Epic Trump – Getting along With Russia: “only stupid people, or fools, would think that is bad”…

LOL, Oh man, tasty bait… C’mon media bite it – we dare ya. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted this out earlier today, but here’s the Facebook version:
“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one.
When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!” – LINK–
What makes this intensely sharp is the reality of the President Obama administration specifically advocating for, and attempting to do, exactly the same thing in 2009.
Yes yes yes!!!! DJT is going to be one of the greatest presidents of all times!
Brennan and Kerry look like they just got the verdict at their trial.
Pretty sure that’s Lavrov
Let’s hope that’s the look on many faces at their War Crimes Trial.
And that Red Button hilLIARY is so giddily pushing is a pretend Nuke button.
We were allies in two world wars. It would be nice to have them as an ally again if ever there is a third.
Unfortunately, the third world war is already upon us. The muzzies know it. Most of the western world (excluding those of us here of course) do not. Russia, and India too, are our natural allies in this conflict.
Well then, as long as McCain and his tranny girlfriend Lindsey dont screw things up too badly, i like our odds.
The Soviet Union was only our ally on paper.
Communism was hell on Earth. Now that that’s behind us, …..
The Insanity is deep. The disinformation is joke. 25 pages of nonsense.
I suppose the RT target audience is the Marxist Left?
RT has a blatant Pro Russia Oil interest propaganda streak. Anti fracking, etc. Obvious as a quarter sized boil on the forehead. Get past that and the rest is interesting. Europe has not gone into fracking because of Hillary and Putin, that is as far as the ‘reset’ went.
Sheesh, if the government is going to partake in propaganda it should at least be believable! 😉
Right?!
And they keep changing up the narrative a bit each day, and make it seem EVEN MORE unbelievable.
The funniest thing is I had no clue about RT News or RT America until our government started demonizing them, using their MSM Presstitutes in 2014. I’m thinking; hmmm, if all these liars are trying to discredit them, then I have to check them out. Thank you MSM shills, you clueless idiots.
Hahaha, that’s hilarious!!!! 😀
I member watching the lead in to the 2014 winter games and wondering why every msm mouthpiece was spewing vitriol at Putin and Russia. (I checked out years ago. Thought the Neocons and Globalists could never be defeated .) Then, there was a coordinated campaign to discredit RT and viola; Ukraine and Maidon.
I was certain we were headed for WWIII.
Then God intervened…And The Lion roared!
As an Austrian political science professor, who had worked for US intelligence inEurope after WWII, told me 50 years ago, you have to read a wide variety of independent news sources to get an approximate idea about what is going on. RT is useful and so is Sputnik news.
It’s obvious they never learned how to lie effectively. Fortunately I never could either & that taught me NOT to lie in the first place.
Didn’t they try the ‘blame it on a video’ excuse awhile back?
It’s nearly laughable, “they” never ever planned on the Trump Train… but I’m not laughing, there are trillions at stake and I’m sure you know what I mean.
I truly liked that Robert David Steele interview you posted, but I had to disagree with his assessment of Trump being the “accidental president”. I don’t believe Trump ever planned to do anything but win. And win… and win some more. It’s not in his DNA!
Trump has no need for a CIA run plan to overthrow a bunch of countries that are related to oil production, refining, or pipelining the oil. Hillary had the need as she made billions off it while putting her fingers in the CIA machinery that runs the legacy media (LOL, as if Operation Mockingbird ever stopped).
So, that means Trump is not at odds with Putin who does not want the Saudi-Qatar pipeline through Syria and Turkey. Instant good relations with Putin.
Bingo!
Exactly! Now… who will convince Gen Mattis
that good relations with Russian and Putin are a “good thing”…?!!
And if not Gen Mattis as Sec of Defense who will honor Commander Trump,
….then … thinking…
Trump needs a supportive team from the get-go!
Having a good relationship with Russia does not mean that we bow down to their demands, It means that they will respect us, and know that we are not going to roll over when they play games. If they are straight-up, we will be too, but no BS.
This is so true. How do people not get that? Nothing brings conflict quicker than when someone knows they can take advantage of another. In this world respect is crucial.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In relationships, we call this having healthy boundaries. Those who don’t have them are taken advantage of and abused.
And who would of thought I would trust Russia over our country. January 20 that all changes.
Exactly.
I always thought Bush missed 2 opportunities.
He never closed the southern border, which would have been easily justifiable right after September 11.
Russia made overtures to us in the summer of 2001, and when 9/11 happened, reached out to us saying they would not go to alert status, letting us know they had nothing to do with the attack. This was all wasted, when we should have been enlisting their help and allying with them.
