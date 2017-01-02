National Sheriffs’ Association Supports Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General…

A little known fact most are not familiar with – within your local jurisdiction, unless removed by State legislative construct, the County Sheriff is the highest recognized constitutional officer in your area....
(VIA TRUMP FACEBOOK) Every day members of the law enforcement community come to work prepared for anything. They understand that they are the thin blue line between a safe public and criminal activity — and each moment presents a new challenge.
Law enforcement understands the dangers of protecting their communities and go to work each day knowing they might be shot for their communities’ safety. This past year saw the highest number of law enforcement fatalities in five years including 21 that were ambushed, shot and killed.
Over the past few years’ law enforcement has been missing a key component to succeed in their jobs — federal government support.
While law enforcement is asked to do more and more with the ever-changing world of terrorism and public safety, the current administration has rolled-back much of the progress achieved through decades of effective policing through qualitative and quantitative resourcing. In return the nation’s crime rates have risen faster than at any time in our modern history.
While the mood toward law enforcement at the federal level has degraded we now see how out of touch this administration has been with the public. The dialogue between the administration and those charged with protecting us has grown outright hostile, making their jobs even more difficult and dangerous.
While this administration’s support is lacking, public support for law enforcement remains very high.
An October Gallup poll showed that three in four Americans have a “great deal” of respect for local law enforcement, the highest rate in 50 years. Americans understand the important role sheriffs, deputies and officers play in criminal justice and have confidence they will do their jobs fairly.
Of our nation’s institutions law enforcement ranks near or just below the nation’s military.
Not the media, Congress, schools, or the current administration have this level of support.
Law enforcement is gratified by the support and with a new executive branch administration comes new promise. Law enforcement knows that we have a federal partner with the nomination of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General of the United States.
The Senate must confirm Sen. Sessions because law enforcement and the citizens they protect needs his expertise, dedication and honor at the Justice Department.
The nation’s sheriffs and deputies know Sen. Sessions will support them because throughout his career he has been a crime fighter who seeks justice fairly. As a U.S. attorney and Alabama attorney general, he successfully pursued and prosecuted violent criminals, corrupt politicians and white collar criminals.
During his service on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sessions has shown that he understands and values the resources law enforcement needs to do our jobs.
He worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass important legislation like the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 that rectified disparities in sentencing for drug crimes and the Fugitive Sex Offenders Act in 2012 which helps law enforcement track down fugitive sex offenders.
He likewise worked in a bipartisan fashion to reauthorize the Victims of Child Abuse Act.
Sessions supports solutions important to sheriffs and the law enforcement community. He understands the importance of the 1033 Program that provides excess, protective resources and equipment law enforcement needs to carry out their duty.
He understands that the immigration system is broken and law enforcement is stuck in the middle without a plan. Sen. Sessions agrees that jails should not be the home for Americas mentally ill and wants to work with law enforcement to reform the mental health system.
Sheriffs and deputies wake up each day knowing their lives may be in danger to keep our communities safe and protect the rule of law. They look forward to having an active ally in Attorney General Sessions to support them and do whatever necessary to make America safe.
~ Jonathan Thompson, Executive Director and CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Support ’em well, last line of defense in LE against TYRANNY.
They are truly the last line of defense.
The last line of defense is actually your firearm.
Yes yes yes!!! We live right next door to our county sheriff!!
Me too.
Makes it safer!!
We got it covered around here. Bigly.
The immigration system is not broken, the problem was that our leaders wete broken
“Morally broken” that is.
Our law enforcement realize that Trump is a law and order guy and and knowing the history of Mr. Sessions, it makes sense that they would get behind him. He won’t mess around when it comes to illegal immigration.
RICO the gangs.
Heh. RICO Congress.
Jam their phones and computers!
We cannot let these petty little know-nothings continue to endanger our LEOs and us!
This is interesting especially #6…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/8-immigration-victories-won-for-america-in-2016/
Looking forward to law and order and knowing I live in a civilized society.
