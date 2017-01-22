President Trump and VP Pence White House Staff Commission Swearing In Ceremony…

This afternoon President Trump and Vice-President Pence participated in swearing in the White House Senior Staff. These are officials who represent the office of the President. For the first time in modern political history, these are mostly ordinary citizen staff members from outside public office….

…A representative staff of outsiders, reflecting a representative government for outsiders… Forgotten no more.

President Donald Trump has only selected a group of 30 people for commission to act as officers of the President and representatives of the White House. Together with their families, the official ceremony to pledge an oath to their office took place this afternoon.

Prior to remarks about the designated commissioned representatives, President Trump mentioned his earlier discussion with Georgia’s governor and condolences for the victims of the ongoing Tornado crisis throughout the southern states (begin video 17:45):

.

This is a historic moment. I hope all of us fully take the time to absorb what we are witnessing here. This is citizen government folks; and that’s why it looks a lot less scripted, rehearsed and atypical. This is structural civics 101, the foundational principles of representative government “of people, by people and for people”, within our constitutional republic.

These are people – stepping up. Average people, just like you and me.

Following actual swearing in, the White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus delivered remarks and expectations of the team.

In addition, it is prudent for all of us to ask ourselves what we can do to help them succeed on our behalf. We have put a group of outsiders into place as representative voices for our concerns, we must support them.

The professional political machine within DC will fight for its survival against the appearance of the ordinary man or woman who asks new questions, challenges the status-quo and presents new dynamic considerations for change.

It is our job now to rise up at each and every opportunity and to support them. We must cover their six at all times.

Steadfast.

Determined.

United !

“ Fix Bayonets “…

…We are inside the ramparts.