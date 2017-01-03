Vice President Mike Pence: “U.S. Standing Tall Once Again”…

Governor Mike Pence will be traveling to Washington DC tomorrow to meet with congressional leadership in advance of the incoming Trump-Pence administration.

For the first time in modern U.S. political history, the incoming administration will be a synergy, an actual partnership, between two political leaders, Donald Trump and Mike Pence.  This, along with almost everything else from a Trump presidency, represents a substantive shift in the approach toward national governance.

No modern VP has ever been as actively involved in the execution of administration objectives as Mike Pence will be for the incoming executive branch.  He’s the perfect choice for Trump’s organizational excellence based on fast-moving, high-energy, action-oriented and laser-focused competency.

In many ways Pence serves as the executive “lump remover”. Walking in a winner wonderland.

  1. markstoval says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I am looking forward to Mr. Pence being a big help to President Trump for 8 years and then being president himself the following 8 years. (we can hope)

    • skookumchuck55 says:
      January 3, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      You can tell Pence is immensely impressed by Trump. I hope he will be an attentive student of The Don for the next 8 years and soak up as much as he can like a sponge.

      Reagan was a welcome respite, but Bush The Elder failed to build on what Reagan began. There is no one close to Trump, but Pence is a minor celebrity himself, a former talk radio host in Indiana. He should be able to absorb Trump’s strategy, although he may be limited in implementing effective tactics given that he can’t match The Don’s personality, genius, and bankroll. I do expect him to persuade Congress to back the Trump agenda.

      • Marc says:
        January 3, 2017 at 9:37 pm

        Bush the Elder was the swamp, bog, morass, etc. itself. He was CIA globalist to the core and pushed the New World Order agenda as best he could. The last 4 US Presidents have stuck to the globalist world government agenda as best they could but Trump has fouled up their plans.

  2. Pam says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    “In many ways Pence serves as the executive “lump remover”. Walking in a winner wonderland.”

    I love that analogy Sundance. That describes Pence perfectly!

  3. woohoowee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Maybe there are some lumps that should be left in😉 WINNER WONDERLAND, indeed!

  4. maga2016 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    time to replace the goofy creep Biden

    Liked by 8 people

  5. jnearen says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Pence can be a huge help on the actual governance–political gerrymandering–that will be required to get the agenda passed. I genuinely appreciate Mike and look forward to seeing The Donald sign his first bill (not merely an executive order) into law.

    Liked by 11 people

  6. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Sundance said “lump remover.” I was trying to figure out a way to say that but couldn’t get the words! Lump Remover is PERFECT.

    I was thinking how perfect a VP Pence is for Trump. Complaints that Trump was “too crass” or “too harsh,” “won’t apologize,” etc., all got answered in his selection of MIKE PENCE, the compassionate side of Trump. He is sort of pastor-esque and balances Trump well for those pearl clutchers that is. Also a competent man which Trump likes too. All around Pence was and is the perfect choice.

    LUMP REMOVER!

  7. Peter says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    1/20/17 – 6:05pm

    Not one American can even recall who the 44th president was, history has rolled over him and his fellow radicals are a forgotten bunch.

  8. Give it time says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    COO’S look just like Mr Pence.

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    VP Pence is America’s first Presidential Apprentice.
    He’s got the best job in the country and everything it takes to win.
    Note the powerful new glint in his eyes!

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Trump Proposal for Bureaucracy Turnaround:

    President Trump should give all federal employees a 1-week amnesty period to reveal corruption:
    • Report to DOJ all forms of corruption, including pay-to-play, waste, fraud, abuse, and unlawful directives and activities.
    • Anyone who participated in the above or was aware of the above, and failed to report it, will be terminated, will forfeit all future benefits, and will prosecuted to the full extent of the law, both criminally and civilly.

  11. Trumpstumper says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Mike Pence, VPOTUS, Scheduling lumpectomies for Ladies Liberty and Justice.

    Worry not girls, we’ll get these obscene growths off your divine bosoms in a jiffy.

  12. bill riser says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    He is carries a big bag. Full of MAGA Plans. Trump walks in with 2 pages of notes in his coat pocket. It’s business- the leader sets the right direction, the workers follow that direction and happy doing it!

  13. litlbit2 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    These are great times for Americans as we begin a tremendous uplifting process that is already light years ahead of other beginning administrations! Is so enjoyable watching Americans do what Americans do and with the Trump administration on steroids. No words to describe the journey on the Trump Train!

    I would also really like to know just what the current administration and supporters are doing behind the scenes! In the past obama always sends msm and the talking heads in one direction, regardless of how silly to cover up what he is doing under the cover of stupid stuff!
    Russian hacking!
    IMHO, it is not hacking! Document shredding, alibi setups, money laundering, balance sheet tampering, arms transfer among refugee cells, whatever but it is not hacking!

    It has never been the first hyped story for 8 years, obama did not change in the last 4 weeks!

    Not a conspiracy theorist! But the Russian hacking is really dumb!

  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Trump’s Winning Approach to Trade Deal Negotiations:

    Imagine how those “bilateral trade deal” discussions will unfold with the President who loved to walk away in “The Art of the Deal”.
    • Tariffs begin to kick in, forcing global and domestic businesses in each country to downsize for lost US sales and suffer through declining stock prices.
    • Foreign governments begin to incur the costs of unemployment, lost consumer spending, declining savings, and lower tax revenue.
    • They suddenly want US Trade Deals, but we [purposefully] limit the number of negotiations that can occur at a time.
    • Ambassadors navigate each country’s negotiators through multiple gates involving America’s Trade Representative, Trade Council, and Secretary of State.
    • If they’re not investing in America, President Trump sends them back to rethink their position.
    • The best deals for America get through first [America First], and the rest recycle to the end of the line, to stew in pain and growing pressure.
    • When our team frees up in a couple of months to entertain their next proposal, it had better beat the standard set by early Winners.