I hope both of these things are accomplished under President Trump.
Bush sat on the huge oil discovery. Bush is a traitor, the whole Bush family is CIA.
The message has been sent to Trump, CIA puppet masters want amnesty. I have heard it from two sources and the second part of the message was a threat. Foot is on the snakes head and it is wrapping itself around the leg.
Get rid of oil dominance, which Fracking has done, and that frees the world (stage 1).
Free the internet (Google, Facebook, Reddit, Twitter censorship).
Free medical practice of Government control (not $ free, Free from Gruberment ), (anyone think that 50% of all Americans have one or more chronic diseases and 25% have two or more is an accident???), and Pharmaceutical monopolies are killing Americans economically and medically, etc.
Scrap the CIA/Bush tainted the CIA long ago/
“Foot is on the head of the snake”/I say NO MERCY/
Come 1/20/17 take a 30.06/blow it’s head off/
figuratively speaking of course/
What nation has the highest rate of cancer in the world?
Yeah.
Coincidence?
Nah.
“I always thought Bush missed 2 opportunities.”
I doubt if he missed them: He wanted to keep the boarders open and snub Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Judicial Watch’s uncovering and publishing information of the jihadists massing/training in Mexico, we will likely have 9/11s all over America in the not-too-distant future. Our porous border has all but guaranteed that it will be the major terrorism issue President Trump’s tenure in office.
Putting on my tinfoil hat, my belief is that Obama and his minions have been doing next to nothing in the way of prevention and seem to be diverting attention away from the threat by concentrating on this Russian hacking-the-election falsehood. For what purpose except to assist in the destruction of the U.S.A. as has always been BHO’s intention?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This ^^^^^
Only advantage, if you can call it that, is Trump has already predicted attacks. Unlike Bush Jr they will have have a hard time pinning it on him.
LikeLike
Tinfoil hat?
sounds more like youve simply been paying attention.
bush. Purposely allowed the border to be wide open, crashed the mortgage industry, knew about 9/11, and on and on and on.
new world order stooge trained by his evil father.
Traitor.
lmao!
Another plug for the Braverman series, up to day 76. Looks like ex-CIA and ex-FBI are giving up names and linkages to the whole Deep Gov or Perma – Gov, or whatever anyone wants to call it, the whole Clinton Foundation CIA Op. This is a multi decade old CIA refrigerator food growth. The mold is out of hand and taking over the house. Anyway, George Webb who puts out the series thinks he is getting too close and is expecting a heavy knock on the door, so he put 4 parts out today.
Pogo, ‘We have met the enemy, and he is US (CIA)’.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I watched one episode you posted earlier this week. It was excellent. Great resource. thanks!
Reminds me of a faint memory, HRC saying she was the Head of CIA, who run things. I scoffed at her remark, dismissed it, as she went on, claiming, a joke. I still cannot place where (medium) or when I heard this. (Bugs me. I usually have an excellent memory recall)
NIna is on a roll tonight.
I call him Trumputin, with a small amount of Bibi around the mouth.
Pat Buchanan
http://original.antiwar.com/buchanan/2017/01/02/can-trump-and-putin-avert-cold-war-ii/?utm_content=buffer5e1b1&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
I so appreciate this site, I’ve learned so much here since the election, it’s incredible. I had previously tuned out for quite awhile, but now, Praise Christ, there is hope for America. Great point on Trump mirroring Obama’s earlier strategy!
What will the Sunday show hosts do – besides ask their coordinated series of questions to their guests? Looking forward to more entertaining desperation.
All these networks are in the pocket of the CIA snake. (if snakes had pockets, how about coils?)
They’ll be interviewing each other. 😁
The man has a gift!
The man is a gift.
The man is free from gifts (CIA donors).
I love this stuff.
I liken this tweet to his “head clown” callout of Schumer a couple days ago.
This next 8 years is going to be SO much fun.
Yes it is! I am very confident!
Interestingly, George Soros – the money man of the militant left – has a lot to lose if the USA and Russia make nice with each other.
Stay tuned, folks.
Yes! And as a result we have a lot to gain! Fingers crossed! 😀
Might we threaten Soros with arrest if he sets foot here after Jan 21, like Russia does?
a boy can dream …….
Just remove the old Nazi collaborator’s CIA protection. Ghosts will catch up to him and they won’t be the Dicken’s kind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now THAT is a youtube video i look forward to seeing.
I have wondered how someone as loathsome as Soros is, has not yet slipped silently into the flaming abyss awaiting his decadent soul.
George Soros needs to find his place on the Terrorist Watch List.
Yep, put him next to soetoro, see?
