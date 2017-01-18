California Poll – Would Deportations Make State: “Better Off” 44% – “Worse Off 39%…

After almost two solid years of manipulated “national media polls” being exposed as  constructed tools by political entities to create a media narrative, you would think the MSM would be embarrassed to continue selling/broadcasting these constructs.

Alas, the MSM simply continue selling national polling nonsense repackaged yet carrying the same ideological intent.  The new wrapper is Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating.

Oh well.

trump-diplomats

That said, perhaps a recent California Poll (non media) conducted by the Hoover Institution and Stanford University will provide a little more context to understand how fraudulent the national media polls are.

Emphasizing, these are poll results exclusive to California. 1,700 Californians polled:

♦ […]  On Trump’s plan to suspend immigration from countries with links to terrorism, a plurality of California voters, 42 percent, said it would make California “better off.” That compares to 35 percent who said “worse off,” and 23 percent who had no view.

♦ Regarding the effects of Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants, 44 percent said it would make California “better off,’’ 39 percent said worse off,’’ and 18 percent undecided, the poll showed.

Wait, what?  More Californians support deportation, than oppose.

Pause.  It’s California, and more view deportation as good than bad?  Come again…. somehow this polling result, 44% viewing deportation would make California “better off”, just doesn’t mesh with national media polls narratives of Trump policy.

Whoopsie.

More results:

♦  California voters had a positive outlook on some of Trump’s key positions on fiscal issues, the poll showed. Fifty-five percent said Trump’s vow to lower personal income taxes would make California better off, compared to 23 percent who said it would make the state worse off, and 22 percent who were undecided, according to the poll.

♦  On Trump’s plan to end “unfair” trade practices, 41 percent say that would make the state “better off,’’ 25 percent “worse off,’’ and 24 percent undecided.

♦ On Trump’s vow to lower federal business taxes, 45 percent said that would make the state better off, 31 percent worse off, and 24 percent undecided.

Well… if Trump’s major policies, including DEPORTATION, have more support than opposition in California – ask yourself: what support levels would those policies hold in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada, etc. …E.T.C. ….Well?

That answer doesn’t quite square with the media narrative does it?

Hmm?

I wonder how many of the boycotting milk carton democrats are from ‘majority deportation supporting’ California?

These Democrats aren't attending Trump's inaugurationmilk-carton-democrats-2

…and now you know why we continue to tell everyone this 2017 Democrat approach is 180° headed in the opposite direction from what the MSM narrative tells you it is.

These echo-chambered ignorables are guaranteeing even more political losses.

And Obama says he will defend his DACA executive order.

Go Keith Ellison !

father-and-son-4

….and the really funny thing was he could see through this group of people we used to call “media”; and because he didn’t need them a whole bunch of political types became “ignorables” and disappeared.  It was a weird time…

 

75 Responses to California Poll – Would Deportations Make State: “Better Off” 44% – “Worse Off 39%…

  1. mazziflol says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Just simply loved that last bit!

  2. H.R. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    How many of the respondents were illegal aliens? ;o)

  3. FofBW says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Yahoooooo California!

    • Mikayla825 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      See? We aren’t all fruits and nuts.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:03 pm

        Some of us know that 25 of the 55 Congressional Districts support reality.

      • antoinegordon says:
        January 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

        Before I give up on the state, I would like to see how it would vote if the illegals were gone, and the voter fraud is shut down. I’m sure Hillary would have still won it, LA and SF are too much to overcome, but maybe there would be some hope long term. All illegals are counted in the census which gives California extra representatives in Congress while depriving them in other states, I wonder how many EV’s they would lose if the illegals were rounded up and shipped out?

  4. NJF says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Ha. BUSTED. I love your screen captions as well.

    I hope Trump tweets this out.

  5. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    This adds support to my belief that the alleged popular vote in the presidential election from states like California were grossly exaggerated … and thus adds support to the wisdom of states allocating its electoral votes on a winner take all basis. Certainly, the elections should be run by the states (which appears to be the last check on an out of control abusive national government).

