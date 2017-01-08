Dem Intel Operative Mike Morell Claims CIA Has Sad Faces: “they won’t spy for us”…

Over a month ago you might remember seeing various MSM outlets pushing a storyline about a former *interim* CIA Director, Mike Morell, calling Russian interference into the 2016 election: “the political equivalent of 9-11“.

Today he claims if Trump doesn’t agree with John Brennan’s political construct to blame Russia for hacking the DNC, well, “spys will no longer spy for us“…

Former interim CIA Director Mike Morell is 100% a political operative.

The entire career of Morell has been spent as a political operative, selling various political outcomes of politically charged intelligence issues.

The most infamous political exhibition of Morell was when the Obama White House needed an interim CIA director to protect Hillary Clinton from the Panetta/Clinton Libyan covert engagement, and needed General Petraeus removed from the equation.

In October 2012, one month after the September Benghazi attack, DNI Director James Clapper told CIA Director David Petraeus about the FBI investigation into his affair with Paula Broadwell.

James Clapper recommended General Petraeus immediately resign.

The next day Petraeus resigned and vöilá’, just in the nick of time, Mike Morell becomes “Interim” CIA Director able to testify before congress about the Benghazi attack.

It was 2012 acting Director Morell who constructed the infamous CIA You Tube Intelligence “talking points”, which coincidentally seemed to aid Clinton, and blamed a video for the Benghazi attack. SEE: HERE – and HERE – and HERE

As soon as Morell was done delivering testimony, John Brennan was appointed to head the CIA. Then Morell was replaced (and went to work for Hillary Clinton).

See how that works?