Piers Morgan Explaining Donald Trump To UK Audience – Oddly Making Sense Again….

In yet another perplexing exhibition of 2017 political normalcy, Piers Morgan was appearing on a BBC broadcast of “Question Time” and actually made sense (well, at least until he gets to the Muslim stuff)…
Additionally, if you care to watch the full hour broadcast (unusually interesting -embed below), you get a glimpse of just how far gone the U.K. has become, and simultaneously see just how fortunate we are to have President Trump steering our own American ship back toward safety.
Unfortunately, you see an audience with a dangerous level of illogical embed moonbattery.
Not all of the audience have lost their freedom compass heading, but wow – how so many British have just resigned themselves to become wards of the big nanny state is alarming. The acceptance of both socialism and globalism within a considerable amount of the audience is unnerving.
Still Enemedia.
If he is Not Confused, it is his Tactic, to Confuse his Audience.
BBC s Question Time usually has a rabidly left wing audience and has become unwatchable to most sane people.
Like many BBC programmes it once was the gold standard for political discussion. then the cultural Marxists got a hold .
To give Piers his due ,and I’m not a fan , he has been sticking up for Donald Trump quite abit.
Don’t trust him. He got his backside handed to him in US. Is probably angling to get another job here, or is setting something up to show how fair he is.
He has been quite consistent throughout the campaign in terms of his support of DJT.
Peirs got yo us clingers when he started in on gun control. This was a good segment and a meat summary
Lost in a generation….we were one generation from suffering the same fate.
It will not be easy to watch as the Middle East swallows Europe.
A 2000 year quest….
Heck with the muslims. Japan and China basically have a muslim immigration ban, and any sane country would.
Morgan demonstrates some understanding of Trump, certainly. I don’t, as a rule, watch television much, news rarely, but always found him insufferably smarmy, smug and (of course) condescending. That said, look where he comes from: a country that is afraid of China and of its own touchy Muslim population, and of saying somethimg offensive–unless it is about us.
I love studying English history and used to want to visit. Now, if I were to go, I would spend as little time as possible in the cities and head for the countryside. God help the Queen.
I first visited London in 1969m when I was iiving in Europe as a military wife.
I hadn’t gone back until 7 years ago when I had money and mu children were grown.
I was shocked at the change. The entire area of Mayfair was filled with shops that catered to the ultra rich (coincidentally many quite near the Saudi embassy). More Arabs than I had expected, by far. While walking in Kensignton by myself I stumbled into a square surrounded by apartments, and the street was full of young men standing around, talking on cell phones, either Arabic or Persian. Boy, was I stared at, and boy did I walk real quick to the other side of the square.
I had a shopkeeper in Canterbury tell me “They have made London a sewer.” Lots of grumbling about immigration in Canterbury.
Anyway, I will probably not get a chanceto go back, so I am glad I went whenI did.
Sorry for the typos. Need more coffee!
