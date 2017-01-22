Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -VS- Chuck Todd’s Mocking, Scoffing, Laughing, Ridicule…

Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by NBC’s Chuck Todd who is having an epic swamp meltdown because he perceives his precious Washington DC cloister is threatened by a Trump administration.
Chuck Todd has achieved peak nuttery and Conway gave it right back to him. Great job by Kellyanne Conway in this insufferable interview despite the mocking by Chuck Todd.
Kellyanne Conway also appeared on ABC.
Notice Dickerson slips up here and admits 11% of Americans currently don’t have any healthcare coverage. With a population of 360 million, that’s almost 40 million people uninsured. When Obamacare was passed in 2010, the number spouted was “30 million uninsured”.
Partial transcript of MTP interview with Conway eviscerating Toddie.
“But Conway was not done with the “Meet The Press” anchor yet, as she cornered him, noting this was just more evidence of the unfair and biased treatment of the Trump administration by the media:
“We’re going to have to rethink our relationship with the press…
Yesterday, we allowed the press into the Oval Office to witness the signing of executive orders and what happens almost immediately – a falsehood is told about removing the bust of Martin Luther King Jr – that’s just flat-out false.”
“I’m thrilled that all of a sudden NBC News and Chuck Todd is so focused on covering crowd control, because we were mocked daily for talking about the historic significance of the size of the crowds at our rallies during the campaign… on great days were ignored, and on most days we were mocked.”
“You want the American people to think they can’t trust The White House press secretary, that’s a very dangerous statement to make. Your job is to report the news, not to give your opinion, you’re not an opinion columnist.”
…you’ve got a 14% approval rating, that you’ve earned…”
And Todd’s response…
“…you attack us [the media] with some weird Twitter feed that you guys are obsessed with.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-22/blistering-interview-conway-tells-chuck-todd-we-are-going-have-rethink-our-relations
Todd was shredded–absolutely shredded–by Kelly Anne Conway.
I hope he gets used to it. It’ll be happening a lot.
That’s a woman who has achieved what the bellyachers from yesterday can only dream about. A woman of whom I am proud. As a woman, I was embarrassed by those slugs, witches and bitches yesterday.
He came unhinged. Cool, suave Chuck Todd – he’s realizing they’ll be standing in the unemployment line when President Trump begins using citizen journalists & bloggers.
Boy did she give it to him. She just doesnt relent or back down. What an asset!
She stays calm, polite and professional. She is becoming my hero!
I voluntarily ruin my Sunday mornings by watching this crap, but I do it to hear the Uniparty’s talking points. KAC was amazing, Reince was fantastic, but the show stopper was watching McCain obfuscate and lie through his teeth. What a tool!
I feel like I should be compensated for posting on twitter my reactions to these swamp shows from the soon to be extinct past.
Thank you very much for your dedication. I rely on takes from Treepers like you.
sanj…I saw lindsey graham on Tucker Carlsen the other night….graham sounded like a complete and total loon….he was ready too bomb everybody!! Carlsen seems to have a nice style of getting these folks to go full throttle over the cliff. It almost seems like comedy sometimes!
I caught that as well. Graham gives support to Trump as long as Trump is willing to start WWIII with Russia. WTH is trying to prove? Is he hiding some deep seated shame or fear?
I’m starting to think these folks have some dirt that only a world war can hide. Pretty sad.
I’m afraid you are right.
Of course they have “some dirt”… it’s called TREASON.
Let the bodies hit the floor!
What is the lie that they are claiming Spicer told?
They are spinning that he told lies. Remember, they are in an opposite universe. Spicer clearly said that the Trump Inaugural was the most “witnessed”, around the world. The pundits are working in-cahoots wit the Parks Serves to tamp down the visuals on those who “attended”. According to Tom Barrick, there were indeed about 1.5 million people there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not sure, but I believe it had something to do with the “crowd size” picture.
I agree with DeplorableDave below.
I appreciate that as well. Plus I thoroughly enjoy the Patriotic commentary.
