Media and Democrats Begin Realizing – Trump’s Border Wall is Going To Happen…

It’s stunning when you think abut how political officials have so routinely lied, that people actually thought Donald Trump’s Southern Border Security Wall was a metaphor for something ‘less than’ an actual wall.

Candidate Trump did not state a metaphor on June 16th 2015, he stated an actual “big beautiful wall“. Now, with his administration only a few days away from moving into the White House, various pundits, media and newsers’ are realizing: “oh snap, he really meant that”.

Well,….. DUH!

Not only does President Trump intend to build a wall across the U.S./Mexico southern border, he also plans to start on it right away. 90′ tall poured concrete and rebar reinforced panels, footed and set with solid steel supports.

[…] Trump’s grand vision of a impenetrable barrier from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico — a physical monument to his hardline immigration policy — hasn’t dimmed, although some of the specifics have changed. (CNN)

He’s a builder; it’s what he does. He’s already explained this.

Everything Trump is doing suggests he's serious about building the wall https://t.co/vKNPCIS65g — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 7, 2017

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

(Breitbart Understands) […] “When you understand that Mexico’s economy is dependent upon U.S. consumers, Donald Trump has all the cards he needs to play. On the trade negotiation side, I don’t think it’s that difficult for Donald Trump to convince Mexico that it’s in their best interest to reimburse us for building the wall,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) explained to CNN.

It’s a bit rich to see the media that staunchly defended Barack Obama doubling the U.S. national debt in a single presidency — the media that thinks quibbles about deficit spending only come from heartless grinches looking for an excuse to defund social programs so they can enjoy watching poor people die — suddenly become deeply concerned about Trump launching the border wall project before the last shrink-wrapped pallet of cash has been delivered to the White House by the government of Mexico.

Trump is, quite obviously, correct to note that if building the wall is an urgent project, waiting for the tricky business of securing Mexican financing to be completed first would result in an unacceptable delay.

Unlike most of what Democrats routinely blow billions in taxpayer cash and imaginary deficit dollars on, the border wall is an actual bona fide duty of the federal government — a duty that was supposed to be fulfilled long ago. As the Associated Press observes, congressional Republicans believe no new legislation will be necessary to secure financing, because existing law “already authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.”

Trump’s proposals for making Mexico pay for the wall have never assumed the funds would be collected from them before the wall was built. For example, he wrote a memo to the Washington Post in April 2016 outlining how trade tariffs, visa cancellations, increased border crossing fees, and a ban on cash remittances from Mexicans living in the U.S. could be used to either compel the Mexican government to pay for the wall, or collect the necessary monies from them over time. (read more)

President-elect Donald Trump explains the construction aspects of the wall and how it gets built: