California Poll – Would Deportations Make State: “Better Off” 44% – “Worse Off 39%…

After almost two solid years of manipulated “national media polls” being exposed as constructed tools by political entities to create a media narrative, you would think the MSM would be embarrassed to continue selling/broadcasting these constructs.
Alas, the MSM simply continue selling national polling nonsense repackaged yet carrying the same ideological intent. The new wrapper is Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating.
Oh well.
That said, perhaps a recent California Poll (non media) conducted by the Hoover Institution and Stanford University will provide a little more context to understand how fraudulent the national media polls are.
Emphasizing, these are poll results exclusive to California. 1,700 Californians polled:
♦ […] On Trump’s plan to suspend immigration from countries with links to terrorism, a plurality of California voters, 42 percent, said it would make California “better off.” That compares to 35 percent who said “worse off,” and 23 percent who had no view.
♦ Regarding the effects of Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants, 44 percent said it would make California “better off,’’ 39 percent said worse off,’’ and 18 percent undecided, the poll showed.
Wait, what? More Californians support deportation, than oppose.
Pause. It’s California, and more view deportation as good than bad? Come again…. somehow this polling result, 44% viewing deportation would make California “better off”, just doesn’t mesh with national media
polls narratives of Trump policy.
Whoopsie.
More results:
♦ California voters had a positive outlook on some of Trump’s key positions on fiscal issues, the poll showed. Fifty-five percent said Trump’s vow to lower personal income taxes would make California better off, compared to 23 percent who said it would make the state worse off, and 22 percent who were undecided, according to the poll.
♦ On Trump’s plan to end “unfair” trade practices, 41 percent say that would make the state “better off,’’ 25 percent “worse off,’’ and 24 percent undecided.
♦ On Trump’s vow to lower federal business taxes, 45 percent said that would make the state better off, 31 percent worse off, and 24 percent undecided.
Well… if Trump’s major policies, including DEPORTATION, have more support than opposition in California – ask yourself: what support levels would those policies hold in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, etc. …E.T.C. ….Well?
That answer doesn’t quite square with the media narrative does it?
Hmm?
I wonder how many of the boycotting milk carton democrats are from ‘majority deportation supporting’ California?
…and now you know why we continue to tell everyone this 2017 Democrat approach is 180° headed in the opposite direction from what the MSM narrative tells you it is.
These echo-chambered ignorables are guaranteeing even more political losses.
And Obama says he will defend his DACA executive order.
Go Keith Ellison !
….and the really funny thing was he could see through this group of people we used to call “media”; and because he didn’t need them a whole bunch of political types became “ignorables” and disappeared. It was a weird time…
Just simply loved that last bit!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Add 15 for the good guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many of the respondents were illegal aliens? ;o)
LikeLiked by 10 people
39%
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂
LikeLike
I am wondering the same thing!!!!!
LikeLike
“No Habla” probably wasn’t a poll choice, either.;)
LikeLike
Yahoooooo California!
LikeLiked by 5 people
See? We aren’t all fruits and nuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of us know that 25 of the 55 Congressional Districts support reality.
LikeLike
Before I give up on the state, I would like to see how it would vote if the illegals were gone, and the voter fraud is shut down. I’m sure Hillary would have still won it, LA and SF are too much to overcome, but maybe there would be some hope long term. All illegals are counted in the census which gives California extra representatives in Congress while depriving them in other states, I wonder how many EV’s they would lose if the illegals were rounded up and shipped out?
LikeLike
Ha. BUSTED. I love your screen captions as well.
I hope Trump tweets this out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This adds support to my belief that the alleged popular vote in the presidential election from states like California were grossly exaggerated … and thus adds support to the wisdom of states allocating its electoral votes on a winner take all basis. Certainly, the elections should be run by the states (which appears to be the last check on an out of control abusive national government).
