Clinton Supporters, Left-Wing Mobs and Black Lives Matter Activists Begin Violent Riots In Washington DC…

Several Police Injured – National Guard Called to Duty

Democrat operatives of various violent factions have formed to oppose the presidency of Donald Trump. The Anti-Capitalist and Anti-Fascist DisruptJ20 Inauguration protest has turned violent with Black Lives Matter activists and Democrat party professional agitators united to destroy Washington DC.

Video footage hosted by CNSNews.com below shows violent rioters vandalizing local businesses, destroying a limousine with hammers and pick-axes, spray-painting walls and windows, smashing kiosks, chanting “no cops, no borders, fight law and order” and “black lives matter.

Meanwhile local DC store owners and their customers are huddled in the back of their businesses, trying desperately to call police for help as their windows were smashed and bricks rain down from the mob. Messages, including, “F–k Trump” and “Revolution or Death” continue to be painted upon the targeted buildings and businesses.

Among the group’s chants were “Black lives matter,” and “America was never great.”

Protestors work their way down Mass Ave. Are you with them, or not? @wusa9 #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/uBqutlr6r6 — Matt Yurus (@Matt_Yurus) January 20, 2017