So. What’s the plan for getting 19 more cabinet positions filled?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I refuse to watch these Sunday programs any longer. I pick up the clips on CTH. KAC handled herself beautifully. She is great throwing it right back at these bastards who absolutely refuse to listen. Reminds me of a bad marriage.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This one was truly hard to watch! Chuck just hung himself out to dry and Kelly was a full force hurricane, ripping him apart on the clothesline! But his laughing and smirking made me want to slap him silly… I wish there were other Sunday news outlets they could work with but…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Todd totally disrespectful, should not get any more interviews from Trump admin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck todd won’t last. He is a disgrace to the profession. Gets worse every week. Mumbles to himself while his guests are talking. Nothing he brought to this exchange had any value. I guess he was tired from the march of nothing yesterday
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just realized that Kelly Ann should be added to the daily prayer list. What a brave soul she is,and Thank You Lord for sending us great help for our President.
LikeLiked by 19 people
FOX and their panel on Wallace show are making a big deal about themselves and how relevant they are. They aren’t. Wallace is a hit piece specialist and he feels hurt too when Trump fights back… I tell you I love Trump telling these people off. They think they control America. They are lowlifes working for corporate masters parroting what Murdoch or Carlos Slim want. The press needs to be crushed they are a threat to America including FOX who tries to bluff they lean right………Wallace and Juan Williams only help our resolve to crush the demons they call the news media………
LikeLiked by 9 people
The press no longer serves the People. Don’t really care who or what they are serving – all I know is they’re the enemy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Are Chuck Todd’s children shaving him? His mustache is always maddeningly asymmetrical.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think that’s because his face is asymmetrical. The mustache is supposed to hide that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question is: Why is Todd so flustered, upset, and indignant about Sean Spicer’s comments?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Cause he’s a liberal moonbat
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because he’s having his period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His nostrils were flaring he was so upset. LOL
are you sure he was flustered, upset, and indignant?…channeling Ed Bradley in that infamous 60 minute clinton interview: “were you aroused?” remember, these jurinalists haven’t seen an alpha male in years!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck Todd is to the left of Bill Maher, but won’t admit it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because he knows slowly but surely the msm is becoming irrelevant. People are getting more and more news from the internet and social media platforms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our quisling media deserves no attention, except for the sake of ridicule. The issue of the MLK statue is a perfect example of how they operate, and why no one should believe a word they say.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, at this point the urinalists have no idea how ridiculous they are. Even Howard Kurtz, who I normally like, was jive-talking in defense of the Time reporter on the MLK statue lies.
I wanted to scream “NO, HOWARD – YOU DON’T GET IT. THIS IS NOT STUFF TO BE PAPERED OVER WITH A QUICK APOLOGY. THERE SHOULD BE SOME MAJOR REFLECTION BY THE ENTIRE MEDIA, BEFORE YOU ALL ARE COMPLETELY DISCREDITED. EVEN YOU, WHO WILL GO DOWN WITH THE SHIP!”
Too bad the fake news press doesn’t spend enough time spying on us like Hillary’s goons did – they might learn something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Wallace reduced to smoking pile of bias. All kept saying was “but look at the NY Times photo of Trump inauguration crowd (showing sparse). Hey Chris what time was that misleading photo taken? Like maybe 7 am. Did you even think to question it? No. Even Britt Hume called it BS.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Could not make it half way through F. Chucks insufferable whininess. Tiring. Seems it would be easier to report the truth, rather than reporting lies and covering up lies of the lies to fit the narrative? KAC does well in these type interviews because she has a soft touch, yet deals in facts. Spicer is the hammer and KAC is the diplomat. Trump knows how to fit the right person in the key position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here You Go Chuck, Try These
Then Call Emergency Psychiatric Services in DC (202) 673-XXXX
LikeLiked by 6 people
Todd’s sphincter is so tightly clamped around his head that he’ll never get one of these where it needs to go.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today’s interviews really are explosive. This is fun.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chuck Todd’s head is going to explode at any time. He’s such a little putz!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can see the hate dripping off of him, gross.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s truly disgusting
MSM is working against the elected President of the United States.
It’s unacceptable
They are colluding with each other to do it too. Chuck Todd and the CBS guy asked the question about Spicer in almost the exact same way.
They are still using the deems talking points.
Love you KellyAnne, keep on keepin’ on!
It is not about the crowd size it is about the FAKE NEWS, the lies. They took a picture of the crowd size when it was still empty in the morning. They had to use the picture of the crowd at the time Trump said his speech, it was filled. They just lie to mock and ridicule everything that is about POTUS. Didn’t there mothers taught them that Lies are bad and could have people killed.
