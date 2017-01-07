Epic Trump – Getting along With Russia: “only stupid people, or fools, would think that is bad”…

LOL, Oh man, tasty bait…  C’mon media bite it – we dare ya.  President-elect Donald Trump tweeted this out earlier today, but here’s the Facebook version:

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one.

When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!” – LINK

Donald Trump suitputin4

What makes this intensely sharp is the reality of the President Obama administration specifically advocating for, and attempting to do, exactly the same thing in 2009.

“The Obama Russian Reset”

First, 2009…

Hillary reset buttonhillary reset button 2Then, 2015…

Kerry LavrovDr_Phil_teen_youtube_beating

  1. freepetta says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Yes yes yes!!!! DJT is going to be one of the greatest presidents of all times!

  2. Peter G. says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Brennan and Kerry look like they just got the verdict at their trial.

  3. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    We were allies in two world wars. It would be nice to have them as an ally again if ever there is a third.

  4. Bull Durham says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The Insanity is deep. The disinformation is joke. 25 pages of nonsense.

    • H.R. says:
      January 7, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      I suppose the RT target audience is the Marxist Left?

      • MVW says:
        January 7, 2017 at 11:04 pm

        RT has a blatant Pro Russia Oil interest propaganda streak. Anti fracking, etc. Obvious as a quarter sized boil on the forehead. Get past that and the rest is interesting. Europe has not gone into fracking because of Hillary and Putin, that is as far as the ‘reset’ went.

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Sheesh, if the government is going to partake in propaganda it should at least be believable! 😉

      • lastinillinois says:
        January 7, 2017 at 11:12 pm

        Right?!

        And they keep changing up the narrative a bit each day, and make it seem EVEN MORE unbelievable.

      • happy2h says:
        January 7, 2017 at 11:23 pm

        The funniest thing is I had no clue about RT News or RT America until our government started demonizing them, using their MSM Presstitutes in 2014. I’m thinking; hmmm, if all these liars are trying to discredit them, then I have to check them out. Thank you MSM shills, you clueless idiots.

        • illinoiswarrior says:
          January 7, 2017 at 11:26 pm

          Hahaha, that’s hilarious!!!! 😀

        • happy2h says:
          January 7, 2017 at 11:32 pm

          I member watching the lead in to the 2014 winter games and wondering why every msm mouthpiece was spewing vitriol at Putin and Russia. (I checked out years ago. Thought the Neocons and Globalists could never be defeated .) Then, there was a coordinated campaign to discredit RT and viola; Ukraine and Maidon.
          I was certain we were headed for WWIII.

          Then God intervened…And The Lion roared!

        • Joe says:
          January 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

          As an Austrian political science professor, who had worked for US intelligence inEurope after WWII, told me 50 years ago, you have to read a wide variety of independent news sources to get an approximate idea about what is going on. RT is useful and so is Sputnik news.

      • DEGinTN says:
        January 7, 2017 at 11:37 pm

        It’s obvious they never learned how to lie effectively. Fortunately I never could either & that taught me NOT to lie in the first place.

    • MisterPasta says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      Didn’t they try the ‘blame it on a video’ excuse awhile back?

    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      It’s nearly laughable, “they” never ever planned on the Trump Train… but I’m not laughing, there are trillions at stake and I’m sure you know what I mean.

      I truly liked that Robert David Steele interview you posted, but I had to disagree with his assessment of Trump being the “accidental president”. I don’t believe Trump ever planned to do anything but win. And win… and win some more. It’s not in his DNA!

  5. MVW says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Trump has no need for a CIA run plan to overthrow a bunch of countries that are related to oil production, refining, or pipelining the oil. Hillary had the need as she made billions off it while putting her fingers in the CIA machinery that runs the legacy media (LOL, as if Operation Mockingbird ever stopped).

    So, that means Trump is not at odds with Putin who does not want the Saudi-Qatar pipeline through Syria and Turkey. Instant good relations with Putin.

  6. Fred says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Having a good relationship with Russia does not mean that we bow down to their demands, It means that they will respect us, and know that we are not going to roll over when they play games. If they are straight-up, we will be too, but no BS.

  7. missmarple2 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I always thought Bush missed 2 opportunities.

