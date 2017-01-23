Report: Senator Marco Rubio Will Vote To Support Rex Tillerson – *update* Committee Votes to Confirm (11-10)…

A vote from within the Senate Foreign Relations Committee could be coming shortly to send Rex Tillerson’s nomination to the full senate for confirmation as Secretary of State.

Senator Marco Rubio issues a passive-aggressive statement saying he will reluctantly support Tillerson:

“Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy. Therefore, despite my reservations, I will support Mr. Tillerson’s nomination in committee and in the full Senate.” (link)

UPDATE: 6:00pm ET (CNN) Former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson won the backing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Monday to be secretary of state when it voted to send his nomination to the full Senate with a recommendation of approval. The vote was 11-10. Full Senate vote not scheduled but anticipated next week.