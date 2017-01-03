Vice President Mike Pence: “U.S. Standing Tall Once Again”…

Governor Mike Pence will be traveling to Washington DC tomorrow to meet with congressional leadership in advance of the incoming Trump-Pence administration.

For the first time in modern U.S. political history, the incoming administration will be a synergy, an actual partnership, between two political leaders, Donald Trump and Mike Pence. This, along with almost everything else from a Trump presidency, represents a substantive shift in the approach toward national governance.

No modern VP has ever been as actively involved in the execution of administration objectives as Mike Pence will be for the incoming executive branch. He’s the perfect choice for Trump’s organizational excellence based on fast-moving, high-energy, action-oriented and laser-focused competency.

In many ways Pence serves as the executive “lump remover”. Walking in a winner wonderland.