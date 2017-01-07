Media and Democrats Begin Realizing – Trump’s Border Wall is Going To Happen…

It’s stunning when you think abut how political officials have so routinely lied, that people actually thought Donald Trump’s Southern Border Security Wall was a metaphor for something ‘less than’ an actual wall.
Candidate Trump did not state a metaphor on June 16th 2015, he stated an actual “big beautiful wall“. Now, with his administration only a few days away from moving into the White House, various pundits, media and newsers’ are realizing: “oh snap, he really meant that”.
Well,….. DUH!
Not only does President Trump intend to build a wall across the U.S./Mexico southern border, he also plans to start on it right away. 90′ tall poured concrete and rebar reinforced panels, footed and set with solid steel supports.
[…] Trump’s grand vision of a impenetrable barrier from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico — a physical monument to his hardline immigration policy — hasn’t dimmed, although some of the specifics have changed. (CNN)
He’s a builder; it’s what he does. He’s already explained this.
(Breitbart Understands) […] “When you understand that Mexico’s economy is dependent upon U.S. consumers, Donald Trump has all the cards he needs to play. On the trade negotiation side, I don’t think it’s that difficult for Donald Trump to convince Mexico that it’s in their best interest to reimburse us for building the wall,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) explained to CNN.
It’s a bit rich to see the media that staunchly defended Barack Obama doubling the U.S. national debt in a single presidency — the media that thinks quibbles about deficit spending only come from heartless grinches looking for an excuse to defund social programs so they can enjoy watching poor people die — suddenly become deeply concerned about Trump launching the border wall project before the last shrink-wrapped pallet of cash has been delivered to the White House by the government of Mexico.
Trump is, quite obviously, correct to note that if building the wall is an urgent project, waiting for the tricky business of securing Mexican financing to be completed first would result in an unacceptable delay.
Unlike most of what Democrats routinely blow billions in taxpayer cash and imaginary deficit dollars on, the border wall is an actual bona fide duty of the federal government — a duty that was supposed to be fulfilled long ago. As the Associated Press observes, congressional Republicans believe no new legislation will be necessary to secure financing, because existing law “already authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.”
Trump’s proposals for making Mexico pay for the wall have never assumed the funds would be collected from them before the wall was built. For example, he wrote a memo to the Washington Post in April 2016 outlining how trade tariffs, visa cancellations, increased border crossing fees, and a ban on cash remittances from Mexicans living in the U.S. could be used to either compel the Mexican government to pay for the wall, or collect the necessary monies from them over time. (read more)
This is a prelude to the announcement of a special prosecutor to look into Hillary and CGI. First the msm will say no-no. Then they will say only this or that person can be the prosecutor, finally they will argue which prison is best for the lot.
Their whining only works if the other side backs down… we are not backing down.
Did you see the movie World War Z? There was a horrifying scene set in Jerusalem, where the zombies outside the city’s wall, attracted by singing idiots, breached the wall by piling on each other till they got to the top. That was the end of Jerusalem. Trump will need to booby trap the U.S. side, just in case…
Or just guns. GUNS.
And Rules of Engagement
BTW, as soon as wall Construction starts, that will immediately stop the border crossings. Just the construction activity will spook the coyotes.
Liars and Hipocrites
Don’t forget McCain is also an EPIC warmonger.
He’s john mccain and he deserves to hang for his war crimes.
Just to annoy the Libs I propose we name the wall: The Triumphant Wall.
To emphasize the WINNING during this time!😛
Dedicate it to the basket of Deplorables
How about Mur de Triomphe?
Or Mur de Trump (Trump’s Wall) .
Let me buy the first brick. I can just check a box on my income tax form.. Would you like to give $10 to build the MAGA wall. See how easy it is done ✅
How about The Deplorable Wall?
Prosecute NBC and whomever gave them classified information to the fullest extent of the law Mr. Sessions.
The same people who kept telling everyone exactly what was going to happen at each step of the election and were wrong EVERY SINGLE TIME, are the same doofuses who are telling us that Donald Trump is reneging on his campaign promises. Don’t even have a clue.
Mr. Trump doesn’t even have to bother reaching out to Mexico, as far as I’m concerned. Just freeze all border remittances, threaten immediate NAFTA exit, and they’ll come begging to him in .0002 milliseconds to take their money for the wall. Easy peasy.
