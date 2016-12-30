Senator John McCain Demands “Act of War” Against Russia…

Some things never change. In full alignment with President Obama, the ever faithful war monger Senator John McCain calls for a declaration of war against Russia.
…and if you disagree with him, well, you’re “a Hobbit“, or “a crazy“… or something.
(Via Reuters) […] Republican John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Friday that Russia must face a penalty for the cyber attacks and that is was possible to impose many sanctions.
“When you attack a country, it’s an act of war,” McCain said in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” while on a visit to Kiev.
“And so we have to make sure that there is a price to pay, so that we can perhaps persuade the Russians to stop these kind of attacks on our very fundamentals of democracy.” added McCain, who has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on foreign cyber threats. (read more)
Seriously, and I am NOT KIDDING when I say this…
…everywhere Senator John McCain goes, and every single foreign nation he touches, ends up dragging itself -and us- into an extremist civil war, and/or military conflict…
Do you think that’s too strongly stated?
Do you think that’s hyperbole?
Well, here’s a few recent reference points:
Senator John McCain and Senator John Kerry in Cairo, Egypt – 2011
What came next?… The installation of the Muslim Brotherhood:
Senator John McCain and Ambassador Christopher Stephens, Benghazi Libya 2012
What came next?…. The rise of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood
Senator John McCain travels to Syria in 2013
What came next? Yup, you guessed it – Muslim Brotherhood (via ISIS)
Senator John McCain Travels to Turkey (December) 2014
What came next?…. Oh yeah, SAME/SAME
McCain would have done a lot less damage to America if he had stayed in the Hanoi Hilton and his room mate should have been Hanoi Jane Fonda.
…and Hanoi John Kerry.
Yep. Like OldBob Dole and Italy, our country would have been better off if Vietnam had kept this evil old coot.
US foreign policy disgust me every time I read news and views.
Once again Sundance exposes the truth – that there is a dangerous and diabolical pattern to McCain’s foreign policy dealings.
Here is a link to the Sundance article re: McCain and McMullin’s Syria ISIS meeting:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/28/the-emerging-connections-between-the-muslim-brotherhood-and-never-trump/
The apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree when it comes to McCain. His father was just as worse participating in false flag operations with the Israelis in the 50’s and early 60’s.
I can’t get away from the fact that McCain was the GOP nominee in 2008. We have come a long way, but this is a reminder of how far we have to go.
God, I wish Arizona would have a recall on this batshiite crazy imbecile. He need to go the way of the Clintons and Bushes. We, as a country, need to unhitch ourselves from these backwards, war mongering idiots. It’s long overdue. I’m convinced that the only way McInsane and Grahamupmybutt win is through voter fraud. We’ve turned the corner to some degree as a country, and we just need to throw these types on the ash heap of history.
I consider John McCain a WAR CRIMINAL for Iraq, Syria, and especially his paling around with his UKRAINE buddies and the CIA and the horrific murders and the war he helped start t He should be shot for treason against the United States for all he’s done. He’s paid off someone to keep getting selected for Senate in Arizona. No one I ever met ever voted for him.
Hanoi John should be in a prison somewhere, anywhere..
Its an open secret that McCain is 100% Globalist. Same with Miss Lindsey. Which means the Globalist agenda is supreme for them over the Republican/Conservative agenda–including open borders. In fact, both of these jerks came out this week, announcing their intent to vandalize much of Trump’s agenda of repatriation of illegal alien felons.
Jeff Flake is the same. Globalist, with the blessing of his open borders Mormon Church.
The Democrats and media are at least OPEN about their treason. The real Fifth Columnists of today are in the Republican Party.
McLame, shut your pie hole and retire already you LOSER !
Suit up and fight yourself, John, because, we’re not interested in supporting the war industry any longer. The skeletons in his closet must be horrendous. He’s always working with the elite against the will of the people. His skeletons must be HUGE.
They are. It’s not just the cooperation with his North Vietnamese captors. That was so odious his commanding officer in that wing of the prison – the Hanoi Hilton – who was, as I recall, a USAF captive – was all set to prefer charges of aiding and abetting the enemy, and treason, against McCain when virtually on the same day President Nixon arranged to have an amnesty declared for all offenses committed by US POWs in North Vietnamese prisons. That’s why another buddy of McCain, Bobby Garwood, got off scot-free in spite of actually assisting North Vietnamese wardens in torturing and questioning US prisoners. So, that officially swept everything under the rug for McCain. I’m certain he’s also struck some kind of deal with the Russians because he has labored long and hard to make it practically impossible for families of US POWs taken captive as long ago as the end of WWII to determine what happened to their loved ones who disappeared into the Soviet Gulag system. This includes US service men known to have been taken captive while alive during the Korean War and who were seen AFTER the armistice terms were signed as Panmunjom. They were known to have been shipped north into Russian territory, their announced destination was the eastern Soviet Union. He has actually publicly castigated these families in front of news cameras during Senate hearings – he reduced one wife of a missing serviceman to tears during one of these ordeals. I’ve tried to help another group trying to find out what happened to their brothers or uncles who were aboard a Navy patrol bomber that went missing in or near Vladivostok harbor in 1950. Soviet radio transmissions were heard and RECORDED talking about “survivors in the water.” No effort whatsoever was made to force the Soviets to account for these men. McCain doesn’t want them to find out. They are provided 50-year-old typed transcripts of radio messages re: their loved ones and are more or less told to be satisfied – US govt treats this like a major advancement for the families’ cause.
