Piers Morgan Explaining Donald Trump To UK Audience – Oddly Making Sense Again….

In yet another perplexing exhibition of 2017 political normalcy, Piers Morgan was appearing on a BBC broadcast of “Question Time” and actually made sense (well, at least until he gets to the Muslim stuff)…

.

Additionally, if you care to watch the full hour broadcast (unusually interesting -embed below), you get a glimpse of just how far gone the U.K. has become, and simultaneously see just how fortunate we are to have President Trump steering our own American ship back toward safety.

Unfortunately, you see an audience with a dangerous level of illogical embed moonbattery.

Not all of the audience have lost their freedom compass heading, but wow – how so many British have just resigned themselves to become wards of the big nanny state is alarming. The acceptance of both socialism and globalism within a considerable amount of the audience is unnerving.

.