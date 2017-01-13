Defeated Democrats Continue Narrative – Rep. John Lewis: “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

Posted on January 13, 2017 by

john-lewis-1Continuing to build upon a two month long well-constructed UniParty narrative, today Representative John Lewis steps to the Chuck Todd microphone to declare that President Donald Trump is “not a legitimate president”.

[…] When pressed to explain why, he cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that led to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign co-chairman, John Podesta.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis told NBC News’ Chuck Todd. (link)

After months of direct and indirect innuendo surrounding the vast Russian conspiracy, John Lewis was carefully selected by the left-wing of the DC UniParty to be the first to make the public declaration. In addition to being a partisan hack, Lewis provides the politically correct shields needed when advancing politically-toxic absurdity.

As a black claimed “civil rights leader”, the UniParty is counting on avoiding any push-back for the espoused toxic division by hiding behind the skirt and shield of racism. It’s a page from the traditional playbook of modern progressive advocacy, predictably deployed.

The next page reads like a well worn chorus. The media will ask every politician to deliver their version of the same “illegitimate” talking point through the “do you agree” question. Each time the question is raised it provides the UniParty cover to expand on various angles surrounding the larger context.

The goal remains today, what it has always been, remove the risk associated with an outside DC change agent (Trump) who was elected to eliminate their seat at the proverbial trough, and destroy the swamp.

Nothing more…

... Tick Tock, Tick Tock !

trump-drain-the-swamp-2Maya_Angelou_Obama_600

“Muh Legacy”…

trump-yeah-whatever

This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dear Leader - Creepy POTUS Worship, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Election 2016, media bias, Notorious Liars, Obama Research/Discovery, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

192 Responses to Defeated Democrats Continue Narrative – Rep. John Lewis: “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

Older Comments
  1. burnett044 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Lewis be like…..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    It’s fine John, I don’t see you as a legitimate civil rights hero or as a Congressman. 🖕

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. WrightorWrongAl says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    The majority of people I’m acquainted with do not think BO is a legitimate President, Christian, American, Black etc.. They just want to get even..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I hope that when he gets reelected in 2020 that he wins with 400+ electoral votes. NH, VA, NV, CO, MN, NM and why not IL especially if he gets involved and helps clean up Chicago. Not sure that would do the trick but it surely would take their illegitimacy and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. satmfs says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    2018 will be here soon enough and Lewis and others of his ilk be sent back to the private sector.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The Dems are in disarray…trotting out another failed old school politician to buttress “fake news” will only empower the far left takeover of the Democratic Party…government regulations mostly serve to keep competition out of the game. PE Trump has Jim Brown, Steve Harvey, and Robert Johnson coming over to support America First! Once Ben Carson is confirmed, you will see mountains move…Black businesses have everything they need to succeed if only the corrupt politicians would get out of the way!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Howie says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    The communists are trying to cause pandemoanium and havoc. The should be ignored and obliterated. Trump will plow right over em.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Supermarket Fool says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Remember when the Ruskies actually claimed to be Atheist Marxists / Communists and were actively applying the Domino Principle on the West? A lot of the Democrats openly liked them back then, you know, like ole Teddy Kennedy when he went to them asking for help against Republicans. What’s changed to alter the Democrat prospective on the Russians?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Well, I don’t consider Rep. Lewis to be a genuine human being.

    At any rate, one week left folks. It’s gonna be YUGE!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. got243kids says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    John? You listen to me John! Get back in the House. You shouldn’t stand out on a limb like that! Who put you up to this John? Was it that tramp you’ve been hanging out with? What was her name again? You answer me John Lewis!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Mary Wilson says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Isn’t Lewis the one on the No-Fly List? Shouldn’t that make anything he says automatically suspect since the NSA decided that he is a danger?

    Like

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Here we go.

    Intelligence Committee will investigate possible Russia-Trump links – POLITICO

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/burr-says-intel-panel-will-investigate-possible-russia-trump-links-233621

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Carol Mitchell says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    As a Black Woman who voted TRUMP It does not matter what John Thinks his comments were not healing or productive. It only stirs the pot with idiots like Meryl Streep and shows why the Democrats lost in the first place, and further why I left the crumbling party. Hillary was the one that wanted to bring Black Kids to Heel and called us predators; not Donald Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Claygate Pearmain says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    ?! He actually has his own “Meet The Press” coffee mug?

    (The photo appears to be Lewis in his own office, not on set at NBC)

    Like

    Reply
  17. Garrison Hall says:
    January 13, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    What we’re seeing now is just the beginning. Both the UniParty and the Deep State clearly understand that, in Trump, they have a profoundly dangerous threat, the likes of which they’ve never seen before. Trump has made it clear that careers, people’s power and position, relationships built up over decades, are going to be wiped out. His targets, however, are very powerful people who are used to getting their way and very, very used to being able to intimidate and bully those who displease them into compliance.

    Trump however is a gunfighter, a hard SOB, who knows their game as well or better than they do. He doesn’t intimidate, he doesn’t bully, and when he hits back he hits back twice as hard as they can. And not only that, he’s signaled his intentions by bringing in a crew of combat experienced generals to back him up.

    Trump understands just how dangerous to freedom and liberty the UniParty and Deep State is. He also understands just how dangerous both entities are to him—something that I predict is going to prove fatal to both. He’s not the kind of guy to let that kind of threat exist for long so the UniParty and Deep State are both squarely in his sights. And, knowing that, both long established entities are desperate to somehow limit his ability to exercise power so that they can survive. To their dismay, however, regardless of what they throw at him, Trump sails through their carefully manufactured public dramas completely unscathed. Not only that, but after each increasingly smarmy, underhanded attack on him—his popularity just increases. GO TRUMP!!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s