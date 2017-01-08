Dem Intel Operative Mike Morell Claims CIA Has Sad Faces: “they won’t spy for us”…

Over a month ago you might remember seeing various MSM outlets pushing a storyline about a former *interim* CIA Director, Mike Morell, calling Russian interference into the 2016 election: “the political equivalent of 9-11“.
Today he claims if Trump doesn’t agree with John Brennan’s political construct to blame Russia for hacking the DNC, well, “spys will no longer spy for us“…
Former interim CIA Director Mike Morell is 100% a political operative.
The entire career of Morell has been spent as a political operative, selling various political outcomes of politically charged intelligence issues.
The most infamous political exhibition of Morell was when the Obama White House needed an interim CIA director to protect Hillary Clinton from the Panetta/Clinton Libyan covert engagement, and needed General Petraeus removed from the equation.
In October 2012, one month after the September Benghazi attack, DNI Director James Clapper told CIA Director David Petraeus about the FBI investigation into his affair with Paula Broadwell.
James Clapper recommended General Petraeus immediately resign.
The next day Petraeus resigned and vöilá’, just in the nick of time, Mike Morell becomes “Interim” CIA Director able to testify before congress about the Benghazi attack.
It was 2012 acting Director Morell who constructed the infamous CIA You Tube Intelligence “talking points”, which coincidentally seemed to aid Clinton, and blamed a video for the Benghazi attack. SEE: HERE – and HERE – and HERE
The MSM always distracts from what’s important. Remember the tens of thousands of US/NATO troops that are on the Russian border? The war was imminent with a Hillary Clinton presidency. The Uniparty is doing all they can to start WW3. President Trump must keep calm and keep us out of their land/oil grab.
Okay simple solution: Fire the current childish and incompetent spies within the CIA and hire new ones.
I doubt Morrell speaks for many of the actual field agents???
Morell’s comment is a great example of desperation and last resorts.
I agree Mark T.
Wasn’t Morrell the one who developed the Benghazi talking points? The putz refuses to believe that the CIA is going to be staffed with highly trained operatives who are loyal to Trump and America’s health and well being. Morrell will be on the unemployment line reading his daily talking points from Media Matters.
Spies won’t spy for the swamp, they’ll spy for the US. Trump wants them back out in the field in foreign countries gathering intelligence that helps the US defend itself against foreign adversaries, not gathering dirt on people domestically to further the establishment’s agenda. When Mike Morrell says they won’t spy for “us”, we all know what that actually means, and we’re pretty damn glad about it.
The rabbit hole aka “the swamp” just gets deeper and deeper. Truly terrifying. Thank God for patriotic PE Trump stepping into the fire for us all. This is the last best chance to save our country.
This is the last ONLY chance to save our country.
Mike Morrell lies. The do-it-my-way-or-they-won’t-work-for-you gambit is a stretch. 12 more days of this BS.
Sad day for Morrell when he realizes his old standby gaslighting isn’t working anymore. We have been inoculated here at CTH!
Morrell you lost. We won. Now go away.
Morell: The CIA’s track record on intel on whether “they got wrong or got it right, their batting average is very high…” The highest batting average in Baseball last year was .348, so he just gave them at least a 65% fail rate.
He then tries gain with free throw %. Well that would depend on who’s shooting, Some are below 50%. Morell just struck out with his comparisons.🙂
If Trump keeps his word not to empire build we don’t need many spies. They can all go get real jobs and stop murdering people for Soros and the Rothchilds.
Starting with NATO’s military intervention in the former Yugoslavia, and with the subsequent and rapid accession of so many new members to the organization, the original NATO charter isn’t worth the paper it is written on. When the rules are inconvenient, they are broken. For this crowd, rules charters and constitutions just get in the way.