I kinda sorta really like the sound of that: “The Great Wall of TRUMP”
President Trump, we’ll take two!
https://www.google.com/amp/www.ibtimes.com/will-isis-enter-us-through-canada-amid-islamic-state-fears-border-worries-linger-2200221%3Famp%3D1?client=safari
I want a big beautiful northern wall next
Canada had better get its poop together or they’re in for a knocking-down-to-size.
This latest Trudeau administration reeks of Soros-style repression of anything and anyone who dissents from the globalist, juggernaut, narrative.
Trudeau needs a good smacking up side the head, as is only fitting for adolescents in government garb.
Steal his snowboard and stuff him headfirst in a Herby-curby 😁
You are spot on. Add to that that Trudeau is really, really dumb and we have a disaster waiting to happen.
Too bad More Americans were not aware of how Axelrod and his Obama minions came North to Canada to assist in getting the idiot elected.
Thank You.
STILL NOT TIRED OF WINNING!
Obviously the properly high wall is an excellent opportunity for condo’s and speed train in certain areas.
Instantly making the property on both sides of the wall increase in value in the larger cities.
there’s already rail along part of the border, Union Pacific’s old SP “Sunset Route”. They can’t even stop trains in some places or they get picked clean. The Wall will revitalize that rail line.
I do like the idea of parking something on top. Heavy rail would make costs uncontrollable, viaducts are super expensive compared to walls. But maybe someone will have a breakthrough idea that makes it work.
The Apollo program generated a lot of neat technology.
The Superwall could too. If it’s 90′ tall, make the top 50′ solar panels. The physical support structure (the wall) is free. The right of way is free. Just hang em on the side, connect em up and presto: full power for security + lighting plus probably enough for every small town along the way. Cellular coverage? Now complete for both US & MX sides. High-speed data? Fiber end to end.
Security/Medevac helo pads every 10 miles with stations every 100. Emergency healthcare for areas that never had it.
This is the infrastructure opportunity of the century. Both sides would benefit from the wall corridor.
absolutely
San Diego to El Paso high speed rail… why not🙂
Just print money and put people to work.
Its all a money game after all. So lets “print” do actually do something when 95 million american are sitting at home not working.
One of the many examples of a century of corruption and the wars it has caused.
Trump took no money from these $Demons. It is why I gave grocery money to his campaign.
We are so close to inauguration that I am now counting hours, not days. And then the flurry…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/07/sean-spicer-previews-big-flurry-action-president-trump-immediately-inauguration/
San Diego, Arizona, New Mexico, El Paso, etc all wide open development opportunities. Each with yuge border passing commerce opportunity. Vincinte Fox is NO LEADER because he has NO VISION. Thank God we have a developer and a hell of a leader.
Mexico should hire me their leaders are chit. The existence of a wall is probably the single most important development idea to pull their third world existence out of the hands of mongrel cartel warlords like Vincinte Fox, to evolve into a modern economy. Check Vincinte Fox’s twitter feed.
Mongrels like Vincente Fox only see what others have and want it, and think by human trafficking they have done something. They lack the vision to create for their own people. Please Donald we love our Mexican neighbors, teach them how to create.
The Wall will become a tourist attraction. Traveling the length of The Wall will become the goal of proud Americans. Tourist traps will grow all along the border, with various side-trips to allow for scenic views of The Wall, and a variety of hotels will be built to accommodate the tourists.
What if… we make mexico not pay for the wall alone, but pay for every cents we spent supporting their citizens ?
Why should a struggling family in Montana have to work to pay taxes to then have that effort be spend on Mexican citizens ?
Shoudln;t all Mexican citizen in the US be under the charge of the Mexican government ?
Even with a wall we are going to have illegal… WE MUST push this law.
We have no money for any of it, and its all borrowed. We need to borrow money (from china and others) to pay mexican citizen living in the US.. how insane is that ?
Wall or no wall, this need to end. My work / time /effort taken by the government should not be used to REDUCED my quality of life.
This is a video abt prison design, but has a passage about how coiled razor wire works (11:05, about 90 seconds long):
Maybe we should order up a second wall, with Canada, while we’re at it?
God has already built part of the wall at Big Bend.. and on both sides..
Love that picture.
Always feel better when I see Keith Schiller with President Elect Donald J. Trump
Trump will bring tha beautiful big wall in on time and under budget and Mexico and the dumbocraps and GOPe will pay for it. Of that I am certain.