She was wise to not go there, he wanted to focus on the blast talking points, she would have wasted the time, instead she nailed important ideas…..
While it would be nice to have Conway tell Todd straight away that Spicer was simply addressing the out of context garbage the propaganda arm or the Uniparty uses as “facts”, perhaps that’s not the right time or her role.
Her responses did involve trying to shift the topic, and that’s a little too business as usual in D.C. for me. Strategically, the imagery of Todd badgering and mocking Conway while she declines to call him out for being a shill and a liar might be worth missing out on the brutal takedown he so richly deserves….for the time being, at least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s more to counting the numbers than just counting bodies on the Mall – many stayed home, but watched over the airwaves, on cable, or on-line (our choice). It’s what you do when the travel costs are prohibitive – via Entertainment Weekly:
http://ew.com/tv/2017/01/21/trump-inauguration-ratings/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Entertainment Weekly is trying to cover this point up. Saying that Obama had more viewrs by not counting device viewing, until the last paragraph:
“The swearing-in of the 45th president was seen by 30.6 million viewers across 12 networks.
The only inauguration over the last three decades that tops Trump’s number in the linear ratings? Barack Obama’s first inauguration back in 2009, which had a record-setting 37.8 million viewers. So Trump was down from the last new president to take office.”
[snip]
“And actually, Trump could have been seen by more viewers than either Obama or Reagan. Nielsen ratings do not account for online viewing, which has grown sharply in recent years and is far more commonplace than even four years ago. CNN.com, for example, clocked 16.9 million live streams, tying with its Election Day coverage for the site’s top event (live stream tallies are typically not apples-to-apples with Nielsen’s strict methodology of counting average viewers, but are still additive). Plus, portals like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter offered live streams as well.”
Two riders were approaching, the wind began to howl!
(Bannon and Conway)
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is all ‘shiny object’ stuff by Trump anyway. If these morons want to spend the Sunday talk shows proving that the crowd size opinion is worth arguing about for 13 minutes per show, go ahead. Meanwhile, Trump is changing America for the better while these idiots are chasing the rabbit.
Hopefully they’ll never figure out that Trump is playing JuJitsu with their fragile egos, so he can push forward.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s exactly what I was thinking…while Chuck Todd and the rest of the moonbats are running around complaining about Trump and crowd sizes, Trump is DOING things…the man never stops, his presidency is going to change the presidency forever. The bar is being raised as each day passes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s already 10 moves ahead, they won’t have time to try to tamp down one as 9 more whoosh by them…. Like trying to keep 5 balloons under water in the pool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DoIt, I would upvote this 1000 times if I could.
Trump is a doer, others are talkers.
And that is Trump’s plan…this am Ed Henry on FOX was criticizing Spicer but went on and on with Trump’s agenda and what he Trump and Spicer should be talking about! It was a riot and free free free advertising!
You mean Ed Henry took time off from banging skanks in a Vegas???
Interesting….Dickerson had the same questions as everyone else. He must have heard how poorly his fellow inquisitors did, and backed off a bit. He is usually a Clymer (Bigly) on his show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the heading of the second photo. Appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the look on his face. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
F. Chuck is infamous for the off camera snicker or sigh into the hot mic. He loves to pull that BS when interviewing Trump. KellyAnne called him on it!! Also on the snide little “ridiculous” comment.
KAC is in their sights now. Doesn’t matter. MSM realized this morning that they are WAY out of their depth with team Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beating them at their game on day #2. Luv it.
OMG, Luv her, does she take Boxing lessons from Ali’s daughter? 😉 ! lol! Dang, get him a slab a steak to take the swelling off his jaw, did she land a ton of um’!!! Seriously, who, what, when, where, why and double source it Mr Todd, even us cub amateur media types get that….
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a few weeks, the Chief of Staff, Kellyanne, Spicer, communications and PR staff are only going to get better and better at making the media look foolish. It would be dumb to revoke their WH press credentials they should let it continue but combat it every single time. Fake news must not be tolerated. The media will only be committing suicide as their propaganda and bias is exposed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you’re right. See my post below. Chuck Todd is doing incredible damage to NBC’s brand. And you know what the rule is. Don’t interfere when your opponent is busy self-destructing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re Todd
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kellyanne: “Don’t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck.”
