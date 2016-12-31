A “Happy New Year” Message From Nigel Farage…

Posted on December 31, 2016 by

Nigel Farage will be coming back to the U.S. as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and to attend the Donald Trump inauguration festivities.

Here’s a quick message from Farage recapping a momentous 2016 with optimism for 2017 and beyond:

trump-farage-2

This entry was posted in Brexit, Donald Trump, Election 2016, European Union, New York, Ukip, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to A “Happy New Year” Message From Nigel Farage…

  1. M33 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    Farage is awesome!

    2017:
    New Year,
    New constitutionalist President,
    New Star Trek series,
    New Mystery Science Theater 3000,
    New bigger location for our business…

    Hey, life is great!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s