Marine Le Pen: I Do Not Run to Praise Brussels, But Rather To Bury It…

France’s Marine Le Pen spoke to her supporters and detractors alike when she announced recently if she succeeds in the French election her first foreign visit would be to Brussels to dismantle France’s relationship with the European Union.

The 48-year-old candidate said: “I would go to Brussels to immediately launch negotiations allowing me to give back to the French people their sovereignty.”

(Via Express UK) […] The right-wing leader attacked the faltering euro currency as one of the root problems of the EU and described her main economic proposals as “economic patriotism, intelligent protectionism and a return to monetary independence”. She added: “The euro is a major obstacle to the development of our economy.”

[…] The rise of Le Pen is firmly in line with the surge of populism around the globe, as the National Front leader also heralded Trump’s success at coaxing Ford to relocating a factory in the US as opposed to Mexico.

Le Pen said she would adopt “intelligent protectionism” as a policy if elected president.

She said: “If we decide to recreate an industry in a particular domain, we will explain to the relevant companies that customs duties will increase progressively over a period of five years. (read more)

  1. Pam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    If she wins, this would be another win for freedom. I hope the French people realize this.

  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Ms. Le Pen’s promised policies sound very similar to PE Trump’s. It will be interesting to see what happens in this year’s election in France. After the lying British enemedia proclaimed the end of the world if Brexit was successful, who is going to believe the lying French enemedia when they try the same thing? As I said … interesting.

  3. Kevin Sherlock says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Anyone whose symbol is Joan of Arc has to have some good in her.

    Joan was a patriot, martyr, and saint. Anyone who could make soldiers of the French was a miracle worker!

  5. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I love the Deploribles video. I can’t get enough of it! Thanks, Sundance.

  6. muffyroberts says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I sure hope she wins, she is awesome, and would be even more icing on our winning cake.

  7. brucefdb says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Intelligent protectionism……we need it too! Stop Islamic immigration! That would be intelligent.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      That is a way more pressing issue in France than it is here. Thankfully, we elected a leader in Trump who is actually willing to do something about our Islam problem before it got as bad here as it is in France.

  8. Preppin247 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    No doubt she has a bigger pair than 95% of the French male population. This is likely the tipping point for the EU. Germany will be the lone financier of the global agenda.

    • The Boss says:
      January 9, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Under the surface, Germans are getting fed up. With islam and hyper-political correctness. And being taken for fools by the rest of the EU. This has been simmering for years and years.

  9. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Marine “Trump” Le Pen! You GO GIRL!

  10. Landslide says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Love the pic, Sundance, of the 3 of them–Farage, Trump, & LePen. Now THAT’s a Dream Team! God bless each of them.

  11. A.D. Everard says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    YES !!!

    This is what I’m talking about! The world learns! People want freedom and democracy. Everywhere people are pushing back against globalism and the use of manipulation, threats and guilt to get it. Everywhere we are fed up with being told how bad we are and that the only solution to the world’s woes is socialism/globalism. People want their countries back! And freedom. And democracy. And to dream again.

    It’s happening.

    Last time I was so excited about history in the making was when Man landed on the moon. Frankly, this is better.

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      and don’t forget the drum beats of multi-culteralism and diversity. WHY do we NEED that? a BS ad campaign if there EVER was one, thank you lib/globalist pukes.

      • spacette55 says:
        January 9, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        Multiculturalism is bogus in that SJW world where “cultural appropriation” is a sin.

        Should we demand that every ethnic group MUST exclusively patronize their own restaurants and no other? It that’s so, every ethnic cafe would be out of business in a month!

        My heritage is Scots. Should I demand no body can wear plaid except Scots and Irish?

  12. CheeseHead says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    But she’s behind in the polls. Doesn’t that sound familiar?🙂

  13. Deb says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    We should all pray for her victory.

  14. dalethorn says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Oh, such good music to my ears. Now she just needs all of the necessary resources to work around the MSM in her country. I hope she has studied Trump, and maybe even gets some solid advice and help.

  15. maga2016 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Vive la France!

  16. entagor says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    The Deplorables video makes me want to cry. people on that video, Paul Joseph Watson, Diamond and Silk, so many who fought such a long battle to get where we are now. Farage took a beating fighting for Brexit. (to get an idea, watch youtube selections of Nigel on UK tv) When Farage bounded up to speak at the Trump rally in Mississippi, after his own Brexit victory, I could feel his victory coming our way

    I want France to be France again, the country that loaned us Lafayette, graced us with Toqueville, and gifted us with the statue of Liberty. A friend’s son is an airline pilot who has traveled to Europe for years. He said today France looks more like the Middle East than France

    LePen is up against a very large muslim voting bloc in her nation. The French used to fight ‘Americanization’ I hope they vote to save themselves

    PS Klein contributed in a big way to Trump with his inspired deplorables creation. The shirt is still available and it is fine quality
    http://store.edj.ink/product/short-sleeve-mens-t-shirt/

  17. KBR says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    If France gets out of the EU, they will be only a start for the big breakup across the continent.
    Surely the people are tired of being the puppets of Merkel and Germany! Surely they are waking up to the reality of radical islamic terror right in their midst!

  18. skookumchuck55 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Like Brexit, the US presidential election, and the Italian referendum, this is an IQ test, this time for the French.

    • Sa_Bi says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

      France is already 10% Islamic – more so than India, I believe.

      If this was an issue of intellect then I wouldn’t be worried – it’s rather a test whether the mistakes of the past can be corrected in a peaceful way.

  19. Sa_Bi says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    it would be fittting if the French, America’s oldest ally, a friend in two world wars and the first country in continental Europe to change because of the American Revolution, delivered the final blow to the globalist world order.

  20. India Maria says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Prepare for the usual hot wind and dire predictions from the Globalists, but Le Pen will win, France will be liberated, the UK will be liberated, Hungary, Poland will lead Western Europe into a renewed prosperity, and the Globalists will be sent back to their think tanks, and wishing wells. The Globalists are through, DEFEATED. The EU is a dying carcass…..Germany’s only hope is coming true. Once the EU is gone, its leaders will have a reckoning with its own GERMAN People.

  21. MisterPasta says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I don’t think the French have it in them. They may have to go another political cycle before they come to their senses and vote someone like Le Pen as their leader.

  22. emet says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I hope that when France pulls out if the EU, Trump sends them a full size Statue of Liberty.

    • Grace Anne says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      That would be an awesome gift and gesture. And what symbolism for freedom to share with the country that gifted our own Statue of Liberty.

  23. KBR says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Their old prophet “Michel of OurLady” said that in a time of trouble in France “The great Hadrie will revive your veins.”

    People have been making Hadrie out to be some anagram. But I think he meant Hadrian, or “the Great Wall Builder.”

    It seems clear now. Maybe their famed old prophet was actually a good man and a true prophet.

  24. Michael says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.”