Chuck Toad is lucky she only said that. My response (literally spitting on my screen) was not so nice. After a string of expletives, it was “…..buddy. Your entire question is a string of LIES. YOU evil XXXXXX!”
I’m done with these creeps. If Trump cuts them off completely, I say good. I think the framing of Toad’s question was so incredibly unprofessional – so needlessly accusatory – so propagandist – that there is no hope. Burn them for three months. No more pressers by the “pros”. Open it up to bloggers and radio talkshow hosts, and cut off the networks. Either that or kick out Toad and demand that he apologize to Conway before he ever gets back in.
The enemedia is an ugly sack of leeches, hookworms, and bot fly larvae. I refuse to listen to one more second of Chuck Todd. EVER. Not until he apologizes for what he did there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good-catch Sundance: “..11% of Americans currently don’t have any healthcare coverage. With a population of 360 million, that’s almost 40 million people uninsured. When Obamacare was passed in 2010, the number spouted was “30 million uninsured,”
I absolutely adore Ms Conway – she is a great opposition for the dishonest-media.
I do wish she felt she should counter-strike on the fabrication of ‘less audience participation’, but chose to deflect away from it instead – also good, but it would have been sweeter to poke them in they eye with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember this statistic when Trumpcare is enacted and the media feature people who don’t have insurance under Trump’s plan.
Kellyanne is my hero. Sean is my new hero. I am no longer surprised by the thinking of the liberal leaning press. We, who live on the internet and can get our information straight from Donald Trump, are smiling serenely at these MSM dino–I am so sore because we are losing control of the narrative news heads.
Thank you. Nice website.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome friend!
This is my Go-To website every day for news & analysis. Glad you found us here!
Hey, Dickerson, too bad you never asked Obama’s henchmen any serious questions. Guess you, too, just liked the crease in his pants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Zeke Miller, the Time magazine reporter, apologized to his “colleagues” for his fake news report about the MLK bust. He didn’t apologize to the target of the malicious news -POTUS- and he didn’t apologize to the public he misled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m now very excited to watch Sean Spicer’s first full blown press conference. The Media long ago declared war on this country and have had a free rein since. Not any longer. War has now been declared on these traitorous leftists. Thank You President Trump!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good to see the lyin presstitutes get under some fire
CNN headlines make me want to puke. Case in point. This is repeated across all the mainstream media with similar or identical headlines.
Conway cites ‘alternative facts’
Trump aid defends false crowd size claim
WH attacks media for accurately reporting inauguration crowds
Opinion: Dear team Trump, ‘alternative facts’ are lies
Schumer: Spicer’s stalling claims ‘ridiculous’
Reality Check: Spicer’s claims
Did Spicer really mean it when he said this?
Now that’s a woman I would march with!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a cluster F, wrapped within a circle jerk.
I refuse to watch any of these shows. I listened to Howie Kurtz’s show in the car while they carried on about the “crowd size” dispute.
They argued how President Trump’s comments to the CIA were overshadowed by his remarks about the media.
They refuse to acknowledge THEY are responsible for what is covered in these segments. THEY choose to create the controversy, and then blame our POTUS.
That’s the point Spicer made yesterday, but they continue to plug their ears and shout, “la, la, la.”
The only “news” I watch are certain shows on FBN.
Did anyone else catch KAC calling President Trump President Obama in the Dickerson video at 5:57. ooops. Other than that i thought she was great and can’t wait till Monday.
Q: Is creating false impressions to undermine the legitimacy, respect and honor of a US president a “small thing”? The media thought it was no small matter when anyone did that to Obama.
No. It’s not a small thing but in the case of Obama, he had the entire media establishment to fight on his behalf and so he never had to. Trump, on the other hand, is a wolverine fighting for the destiny of this nation and everyone in it. It is NECESSARY to fight back or else allow the false impressions (the lies) to stick.
I also watch all of the talking heads on Sunday, love/hate it as it is, to arm up for the week. Some highlights:
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo
Probably the most fair Sunday reporting, has the most substance on policy
Newt Gingrich – reconsideration of placing border control agents inside big city jails for direct deportment,discussion of a US/UK bilateral Trade Agreement with May on Friday, excoriates Schumer on delay of confirmations – ” The Democrats are in a bad mood.”