  15. fedback says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Mike Pence is the perfect spokesperson for implementing Trump’s agenda.
    He is sharp, on point and reminds the elected Republicans to get to work and MAGA

    Liked by 8 people

  16. JT says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Pence will be the defacto President until Trump gets up to speed on govt.

    • India Maria says:
      January 3, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      Doubtful…..Trump knows all there is to know about Government. Petty, slow, quick to spend taxpayers money — A SWAMP. A good source to confirm this is his “Art of the Deal.” I have never seen a Man MORE qualified to run such a Mickey Mouse operation as is our “government” than the International Business Titan, DJT.

    • nightmare on k st says:
      January 3, 2017 at 8:51 pm

      Pence is looking to replace Trump any way the Establishment can arrange it

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 3, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      Pence is a great VP pick and will do great things but it is absolutely ridiculous to say he’ll be “defacto President until Trump gets up to speed on government”. Clueless.

  17. sundance says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    • nightmare on k st says:
      January 3, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Sarah Palin, check
      Sherrif Clarke, check
      Alan West, check
      Duncan Hunter, check
      Laura Ingrahm, check
      Dan Quayle, check

      and the work of keeping American First Patriots that supported Trump early out of positions in his Government is continuing

  18. PC says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    President-Elect Trump hit a grand slam when he selected Mike Pence to be his Vice-President.
    Mike Pence was very effective on the campaign trail and will be equally effective working with Congress to push forward the America First legislative agenda.
    We also can and will assist in that effort by keeping in communication with our elected Senators and Congressmen.
    If we don’t hold our elected representatives accountable they will wander off in another direction.

  19. kathy3882 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    The Trump/Pence team will make a terrific leadership team. The “Swamp will be drained” and law and order will be returning, along with God. I feel so very hopeful and proud.

  20. GAPTOG says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    My better half couldn’t think of who Pence reminded him of when PE Trump first announced him for his VP choice. After weeks of not being able to think of who it was, he had an ‘ah-ha!’ moment and told me: 1- either the GI Joe doll of the 1960’s with the hair that was NOT painted on, or 2- Race Bannon of Johnny Quest fame. Either way, both were Patriots and good men. This real life VP elect looks the part he surely plays in PE Trump’s administration, as well as seems to embody that same patriotic quality of who he reminded my husband of, IMHO. PE Trump’s first choice surely pointed to his ability to pick winners to help him MAGA!

  21. tonyasmithauthor says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Pence will be outstanding as a Vice President. He is morally courageous and will not back down against a bullying media that may choose to cast lies upon he and the President. The truth always wins out in the end, and America will be great again and will win this deal in the end with our new leadership. A new day has begun… May we look forward to the new day ahead of us with anticipation of all that we will once again become.

    • nightmare on k st says:
      January 3, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      are you kidding me, go back and see how fast Pence caved on the Indiana Religious Liberty Law, preventing lawsuits from Gays because of refusal to service

      Pizza Gate, Memories Pizza for those who lost their memories

  22. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    He does ‘feel’ more like the XOs (executive officers, second in command) from my Navy days. Not a place holder, but ‘executes’ real world support and backup to the ‘skipper’.
    Many are concerned that he will turn out like the elder Bush to Reagan. I hope he does not, and is actually on board with Trump’s agenda, but I’m just not sure yet.

  23. petszmom says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    i predicted early on that pence would be a co-president versus just a shadow VP…and i have also predicted he will be POTUS in 8 years. i am not wrong. i have chosen the last 4 winners of The Voice (in a row)…and i have only watched the last 4 seasons…so i know how to pick winners, you see…i have experience. I knew within the first 30 seconds of their songs that they would win. Just watch!

  24. SteveInCO says:
    January 3, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    And it all happens in 16 days, 17 hours, and 03 minutes.

    (401 hours, 3 minutes if you’re so inclined)

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  25. Paco Loco says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    The Trump Team is the cream of the crop in all of their areas of expertise. No finer group of men and women have ever been selected to be in a presidents cabinet. There is much new policy to be made within the framework of MAGA and Trumps team of experts are for sure going to make waves and heads roll in Washington. Schummer and what’s left of the Dems in Congress won’t know what hit them. The Weasles on the Republican side of the aisle will soon learn that you can’t stump the Trump and you either get with the plan or you will be marginalized.

  26. realgaryseven says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    “fast-moving, high-energy, action-oriented and laser-focused competency.”

    That’s our President’s team!

  27. Davey says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Sundance, your elephant and donkey need to be feet up, beneath the Alpha Male Trump.

  28. Blue Moon says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I am watching “The Curse of Oak Island” on the History channel. One of the brothers just yelled “DRAIN THE SWAMP”. I told my husband that was Trump telling Pence it was time to DO IT.

  29. snaggletooths says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I always say Trump is a brilliant strategist his choice of Pence though I did not understand it at the time shows daily why he was picked. Pence is a asset to Trump no doubt about it.

  30. satmfs says:
    January 3, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    The headline of this post reminded me of this classic. It applies just as much now as it did when it first came out.

  31. Southern Son says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Walking in a Winner Wonderland…
    Stop!
    Stop It, Sundance!!
    Somebody call 911!!
    I’m suffering a Winner Overdose!!
    NOT!!
    Give. Me. MORE!!

  32. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    It’s good to see Pence back in the press again.

    He gave some very good speeches at rally’s.

    One in particular I like was where he spoke before Trump at a rally, It was indoors and Trump brought up all kinds of voter fraud in the beginning of his speech. I forgot where it was held at. He went to 5 or so different places within a day or two, near the end of the campaign.

