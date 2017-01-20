Clinton Supporters, Left-Wing Mobs and Black Lives Matter Activists Begin Violent Riots In Washington DC…

Several Police Injured – National Guard Called to Duty
Democrat operatives of various violent factions have formed to oppose the presidency of Donald Trump. The Anti-Capitalist and Anti-Fascist DisruptJ20 Inauguration protest has turned violent with Black Lives Matter activists and Democrat party professional agitators united to destroy Washington DC.
Video footage hosted by CNSNews.com below shows violent rioters vandalizing local businesses, destroying a limousine with hammers and pick-axes, spray-painting walls and windows, smashing kiosks, chanting “no cops, no borders, fight law and order” and “black lives matter.
Meanwhile local DC store owners and their customers are huddled in the back of their businesses, trying desperately to call police for help as their windows were smashed and bricks rain down from the mob. Messages, including, “F–k Trump” and “Revolution or Death” continue to be painted upon the targeted buildings and businesses.
Among the group’s chants were “Black lives matter,” and “America was never great.”
Hell, give em what they want… death.
At least they should be arrested and charged with various felonies….
Yep, and STOP calling them “protestors”, these are violent rioters. Where’s killery???
This sh!t has to end, now.
Where is LE and why aren’t they stopping this.
What does LE stand for
Law Enforcement
LEO = Law Enforcement Officer/s
Yeah, makes no sense – not like they didn’t know this was coming.
Im with you! Just give us patriots the nod and we will clean up the streets!
BLM knows its days are numbered.
My thought exactly. Drop him right there with the paint can in his hand. Wish granted.
Making Trump all the more relevant. Compare and contrast Washington DC 4 years from now.
Thank you SD for a proper thread – felt dirty posting in the ‘happy’ thread…
couple of riot streams:
Fox10 Phoenix:
For a city to allow this to happen doesn’t bode well for the future. If a rag tag small group of thugs can rape and pillage without being arrested – hold on this will only get worse.
DC police are incompetent.
3 words for these shit bags–Hang ’em high!
I wish they would shoot them down. Otherwise, they will never stop.
What needs to happen is a broad application of federal law with stiff sentencing on charges of sedition and subversion, as well as conspiracy to commit these brought against the agitators that plan these things. Real jail time will shut this down. These people do these things with the belief that they won’t ever spend more than a night or two in the pokey, so they aren’t worried about it.
5 to 10 years in prison to make an example and you won’t see much of this any more. What they are doing is not, and I repeat not constitutionally protected. Rioting is not free speech, it is rioting. Advocating for overthrowing the government is sedition. Advocating for attacking police is subversion. Planning these riots is conspiracy. Charge them accordingly and let them stew in prison for several years to think on it, while would-be offenders will just stay home the next time.
It is important to note that in a system of government of, by, and for the People, that these insurrectionists are rioting against and protesting the People, not whoever happens to be in office at the time. They hate our country, and by their own admission they hate law and order, the very foundations of a prosperous society. Lock them up.
Thanks Keln, my thoughts exactly and well said.
Spot on.
Too expensive. There is a cheaper permanent alternative.
’bout $0.50 per head
Well simply executing them is not Constitutional. I’m staying within the realm of reality.
Think of all the jobs created by building more prisons for these cretins.
Yes…..We have the right to peacefully assemble……This is not peaceful……Lock them up.
DC National Guard is under the president’s control. Trump should have them all rounded up, questioned about who paid them to be there, identfied and processed and told to go home or go to jail. Then publish the information so we can all know who’s financing it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I agree. Its a new day and theyre going to start learning to respectfully protest or suffer the consequences. Swift justice.
No option to go home.
New day and a chance to reform.
E, ROBOT, as IF there is any question as to which dirtbag(s) is/are financing it. I hope the DOJ can prosecute the head of the serpent, sorea$$, strip him of his citizenship, try him for sedition and treason and then let the Russians have him.
A helicopter bucket drop of water to put out the fire would work nicely. Fire would be out and the protesters would be soaked. A nice forestry fire suppression technique would work great for this type of crowd control.
The miscreants should be required to pay all the medical bills and salaries (for missing days) of anyone harmed–by actually having to work off the costs. Nobody should be allowed to pay their fines for them. Ditto for all damages to property.
These people are not miscreants. They are criminals.