Emerging Paula Broadwell on Cyber security? Think Broader Foundation, I wonder why? New Women’s rights lobbying group more swamp
Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
Opening comparison photos of the Mall were completely false. The Trump photo was taken around 9:30 AM, the Obama photo was taken during the address. I wish KAC had seen this. She let Chuck get away with lies.
Face the Nation w/ John Dickerson
Lindsey Graham was almost apoplectic about retaining the budget for Foreign Aid. He uses the old lie that it is such a minuscule amount, it would do nothing to decrease our debt – this is THE code word for the monies used as kickbacks to the Clinton Foundation, the US ‘Chamber of Commerce’ and foreign dictators. Do not be swayed by his rhetoric. Lindsey calls it Self Power:
I believe he is attempting to retain status quo for the US CoC.
At the end of the show, Frank Luntz had one of the most eloquent monologues – a dire warning to all about telling the truth and listening to the people. I am not sure how much he is including the Trump Admin. in his thoughts, although I am sure at least equally:
DICKERSON: I was also struck, Frank, that the — that the president talked about how America had disappeared over the horizon against other countries. And there has been a long debate about American exceptionalism and whether presidents are sufficiently exceptional and praising America. That seems like not a — you wouldn’t put that in the American exceptionalism hymn that we’re disappearing over the horizon.
LUNTZ: No, I — I really think the country’s in trouble. If we don’t trust the people who give us our news, if we get our news to affirm us rather than to inform us, then we’re not going to collect any information. If we don’t listen to others and allow our opinions to change over time, then the democracy weakens. And if our electoral process, if we’re telling lies to the people in an effort to get elected, and we don’t hear the accountability, then where are we headed from here both nationally and internationally? We are losing the respect of the global community. We have lost the respect of Americans here. There’s a sense that our democratic system and the institutions have failed us. And I see nothing in the last 48 hours to indicate that any of this is going to be addressed in the coming weeks or months.
http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/president-trumps-first-100-days-what-should-americans-expect/
Media Buzz – Howie Kurtz
Mollie Hemingway from the Federalist does not mince in her understanding of why these first shots across the bow from the Trump Admin are so important.
http://www.foxnews.com/on-air/media-buzz/index.html
Corey Lewandowski – “why wasn’t the reporter fired for spreading the lies about the MLK bust?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
She kicked his wussy ass.
That was awesome!
Love this woman. She will do great for Trump.
It is time for Todd and his handlers to be gone.
When you have to think of what “spin” you are going to put on a story you are no longer the News.
I saw the Spicer press briefing. What was the lie?
I want to punch Chris Wallace in the face.
This whole crowd thing needs to be cleared until they aknowledge the truth.
They again show the damn picture from way before the event started.
kellyann is a sweet lady,todd dude has not a clue,he is a lost media soul,this dude wishes hillary would of won! BUT THANK GOD SHE DID NOT! right on kellyann we love you!
Kellyanne Conway is a national treasure, Trump is lucky to have her. Just like a mom, arguing with unsophisticated teenagers who think they know everything but know-nothing. Chuck Todd embarrassed himself and I love when she said you and your colleagues have a 14% approval rating THAT YOU HAVE EARNED! She sent Chuck Todd to timeout. Lmao.
Trump did say at the Deplorable Ball that Kellyanne goes to media outlets that his men are to scared to, he asks her to go, she says Ok— and then destroys them. Lmao. Kelly! Kelly! She is awesome.
One of the most important battles that the Trump team will face in the early going of this administration is the fight to get out its message and to not be slandered by the propaganda arm of the democratic party that we often call the mainstream media. If Trump were to draw up an enemies list, he would have to put the press in position number one.
It is of utmost importance that they keep fighting the smug, dishonest, delusional people of the press who want to destroy this country. (though they may not realize that they want to destroy it) They must NEVER try to make nice with the press. The press is the enemy of the people at this point in time.
Dingbat Todd has not figured out that you do not argue BS with an intelligent FACT driven woman. You are going to get your head handed to you every time. Stupid boy.
That was one more epic interview. When I watched it this morning, I was amazed at KAC’s composure considering what an insufferable dolt Todd is. I know he was getting under her skin, but she kept it together despite his rudeness. KAC is definitely an asset to this white house.
