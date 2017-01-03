Vice President Mike Pence: “U.S. Standing Tall Once Again”…

Governor Mike Pence will be traveling to Washington DC tomorrow to meet with congressional leadership in advance of the incoming Trump-Pence administration.
For the first time in modern U.S. political history, the incoming administration will be a synergy, an actual partnership, between two political leaders, Donald Trump and Mike Pence. This, along with almost everything else from a Trump presidency, represents a substantive shift in the approach toward national governance.
No modern VP has ever been as actively involved in the execution of administration objectives as Mike Pence will be for the incoming executive branch. He’s the perfect choice for Trump’s organizational excellence based on fast-moving, high-energy, action-oriented and laser-focused competency.
In many ways Pence serves as the executive “lump remover”. Walking in a winner wonderland.
I am looking forward to Mr. Pence being a big help to President Trump for 8 years and then being president himself the following 8 years. (we can hope)
You can tell Pence is immensely impressed by Trump. I hope he will be an attentive student of The Don for the next 8 years and soak up as much as he can like a sponge.
Reagan was a welcome respite, but Bush The Elder failed to build on what Reagan began. There is no one close to Trump, but Pence is a minor celebrity himself, a former talk radio host in Indiana. He should be able to absorb Trump’s strategy, although he may be limited in implementing effective tactics given that he can’t match The Don’s personality, genius, and bankroll. I do expect him to persuade Congress to back the Trump agenda.
Bush the Elder was the swamp, bog, morass, etc. itself. He was CIA globalist to the core and pushed the New World Order agenda as best he could. The last 4 US Presidents have stuck to the globalist world government agenda as best they could but Trump has fouled up their plans.
“In many ways Pence serves as the executive “lump remover”. Walking in a winner wonderland.”
I love that analogy Sundance. That describes Pence perfectly!
I’ll bet Pence can place a couple lumps when and where needed. A warning to Pelosi and Schumer – underestimate him at your peril.
Pelosi and Schumer are not lumps, they are hemhorroids.
That’s a double hemorrhoidectomy worth scheduling ASAP.
Imagine being under Trumps tutelage for 8 years….imagine what you could learn.
Bush Sr. apparently learned ZILCH from Reagan.
So it’s not automatic by any means. Brain, eyes and ears must be engaged.
Bush Sr. had previous engagements – waiting in the wing for him to win on Reagan’s record and reconnect with them. Unfortunately, he kept those engagements; believing himself/them to be more intelligent than Reagan? Never understood why he squandered such an outstanding entry? He could have been great too.
Different ideology and mindset. Bush I was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He made his son was that way too. Jeb was the next in line.
….made sure his son was…
I’ve started leaving out words…old age?
Walking in a Winner Wonderland…
Stop!
Stop It, Sundance!!
Somebody call 911!!
I’m suffering a Winner Overdose!!
NOT!!
Give. Me. MORE!!
the Bush family is Brown Brothers international bankers, they serve the Cartel, not America
Pence is a Koch boy, just look.at the transition teams results, no jobs for Sarah Palin, Alan West, Sheriff Clarke, Laura Ingrahm
you dance with the one that brought you: Corey Lewandowski, Katrina Pierson
establisment figures; Rence Preibus and Sean Spicer made it because Pence cut in on the dance
why do you think Pence said after his VP selection to Fox News, “I am ready to be President”
the Establishment forces want Trump out, any way they can
Read my lips…No he couldnt!
He was undermining
Reagan behind the scenes.
Skull n Bones!
Need I say more?
Bush Sr.’s father bankrolled Hitler. That is a fact. The family is a nest of demons or things that crawl on their stomach’s. No wonder Jr. is a drunk, look at Iraq.
Truly, D.C. needs the Potomac to be rerouted to wash out the halls.
Walking in a winner wonderland…… love it.
Sundance is soooooo clever.
Bravo!
Pence will get two lifetimes’ worth of real world experience over the next 8 years. He’s a lucky man.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I bet a lot of people do their work and pinch themselves.If there’s a problem Pence can take over seamlessly.
