declared nuclear war on Russia, the promise to destroy all Orthodox Christian churches and to behead Putin and burn his body in a sacrifice to Satan.
I can understand the ten negative votes. Khazarian warmongers who think the future is to get the drop on the Russians and liquidate all 145 million of them.
Ghouls with no brains. We call them Senators.
… where’s Sting nowdays…”The Russians love their children too”….no ?
People need to ask themselves – Why is Rubio so desperate to have Tillerson to denounce Putin / Russia? To the point of being the ‘overseer’ of the meme ‘we have irrefutable proof of Russian hacking’ and label Putin a war criminal… Think.
It’s a set-up for what Tillerson will uncover when he gains the Sec of State position.
Here are the members of the Foreign Relations Committee: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/about/committee-membership
I was curious about the 11-10 vote in favor of Tillerson…and the numbers were clearly explained to me when I saw that there are 10 Democrats on the Committee.
Disgusting sheep they are.
Pompeo nomination confirmed as expected.
He has the votes yes, but it’s not official yet. They are awaiting the votes of three absent Dem senators supposedly stuck in transit.
I know but he has a majority – so he will be confirmed easily. Although less than was indicated the other day in the show vote…
When the WikiLeaks released their 30,000 emails from the DNC and Podesta.
Little Marco was caught saying “We should be concerned it could be us next.”
Think … Hillary was Sec of State for 4 years … are we to believe that the Republican’s of the Armed Services, Foreign Policy, and Intelligence committee’s did not EVER email Hillary or her assistants..?
The loop of the deleted 33,000 Hillary emails may not have netted the Republicans …
But, when the 650,000 emails were found on Huma/Anthony’s laptop – the Republicans like Rubio, McCain and Graham went into ‘Russian’ overdrive. Why? To have a ready made excuse, that the mainstream media and their congressional cohorts can run with – “That’s not true. We was Hacked”