I am convinced one reason this material is kept under wraps is because it will detail the shameful manner in which our service members were treated by some very well-known individuals whose otherwise pristine reputations would suffer greatly is this material were made public. It is an atrocity what the US government as subjected the relatives of these men to.
He made sure the rest of the POW’s never came back from Vietnam by stonewalling every piece of legislation and diplomacy. I don’t know how people can sleep at night with that kind of baggage.
The Songbird of Hanoi needs to STFU and sit down.
After thinking about this Sundance article exposing McCain…
1 – This article, the Benghazi Brief and the article about the Never Trumpers ties to ISIS – are prize winning investigative journalism – that implicates not only McCain (and McMullin) but also Clinton and Obama as tools of ISIS/Muslim Brotherhood terrorism, destruction and genocide across the Middle East.
LINKS
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/09/12/the-benghazi-brief-three-year-anniversary/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/28/the-emerging-connections-between-the-muslim-brotherhood-and-never-trump/
2 – This is far beyond the amount of evidence that brought down Nixon.
4 – If McCain had any honor and a viable conscience, he would resign immediately.
5 – We should spread these articles and make lots of noise calling for McCain’s resignation….and Obama’s as well….with alternate choruses of “Lock Her Up.”
6 – This is more proof that our congress, both Houses of our Legislature, and especially John McCain (and possibly Lindsey Graham), have been complicit in Obama’s Middle East spread of Muslim Brotherhood/ISIS terrorism and destruction of Libya, Egypt, Syria, Yemen – as well as making targets of Russia and Israel!
7 – List of Obama’s impeachable offenses and abuses of power in which the House and Senate have been silent accomplices – http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
(Please forgive me for linking to this so much – but many have not seen it.)
Theory: There’s a faction that controls the CIA and can only operate freely outside the US, whereas there’s another faction that controls the FBI and surveils inside the US. Since the first faction can’t just send an email, or fax or letter or whatever –and even if they could it wouldn’t necessarily be believed. So they need a messenger. McCain is that messenger. He goes. He’s a US Senator plus he’s able to make some show of capability, and the message is believed and stuff starts happening.
John McCain wants war. Why? Perhaps to distract attention from his wife’s involvement with the Clinton Crime Family Foundation. His wife is the fourth largest distributor in the Anheuser-Busch beer brewing company. It is a known fact that Anheuser-Busch is a major contributor to the UN climate change agenda and donor to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation. This year the DOJ approved the major merger by out with the Milller Brewing Company out of Europe. This will make the brewing company the largest of its’ kind in the world. Interesting that McCain is a ranking senator when the DOJ approved the merger.
John McCain was having an affair with his second wife (20 Yrs younger than him) while he was still married to his first wife. After divorcing his first wife, he remarried a few months later into the big beer money family.
That is why I believe that McCain is attacking Donald Trump. He has something to hide.
That’s the end of any A-B products in this house. It’s Colorado Kool-Aid from now on. I can’t find Olympia any more to save my life . . . .
Why did you have to do That?!?
I just like a few Buds after work.
I’m not hurtin’ anyone.
It’s bad enough, that they sold out to the foreigners.
Now you have connected them to our Corrupt Senator.
Guess I’ll have to resort to a sip or two of American Shine now.
Just for Medicinal purposes mind you.
Degenerative disc disease doesn’t take time off.
Now hear this, Mac – if you’ve got the proof the Russians have been meddling in our electoral affairs, LET’S SEE IT! If you’re going to get us into something that is going to cost more American lives, squander more treasure, and re-divide this country – I want to see hands-down PROOF it’s occurring. One other thing I want to see – I want to see your blood relation – and those of your friends and political backers – who are draft-age and eligible for military service in the FIRST GROUP of Americans sent to the active fighting. I don’t want to see them directing the fighting – I want them IN the fighting. I don’t want them running around with a “Stars and Stripes” notebook in their hands – I want to see them with a weapon in their hands, UP FRONT. If it’s good enough for my son, or my grandson, or the sons or grandsons of those who see this thread – then it’s damned certain good enough for yours.
Hey, Jon!
Does that include “Domestic Enemies”, who Corrupt our Electoral System, by Ignoring the Legitimate Voters, while allowing Illegal Aliens, to partipate in our Voting Process?
Or Advocate and Fund/Legislate for Open Borders?
Or Not create a Budget, and Spend like Lunatics from an Asylum, to Crash Our Whole Government/Society?
The same “Domestic Enemies”, who Allow/Empower Communist and Muslim Brotherhood to Infect and Control OUR Government.
Or should we Only go to War, with “Foreign Enemies”, that do the Same Things, we do to them?
I just Woke Up.
So if my question needs clarity, ask for it.
But…IF, you really don’t know yet, you will after 1/20/2017.
And you probobly Don’t Understand what #WAR!! means either.
But you will.
You are a Traitor John.
Your fellow Travelors are All Traitors too.
I Believe Americans are Awakening, to what Y’all been doing, and
We will Hold Y’all Accountable!!
Somebody Please, put this Sick dog Down!
