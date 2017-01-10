Judge Dismisses Cheri Jacobus “Dummy” Lawsuit Against Trump…

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump can keep his Twitter insults flying. In a decision made public Tuesday, a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit filed last year against the Republican president-elect by a political strategist who said her reputation was trashed when he called her a “dummy” on Twitter.
Trump’s tweets might be “rife with vague and simplistic insults,” and the barbs he aimed at Republican public relations consultant Cheri Jacobus might have been hurtful, but they were still protected free speech, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Barbara Jaffe ruled.
The case has its roots in a February appearance Jacobus made on CNN in which she said Trump’s presidential campaign had not been transparent about its financing.
Trump retaliated in a tweet that night. Trump tweeted that Jacobus had “begged us for a job. We said no and she went hostile,” calling her “a real dummy.” Days later he tweeted that she was a “major loser, zero credibility!”
Jacobus filed a $4 million lawsuit, saying Trump’s online attacks had cost her TV appearances and inspired bullying from Trump supporters.
In her 20-page opinion, signed Monday, Jaffe wrote that although Trump’s “intemperate tweets are clearly intended to belittle and demean plaintiff,” they wouldn’t prevent her from working as a consultant and political commentator.
Jacobus’ lawyer, Jay Butterman, vowed to appeal the decision. He said the ruling had effectively given “now President-elect Donald Trump a free pass to trample on the free speech rights of any critic.”
Larry Rosen, Trump’s attorney, called Jaffe’s decision “well-reasoned.” A transition spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jacobus had previously had two meetings with then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in the summer of 2015 about a possible job with the campaign. And though no job offer was ever made, both Trump and Lewandowski publicly attributed Jacobus’ criticisms to her lack of employment with the campaign.
In her decision, Jaffe ruled that whether Jacobus “begged” Trump for a job was subjective and not an objective fact.
Because it followed her own public criticisms of Trump, Jaffe ruled, the context of the exchange “signals to readers that plaintiff and Trump were engaged in a petty quarrel.” (read more)
I am an old woman. Remember that when you read the following:
Compare Cheri to Kellyanne.
My mother was an office manager in a factory. She had several employees (15-20?)who reported to her.
Mother worked very hard to be professional and to dress professionally….every single day. She set the bar for women who dreamed of a career in business management.
Mother acted in a thoughtful, measured manner, used her brain for something other than keeping her ears apart, and “remained calm” in her decision making.
The only time Mother cried was after my dad died. She went to work the day after the funeral. One of her employees had a gripe…and that very day, she unloaded on Mother and blamed Mother for being absent during this employee’s “crisis.” Mother sat at her desk and cried,
(My sister worked in this same office at the time and witnessed this employee’s shameful rant.)
It’s a good thing I didn’t work there for I would have slapped that silly woman into next week. And Mother would have been forced to fire me! (Ha)
Mother never entirely broke the glass ceiling, but she helped paved the way for all woman to do so.
And so I say with experience and an inherited authority:
Cheri – you never exhibited the strength of character exemplified by my mothers and countless other women like her. You need to grow up emotionally and realize no one owes you anything.
If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.
Kellyanne, you did it. Keep to the “old paths” dear. There are countless other young girls who will look to your example. Make my Mother proud.
“Larry Rosen, Trump’s attorney…”
Get a Jewish lawyer. The President elect is no dummy.
Just another neo-con snowflake. Put on your big girl panties, Cheri; maybe then you’ll get a big girl job.
Trump exercised his right of free speech and this woman sued him for it? Too funny.
In representing the plaintiff highly likely Attorney Butterman was on contingency fee. No win – no $$. Most likely motive for appeal. Thought he’d make a quick buck. Dummy!