I think you can count on the law and order, the other… not so much. The zombie apocalypse is in full swing out there. I see more of them every day.
onlyamericans…i agree…i see more and more detachment and remoteness from the cell phone crowd. it’s heartbreaking to see an entire family walking around at the park on a lovely day with their noses in their phones. these youngsters will not have clue on how to interact as they become adults…these are the people we will have to share our earth with, truly frightening.
It is amazing ain’t it. They are addicted to them. Lost without them. I have an old fashioned land line. It works even when the power goes out. No cell phone.
We were Ijust remarking how true that is. Often times crummy reception.
Being fortunate enough not having grown up with the damn things, I wouldn’t miss them for a minute!
I gave up the landline. I never used it and the only calls I got on it was telemarketing.
A smartphone can do a lot more than being a phone. If we had those when we were young, we would have been glued to them too.
more privacy on a landline. They cannot listen in on your calls without a wiretap, unlike cellphones…anything in the airwaves is listenable by anyone with the tech knowledge and equipment..ditto wireless telephones.
You sure about that?
They can get phone records for a land line though, if you get arrested
They have been listening to all calls for decades. Had the ability long before we became aware of it.
“They cannot listen in on your calls…” Oh dear.
“They” said we couldn’t hack fiber (fiber-optics cable) when they were laying it locally in the 90s. How long has it been since you heard “they” can’t hack fiber?
Stingray and Triggerfish.
Same here.
Love the stupid blank expression on people’s faces when they ask for my cell number and I say I don’t have one.
Same expression on the face of the nurse at the eye doctor when she asked how many prescriptions I take. When I told her ‘none’ she glared at me like I was lying. She doesn’t get that answer from many 80 yr-olds.
Not too many renegades like us around, Howie🙂 Like the ones who dumped TV in the recent past🙂 🙂
Yep, I have a flip phone. Don’t know where it is half the time and have no idea how to text. Electronics seem to be the downfall of many.
Did you ever try to have a conversation with this group of millennials? They cannot carry on a conversation…so why would anyone hire them?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am in the medical community and came late into that career in my 60’s and yes I am the FIRST ONE to be hired…they also ask me if I have any friends that they can employ!!! Wow that says A LOT!
that’s fantastic for you…i wouldn’t mind getting a part time job and i will be 62…
Me to, but I’ll have to wait until next Christmas. A nice part time job as the ghost of Christmas past
Go become an LPN (licensed practical nurse). It will take a year in school and your are out or look at other options in the medical field.
Old people have their drawbacks too. I am not fast enough on a cash register (ha, ha) to compete with any millennial.
My first job was a cashier at the local movie theater. I was 14. We literally used a cigar box make change. We tallied the snack prices up in our heads and made change.
I smh at young cashiers that have trouble making change even when the register tells them how much to give me.
How about when you give them a “penny” and they get all bent out of shape because they don’t know how to deduct/roundoff? I do this at McDonalds and they have to call the supervisor or I tell them how much to give me! Haaaaaaaaa.
It is both frightening and very rude of them. I saw it in our family during the holidays. Our children and grandchildren both had their noses in them things and barely was able to tear themselves away long enough to eat and open presents. I didn’t allow my children and grandchildren to do it but I don’t carry any weight with the step ones.
i agree…extremely rude and the adults need to step up and be mature adults that consider those around them. rules should be set that take everyone into consideration. but that’s just me.
Fighting crime will be a really good change from justifying crime.
Right the ef on!!!!!!!!!!
MoonTrump! Still good looking!
Oh stop……My girl thinks Trump is a hunk. The only competition I have is my cat and Donald Trump…..
well….he did look pretty good in that tux on new years eve.
No…that’s Batman!
He really is Batman !!
TRUMP IS a hunk!