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
California claims 75% voter turnout in the last election. BS. Trump please audit California’s election results…PLEASE!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, California should be re-counted and checked for fraud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know what California claims, but this shows their turnout at 55%
http://www.twincities.com/2016/11/29/minnesotas-no-1-in-voting-again/amp/?client=safari
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rogimoto the actual percentage of voters in CA was 57.8%. The link below shows data for each state
http://www.electproject.org/2016g
LikeLike
They have to be grossly exaggerated. How else could millions of votes continue coming from those states after the election to serve the establishment’s goal of de-legitimizing Trump?
LikeLiked by 5 people
To repost a prior comment ( https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/21/december-21st-2016-presidential-victory-open-discussion/comment-page-1/#comment-3381348
) :
AN ARGUMENT AGAINST DETERMINING THE PRESIDENCY BASED ON THE SO CALLED (NATIONAL) “POPULAR VOTE”
Elections being conducted by the states (- not by some national entity -) are essential to peacefully changing the federal government. However, since different states conduct elections differently it is EGREGIOUSLY FLAWED to sum the results from the 50 states; like mixing up apples and oranges and trying to sum them all up, what would it prove?
One excellent illustration of this is that in the state of Virginia tens of thousands of felons were able to vote ( http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/11/07/mcauliffe-gives-60000-felons-voting-right-swing-state-virginia/ ). Furthermore, some places such as “sanctuary cities” are more conducive to illegal immigrants voting. Moreover, the mere fact that someone did not vote should NOT mean that they are not represented – for example: millions of minors are not eligible to vote. By the way, appropriately, the difference in the number of electoral votes between the states is based on the census – not the number of voters; also, that the census is conducted by the federal government prevents abuse by the states.
Furthermore, even if all 50 states would agree to have the same standards regarding voter eligibility (and would compensate for those who are not able to vote (such as minors)), I would still argue in favor of the states selecting their slate of electors on a Winner Take All basis because I also believe that an election tends to be more reliable in terms of indicating who won (i.e. which candidate received the greatest number of votes) than in terms of indicating the actual number of votes that each candidate received because there is a tendency for an election to be conducted such that it favors the majority /establishment and disfavors the minority / non-establishment. Indeed, while I continuously noticed reports of cheating / rigging against Trump in both the primaries / caucuses and the general election, I never noticed the reverse! In addition, even if there would not be a tendency for an election to be conducted such that it favors the majority /establishment or disfavors the minority / non-establishment, those (who believe that they are) in the minority / non-establishment would still tend to be less likely to vote (to avoid feeling like an outcast (aka ‘deplorable’) ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bandwagon_effect )).
How lucky we are to have our U.S. Constitution that seems to have been written with Divine inspiration! 🙂 THUS, DON’T LET THEM CHANGE ANY OF THIS!!! Rather the change that we should encourage is an amendment for term limits for Senators and Representatives; drain the swamp (and educate the uninformed / reeducate the misinformed)! Let’s not forget that the federal government came into existence from the consent of the states and that Article V of the U.S. Constitution provides the states (when in sufficient number) with the right to amend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😦 😦 😦 “In Stunning Last Minute Power Grab, Obama Designates Election Systems As “Critical Infrastructure”” — http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-06/stunning-last-minute-power-grab-obama-designates-election-systems-critical-infrastru
LikeLike
Let’s do the opposite–make the states follow an electoral college system so that each county, no matter how small, gets some representation. Trump would have won 11 more states (at least) under this system.
http://www.militaryvotescount.com/2016/11/17/why-not-extend-the-electoral-college-inside-the-states/
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the Founding Fathers apparently realized.
Amazing.
LikeLike
Also Sundance don’t forget the poll where the majority of respondents supposedly don’t want president elect Trump to freely use twitter.
“I wonder how many of the boycotting milk carton democrats are from ‘majority deportation supporting’ California?”
That’s a good question that I think a lot of us would love the answer to. We are getting just a taste of what’s in store for us with the MSM for the next 4-8 years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I counted 11 yesterday
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pam, here is a link to the list, by name, of the 50 children having temper tantrums – looks like about 14 from California:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/17/here-are-the-democrats-who-are-skipping-trumps-inauguration/
LikeLiked by 1 person
the list keeps growing. Now up to 30% of all Dems in the House are in the cry baby tantrum throwing spoiled child group.
