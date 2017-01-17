Mason Weaver Has a Dream, Representative John Lewis Has a Nightmare…

Mason Weaver, a former Black Panther, takes issue with legendary civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis calling Trump an illegitimate president. In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Weaver skewers the hypocrisy of Lewis, and calls out Democrats as the party of the Klan.
Mr. Weaver has a dream, and it doesn’t look anything like the nightmare created by John Lewis and company.
And he’s not the only one. Remember Charles Evers?
“Mason Weaver, not a mincer of words.”
Mr Weaver shot right to the heart of the problem without fear or BS. Worth the watch.
I think the patterns are strikingly clear. It’s more about power than anything else. The lure of the Democrat party is power, by and large… the lure of politics in general more often than not goes this way.
But the history of black people betraying black people is as long and longer than the history of black slavery itself. Before we developed ways to cope with the environment, black people were the only people who could survive life in Africa. Therefore, the only way to acquire black slaves was through trade with black people themselves. And that required active exploitation and betrayal.
Today, things are not so different. Looking at the drug trade, human trafficking and many others, one will often find black people exploiting and betraying black people.
Every group has their own brand of sin. There are books on “the color of crime” and criminology which covers the relevant signatures and characteristics of crime and criminality among various groups. But among black people, general criminality and in-group exploitation is the highest and most pronounced.
It does little good to shame them as Mason Weaver has done, however, as sociopaths are quite resistant to that form of attack. And sociopathy, as a social disease, tends to grow based on the success of the sociopaths themselves. Is it any wonder why black criminals among black people are often considered to be heroes?
These democrats are pushing this so our attention is taken from pizzagate. Pizzagate is a huge story that goes back at least thirty years.
“It’s more about power than anything else.”
And chasing/acquiring power is colorblind. They all do it.
Those are hard facts to argue against.
A very impressive man ,a bit like JIm Brown .
Black Democrats boycotting the inauguration brings to mind the boycott Jesse Jackson organized against ChicagoFest in 1982. Per Wikipedia:
“[A]fter black Chicago residents were angered by Mayor Byrne’s nomination of three white board members to new positions in the Chicago Housing Authority, Jesse Jackson and other civil rights leaders called for a boycott of ChicagoFest. In solidarity, Stevie Wonder and over one hundred other local black entertainers cancelled their scheduled performance, and a picket line was set up outside the festival.”
Enterprising entrepreneurs did a brisk business selling t-shirts saying “Thanks, Jesse!” in appreciation of a sub-Saharan-free music festival.
How’s that quote go…in a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act?
Speechless.
Weaver and Evers are not the only black Americans who understand what Donald Trump wants to do, can do and will do for the black community.
Here are Trump supporters Pastor Darryl Scott and football legend Jim Brown on CNN after Brown’s post-election meeting with Trump @ Trump Tower:
http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/jim-brown-cnn-newsroom-black-community-brooke-baldwin-cnntv/index.html
And here is BET founder after meeting with Trump post-election saying African Americans should give Trump a chance: http://www.cnbc.com/2016/11/21/bet-founder-after-meeting-with-trump-says-blacks-should-give-president-elect-a-shot.html
Mr. Trump has been reaching out to the Black Community leaders, pastors and celebrities with an open heart and willingness to make a real and positive difference.
Trump has been called the ‘Reverse Tornado’ because he builds up and restores everything in his path.
By contrast, Democrat-leftists have destroyed everything in their paths, people, cities, states, economies, societies and nations.
Here is Donald Trump reaching out to black leaders back in August during the campaign:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/08/video-trump-meets-black-leaders-trump-tower-slams-democrat-partys-history-failures/
The filthy, lying media deliberately deletes the truth abt Mr. Trump’s sincere desire and plans to improve failing black neighborhoods. The filthy, lying media refuses to replay Trump’s quotes from rallies where he specifically addresses the black community at every single rally and his intentions to lift black youth out of poverty and crime by drying up drug supplies, improving schools and creating jobs.
