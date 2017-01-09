Marine Le Pen: I Do Not Run to Praise Brussels, But Rather To Bury It…

France’s Marine Le Pen spoke to her supporters and detractors alike when she announced recently if she succeeds in the French election her first foreign visit would be to Brussels to dismantle France’s relationship with the European Union.

The 48-year-old candidate said: “I would go to Brussels to immediately launch negotiations allowing me to give back to the French people their sovereignty.”

(Via Express UK) […] The right-wing leader attacked the faltering euro currency as one of the root problems of the EU and described her main economic proposals as “economic patriotism, intelligent protectionism and a return to monetary independence”. She added: “The euro is a major obstacle to the development of our economy.”

[…] The rise of Le Pen is firmly in line with the surge of populism around the globe, as the National Front leader also heralded Trump’s success at coaxing Ford to relocating a factory in the US as opposed to Mexico. Le Pen said she would adopt “intelligent protectionism” as a policy if elected president. She said: “If we decide to recreate an industry in a particular domain, we will explain to the relevant companies that customs duties will increase progressively over a period of five years. (read more)