Watch this group in later legislative sessions as they will try to do another sit down in the chamber. I think the Repubs are gearing up to make sure rules are in place AND enforced to haul their butts away if they try another sit down crying protest in the chambers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody is going to be throwing money at democrats is they cannot deliver the favors, that is why they are pouting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This poll won’t be reported by the corrupt press.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s okay. In fact, that’s good.
The dishonesty just re-enforces in peoples minds how corrupt they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More fake news polls for PE Trump to talk about?! Brings back the nostalgia of the campaign trail. 🙂 You’d think the media would’ve learned after the FIRST 1000 whoopings we gave them…
LikeLiked by 8 people
I detect some gaslighting going on here. Probably constructed to activate dissent and destabilize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peter Thiel for gov!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Ignorables” were no match for us Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bluto will be very proud of the Californians polled here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Where’s Bluto?
LikeLike
He’ll wake up soon, he’s still sleeping off his New Years Eve party..
LikeLike
The propaganda machine MUST be taken down and PRESIDENT TRUMP has started dismantling it.
Look at the election map of counties won by President Trump..Hillary won something like 52 out of more than 3,000.
Most Americans are truly fed up with Washington and the UniParty construct…..they proved it in 2010, 2012, 2014 and BIGLY in 2016. The democrat party has lost thousands of seats across the board from local to national elections. The people have truly rejected the democrat party and we are ready for Mister MAGA / President Trump to lead us out of despair and darkness and put the ship on an even keel.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Untrue, she won several hundred.
Some jerk took a map of the most populous counties that noted half of all Americans lived in those 50-odd counties,,,and relabeled it counties that voted for Hitlary. A bunch of good people people have been suckered in, and it’s now a false “fact” that only 50 odd counties voted for Hitlary.
That label-switching person needs a session in a dark room with a rubber hose; we do NOT need to be generating and perpetrating our own false memes.
LikeLike
This is just so awesome! Winning never gets old. Thanks PE Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forsake California. There’s more to our state than just LA and San Francisco. We need your support.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We patriots are equivalent to the French Resistance in WW2.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor old California.
LikeLike
Every time I visit I spend money at a gun range.
LikeLike
Interesting…even the most ardent ‘never-Trumper’ Cruzbot won’t be able to deny the Trump Effect forever.
As we said in the Army, we are ‘one day and a wake-up’ from the end of the disastrous obama presidency.
The Trump years will truly be restorative and invigorating for a nation that has been nearly brought to its knees by a feckless anti-American ideologue ‘president’ over these last 8 years.
(Side question, related to the democrat politicians who refuse to attend the inaugural: “Have any republicans announced that they will boycott the Trump inaugural?” –I haven’t heard much news lately; I was away from internet access for the last few weeks.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
None have been reported as I understand.
There is places with not internet access these days?? 🙂
LikeLike
Good to see you back, R-C. Just in time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Popularity polls are (for the most part) the ammunition of MSM… Nothing but duds…. Nobody is ducking and running anymore… Ejits!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
California was hacked for Hillary, New Mexico was hacked too. Was Colorado? Most likely.
No one will argue because they are the liberal states?
Not.
LikeLike
Yeah — this whole campaign of theirs probably didn’t help their cause much — not even in deep indigo blue coastal California……….
LikeLiked by 7 people
God I hope the Left keeps doing this sh*t. It helps us so much!
There’s going to be a “Unity March” (against hate, LOL) by lefties in my town in NE Fl. on Saturday. Trump won the county by a landslide, in both the Primary and the General.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As of 5:14 PM PST, if you listen carefully, even on the east coast you can actually hear the sound of Jerry Brown throwing things in the governor’s mansion. All that population replacement and sanctuary city nonsense, yet Californians still want illegal aliens gone?
What’s next? Calling the CA governor’s proposed gas tax hike insane? Feeding Democrats to the Lions like in Ancient Rome? A high school named after Kate Steinle? Voting…. gasp!… Republican?
More winning, please. We Californians need it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And if CA. goes sane, watch it slide up into coastal Ore and (gasp!) WA.
