White House Correspondents Association Circles Echo-Chamber Wagons Against Trump Administration…

The White House Correspondents Association held a closed-door Town Hall event last Thursday to unite behind a singular ideological political narrative.

According to published reports of the event [via CNN ] the Association’s prevailing theme was a rallying call there must be “unity” against the Trump administration.

[…]  Mason, a reporter at Reuters, has been emphasizing press corps “unity” in the six months he has been president, and he said that it was a theme of Thursday’s annual meeting.

He said he defined “unity” as “not allowing the divisions of the press corps to be exploited.” (read more)

“Exploited”?  Ah yes, the herd mindset must be retained if the echo-chamber is to battle united against a singular ideological adversary, President Donald Trump.

Note to Team Trump – Please, for the sake of all things sane, cancel the insufferable White House Correspondents dinner.  Send a message, establish a set of standards. Work around these insufferable dolts and cast them into the pit of irrelevance.

Not a single mainstream media outlet, on the left or the right side of the political continuum, has looked honestly into the mirror, admitted their inherent faults and committed to any change in management, approach or journalistic personnel.  Exactly the opposite, they’ve quadrupled down on the same old – same old.

With the Potemkin Village fully exposed corporate media have simply hired a new brand of journo-construction workers, given them “fake news” uniforms, and dispatched them to stucco report on Russians. R-U-S-S-I-A-N-S.  Think about it.

Consider the media request for access as you would any employment application:

♦ Drug test anyone who requests credentials for the White House.  Conduct background checks, criminal checks and credit checks via a third party security vendor.  Dismiss any applicant who does not pass a strict background check.

♦ Keep using twitter and facebook daily, or as determined to send direct messaging to a news-consuming public. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate communications platforms to communicate with the American People.

♦ Establish a strict dress code for credentialed media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time.  No business casual, ever.

♦ Discontinue the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House. Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done.

♦ Draw a distinction between “interviews” and “press conferences”.  Pressers should be short question and answer sessions; eliminate long-winded background set-ups for questions in press conferences.  Background expository prior to a question is an interview technique during an interview, not a press conference.

♦ Eliminate “exclusive interviews”, which are notorious for editing and disinformation.  When granting interviews bring in two media entities to conduct an interview; one each from either side of the political continuum, and they can interview together – taking turns on the questions.

♦ Ten hour work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO Continuous, Alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one.  Focused intensity and urgency.

♦ Have a quarterly lottery for press briefing media attendees who pass the background check and application process.  Equal opportunity participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day.  Doors close promptly 6:55am, late = shut out.

♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed including air travel. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel.  The “credentialed press pool” only applies to White House pressers.

♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.

♦ Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous and vulgar display; a bubble event, with no inherent value for the country. It is also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.

♦ Engage the legacy media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Have a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend. Maybe every other Sunday etc.

♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.

♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness.  Make the media rise to the level of professionalism required by never letting circumstances dictate your standards.

♦ Set an example with the recent display of CNN’s Jim Acosta.  He can either write a public apology outlining his rude recent behavior, or he can lose his White House credentials.  Make shame a great motivator again.

54 Responses to White House Correspondents Association Circles Echo-Chamber Wagons Against Trump Administration…

  1. Mar says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Wow. This is great, but I do hope they all start to get along and simply give the man a chance to be President.
    Personally, I am not crazy about all the tweeting…Just sayin’.

  2. Abster says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    These people are just vile. If they want respect they need to show respect. I am so sickened over this behavior. If they don’t know any better, they need to find a new profession.

  3. auscitizenmom says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I hope they pay attention to these suggestions.

  4. snaggletooths says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Trump does not need the MSM , we don’t need the MSM ! Trump reaches millions in seconds on Twitter he alone has 19.9 million followers but you do not have to be a follower to read or his FB account is another place he posts at the people who work for him Sean Spicer & many more on twitter and other media places. We do not need the press corps.

  5. Meatzilla says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Clearly, at this point, if they’re actually in dire straits then they’re in dire straits of their own making.

  6. Alleycats says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    “Wires need to be looking out for print; print needs to be looking out for radio; radio needs to be looking out for TV; TV needs to be looking out for still photographers,” he said.
    So, looking out for us as consumers of news; not on your radar, huh… And yet you are collectively surprised at President Trump’s landslide win.

  7. Pam says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Love the idea of drug tests for press credentials.I’m glad Trump will continue using his twitter account.

  8. freepetta says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    I don’t belong to twitter or Facistbook I refuse to be monitored by liberal slime. Not to mention the security problems involved with social media.

    Excellent advice Sundance I hope DJT takes it.

