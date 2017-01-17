Mason Weaver Has a Dream, Representative John Lewis Has a Nightmare…

Mason Weaver, a former Black Panther, takes issue with legendary civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis calling Trump an illegitimate president. In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Weaver skewers the hypocrisy of Lewis, and calls out Democrats as the party of the Klan.

Mr. Weaver has a dream, and it doesn’t look anything like the nightmare created by John Lewis and company.

And he’s not the only one. Remember Charles Evers?