LikeLiked by 10 people
exactly…and these are not protests but criminal street violence & political agitation (RIOTING), and if it’s not stopped and punished to the full letter of THE LAW, it will get worse and there will be no order.
these are anarchists and violent criminals INTENT on DOING HARM and creating chaos and damage.
nothing “peaceful” about it.
so where are the police? now these bastards cover their faces…the police need to get tougher and start arresting these animals!..
the advertising on craigs list for these paid criminals needs to stop..executive order needed..YOU MAY NOT ADVERTISE AND PAY FOR AGITATORS!!
Practically every state used to have laws about wearing masks to disguise one’s identity, except on Halloween, etc.
Naturally, the left has challenged these laws, but they are obviously needed.
Thanks Obama!
Don’t forget Hitlery and Billie.
Why arent they doing anything..they need to be jailed. .
Over 90 arrests so far . . . and counting.
They need to bring in a water cannon…
Or grapeshot cannon. Really makes a mess. Especially close up.
And people wonder why Trump won, here you go. I hate this stuff myself.
It would make my day to meet one of these characters face to face, and have them lay hands on me. We are reliving the early 20th century all over again with the leftist anarchist scum that attempted to kill Teddy Roosevelt and killed McKinley. These people deserve no mercy. The Bolshevik Revolution in Russia demonstrated that they will have no mercy if they get in power. Give them the boots of authority they whine about. Right in the face or nuts.
Both, put em down and make them stay there for a while. We arent going to allow this anymore.
these are communists
LikeLiked by 3 people
These are terrorists. Using terror and fear for political ends, terrorism.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thread “winning” comment. Terrorists without a cause is exactly what they are. Bought and paid for by soros et al.
If there isn’t a swift and just plan put in place immediately to end this violent insanity, I will be more than disappointed, I will be disgusted.
It’s GO time.
communists always use terrorists to do the dirty work.
Yes they are communists and being lead by old Billy Ayers. Just returned from Cuba.
Record them, arrest them, convict them, jail them. Conviction for federal crimes should permanently eliminate them from federal benefits. Without federal student loans half these people would be at home.
If they are the dole. They are now off. It will make them think, well maybe!
Setting fire to trash cans – how daring of them. Looks to be more photographers than actual protesters.
Trump needs to get his people in leadership positions but the democrats are slowing things on purpose. They want this activity. This is they last stand. These groups need to be on terrorist list.
https://aclj.org/executive-power/aclj-obtains-documents-on-eve-of-president-obama-leaving-office-showing-collusion-with-the-clinton-foundation-on-attempted-closure-of-gitmo?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=Informational&utm_content=%5Bunique%5D*&sf52106890=1
link with unnecessary reference removed
https://aclj.org/executive-power/aclj-obtains-documents-on-eve-of-president-obama-leaving-office-showing-collusion-with-the-clinton-foundation-on-attempted-closure-of-gitmo
VIOLENT, MASKED protestors should be shot first and questioned later…
Guy on MSNBC interviewed some of these dummies. They said “We’re protesting against the Elite and Establishment, doesn’t matter if they’re Dems or Repubs”.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Brilliant peeps there! Let’s protest the 1st Prez in my lifetime who just minutes ago gave a loooong anti-Elite/anti-Establishment speech.
Then why weren’t they protesting in 2013? Becuase they are leftists.
Yeah but he’s racist. The establishment media told them so.
The mistake is assuming that any of these people could listen to and comprehend a speech. They can’t, they don’t have the requisite intelligence.
Why are they permitted to do this; they are committing criminal acts…
Shut. Them. Down. Anyone walking around with a mask on should be arrested immediately. Cowards. Maybe newly inaugurated President Trump’s first truly official order should be to the Police/National Guard/Military who are charged with keeping the peace to put some muscle into keeping the peace!.
Sounds like seditious acts to me, per 18 US Code 2383, 2384, and 2385. They are advocating for a revolt against the government and engaging in violence, are they not? They conspired to do this beforehand didn’t they?
Book ’em Danno. Toss the traitors that hate our country in Guantanamo.
Of course they conspired before hand. Want to bet the hammers and pickaxes were all pre-staged a week or so ago?
Where is the “Wall of Meat”?
Good question, wondering that myself. Haven’t heard much about Bikers For Trump today
The B4T can’t be everywhere. These riffraff thugs are being “contained.”
Contain, then arrest them.
Maybe their permit restricts where the can gather.
Saw the leader interviewed for a few minutes last night. They are, indeed, being restricted to limited areas and access. Believe he said that, as yet, they were not even being allowed to exercise their permitted activity. Said their were 90 “protest” permits issued, and theirs was the only “pro-Trump” permit given out.
Lets see what happens during the parade. Lots more area to cover. Are these protesters corralled in a particular corridor? How close to parade route? Good question, are they being given freedom to air their grievances like in Baltimore? Seems too violent and with weapons to boot.
If I’m not mistaken, there was a Trump tweet circulating yesterday suggesting anyone who is arrested for attempting to disrupt inauguration festivities would be sent to GITMO tout de suite and these protestors would not appreciate the menu or social activities during their incarceration.
What on Earth is “Climate JUSTICE”? We can’t favor Spring over Winter, maybe?
I HOPE it’s for “an End to High Humidity”. I could get on board with that!
WE DEMAND no more bad hair days. 🙂
LOOOOOOOOOOL! 🙂
Climate Justice would be just enough rain/snow in CA to give us the water we need but spread out so there’s never any flooding. Lol.
It is time to start charging the people paying for these protests. Charlie Gasperino said the Occupy Wall Street was funded by unions, he said everyone knows Soros is funding a lot of this, too.
Deport the whole SorosClan . . . to Russia.
Children having a temper tantrum. Here’s a hint, if you want to win elections, grow up.
I think they want to fully end our constitutional govt. I keep thinking about that last Christopher nolan batman. They get their revolution then start killing everyone, even each other.
Anarchists. Funny how they only protest Republican Presidents.
What’s funny is how friendly most “anarchists” are towards communists. They claim to want no government, but then embrace ideologies that depend on oppressive government.
In a word, they are Fools.
Truly the core definition of useful idiot!
You will find the reason for that is they hate God. They will protest anything that stands for God or whom they think stands for God. They hate Christ.
Paul Joseph Watson just tweeted this particular ‘temper tantrum.’
Funny, but the best thing I saw today was President Trump taking the Oath of Office.
Triggy Puff’s girlfriend.
What is IT? The parent (s) must be real proud.
What you see are Sanders followers who are upset that communism did not win. No one told them that Sanders sold out for a nice beach home. No one told them it was Hillary who cheated Sanders. Now they are upset at Trump..? Wrong forces. They lack critical thinking skills. That is what weed and crack does to peoples brain except they do not notice it.
Cameras allowed back into the Lunch again for some speeches. These protests are interesting to me, as long as there’s nothing “Real” going on!
LikeLike
Congrats Anarchists….You could not stop the crowds that attended the rallies.You could not stop Trump’s message of making the country GREAT again. You could not stop the VOTE or Trump winning the election. You could not stop the Electoral Vote from being certified. You could not stop the swearing in. So all you are left with is spray paint and burning trash cans. SAD ! There is a New Leader in charge snowflakes. Arrest them all- find out who is paying for this nonsense and charge them. This crap stop now. Yell, scream and cry all you want- you do not have the RIGHT to destroy property or assault Law Inforcement.
These anti-Americans go attack random empty cars
like the Muslims in Europe on any given Friday night.
toss them into state prison I understand they are pretty multicultural
Someone is paying for this crap, They all have smart phones, the latest ‘cool polyester ski wear’ corrective lenses that cost hundreds of dollars. Those contact lenses are really uncomfortable when tear gas is employed. How stupid are we?
For some of them LAWLESSNESS is all they’ve ever known, the 20 somethings have grown up under 8 years of Obama’s lawless administration. Getting a taste of what a real constitutional republic is will probably send them into shock. But it’s here and they are going to have to learn about law and order.
#ObamaLegacy
Sorry, this is ridiculous. You don’t need to arrest them ; just wave a bar of soap in their general direction.
So why isn’t the National Guard, standing guard on the sidewalks in front of businesses with weapons at the ready to retain for arrest, anyone who is damaging private or municipal property.
I have participated in pro-life marches and we followed police directives. Ok, I have to confess having been a sidewalk counselor while Operation Rescue did block entrances to abortuaries. However, no damage was done to property.
They were murdering babies in those abortuaries so there’s a big difference. I commend you!
Trump being inaugurated doesn’t even compare to that, he never murdered anyone.
I saw the pictures of the people with heads cut off and severed limbs by ISIS. One day I saw the pictures of aborted babies, heads and limbs severed.
They looked the same.
The same spirit is at work in both.
The spirit of death and destruction.
Oh my, the Swamp has come to DC.
DC is the swamp. We are watching the trash float to the surface.
BLM and the rest of the Soros sponsored savages should not be permitted to protest because they are violent commie racists.
