CNN Moonbat Pushing Russian Conspiracy: Chris Cuomo -vs- Kellyanne Conway…

This is so ridiculous, the light from where ridiculous lives wouldn’t catch up to this media nonsense for a year. Kellyanne Conway deserves a medal for putting up with this insufferable insanity. Then again, the Trump team is willingly putting themselves into this ridiculous propaganda, so…
It’s jaw-dropping how far the media is willing to go, CNN specifically, in their efforts to push a “vast Russian conspiracy” to protect Hillary Clinton and avoid facing the loss of an election.
The real irony is the James Clapper declassified DNI report (released today) focuses 80% of it’s conclusions on the basis of Russian media influence creating negative American opinion of Hillary Clinton….. Meanwhile, almost every scintilla of U.S. media coverage has been an effort to create a positive opinion toward Hillary Clinton.
In essence, the U.S. media just can’t believe their own irrelevance and inability to influence. Therefore, Russians. Gottabe.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Just move along, keep pushing the crazy bus, vote for Keith Ellison to be DNC head, and everyone -especially us- will be happy. Quit making it weird.
Chris, ya f*^!ng maroon, get off your high horse. Crawl under a rock.
Begone you a hole!
Stupid unfounded narrative. Moonbatery at its finest.
Insane Lunatic: 9 minutes of your shiite and I almost threw my tablet out my window. You idiot Chris.
You are a liberal POS…
Kellyanne, each time I see you, my respect and admiration for you grows. Great job!
That was about the worst I’ve seen (but I don’t watch those networks). He acted like a lawyer cross-examining a witness, trying to push his own narrative instead of letting Conway speak. His behavior was disgusting. She was stellar in her facial expressions and how she handled it; just unflappable.
Here we go again. Except for now despite endless media bias toward the dnc, only Russia was able to influence our minds and hacked he election. Never mind the facts about the information that supposedly painted Hillary in a bad light. The things about Hillary were leaked not denied and prove that she is unfit to be the POTUS. Please just blame the people who truely are responsible for the dnc loosing, Hillary and company. Her actions, her careless decisions are the only ones to blame for the loss. Well also Trump and his team have done an amazing job with campaigning and reaching the American people, connecting with so many in ways that money can’t buy. And also what exactly is hacking an election? Please I keep reading this nonsense and really would like to know exactly what that means. While draining the swamp I hope that somewhere along the way the corrupt media examines themselfs and with all honesty realize that their influence fails because we don’t want to be lied to, misled, brainwashed with confusing chase your own tails story’s anymore. Start discussing the real issues, start showing loyalty to your own country and start admitting that you in fact tried and failed to influence the election as well. Why not give Russia props for getting the truth out if in fact they in anyway did.
