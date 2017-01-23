Promise Fulfilled: President Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing From TPP…

Well, it’s officially official. A people’s president who keeps campaign promises. TPP is dead, and Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the head of the White House Trade Council, Peter Navarro, are expected to lead negotiations on new bi-lateral trade agreements.

GOPe republicans will respond with angst, and traditional liberal democrats are stuck because the majority of their constituents, and labor unions, support Trump’s position.

WASHINGTON DC – President Trump signed an executive order on Monday announcing his plan to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. The order fulfills Trump’s campaign promise to abandon the Pacific Rim trade pact early in his administration.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Trump said after signing the order in the Oval Office, adding that leaving the 12-nation pact is a “great thing for the American worker.” The president also signed two other executive actions: one that places a hiring freeze on non-military federal workers and another that cuts off federal funding for foreign organizations that provide abortions. (read more)

Additionally, President Trump meets with business leaders: “Day One” of his presidency by meeting with business leaders in the White House. Trump said Monday there will “be advantages” to companies that make their products in the United States and suggested he will impose a “substantial border tax” on foreign goods entering the country.

The president also repeated a campaign promise to cut regulations “by 75 percent, maybe more.” Trump hosted the breakfast with about a dozen leaders in the Roosevelt Room. Among those in attendance were Kevin Plank of Under Armour, Elon Musk of Tesla, Marilyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin and Mario Longhi of US Steel. Trump suggested he wanted to hold these meetings quarterly.