Instead, the filthy, lying media gives play to John Lewis who like many so-called black leaders simply resides over more of the same. Like Jackson, Rangel and tax cheat Sharpton, they wouldn’t have jobs if they in fact, actually fixed problems in their communities instead of conning people into believing the only solution is more fatherless homes, keeping school drop out levels the same and blaming the world for problems they refuse to address.
Instead of giving factual information abt Mr. Trump’s earnest intent to finally fix some of the malignant problems in black and minority communities, the filthy, lying media instead cons their audiences to focus on Michelle Obama’s unprecedented fashion sense and to run clip after clip of her husband’s lies. Nary a word abt BHO’s interference in Israel’s last election, is there? Of which there is proof, unlike their tired stories abt Russia influencing ours. Illegitimate, indeed.
Jackson, Rangel and Sharpton are so broken (by sin and corruption) themselves and without skills – so they are not able to fix anything!
All they do is go around smearing dirt and blood on everything and collecting tribute/bribe/blackmail money.
Again, pizzagate needs our focus.
Democrats are now coming face to face with the fact that the people who they thought they could keep on the plantation for a 100 yrs (LBJ’s remark about keeping the Black vote) are now facing an uprising from the people for keeping them on the downside of an affluent society. Rather than being encouraged and motivated to learn and use skills to make them independent, they’ve been encouraged to accept only what the State doles out to them. This breeds resentment and anger, but it’s also awakens the people to realizing how they’ve been insidiously enslaved.
Makes me think of Moses having to make the people leave their enslavement behind in Egypt.
Many blacks are escaping.
The democrats/left are in total fear that Trump will succeed. Hard for a lot of people to admit they were wrong, easier to blame someone else. Hold on to your chairs, it’s going to be a long bumpy ride.
It’s not easy for a black person to come out against the Democratic Party (or anyone else for that matter). Thanks in large part to President-Elect Trump showing how to stand up for what you believe and don’t back down, more and more people are bravely speaking out.
Here is a well-spoken young lady describing the freedom she felt when she was a Democrat and the hate she experienced (even from President Obama) when she came out for Trump.
“He once broke-up with his girlfriend for having a white dog!” I laughed out loud from that comment (in the segment before the interview) and cheered throughout his remarks! “After they beat him down on that bridge…he turned around and joined them!” -BEST comment on John Lewis I’ve ever heard!
Can I get an AMEN?
AMEN!
Alt Black. Good.
In your hearts you know PE Trump is right.
“we black folks have a problem with ourselves some” and then he goes on to site murder statistics from Chicago and Mississippi. And supports Trump for his business knowledge.
That’s a man who gets it.
Slightly off topic, but I could hardly listen to the harping of that “news” babe’s questions. What a bunch of incite-full BS!!!
Cite – not site. Sheesh.
What do all these things have in common?
Rep. Lewis boycotted the 1st George W Bush Presidential Inauguration, and most recently, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu speech to the Joint Session of Congress. (BTW, he LIED about this being the 1st time to skip out on an inauguration. Lying is a required skill for the UNIPityParty.)
http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/26/politics/democrats-missing-netanyahu-whip-list/
Dec 2016 Headline: US abandons Israel as UN votes against Israeli settlements
Yesterday a poll comes out that Christianity has shrunk in America.
FYI, Lewis was a Super Delegate for Hillary Clinton in 2016. He was also a Super Delegate for the Democrat Party in 2008. Hillary tho’t she had his vote, till he switched it to BHO at the last minute.
The real question here is the Legitimacy of the Hillary Clinton Candidacy, and the whole Democrat Super Delegate process, where rather than THE PEOPLE having a right to choose their Presidents, the ELITE have taken over the process.
Black Leaders need to be speaking up about this instead of falling into the trap the media laid for them with this DO NOTHING Congressman character John Lewis, and his b.s. boycott. Lewis written more books than bills.
WHY are the Democrats ALLOWING a Group of Mostly Washington Elites to CHOOSE their Presidents for them????? People like Lewis. Blame THEM for the loss.