Maybe there are some lumps that should be left in😉 WINNER WONDERLAND, indeed!
time to replace the goofy creep Biden
LikeLiked by 8 people
Biden is a shameless pedophile and should be ARRESTED and INVESTIGATED. It is beyond reason that he hasn’t been yet. Many people in prison for doing what he does. This is just one example and THIS done in public for the cameras and not include what he does in private. We really have to get the pedophiles out of our government. Start with Joe Biden!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is far more rampant than anyone would like to admit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
About time this all comes out. There is something very wrong with the Vice-President of the US.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And all the adults seem quite oblivious. Do they really think this is appropriate behavior? Biden is sick in the head…and soul. Awful!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Imagine being that little girl and being coached to not embarrass the family. Then the VICE President does something to her and she just knows better and moves away? Not to mention all his other creepy moves on adults and children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know that Biden enjoys swimming naked in front of the Secret Service agents, don’t you? The female agents are especially uncomfortable around him at times.
Perversion does run rampant in our land today. Trump is no saint but I hope he and his cabinet can get rid of most of the child molesters in government.
He’s a saint in comparison.
Loving women a bit too much does not equal perversion, more like greed. It’s nothing compared to some of the crap going on now.
Ew, gross. God please, protect your most innocent. Help us protect them, born and unborn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is so disturbing. That old creep does belong in prison.
The list of creeps (a mild word, to be sure) on Capitol Hill and in the Executive Branch (today’s, not 17 days from now) would probably be staggering if someone were to complete it.
The woman in the blue dress can see what’s happening, and should knock the holy shit out of him. Anyone know who she is?
Probably get arrested by secret service.
But there’s no reason she shouldn’t have loudly, and I mean LOUDLY, called him on it.
Definitely. I’m afraid if I had seen it I would have belted him…just comes natural like.
Pence can be a huge help on the actual governance–political gerrymandering–that will be required to get the agenda passed. I genuinely appreciate Mike and look forward to seeing The Donald sign his first bill (not merely an executive order) into law.
He will be effective on the small stuff. Once youn get into immigration and FAIR TRADE Deals well he will have to butt heads with RYAN his good buddie and McConnell another long time friend. TIME will Tell. Remember PENCE is a Republican Conservative first and foremost and TRUMP VP second.
Trump has won Pence over to his corner. Pence now is a Nationalist USA first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is so true.
Pence was a bit of a skeptic at first, but I think he’s all-in now.
I do think DJT has/is converting Pence , in a good way. Someday I anticipate Pence will sound a little more like Trump and Trump more like Pence. Good result of a synergy relationship .
I hope you are right. I will never forget his endorsement of Cruz after talking up Trump. If he can be swayed that easily that is not a good thing. I wonder what pressure that was put on him to endorse Cruz and why it was so effective.
I watched what happened to Reagan and I don’t want to see it happen again.
Pence is a loyal Party man. He is a Loyal Man. The forces at play even had TRUMP himself “endorse” McCain, RatRyan and Kelly Ayotte, which must have made him gag also. Go back and listen to the audio of Pence’s endorsement of ToxicTed. He spoke EFFUSIVELY about how great Trump is for the entire interview, and ended with a one sentence, “But I must endorse Senator Cruz.” AND THAT WAS IT!
Sundance said “lump remover.” I was trying to figure out a way to say that but couldn’t get the words! Lump Remover is PERFECT.
I was thinking how perfect a VP Pence is for Trump. Complaints that Trump was “too crass” or “too harsh,” “won’t apologize,” etc., all got answered in his selection of MIKE PENCE, the compassionate side of Trump. He is sort of pastor-esque and balances Trump well for those pearl clutchers that is. Also a competent man which Trump likes too. All around Pence was and is the perfect choice.
LUMP REMOVER!
ICYDK…….Trump’s father taught him about removing the lumps when he was younger. He surely taught him well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
because Pence is part of the Establishment and Sessions against them
Tumor blaster!!!!
Yes, and notice how Karen Pence is ALWAYS with him! That is Pence times two. He has another set of 100% loyal and 100% intelligent eyes working for him at all times.
My husband and I worked on political issue campaigns and our very distinctive talents fit together seamlessly each time. It made us an unbeatable combination on issues that were considered hopeless for our side. We killed ’em!
1/20/17 – 6:05pm
Not one American can even recall who the 44th president was, history has rolled over him and his fellow radicals are a forgotten bunch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Around the campfire, the elders speak of a mythical community organizer that once wreaked death and destruction upon the earth.