Ok. I’ll settle down now. One. Step. At. A.Time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Umm…does this poll prove how much voter fraud went on in Cali?
Also how dumb does one have to be to be part of the 39%?
Curious minds want to know!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those people who do not want to lose their maids, groundskeepers etc…
LikeLike
And those people who are the maids, fieldworkers, groundskeepers etc…
LikeLike
Off the top of my mind, In years past majority of CA have voted for traditional marriage, no public services for illegals that were overturned by a black robe and the supporters of these propositions (lists often illegally obtained) were “outed” (published) were hounded by mobs of rent a mobs until it became taboo to
Expect this to get the same treatment if this gets picked up
LikeLike
Seeing these poll results, and this is even before MAGA fully kicks in, makes me think an electoral college sweep is a very real possibility for 2020. The Donald will give The Gipper a run for his electoral money! The people behind the rigged polling and the likely rigged elections will quickly lose power over the course of a truly independent Trump presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DC is so blue it’s practically ultraviolet. I can’t imagine it voting R, ever. (But by all means, PE Trump, prove me wrong!)
But a 535 – 3 win would be a recordsetter (since Washington, who was unanimous) for elections where people voted for their states’ electors nationwide.
LikeLike
Serious question. How can O-blahblah defend DACA? Isn’t there is a federal injunction against it due to his ‘procedural’ over reach?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had the same question Lburg.
Exactly what does Obama plan to do about defending DACA?
Talk about it forever is my guess, but I could be wrong.
LikeLike
“Boycotting milk carton democrats”
😂Sundance you are truly the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ooopsie…..by my calculations, 44 is larger than 39.
LikeLike
But maybe not in common core!!! LOL! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Thank God I learned basic math in the 60’s!
LikeLike
Trump received a relatively large number of votes, 4 MILLION, in CA. Hillary’s outsized victory there, 8 MILLION votes, tells me that at least 2 MILLION ILLEGALS voted in CA alone. 1-2 Million margin of victory for CITIZEN VOTS seems more reasonable in a state that Trump did not campaign in.
CA has been the epicenter of encouraging ILLEGALS to vote for nearly 30 years now. In CA ILLEGAL do not “live in the shadows.” The Mexican Consulate and various La Raza type organizations are VERY ACTIVE in heavy ILLEGAL areas, especially Los Angeles. Sooo….with a little elbow grease, emptying out the prisons of ILLEGALS, no sanctuaries nor job opportunities, no college grants, no welfare, no free Obstetric care……who knows?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now I’m wondering how many votes did she get in the primary?
LikeLike
Good news since so many Californians are immigrants (legal and, illegal)or children of immigrants.
LikeLike
Other than illegals – voting & taking jobs – CA’s biggest problem are government workers. There are just too many government workers here, it is an unsupportable boondoggle and a huge crash is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Sundance is writing a history book. God, I hope so and that other honest people write the truth for our prosperity.
The left is trying its hardest to change history into “how the republican and the right are who caused the fall of the USA”.
I don’t know how and who is going to work on this, but I would like to help if I can
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 39% that said deportation would make California worse off must all have illegal alien maids, gardeners and other domestic help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many of these who answer these so called polls are DACA kids good news is according to Sean Spicer DACA will end this weekend with a E.O. “The most likely executive order to be repealed on Friday is the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), which grant amnesty to thousands of illegal immigrants.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/18/sean-spicer-trump-to-impose-up-to-five-executive-orders-on-day-one/
LikeLike
Read the article linked in Sundance’s original post, and you’ll discover what is really happening with this poll…
They are selling you on some “surprise” results to gain your buy-in (validation), but those issues are not the real focus. (i.e. see results for: Border Wall, ACA, and Sanctuary Cities – that’s where the real story is being told).
LikeLike
If 39% of Californians think deportation is BAD, that suggests somewhere around 39% of Californians are illegal aliens.
DEPORT CALIFORNIA RED!
LikeLike
These boycotting fools are all going the same way as Megyn Kelly. Oblivion.
LikeLike