    He never closed the southern border, which would have been easily justifiable right after September 11.
    Russia made overtures to us in the summer of 2001, and when 9/11 happened, reached out to us saying they would not go to alert status, letting us know they had nothing to do with the attack. This was all wasted, when we should have been enlisting their help and allying with them.

    I hope both of these things are accomplished under President Trump.

    • MVW says:
      January 7, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      Bush sat on the huge oil discovery. Bush is a traitor, the whole Bush family is CIA.

      The message has been sent to Trump, CIA puppet masters want amnesty. I have heard it from two sources and the second part of the message was a threat. Foot is on the snakes head and it is wrapping itself around the leg.

      Get rid of oil dominance, which Fracking has done, and that frees the world (stage 1).

      Free the internet (Google, Facebook, Reddit, Twitter censorship).

      Free medical practice of Government control (not $ free, Free from Gruberment ), (anyone think that 50% of all Americans have one or more chronic diseases and 25% have two or more is an accident???), and Pharmaceutical monopolies are killing Americans economically and medically, etc.

    • Mike says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      “I always thought Bush missed 2 opportunities.”

      I doubt if he missed them: He wanted to keep the boarders open and snub Russia.

    • Lucille says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:03 pm

      With Judicial Watch’s uncovering and publishing information of the jihadists massing/training in Mexico, we will likely have 9/11s all over America in the not-too-distant future. Our porous border has all but guaranteed that it will be the major terrorism issue President Trump’s tenure in office.

      Putting on my tinfoil hat, my belief is that Obama and his minions have been doing next to nothing in the way of prevention and seem to be diverting attention away from the threat by concentrating on this Russian hacking-the-election falsehood. For what purpose except to assist in the destruction of the U.S.A. as has always been BHO’s intention?

    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      bush. Purposely allowed the border to be wide open, crashed the mortgage industry, knew about 9/11, and on and on and on.

      new world order stooge trained by his evil father.

      Traitor.

  8. Bull Durham says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

  9. MVW says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Another plug for the Braverman series, up to day 76. Looks like ex-CIA and ex-FBI are giving up names and linkages to the whole Deep Gov or Perma – Gov, or whatever anyone wants to call it, the whole Clinton Foundation CIA Op. This is a multi decade old CIA refrigerator food growth. The mold is out of hand and taking over the house. Anyway, George Webb who puts out the series thinks he is getting too close and is expecting a heavy knock on the door, so he put 4 parts out today.

    Pogo, ‘We have met the enemy, and he is US (CIA)’.

    • paris23 says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      I watched one episode you posted earlier this week. It was excellent. Great resource. thanks!

    • andi lee says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      Reminds me of a faint memory, HRC saying she was the Head of CIA, who run things. I scoffed at her remark, dismissed it, as she went on, claiming, a joke. I still cannot place where (medium) or when I heard this. (Bugs me. I usually have an excellent memory recall)

  10. Bull Durham says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    NIna is on a roll tonight.

  12. mw says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I so appreciate this site, I’ve learned so much here since the election, it’s incredible. I had previously tuned out for quite awhile, but now, Praise Christ, there is hope for America. Great point on Trump mirroring Obama’s earlier strategy!

  13. The Boss says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    What will the Sunday show hosts do – besides ask their coordinated series of questions to their guests? Looking forward to more entertaining desperation.

  14. Ziiggii says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    The man has a gift!

  15. chojun says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Interestingly, George Soros – the money man of the militant left – has a lot to lose if the USA and Russia make nice with each other.

    Stay tuned, folks.

  16. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Everyday I think it’s not possible for me to like President Trump any more than I already do, and then he goes and does stuff like this!

    Epic winning!!! #ThatsMyPresident😀😀😀

  17. marblenecltr says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Attempts to overturn election are still being made,INfoWorld Breaking: Fed’s Announce Takeover of US Electoral Process, Adan Salazar, 1/6/17. Also, on OuTube, Alex Jones Channel.

  18. Bull Durham says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:54 pm

  19. Paul Killinger says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Aside from all this Intel intrigue and the MSM’s attempts to rewrite recent history, the FACTS are pretty simple here…

    Our current problems with Russia began when Angela Merkel unilaterally decided to champion a Ukrainian Revolution, and as the result of our nation’s woefully inept foreign policy leadership, have escalated from there.