A “purple lipped figure” they would wisper to one another; “One who thought the real power of manhood came from a pen!” they would utter in disbelief.
COO’S look just like Mr Pence.
VP Pence is America’s first Presidential Apprentice.
He’s got the best job in the country and everything it takes to win.
Note the powerful new glint in his eyes!
Think they will let him drive this in the inaugural parade?
Trump Proposal for Bureaucracy Turnaround:
President Trump should give all federal employees a 1-week amnesty period to reveal corruption:
• Report to DOJ all forms of corruption, including pay-to-play, waste, fraud, abuse, and unlawful directives and activities.
• Anyone who participated in the above or was aware of the above, and failed to report it, will be terminated, will forfeit all future benefits, and will prosecuted to the full extent of the law, both criminally and civilly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The corruption STOPS that instant, in order to get the amnesty.
You get a free pass ONCE to “go straight.”
announce there will be a Polygraph Test and watch the resignations come in 😃
Mike Pence, VPOTUS, Scheduling lumpectomies for Ladies Liberty and Justice.
Worry not girls, we’ll get these obscene growths off your divine bosoms in a jiffy.
He is carries a big bag. Full of MAGA Plans. Trump walks in with 2 pages of notes in his coat pocket. It’s business- the leader sets the right direction, the workers follow that direction and happy doing it!
These are great times for Americans as we begin a tremendous uplifting process that is already light years ahead of other beginning administrations! Is so enjoyable watching Americans do what Americans do and with the Trump administration on steroids. No words to describe the journey on the Trump Train!
I would also really like to know just what the current administration and supporters are doing behind the scenes! In the past obama always sends msm and the talking heads in one direction, regardless of how silly to cover up what he is doing under the cover of stupid stuff!
Russian hacking!
IMHO, it is not hacking! Document shredding, alibi setups, money laundering, balance sheet tampering, arms transfer among refugee cells, whatever but it is not hacking!
It has never been the first hyped story for 8 years, obama did not change in the last 4 weeks!
Not a conspiracy theorist! But the Russian hacking is really dumb!
Trump’s Winning Approach to Trade Deal Negotiations:
Imagine how those “bilateral trade deal” discussions will unfold with the President who loved to walk away in “The Art of the Deal”.
• Tariffs begin to kick in, forcing global and domestic businesses in each country to downsize for lost US sales and suffer through declining stock prices.
• Foreign governments begin to incur the costs of unemployment, lost consumer spending, declining savings, and lower tax revenue.
• They suddenly want US Trade Deals, but we [purposefully] limit the number of negotiations that can occur at a time.
• Ambassadors navigate each country’s negotiators through multiple gates involving America’s Trade Representative, Trade Council, and Secretary of State.
• If they’re not investing in America, President Trump sends them back to rethink their position.
• The best deals for America get through first [America First], and the rest recycle to the end of the line, to stew in pain and growing pressure.
• When our team frees up in a couple of months to entertain their next proposal, it had better beat the standard set by early Winners.
Mike Pence is the perfect spokesperson for implementing Trump’s agenda.
He is sharp, on point and reminds the elected Republicans to get to work and MAGA
Pence will be the defacto President until Trump gets up to speed on govt.
Doubtful…..Trump knows all there is to know about Government. Petty, slow, quick to spend taxpayers money — A SWAMP. A good source to confirm this is his “Art of the Deal.” I have never seen a Man MORE qualified to run such a Mickey Mouse operation as is our “government” than the International Business Titan, DJT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s how I knew he would win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactamente.
Pence is looking to replace Trump any way the Establishment can arrange it
Pence is a great VP pick and will do great things but it is absolutely ridiculous to say he’ll be “defacto President until Trump gets up to speed on government”. Clueless.
Sarah Palin, check
Sherrif Clarke, check
Alan West, check
Duncan Hunter, check
Laura Ingrahm, check
Dan Quayle, check
and the work of keeping American First Patriots that supported Trump early out of positions in his Government is continuing
President-Elect Trump hit a grand slam when he selected Mike Pence to be his Vice-President.
Mike Pence was very effective on the campaign trail and will be equally effective working with Congress to push forward the America First legislative agenda.
We also can and will assist in that effort by keeping in communication with our elected Senators and Congressmen.
