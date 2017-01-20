President Donald J Trump Takes The Oath of Office (video)…

It becomes official.  At 12:01pm the Presidency of Donald Trump began.

  1. Oldskool says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Now would be a good time to email and call your senators and congress representative and remind them to support President Trump and their every move is being watched and no quarter will be given. Do this as often as you have time for. They act as they do because the spotlight has never been on them, until now.

  2. Dehbashi says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Still surreal that this happened. I am still pinching my cheeks in giddiness that this happened

  3. cjzak says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    And now it begins! Great work to all citizens that stepped up the last 18 months and supported the seemingly impossible task of getting Donald Trump elected President of the USA. The hard work, the love of country, the belief that we were right, the anger at our country being ripped apart and the Grace of God were rewarded. We must never let down our guard. Keep working and fighting for what is right and for the USA. We now have our leader and we must keep supporting him.

    Thank you to all my patriot friends, especially those friends on another favorite private blog who also have joined me here and also this to blog, CTH. I found this site about halfway through the election and it has been a wonderful addition to my survival kit for this campaign. The people, the knowledge, the terrific analysis and positivity of this group was a pleasure to be part of. CTH was riding, leading in voice, the wave of change and unity sweeping the country and we all were part of the success. To Freepers from all over the world: a big kudos and congratulations to all of you!

    Sundance, a very big thank you for all you do and for letting us share this community.

  4. Janice The American Elder says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    The Age of the Trolls has ended. The Age of Donald has begun.

  5. julegate says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    My co worker told me the Affordable Care website is already down. It wasn’t even an hour!

  6. G3 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    From I- centric to you- centric. Help the common man. How can this be perceived as dark?

    • G3 says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Not the lib idea of “help”

    • repsort says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

      depends on what you value…

      If you value divisiveness as a source of power, globalism, relativistic “America isn’t any better than any other nation”, seek the destruction of the middle-class, godlessness, cronie-capitalism, lawlessness and insecurity, corruption and fraud as a business model, etc… Well, then DJT’s vision for America is dark as hell!

      If you’re an average American??? Angels are singing right now!

  7. webgirlpdx says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Take a close look at the picture above where he’s shaking hands with the Justice. Notice the happiness on the kids faces. Priceless.

  8. TatonkaWoman says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Looking out my window at the beauty there, with joy in my heart for what has just taken place in Washington DC today, and this – very short – little song came to mind: (you must add you own tune, I had mine).

    There is sunshine o’er the mountains.
    There is sunshine ‘cross the plain.
    There is sunshine off the waters…
    There is sunshine in life again.

    God Bless President Donald J. Trump!

  9. Dora says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I loved hearing Franklin Graham’.

    What more powerful statement can there be than this?

    “Mr. President, in the Bible, rain is a sign of God’s blessing. And it started to rain, Mr. President, when you came to the platform”

  10. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Actually Trump could have written and repealed Executive Orders earlier, Effective upon his Oath of Office.

    Like

