Senator John McCain Demands “Act of War” Against Russia…

Some things never change. In full alignment with President Obama, the ever faithful war monger Senator John McCain calls for a declaration of war against Russia.

…and if you disagree with him, well, you’re “a Hobbit“, or “a crazy“… or something.

(Via Reuters) […] Republican John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Friday that Russia must face a penalty for the cyber attacks and that is was possible to impose many sanctions.

“When you attack a country, it’s an act of war,” McCain said in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” while on a visit to Kiev.

“And so we have to make sure that there is a price to pay, so that we can perhaps persuade the Russians to stop these kind of attacks on our very fundamentals of democracy.” added McCain, who has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on foreign cyber threats. (read more)

Seriously, and I am NOT KIDDING when I say this…

…everywhere Senator John McCain goes, and every single foreign nation he touches, ends up dragging itself -and us- into an extremist civil war, and/or military conflict…

Do you think that’s too strongly stated?

Do you think that’s hyperbole?

Well, here’s a few recent reference points:

Senator John McCain and Senator John Kerry in Cairo, Egypt – 2011

What came next?… The installation of the Muslim Brotherhood:

Senator John McCain and Ambassador Christopher Stephens, Benghazi Libya 2012

What came next?…. The rise of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood

Senator John McCain travels to Syria in 2013

What came next? Yup, you guessed it – Muslim Brotherhood (via ISIS)

Senator John McCain Travels to Turkey (December) 2014

What came next?…. Oh yeah, SAME/SAME

… and today Senator John McCain is in Ukraine, talking about going to war with Russia….