President Trump needs to do to BLM and the other haters what was done to the KKK. Soros and all his violent groups need to be drained of funding. They need to be sued civilly and bankrupt. No money no haters!
We have a huge screen TV here at my work. I was standing there watching a little bit of the protesting, when one of my liberal/Hillary loving co-workers (who I adore) walked by and looked at it.
I said “Here are all of your friends.” He was stunned and then came the studdering, stammering “no…no…ah…ah…”.
I told him, he/they OWN this evil now…..
Back meet peddle…..
Best footage youll see all day…
Watching flotus…lol her eyes say u evil lying b words…very protective. I’m glad
The Mooch was “pretty as a picture” during the inauguration ceremony. She must do workouts with those muscles in her forehead to get the eyebrows to scowl like that. Graceless and grotesque.
That’s the Neanderthal strain in her.
hard to look like a woman when your a man
Time for a federal law that bans wearing any type of face cover at a “protest” with a minimum 10 year sentence, no parole.
What you are seeing is not freedom of speech, but rather anarchy and domestic terrorism.
I agree. Most states have such laws, some passed long ago to keep KKK guys from running around with identity cloaked. Courts have been split on their constitutionality, so we need a Supreme Court decision. Clearly, the masks are now only worn (along with black clothing) to make it harder for police to apprehend lawbreakers.
Banks in my part of the Country won’t let you wear sunglasses or a hat into the bank. They post it righty as you enter the bank and folks comply.
Exactly. I agree.
My guess is that the Trump people are looking into who hired the busses to bring these indoctrinated clowns and professional thugs into DC. They are allowing the destruction to take place so they can indict Soros or Clinton or whoever paid for it on charges of incitement to riot and a host of other serious charges. The more damage done, the more serious the charges will be. The buss companies are at risk of losing their busses. They knew full well that the passengers were going to commit crimes. The busses were used in the crimes and can thus be confiscated.
waterboard these punks and find out who is leading the gestapo.
This is the result of allowing our schools to be taken over by leftists. They churn out generation after generation of brainwashed, radical leftist zombies programmed to think one way & one way only
If we don’t remove the leftist influence from our schools, this will only continue until they have the numbers to actually win elections, which isn’t too far off considering how many voted for Hillary (Bernie)
That said, these miscreants knew today was the last day under the “law & order” protocol of the Obama Administration, where this is not only tolerated but encouraged. This protocol seems to be the norm around the country these days
They allow these violent miscreants to terrorize cities, towns & the citizens in them. It seems they’d rather give them their “space” instead of mass arrests & harsh consequences because they’re afraid the media & the democrats will scream racism & fascism
Apparently in today’s America, criminal property damage, arson, assault & attempts to overthrow the government are simple misdemeanors not worthy of any punishment, at least according to the media, the democrats & those officials in charge of law & order
Hey President Trump….. SIC EM!
Obama’s “community” at work, probably on the government dole. But that all changes NOW!! We are going to have to fight, and have fortitude and patience and faith in our Lord, “If he is for me, who can be against me?” “What can man, a mere mortal, do to me?”
Where were the police?
These cruds are such reprobates that they bring their kids to this violence. Those kids should be taken away and put in a home where they will learn what respect is.
They are hoping the kids will act as little human shields
they use the kids to do burglaries too so they can get more heroin….
These are professionally made signs, meaning there is money and organization behind it. And frankly, if these folks think they are protestors, they might want to watch the 1968 Democratic convention riots again. Stuff like this does lead to angry citizens and cops.
REVCOM make the signs…….
Yes they do and it is Billy Bob Ayers and his lovely wife in charge.
it’s getting worse as we speak and they’re going to start marching
(videos)
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/arrests-violence-flares-parts-capital-inauguration-day/story?id=44925970
The DC police were warned months ago about these riots. It was right there all out in the open on social media. Drain the DC police too. They were in charge. I hope the parade goes alright. Four yrs from now it will be completely different.
Remember they are not kids…Violent anarchist groups that are international and tied to the Middle East..Deadly people and well paid…Earth First Animal Liberation Front and many health food sites like the miracle cure sites and vegans.. They on the top ten pf most dangerous FBI domestic terror groups. No reason to allow them out there anymore. Infiltrate and take pictures for facial recognition data base then go to Portland Seattle Stabding rock where they call themselves water protectors or Oakland and round them up…..
I am so over Billy Ayers and Bernedine Dorn.
Shoot them. Cut out their tongues. Then shoot their tongues. And trim their scraggly beards.
Arrrgh!