  6. Pam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Also Sundance don’t forget the poll where the majority of respondents supposedly don’t want president elect Trump to freely use twitter.

    “I wonder how many of the boycotting milk carton democrats are from ‘majority deportation supporting’ California?”

    That’s a good question that I think a lot of us would love the answer to. We are getting just a taste of what’s in store for us with the MSM for the next 4-8 years.

  7. Martin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    This poll won’t be reported by the corrupt press.

  8. MrE says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    More fake news polls for PE Trump to talk about?! Brings back the nostalgia of the campaign trail. 🙂 You’d think the media would’ve learned after the FIRST 1000 whoopings we gave them…

  9. BobW462 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I detect some gaslighting going on here. Probably constructed to activate dissent and destabilize.

  10. Oldschool says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Peter Thiel for gov!!!!

  11. happy2h says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    The “Ignorables” were no match for us Deplorables.

  12. yohio says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Bluto will be very proud of the Californians polled here.

  13. darnhardworker says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    The propaganda machine MUST be taken down and PRESIDENT TRUMP has started dismantling it.
    Look at the election map of counties won by President Trump..Hillary won something like 52 out of more than 3,000.
    Most Americans are truly fed up with Washington and the UniParty construct…..they proved it in 2010, 2012, 2014 and BIGLY in 2016. The democrat party has lost thousands of seats across the board from local to national elections. The people have truly rejected the democrat party and we are ready for Mister MAGA / President Trump to lead us out of despair and darkness and put the ship on an even keel.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      Look at the election map of counties won by President Trump..Hillary won something like 52 out of more than 3,000.

      Untrue, she won several hundred.

      Some jerk took a map of the most populous counties that noted half of all Americans lived in those 50-odd counties,,,and relabeled it counties that voted for Hitlary. A bunch of good people people have been suckered in, and it’s now a false “fact” that only 50 odd counties voted for Hitlary.

      That label-switching person needs a session in a dark room with a rubber hose; we do NOT need to be generating and perpetrating our own false memes.

  14. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    This is just so awesome! Winning never gets old. Thanks PE Donald Trump!

  15. The Dog says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Don’t forsake California. There’s more to our state than just LA and San Francisco. We need your support.

  16. R-C says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Interesting…even the most ardent ‘never-Trumper’ Cruzbot won’t be able to deny the Trump Effect forever.

    As we said in the Army, we are ‘one day and a wake-up’ from the end of the disastrous obama presidency.

    The Trump years will truly be restorative and invigorating for a nation that has been nearly brought to its knees by a feckless anti-American ideologue ‘president’ over these last 8 years.

    (Side question, related to the democrat politicians who refuse to attend the inaugural: “Have any republicans announced that they will boycott the Trump inaugural?” –I haven’t heard much news lately; I was away from internet access for the last few weeks.)

  17. amwick says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Popularity polls are (for the most part) the ammunition of MSM… Nothing but duds…. Nobody is ducking and running anymore… Ejits!!!

  18. muffyroberts says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    California was hacked for Hillary, New Mexico was hacked too. Was Colorado? Most likely.

    No one will argue because they are the liberal states?

    Not.

  19. Meatzilla says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Yeah — this whole campaign of theirs probably didn’t help their cause much — not even in deep indigo blue coastal California……….

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      God I hope the Left keeps doing this sh*t. It helps us so much!

      There’s going to be a “Unity March” (against hate, LOL) by lefties in my town in NE Fl. on Saturday. Trump won the county by a landslide, in both the Primary and the General.

  20. The Recent Republican says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    As of 5:14 PM PST, if you listen carefully, even on the east coast you can actually hear the sound of Jerry Brown throwing things in the governor’s mansion. All that population replacement and sanctuary city nonsense, yet Californians still want illegal aliens gone?

