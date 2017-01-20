Clinton Supporters, Left-Wing Mobs and Black Lives Matter Activists Begin Violent Riots In Washington DC…

Several Police Injured – National Guard Called to Duty

Democrat operatives of various violent factions have formed to oppose the presidency of Donald Trump.  The Anti-Capitalist and Anti-Fascist DisruptJ20 Inauguration protest has turned violent with Black Lives Matter activists and Democrat party professional agitators united to destroy Washington DC.

dc-riots-1

Video footage hosted by CNSNews.com below shows violent rioters vandalizing local businesses, destroying a limousine with hammers and pick-axes, spray-painting walls and windows, smashing kiosks, chanting “no cops, no borders, fight law and order” and “black lives matter.

Meanwhile local DC store owners and their customers are huddled in the back of their businesses, trying desperately to call police for help as their windows were smashed and bricks rain down from the mob.  Messages, including, “F–k Trump” and “Revolution or Death” continue to be painted upon the targeted buildings and businesses.

Among the group’s chants were “Black lives matter,” and “America was never great.”

  1. OverWatch says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Hell, give em what they want… death.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. IfThenElse says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Making Trump all the more relevant. Compare and contrast Washington DC 4 years from now.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Ziiggii says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Thank you SD for a proper thread – felt dirty posting in the ‘happy’ thread…
    couple of riot streams:

    Fox10 Phoenix:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. libraryg says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    3 words for these shit bags–Hang ’em high!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Dora says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    I wish they would shoot them down. Otherwise, they will never stop.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      What needs to happen is a broad application of federal law with stiff sentencing on charges of sedition and subversion, as well as conspiracy to commit these brought against the agitators that plan these things. Real jail time will shut this down. These people do these things with the belief that they won’t ever spend more than a night or two in the pokey, so they aren’t worried about it.

      5 to 10 years in prison to make an example and you won’t see much of this any more. What they are doing is not, and I repeat not constitutionally protected. Rioting is not free speech, it is rioting. Advocating for overthrowing the government is sedition. Advocating for attacking police is subversion. Planning these riots is conspiracy. Charge them accordingly and let them stew in prison for several years to think on it, while would-be offenders will just stay home the next time.

      It is important to note that in a system of government of, by, and for the People, that these insurrectionists are rioting against and protesting the People, not whoever happens to be in office at the time. They hate our country, and by their own admission they hate law and order, the very foundations of a prosperous society. Lock them up.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
  6. E, ROBOT says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    DC National Guard is under the president’s control. Trump should have them all rounded up, questioned about who paid them to be there, identfied and processed and told to go home or go to jail. Then publish the information so we can all know who’s financing it.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Orygun says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      A helicopter bucket drop of water to put out the fire would work nicely. Fire would be out and the protesters would be soaked. A nice forestry fire suppression technique would work great for this type of crowd control.

      Like

      Reply
  8. sundance says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Anton says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      The miscreants should be required to pay all the medical bills and salaries (for missing days) of anyone harmed–by actually having to work off the costs. Nobody should be allowed to pay their fines for them. Ditto for all damages to property.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • 18CatsInOH says:
        January 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        These people are not miscreants. They are criminals.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • smiley says:
          January 20, 2017 at 3:09 pm

          exactly…and these are not protests but criminal street violence & political agitation (RIOTING), and if it’s not stopped and punished to the full letter of THE LAW, it will get worse and there will be no order.

          these are anarchists and violent criminals INTENT on DOING HARM and creating chaos and damage.

          nothing “peaceful” about it.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
  9. marierogers says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    so where are the police? now these bastards cover their faces…the police need to get tougher and start arresting these animals!..
    the advertising on craigs list for these paid criminals needs to stop..executive order needed..YOU MAY NOT ADVERTISE AND PAY FOR AGITATORS!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Practically every state used to have laws about wearing masks to disguise one’s identity, except on Halloween, etc.
      Naturally, the left has challenged these laws, but they are obviously needed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. tvollrath66 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Why arent they doing anything..they need to be jailed. .

    Like

    Reply
  12. moe2004 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    And people wonder why Trump won, here you go. I hate this stuff myself.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Thorfinnr says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    It would make my day to meet one of these characters face to face, and have them lay hands on me. We are reliving the early 20th century all over again with the leftist anarchist scum that attempted to kill Teddy Roosevelt and killed McKinley. These people deserve no mercy. The Bolshevik Revolution in Russia demonstrated that they will have no mercy if they get in power. Give them the boots of authority they whine about. Right in the face or nuts.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. maga2016 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    these are communists

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. unconqueredone says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Record them, arrest them, convict them, jail them. Conviction for federal crimes should permanently eliminate them from federal benefits. Without federal student loans half these people would be at home.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. severance23 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Setting fire to trash cans – how daring of them. Looks to be more photographers than actual protesters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Piper says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    VIOLENT, MASKED protestors should be shot first and questioned later…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Guy on MSNBC interviewed some of these dummies. They said “We’re protesting against the Elite and Establishment, doesn’t matter if they’re Dems or Repubs”.

