A “Happy New Year” Message From Nigel Farage…

Nigel Farage will be coming back to the U.S. as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and to attend the Donald Trump inauguration festivities.
Here’s a quick message from Farage recapping a momentous 2016 with optimism for 2017 and beyond:
Farage is awesome!
2017:
New Year,
New constitutionalist President,
New Star Trek series,
New Mystery Science Theater 3000,
New bigger location for our business…
Hey, life is great!!!