Absolutely!!!! Piper, for me, it is his confidence that is so attractive, along with his gentleman-liness. (Is that even a word….lol)
Same with Sheriff David Clarke.
The Trump-Signal!!
Mr. Trump’s law and order campaign speech was one of the most popular on RSBN website with 600,326 views on two different links, and is still gaining viewers despite not being prominently listed.
And I hope AG Sessions/Trump informs those countries unwilling to take their criminals back they will suffer consequences, including the steep reduction in any US funded aid.
I hope we drop them ashore or by parachute, and give those countries no choice at all.
We live in Texas at the south border! So much corruptions, so many illegals. I hope we get a wall !!
The other night my son was involved in an auto accident. As the LEO was preparing to leave the scene he came to our car to give us additional info we needed. After he finished I told him I appreciated what he does as a LEO. He actually gave me a double take as (I assume) he never hears it. I hope it made his night better. It did mine.
We have many illegal immigration laws that are simply under enforced or unenforced because the Executive branch politized them. ICE and the Border Patrol, ATF, the FBI …all of our police agencies have been compromised by the DoJ. This will be a monumental task to reorder how law enforcement operates because the Obama administration placed so many restrictions on them.
Just turn em loose.
Ha!
They already know how to do the job, just remove the restrictions.
Dang right…..They have not done their jobs because politicians would not LET them do their jobs…..Just build a wall and stay out of their way….. The problem will go away….
Can you imagine how glad our border patrol folks will be when they are given free reign to simply do their jobs!!!??! I mean, clear guidelines and respect for them — the pride they will display in a job well-done. Oh, happy day!
There are few gov’t officials more powerful and more protected from political interference than a sitting Sheriff. As SD said, he or she is a Law Enforcement Official of the Constitution, not city ordinance or other regulation. I’ve heard that in some jurisdiction, without a bench warrant, a Sitting sheriff cannot be arrested except by a coroner. They are very influential.
And it should be that way…….They are elected and directly accountable to the people.
I just heard on FOX the Dems are planning to slooooooow down Trump’s nominees to the Cabinet…EIGHT IN TOTAL! Americans will NOT STAND FOR THIS INTERRUPTION IN MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Do you mean the confirmation hearings? I was wondering if anyone knows when they are supposed to start them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Grr. Well hopefully there are enough Republicans and a few cooperating Dems so that won’t happen.
No.6 is comforting to know…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/8-immigration-victories-won-for-america-in-2016/
Tentative date was Jan 15th to start, but so far I have not seen any official schedule published.
The Democrats are pressuring Sessions to remove himself off the ticket for the AG job. Where was the outrage when Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch met at the Phoenix Airport? No wonder the Dems are desperate and afraid.
Trump and Sessions are gonna expose them
He has my support.
That’s great , but Sessions had my support when I heard him railing against the visa programs that are stealing American jobs. If he is not confirmed there will be hell to pay.
If it wasn’t for Senator Sessions, we’d be knee deep it TPP by now.
Americans need Senator Sessions for Attorney General just as seriously as we need President Trump and VP Pence. Thank you Sheriffs for standing strong in support for the confirmation of Senator Sessions as AG of the USA
Huge pressure will be brought to bare on the Trumpster. All of the Beltway wants mass immigration/open borders/nonenforcement. Firms wants to create an excess of labor, liberal do-gooders want the votes of poor, brown peasants and rabid anti-American Muslims. It won’t be easy for DJT but I hope he can pull it off.
Worry not.
My small(ish) community has a new sheriff coming to town. Talking with people in the “know” he is highly thought is in the law inforcement community. I am told he is a Christian and everyone feels like 2017 is bringing good change and hope to our community. I need to look into this more… obviously. Sometimes it is more interesting to look into the national scenery when we need to pay as much or more attention to the local stuff. I think I would like to volunteer with the sheriff’s dept.