    !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Brilliant peeps there! Let’s protest the 1st Prez in my lifetime who just minutes ago gave a loooong anti-Elite/anti-Establishment speech.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  20. littleflower481 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Why are they permitted to do this; they are committing criminal acts…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Qbinky says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Shut. Them. Down. Anyone walking around with a mask on should be arrested immediately. Cowards. Maybe newly inaugurated President Trump’s first truly official order should be to the Police/National Guard/Military who are charged with keeping the peace to put some muscle into keeping the peace!.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Keln says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Sounds like seditious acts to me, per 18 US Code 2383, 2384, and 2385. They are advocating for a revolt against the government and engaging in violence, are they not? They conspired to do this beforehand didn’t they?

    Book ’em Danno. Toss the traitors that hate our country in Guantanamo.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Dogstar_K9 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Where is the “Wall of Meat”?

    Like

    Reply
  24. sundance says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Lets see what happens during the parade. Lots more area to cover. Are these protesters corralled in a particular corridor? How close to parade route? Good question, are they being given freedom to air their grievances like in Baltimore? Seems too violent and with weapons to boot.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • whuptdue says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      If I’m not mistaken, there was a Trump tweet circulating yesterday suggesting anyone who is arrested for attempting to disrupt inauguration festivities would be sent to GITMO tout de suite and these protestors would not appreciate the menu or social activities during their incarceration.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  25. Disgusted says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    What on Earth is “Climate JUSTICE”? We can’t favor Spring over Winter, maybe?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. CarolynH says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    It is time to start charging the people paying for these protests. Charlie Gasperino said the Occupy Wall Street was funded by unions, he said everyone knows Soros is funding a lot of this, too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Deb says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Children having a temper tantrum. Here’s a hint, if you want to win elections, grow up.

    Like

    Reply
  28. sunnydaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Cameras allowed back into the Lunch again for some speeches. These protests are interesting to me, as long as there’s nothing “Real” going on!

    Back to the sane peeps again, til they cut the cameras.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Sayit2016 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Congrats Anarchists….You could not stop the crowds that attended the rallies.You could not stop Trump’s message of making the country GREAT again. You could not stop the VOTE or Trump winning the election. You could not stop the Electoral Vote from being certified. You could not stop the swearing in. So all you are left with is spray paint and burning trash cans. SAD ! There is a New Leader in charge snowflakes. Arrest them all- find out who is paying for this nonsense and charge them. This crap stop now. Yell, scream and cry all you want- you do not have the RIGHT to destroy property or assault Law Inforcement.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      These anti-Americans go attack random empty cars
      like the Muslims in Europe on any given Friday night.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Paul Keller says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      toss them into state prison I understand they are pretty multicultural

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      Someone is paying for this crap, They all have smart phones, the latest ‘cool polyester ski wear’ corrective lenses that cost hundreds of dollars. Those contact lenses are really uncomfortable when tear gas is employed. How stupid are we?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      For some of them LAWLESSNESS is all they’ve ever known, the 20 somethings have grown up under 8 years of Obama’s lawless administration. Getting a taste of what a real constitutional republic is will probably send them into shock. But it’s here and they are going to have to learn about law and order.
      #ObamaLegacy

      Like

      Reply
  30. paulscottrobson says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Sorry, this is ridiculous. You don’t need to arrest them ; just wave a bar of soap in their general direction.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Plain Jane says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    So why isn’t the National Guard, standing guard on the sidewalks in front of businesses with weapons at the ready to retain for arrest, anyone who is damaging private or municipal property.

    I have participated in pro-life marches and we followed police directives. Ok, I have to confess having been a sidewalk counselor while Operation Rescue did block entrances to abortuaries. However, no damage was done to property.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      They were murdering babies in those abortuaries so there’s a big difference. I commend you!

      Trump being inaugurated doesn’t even compare to that, he never murdered anyone.

      Like

      Reply
    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 20, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      I saw the pictures of the people with heads cut off and severed limbs by ISIS. One day I saw the pictures of aborted babies, heads and limbs severed.

      They looked the same.

      The same spirit is at work in both.