    What’s next? Calling the CA governor’s proposed gas tax hike insane? Feeding Democrats to the Lions like in Ancient Rome? A high school named after Kate Steinle? Voting…. gasp!… Republican?

    More winning, please. We Californians need it.

  21. SpanglishKC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Umm…does this poll prove how much voter fraud went on in Cali?

    Also how dumb does one have to be to be part of the 39%?

    Curious minds want to know!

  22. Videodrone says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Off the top of my mind, In years past majority of CA have voted for traditional marriage, no public services for illegals that were overturned by a black robe and the supporters of these propositions (lists often illegally obtained) were “outed” (published) were hounded by mobs of rent a mobs until it became taboo to

    Expect this to get the same treatment if this gets picked up

  23. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Seeing these poll results, and this is even before MAGA fully kicks in, makes me think an electoral college sweep is a very real possibility for 2020. The Donald will give The Gipper a run for his electoral money! The people behind the rigged polling and the likely rigged elections will quickly lose power over the course of a truly independent Trump presidency.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      DC is so blue it’s practically ultraviolet. I can’t imagine it voting R, ever. (But by all means, PE Trump, prove me wrong!)

      But a 535 – 3 win would be a recordsetter (since Washington, who was unanimous) for elections where people voted for their states’ electors nationwide.

  24. Lburg says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Serious question. How can O-blahblah defend DACA? Isn’t there is a federal injunction against it due to his ‘procedural’ over reach?

  25. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    “Boycotting milk carton democrats”

    😂Sundance you are truly the best.

  26. sunnydaze says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    ooopsie…..by my calculations, 44 is larger than 39.

  27. India Maria says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Trump received a relatively large number of votes, 4 MILLION, in CA. Hillary’s outsized victory there, 8 MILLION votes, tells me that at least 2 MILLION ILLEGALS voted in CA alone. 1-2 Million margin of victory for CITIZEN VOTS seems more reasonable in a state that Trump did not campaign in.

    CA has been the epicenter of encouraging ILLEGALS to vote for nearly 30 years now. In CA ILLEGAL do not “live in the shadows.” The Mexican Consulate and various La Raza type organizations are VERY ACTIVE in heavy ILLEGAL areas, especially Los Angeles. Sooo….with a little elbow grease, emptying out the prisons of ILLEGALS, no sanctuaries nor job opportunities, no college grants, no welfare, no free Obstetric care……who knows?

  28. GSR says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Good news since so many Californians are immigrants (legal and, illegal)or children of immigrants.

  29. Joe says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Other than illegals – voting & taking jobs – CA’s biggest problem are government workers. There are just too many government workers here, it is an unsupportable boondoggle and a huge crash is coming.

  30. Mz Molly Anna says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Sounds like Sundance is writing a history book. God, I hope so and that other honest people write the truth for our prosperity.

    The left is trying its hardest to change history into “how the republican and the right are who caused the fall of the USA”.

    I don’t know how and who is going to work on this, but I would like to help if I can

  31. darnhardworker says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    The 39% that said deportation would make California worse off must all have illegal alien maids, gardeners and other domestic help.

  32. snaggletooths says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    How many of these who answer these so called polls are DACA kids good news is according to Sean Spicer DACA will end this weekend with a E.O. “The most likely executive order to be repealed on Friday is the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), which grant amnesty to thousands of illegal immigrants.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/18/sean-spicer-trump-to-impose-up-to-five-executive-orders-on-day-one/

  33. BobW462 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Read the article linked in Sundance’s original post, and you’ll discover what is really happening with this poll…

    They are selling you on some “surprise” results to gain your buy-in (validation), but those issues are not the real focus. (i.e. see results for: Border Wall, ACA, and Sanctuary Cities – that’s where the real story is being told).

  34. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    If 39% of Californians think deportation is BAD, that suggests somewhere around 39% of Californians are illegal aliens.

    DEPORT CALIFORNIA RED!

  35. Jen MG says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    These boycotting fools are all going the same way as Megyn Kelly. Oblivion.

