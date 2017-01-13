Defeated Democrats Continue Narrative – Rep. John Lewis: “I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

Continuing to build upon a two month long well-constructed UniParty narrative, today Representative John Lewis steps to the Chuck Todd microphone to declare that President Donald Trump is “not a legitimate president”.

[…] When pressed to explain why, he cited allegations of Russian hacks during the campaign that led to the release of internal documents from the Democratic National Committee, and Hillary Clinton’s campaign co-chairman, John Podesta. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis told NBC News’ Chuck Todd. (link)

After months of direct and indirect innuendo surrounding the vast Russian conspiracy, John Lewis was carefully selected by the left-wing of the DC UniParty to be the first to make the public declaration. In addition to being a partisan hack, Lewis provides the politically correct shields needed when advancing politically-toxic absurdity.

As a black claimed “civil rights leader”, the UniParty is counting on avoiding any push-back for the espoused toxic division by hiding behind the skirt and shield of racism. It’s a page from the traditional playbook of modern progressive advocacy, predictably deployed.

The next page reads like a well worn chorus. The media will ask every politician to deliver their version of the same “illegitimate” talking point through the “do you agree” question. Each time the question is raised it provides the UniParty cover to expand on various angles surrounding the larger context.

The goal remains today, what it has always been, remove the risk associated with an outside DC change agent (Trump) who was elected to eliminate their seat at the proverbial trough, and destroy the swamp.

Nothing more…

.. . Tick Tock, Tick Tock !

“Muh Legacy”…