    • MVW says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      Merkel must have an angle other than Germany; where is German fracking?? Shut down. No, there is corruption at the root of all this insanity, including Sharia nonsense.

  20. gamecock123 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I love Trump, “stupid people” nails it! He’s old schooled, reminds how I was raised, to quit being stupid.

  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    If you think the moonbats are wound up now, just imagine their conniptions in a world where Trump and Putin share the Peace Prize.

    • MVW says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:20 pm

      Once the CIA has its snake head cut off the moonbat tail will fall off. But the CIA machinery has to be dealt with, the machinery is the blackmail and bribery networks.

      Clinton has that. Likely Huma has that too, which means Saudi Arabia has it too, and possibly the Israelis?

    • Grace Anne says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

      That is an incredible thought and I love it!

  22. Apfelcobbler says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Remember when Obama was taken by surprise by Putin’s UN announcement of cooperation with the Syrians, around Sept 2015? I fell for it, thinking he and Kerry must have had some kind of epiphany. That was back when Obama still pretended to be concerned about stopping ISIS. He initially made noises about assisting. Boy oh boy, did Obama drop that pretense along the way.

    It probably was more like Obummer and Kerry were just caught off guard by Putin’s announcement. Makes you wonder what sort of extremist positions he’ll adopt as soon as he hits the lecture- for – dough circuit?

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 7, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      He’ll probably give his lectures for dough, and then perform abortions in the parking lot for cash.
      I mean, he will perform women’s health exams in the parking lot for cash.

  23. Mr.Right says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    The media trying to vilify Russian people and on the flip side embrace islam is a sick joke.

    So far , everyday I’m so thankfull Trump was elected.

    Russia evolved, its not perfect, but its on the right path. Islam is not.
    I’m looking forward to normalized relation with Russians, and I want islam to be dealt with an iron fist.

    Lets join the forces of good in Syria and terminate the cancer.. we must join Russia in this fight against evil on earth. And we need to stop funding islamic states with high tech weapons.
    (uae, qatar, saudi arabia, etc..)

    “We” (obama,bush, both clintons) have been on the wrong side for to long.

  24. Ron says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    What blows my mind about all this Russian nonsense is, Russia’s leaders are SUPER EASY to read, how in the world does anybody with an ounce of charisma have any trouble getting along with those guys?

    They’re all tough guys, proud people, and that’s how Russians are. They’re very tough, determined people and a little bit of respect would go a hell of a long way.

    Trump completely understands this, he compliments Putin and Putin compliments Trump in return. Easy peasy.

    Russia’s hacking us the same way we’re hacking them, China’s hacking everybody, I’ll bet LONDON is hacking us, that’s just how things are and how they’re going to stay. We can start World War III over them playing around on the internet, or we can understand that they have their country to protect and promote just like we have ours.

    Russians are not the bad guys, especially when we’ve spent the last 50 years being buddy-buddy with the friekin’ Arabs.

  25. andi lee says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    With 8 full years of the Obama J.V. Administration behind us, any worst day Trump may have, will still be the best day by comparison.

    ~Praying for the men & women, who protect our President Trump & family, our VP Pence & family, be wrapped fully in the amor of God. Bless them, Father! In Jesus Name, Amen!

  26. Dean Schechinger says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Trump just gave us his final opinion of Obama’s Clapper/Brennan “Russians-hacked-the-election” report.

  27. Pam says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    It will be nice to have a president for a change who will get along with our allies and get rid of the PC nonsense. Trump is heaven sent. 😀

  28. Ad rem says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Wow….looks like this Russian meme really has legs….(pun intended). 😀

    photo -XPfyHrfsPDwCIwIJjmItgkA3Ida5ZE01CJZLHCm1KdXNhC8jybe0asQRanEMHOiDn5eJEz7RbXYnQgd-GqkGJ9InAs0-d_zps1rg0os7o.jpg

  29. MIKE says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I’m tired of the left and the nevertrumpin’ right acting like Trump wants some kind of ‘play date’ with Putin. I’m confident DJT knows exactly who Putin is, and what some of his Achilles’ heels are.
    I’m thinking heavy reliance on energy and heat resources on one side, and Rex Tillerson on the other.

  30. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Goodness, is every male in the Obama administration effeminate? No wonder Russia (or anyone else) doesn’t respect us.

  31. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Stupid people and fools = Democrats and RINOs.