  9. Matt Musson says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    The Journolist Reunion Dance.

  10. litlbit2 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Sundance, works for me! A great start! January 20, 2017

  11. jrapdx says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Maybe I have the wrong idea, but I thought people working for different companies in the same industry were competitors.

    So when a whole bunch of people employed by various news organizations get together to plan how they’re going to hype the same themes, it strikes me as anti-competitive collusion.

    The “press corps” is not supposed to be “unified”, they are supposed to work to outdo the others, get the facts and the story published first and not be deciding together a priori what they are going to do about being “exploited”. That’s just “code” meaning they aren’t going to let up on their unified front against Trump.

    Seriously, I think the news media need to be investigated for monopolistic practices, what they’re doing would not fly in any other industry.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      You nailed it.
      Exactly right.

      Their only true competition is free thinking Americans.

      Honestly, the fact that not one of these idiots can see the stupidity of their outward collusion is EXTREMELY telling of how far our secondary education system has fallen – AND it makes me hate them even more.

    • flova says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      Well, it just proves they are all getting their marching orders from the same few NWO globalists who want to destroy Trump, we the people and the country.

      It’s sad they are struggling and twitching to stay alive as we the people say goodbye and pull the plug.

    • WSB says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      That’s what I hope happens. Special prosecutor!

  12. LP says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    This is a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Propaganda Congress.
    I’m having a laugh!

  13. Charles says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    He said he defined “unity” as “not allowing the divisions of the press corps to be exploited.”

    At least they’ve finally dropped all pretense of being professional journalists reporting pertinent, provable, and accurate facts to an electorate, in favor of everyone shilling for the “blessed narrative”

  14. Rumsfelt says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    It’s simply stunning that they still don’t get it. Absolutely, yes please continue to double down, join forces, full steam ahead!
    Newsflash: We BELIEVE him more than we do YOU!!!!
    Boy, this group is thick aren’t they?

  15. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    “White House Correspondents Association Circles Echo-Chamber Wagons…”

    The group equivalent of navel-gazing. Or, better yet, the dwarves in the stable, from C.S. Lewis’ The Last Battle, the final volume in his Narnia series.

    “The dwarves are for the dwarves…”

  16. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The media is stuck on stupid like the paper towel to my fingers from wiping up the spilled superglue… at least the superglue wears off – they are just still stupid

    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      As I think about it, I think the media is afraid how useless and irrelevant they really are. When President Trump sends out a tweet, more people see it than their collective audiences…. What an exciting time!

      Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 3h3 hours ago [as of this posting]
      Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!
      18,515 replies 10,216 retweets 38,822 likes

  17. Peter G. says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    These obsolete fools actually think, that they have leverage on The Donald.

  18. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    All of the above by Sd x 1000/
    MSM are a VILE/ HOPE TRUMP DESTROYS THEIR BUBBLE/

  19. sunnydaze says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Has Almighty God put Blinders on these people eyes?

    This is just extraordinary.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      Blinders? So to speak.

      Otherwise known as: social justice courses in our colleges.
      Turning out useful idiot morons for our ruling class.

  20. Doogiesblog says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I really like the idea of rotating the access to reporters.
    My issue is: If first-come-first-serve style seating is the rule, CNN grabbed FIVE front row seats due to that rule for PEOTUS’s last presser. Perhaps there should be a limit of ONE seat in front through third rows per news outlet? CNN is able to send a flunkie to save seats early. Smaller news outlets cannot afford to do that.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm

      I like that also.

      But I really, REALLY like the idea of using local reporters rather than national.
      That would be a truly kick-ass way of marginalizing the MSM and still going more directly to the citizenry.

  21. WSB says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Best. Inauguration. Ever.

  22. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    The only thing these fools are going to accomplish is to get their precious dinner canceled.

  23. freddy says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    When I go to the grocery store I always look at the news in line… It makes me laugh and I know the lady in front of me is buying a copy and can’t wait to get home and microwave her frozen dinner and drink her cheap wine and read that rag from page to page……This is the place we must take them and leave them off…………..irrelevant. No hope of any change. Gee I hope the gang boys down the street come to their senses and stop committing so many crimes………can’t be a victim of false hope…….

  24. rvsueandcrew says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I like setting the bar for presser behavior by requiring Acosta to make an apology or lose access. And a REAL apology, not the kind that one often sees these days …. The apology excuse.

    It drives me nuts when someone makes a mistake and their apology has an excuse tacked on. Like “sorry, up late last night” or “sorry, haven’t had my coffee yet.” The excuse invalidates the apology. Just say you’re sorry! I know, I’m being petty… just a peeve..