The SUPER DELEGATES CHOSE a LOSER Candidate and tried to push her almost dead corpse up the hill to victory despite the will of Americans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Democratic_Party_superdelegates,_2016
On the Plantation, they jump, when the Slave Owner, or Slavemasta says to.
Pizzagate is the reason why.
John Lewis walked in Selma, since then?
John Lewis’ district: Crime infested, no jobs, no hope, no dreams, no future. Only rampant despair, rot, and smug exploitation for constituent votes.
The firm of Lewis & McCain; true American Heroes.
Lewis is a communist. Case closed.
We need a Communist Purge!!
Its been allowed Too long!
John Lewis is a phoney. The blacks will continue to live in a cesspool of filth, crime, drugs, murder, neglected children, unwed mothers, no education, no jobs because of black “leaders” like John Lewis. Trump is offering these people the first ever opportunity for change. Shame on John Lewis.
‘Bless his heart’ – he went there! This guy is a trip. He lays it out it in clear concise terms and facts.
“We were demonstrating for the right to compete as adult Americans.
This is what civil rights was all about. The left has turned it into
the right to be taken care of.
Slaveowners “take care of” their slaves: they are fed and sheltered in exchange for what they do for their slaveowners: it is as it always was. The slave is not free, cannot work toward his own betterment.
(Slaves are still owned legally in Muslim lands, and are still “taken care of/ fed and sheltered” in exchange for what they do.)
Slaves of the Democrat Plantation in the US today are fed, clothed, sheltered (welfare and public housing) in exchange for voting Democrat. They are not free, cannot work toward their own betterment.
Crying “freedom,” but refusing to work for their own food and shelter, Democrat slaves condemn themselves to the horrors of their own plantation shantytowns.
I think John Lewis has done Trump and his supporters a huuuge service. For weeks I’ve been hearing and reading about how Republicans didn’t support Obama. Now there is the perfect retort, anytime it gets said the response is which 40 lawmakers skipped either of Obama’s inaugurations?
I realize that the media and the left will try and turn it and twist it, but ordinary people need to be reminded. They know this isn’t just an insult to Trump, but to all the Americans who believe in a peaceful transition of power. It’s middle America that they lost by pulling this shtick.
They have overplayed their hand. A couple making a stink could be twisted any which way to shut conservatives up, but not forty.
Democrat politician, regardless of color, has become a synonym of sold out, corrupt person in government or seeking a government position. Most conspicuous examples: the Clintons, Obama, Lewis, Rangel, Kaine, McAulife, Cuomo, Brown (CA), Pelosi, Reid, Waters (CA), Lee (TX), to mention just a few. Some more corrupt and pernicious than others. They have nothing to offer America other than misery, as amply demonstrated in the last 8 years.
This was incredible. I am sure Mr weaver made some white msm journalist few uncomfortable. Any person who has experience in any major intercity knows he is right. I used to live on the border of a ghetto in Chicago. The only thing there was poverty, destruction of the family, and the eviceration of strong black males. All that was offered was thug gang culture. This is the problem. Get the economic engine going for all Americans and offer a true alternative. This won’t completely answer all the social problems but its a start.
I hope that soon after his inauguration, President Trump will be changing the way our food markets are being handled. Catfish being sent to China for processing means not-fresh catfish! No matter how you slice it (fillet it!)
The longer the flesh is out of the fish/animal before cooking, the less-fresh it is. The longer the flesh is frozen before cooking the less-fresh it is. It is common sense.
When you put store-bought fish in your deep-freezer, you don’t change the length of time it can remain in there according to when the fish was caught, rather when the fish was bought! Going to China and back with processing time included adds much time between caught and bought!
Also, food could be deliberately poisoned by an enemy of the US. Common sense says don’t send your food to your enemy before you eat it!
The same is true for many other foods.
Mr. Evers’ request that President Trump stop the catfish from being sent to China is hugely important, and not just for catfish-processing.