On a similar note, I talked with a state trooper, some time ago, with the possibility of riding out with him. May still do it. He asked me if I had a gun and I said yes. He said to bring it but don’t let him know about it. Bring it just in case. I am sorry to say I never followed up. Maybe this year I will.
Both of my sons did ride-alongs with local LEO and it was quite eye-opening for them.
Grace Anne…You are so right: Part of the reason the USA is in the straights it is in is that we have allowed communists, like ozero, to “organize” on the community level.
Its time for us to move into our neighborhoods.
Sheriff Joe, THE best Sheriff-Listen to what he has to say and tell the American People the truth.
Just read where good old Sheriff Joe Arpaio retired earlier today in Arizona.
Yes, but remember Sheriff Joe has quite a role coming up soon with Trump. He holds a lot of cards on Obama’s birth certificate fraud.
Stay tuned.
Sheriff Joe didn’t retire, he lost the recent election. Sounds like Soros may have had a hand in it.
I saw this on face book and think it’s a GREAT way to show support for the Blue. A piece of blue painters tape across a back windshield, trunk, or truck tailgate. Please share with friends on fb, email etc. (My first ever attempt posting a pic on here, hope it works)
patrickhenrycensored Thanks for the instructions on how to post a pic!
The Swamp is terrified of law and order AG Sessions and what he will do. The stench of their desperation is overwhelming.
Please, President Trump and AG Sessions, stop these sanctuary cities!
I hope this posts. It’s a encouraging article on how well Trump is interacting with congress on both sides of the aisle, which will hopefully help get his agenda and cabinet nominees passed.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-beats-obama-engagement-with-congress-say-friend-and-foe/article/2610699
Sessions MUST go after this Pizzagate. These sumabitches are throwing it in our face now.
Watch this – Katy Perry recruited to throw it in our faces..
Here is a good analysis
I liked her song, “Roar.” I don’t know much about her. I have been told her father is a pastor of a Christian church. Not that means anything…but wonder about her childhood.
Thank goodness for Judicial Watch! Hope this is one of the first cases on Session’s docket🙂
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/federal-appeals-court-reinstates-clinton-email-lawsuits/
Notice in the article: “On Dec. 27, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed, ordering the lower court to restart proceedings on the lawsuit. The panel included both liberal and conservative judges.”
Two takeaways:
1. The dems can’t claim partisan politics
2. Clinton influence is waning
Sense of impending “new sheriff in town” is taking hold…everyone is looking out for their own/future interests.
All is needed is for an honest AG for folks to sing to . Up til now that would only get you killed.
I love Jeff Sessions and was so happy when President Elect Trump picked him for A.G. There is a lot of talk about there being trouble confirming him. The Uniparty better not go there. The American people won’t stand for it. Like always they are trying to play the race card here. I don’t mind being called a Deplorable or Vulgarian but I am sick and tire of being called a racist and every phobe they can come up with.
Jeff will sail thru confirmation. He is a Senator and those guys stick together.
Well…fuShumer announced that Mr. Sessions(fellow senator), is one of the eight they will target.
Mr. Sessions is beyond reproach, so besides the RaCe card, they got nuttin’.
IMO, the best way to support of LEOs is an overhaul of the judicial system ! We can’t blame LEOs for not bringing their “A game ” to work everyday when the perps they arrest with long felony records and federal firearms violations are out on the street again before they can complete the arrest report . For decades we’ve been sawing two legs off the judicial tripod and now our PLEs are blaming the LEO community because the judicial system won’t stand.
Let’s start with recalling the La Raza judge, Curiel. If his parents are not US citizens, he is not either.
We ❤️ our sheriff…Sheriff Anderson!!!!!!!! Sheriff Anderson can be seen in many of President-Elect Trump’s pressers from Trump Tower. Very special person!
County Sheriff is a political position. They are elected. Some are from a background of law enforcement, others are more political.
Ours is from a business background and has learned the law enforcement aspect of the job. There are State and National Sheriff associations and if they are good they develop a network with other Sheriffs.