If we don’t hold our elected representatives accountable they will wander off in another direction.
The Trump/Pence team will make a terrific leadership team. The “Swamp will be drained” and law and order will be returning, along with God. I feel so very hopeful and proud.
My better half couldn’t think of who Pence reminded him of when PE Trump first announced him for his VP choice. After weeks of not being able to think of who it was, he had an ‘ah-ha!’ moment and told me: 1- either the GI Joe doll of the 1960’s with the hair that was NOT painted on, or 2- Race Bannon of Johnny Quest fame. Either way, both were Patriots and good men. This real life VP elect looks the part he surely plays in PE Trump’s administration, as well as seems to embody that same patriotic quality of who he reminded my husband of, IMHO. PE Trump’s first choice surely pointed to his ability to pick winners to help him MAGA!
The adventure of Mike Pence, alias Race Bannon:
Man, the resemblance is uncanny.
Pence will be outstanding as a Vice President. He is morally courageous and will not back down against a bullying media that may choose to cast lies upon he and the President. The truth always wins out in the end, and America will be great again and will win this deal in the end with our new leadership. A new day has begun… May we look forward to the new day ahead of us with anticipation of all that we will once again become.
are you kidding me, go back and see how fast Pence caved on the Indiana Religious Liberty Law, preventing lawsuits from Gays because of refusal to service
Pizza Gate, Memories Pizza for those who lost their memories
He does ‘feel’ more like the XOs (executive officers, second in command) from my Navy days. Not a place holder, but ‘executes’ real world support and backup to the ‘skipper’.
Many are concerned that he will turn out like the elder Bush to Reagan. I hope he does not, and is actually on board with Trump’s agenda, but I’m just not sure yet.
i predicted early on that pence would be a co-president versus just a shadow VP…and i have also predicted he will be POTUS in 8 years. i am not wrong. i have chosen the last 4 winners of The Voice (in a row)…and i have only watched the last 4 seasons…so i know how to pick winners, you see…i have experience. I knew within the first 30 seconds of their songs that they would win. Just watch!
How old is Pence? If the Donald is in for two terms, Pence might be too old.
not at all, he is 58-59 ish…plenty of time.
No more children. We need seasoned men!
you forgot the /s tag. really.
Petzmom, aside from your self-recounting of innane predictions, common sense alone would cause one to know that Trump would appoint -a working VP. But Trump did not appoint, nor will we have, a “co-president”. The CEO in Chief delegates and grants power, he does not share it. The conclusions are as ridiculous as the premise.
And it all happens in 16 days, 17 hours, and 03 minutes.
(401 hours, 3 minutes if you’re so inclined)
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Under 400 hours, now!
Indeed. But who’s counting?
The Trump Team is the cream of the crop in all of their areas of expertise. No finer group of men and women have ever been selected to be in a presidents cabinet. There is much new policy to be made within the framework of MAGA and Trumps team of experts are for sure going to make waves and heads roll in Washington. Schummer and what’s left of the Dems in Congress won’t know what hit them. The Weasles on the Republican side of the aisle will soon learn that you can’t stump the Trump and you either get with the plan or you will be marginalized.
“fast-moving, high-energy, action-oriented and laser-focused competency.”
That’s our President’s team!
Sundance, your elephant and donkey need to be feet up, beneath the Alpha Male Trump.
I am watching “The Curse of Oak Island” on the History channel. One of the brothers just yelled “DRAIN THE SWAMP”. I told my husband that was Trump telling Pence it was time to DO IT.
I always say Trump is a brilliant strategist his choice of Pence though I did not understand it at the time shows daily why he was picked. Pence is a asset to Trump no doubt about it.
Pence is a great asset. And I think we’ll see that Tillerson and the others will be also. Its going to be a great. Fascinating to see everything playing out.
Tillerson is the one I am watching. If he proves out at SOS he may be a better successor to Trump than Pence. Another no nonsense Alpha (I think).
The headline of this post reminded me of this classic. It applies just as much now as it did when it first came out.
It’s good to see Pence back in the press again.
He gave some very good speeches at rally’s.
One in particular I like was where he spoke before Trump at a rally, It was indoors and Trump brought up all kinds of voter fraud in the beginning of his speech. I forgot where it was held at. He went to 5 or so different places within a day or two, near the end of the campaign.