      The spirit of death and destruction.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Peter says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Oh my, the Swamp has come to DC.

    Like

    Reply
  33. freepetta says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    BLM and the rest of the Soros sponsored savages should not be permitted to protest because they are violent commie racists.

    President Trump needs to do to BLM and the other haters what was done to the KKK. Soros and all his violent groups need to be drained of funding. They need to be sued civilly and bankrupt. No money no haters!

    Like

    Reply
  34. webgirlpdx says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    We have a huge screen TV here at my work. I was standing there watching a little bit of the protesting, when one of my liberal/Hillary loving co-workers (who I adore) walked by and looked at it.

    I said “Here are all of your friends.” He was stunned and then came the studdering, stammering “no…no…ah…ah…”.
    I told him, he/they OWN this evil now…..

    Back meet peddle…..

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  35. mazziflol says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Best footage youll see all day…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. tvollrath66 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Watching flotus…lol her eyes say u evil lying b words…very protective. I’m glad

    Like

    Reply
  37. JustMe says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Time for a federal law that bans wearing any type of face cover at a “protest” with a minimum 10 year sentence, no parole.
    What you are seeing is not freedom of speech, but rather anarchy and domestic terrorism.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. The Devilbat says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    My guess is that the Trump people are looking into who hired the busses to bring these indoctrinated clowns and professional thugs into DC. They are allowing the destruction to take place so they can indict Soros or Clinton or whoever paid for it on charges of incitement to riot and a host of other serious charges. The more damage done, the more serious the charges will be. The buss companies are at risk of losing their busses. They knew full well that the passengers were going to commit crimes. The busses were used in the crimes and can thus be confiscated.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. mg says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    waterboard these punks and find out who is leading the gestapo.

    Like

    Reply
  40. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    This is the result of allowing our schools to be taken over by leftists. They churn out generation after generation of brainwashed, radical leftist zombies programmed to think one way & one way only

    If we don’t remove the leftist influence from our schools, this will only continue until they have the numbers to actually win elections, which isn’t too far off considering how many voted for Hillary (Bernie)

    That said, these miscreants knew today was the last day under the “law & order” protocol of the Obama Administration, where this is not only tolerated but encouraged. This protocol seems to be the norm around the country these days

    They allow these violent miscreants to terrorize cities, towns & the citizens in them. It seems they’d rather give them their “space” instead of mass arrests & harsh consequences because they’re afraid the media & the democrats will scream racism & fascism

    Apparently in today’s America, criminal property damage, arson, assault & attempts to overthrow the government are simple misdemeanors not worthy of any punishment, at least according to the media, the democrats & those officials in charge of law & order

    Hey President Trump….. SIC EM!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. MW says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Obama’s “community” at work, probably on the government dole. But that all changes NOW!! We are going to have to fight, and have fortitude and patience and faith in our Lord, “If he is for me, who can be against me?” “What can man, a mere mortal, do to me?”

    Like

    Reply
  43. not2worryluv says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Where were the police?

    Like

    Reply
  44. shirley49 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    These cruds are such reprobates that they bring their kids to this violence. Those kids should be taken away and put in a home where they will learn what respect is.

    Like

    Reply
  45. spindlitis says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    These are professionally made signs, meaning there is money and organization behind it. And frankly, if these folks think they are protestors, they might want to watch the 1968 Democratic convention riots again. Stuff like this does lead to angry citizens and cops.

    Like

    Reply
  46. smiley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    it’s getting worse as we speak and they’re going to start marching

    (videos)

    http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/arrests-violence-flares-parts-capital-inauguration-day/story?id=44925970

    Like

    Reply
  47. Blaze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    The DC police were warned months ago about these riots. It was right there all out in the open on social media. Drain the DC police too. They were in charge. I hope the parade goes alright. Four yrs from now it will be completely different.

    Like

    Reply
  48. freddy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Remember they are not kids…Violent anarchist groups that are international and tied to the Middle East..Deadly people and well paid…Earth First Animal Liberation Front and many health food sites like the miracle cure sites and vegans.. They on the top ten pf most dangerous FBI domestic terror groups. No reason to allow them out there anymore. Infiltrate and take pictures for facial recognition data base then go to Portland Seattle Stabding rock where they call themselves water protectors or Oakland and round them up…..

    Like

    Reply
  49. annieoakley says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I am so over Billy Ayers and Bernedine Dorn.

    Like

    Reply
  50. allhail2 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Shoot them. Cut out their tongues. Then shoot their tongues. And trim their scraggly beards.
    Arrrgh!

    Like

    Reply

