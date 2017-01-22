Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -VS- Chuck Todd’s Mocking, Scoffing, Laughing, Ridicule…

Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by NBC’s Chuck Todd who is having an epic swamp meltdown because he perceives his precious Washington DC cloister is threatened by a Trump administration.

Chuck Todd has achieved peak nuttery and Conway gave it right back to him. Great job by Kellyanne Conway in this insufferable interview despite the mocking by Chuck Todd.

Kellyanne Conway also appeared on ABC.

Notice Dickerson slips up here and admits 11% of Americans currently don’t have any healthcare coverage. With a population of 360 million, that’s almost 40 million people uninsured. When Obamacare was passed in 2010, the number spouted was “30 million uninsured”.