Everyday I think it’s not possible for me to like President Trump any more than I already do, and then he goes and does stuff like this!
Epic winning!!! #ThatsMyPresident😀😀😀
Attempts to overturn election are still being made,INfoWorld Breaking: Fed’s Announce Takeover of US Electoral Process, Adan Salazar, 1/6/17. Also, on OuTube, Alex Jones Channel.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Make that the CIA and you can include the US in that list.
Yep, and enemedia!
Exactly. This kind of info needs to go viral, damn the consequences. Not only do “we” hack the world (while WE literally are data mined much more so) but the nation tearing down and “building” is one very good reason for the “world” to hate “us”.
Trump knows the changes that need to be made, we must back him up in every way. I really hope he sets up a website for emails from us as mandates to our so called “elected representatives” to see just where we stand.
Aside from all this Intel intrigue and the MSM’s attempts to rewrite recent history, the FACTS are pretty simple here…
Our current problems with Russia began when Angela Merkel unilaterally decided to champion a Ukrainian Revolution, and as the result of our nation’s woefully inept foreign policy leadership, have escalated from there.
Merkel must have an angle other than Germany; where is German fracking?? Shut down. No, there is corruption at the root of all this insanity, including Sharia nonsense.
I love Trump, “stupid people” nails it! He’s old schooled, reminds how I was raised, to quit being stupid.
And to call someone out who IS being stupid.
If you think the moonbats are wound up now, just imagine their conniptions in a world where Trump and Putin share the Peace Prize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clinton has that. Likely Huma has that too, which means Saudi Arabia has it too, and possibly the Israelis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when Obama was taken by surprise by Putin’s UN announcement of cooperation with the Syrians, around Sept 2015? I fell for it, thinking he and Kerry must have had some kind of epiphany. That was back when Obama still pretended to be concerned about stopping ISIS. He initially made noises about assisting. Boy oh boy, did Obama drop that pretense along the way.
It probably was more like Obummer and Kerry were just caught off guard by Putin’s announcement. Makes you wonder what sort of extremist positions he’ll adopt as soon as he hits the lecture- for – dough circuit?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean, he will perform women’s health exams in the parking lot for cash.
The media trying to vilify Russian people and on the flip side embrace islam is a sick joke.
So far , everyday I’m so thankfull Trump was elected.
Russia evolved, its not perfect, but its on the right path. Islam is not.
I’m looking forward to normalized relation with Russians, and I want islam to be dealt with an iron fist.
Lets join the forces of good in Syria and terminate the cancer.. we must join Russia in this fight against evil on earth. And we need to stop funding islamic states with high tech weapons.
(uae, qatar, saudi arabia, etc..)
“We” (obama,bush, both clintons) have been on the wrong side for to long.
What blows my mind about all this Russian nonsense is, Russia’s leaders are SUPER EASY to read, how in the world does anybody with an ounce of charisma have any trouble getting along with those guys?
They’re all tough guys, proud people, and that’s how Russians are. They’re very tough, determined people and a little bit of respect would go a hell of a long way.
Trump completely understands this, he compliments Putin and Putin compliments Trump in return. Easy peasy.
Russia’s hacking us the same way we’re hacking them, China’s hacking everybody, I’ll bet LONDON is hacking us, that’s just how things are and how they’re going to stay. We can start World War III over them playing around on the internet, or we can understand that they have their country to protect and promote just like we have ours.
Russians are not the bad guys, especially when we’ve spent the last 50 years being buddy-buddy with the friekin’ Arabs.
With 8 full years of the Obama J.V. Administration behind us, any worst day Trump may have, will still be the best day by comparison.
~Praying for the men & women, who protect our President Trump & family, our VP Pence & family, be wrapped fully in the amor of God. Bless them, Father! In Jesus Name, Amen!
Amen!
Always and Amen/
Trump just gave us his final opinion of Obama’s Clapper/Brennan “Russians-hacked-the-election” report.
It will be nice to have a president for a change who will get along with our allies and get rid of the PC nonsense. Trump is heaven sent. 😀
Wow….looks like this Russian meme really has legs….(pun intended). 😀
It was the Siberian Husky next door.
I’m tired of the left and the nevertrumpin’ right acting like Trump wants some kind of ‘play date’ with Putin. I’m confident DJT knows exactly who Putin is, and what some of his Achilles’ heels are.
I’m thinking heavy reliance on energy and heat resources on one side, and Rex Tillerson on the other.
Goodness, is every male in the Obama administration effeminate? No wonder Russia (or anyone else) doesn’t respect us.
Stupid people and fools = Democrats and RINOs.
