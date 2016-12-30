Mexican National Deported 19 Times, Now Arrested for Raping 13-Year-Old…

Build that darn wall Donald, BUILD THAT WALL:
[…] And when Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. ~ Donald Trump June 17th 2015
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show.
[…] Court filings show Martinez-Maldonado has two misdemeanor convictions for entering without legal permission in cases prosecuted in 2013 and 2015 in U.S. District Court of Arizona, where he was sentenced to serve 60 days and 165 days respectively.
A status hearing in the rape case is scheduled for Jan. 10. Defense attorney Lisa Hamer declined to comment on the charge, but said, “criminal law and immigration definitely intersect and nowadays it should be the responsibility of every criminal defense attorney to know the possible ramifications in the immigration courts.”
Nationwide, 52 percent of all federal prosecutions in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 were for entry or re-entry without legal permission and similar immigration violations, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. (read more)
O Lord, when will it ever stop?
Trump’s END-ILLEGALS STRATEGY:
It’s MEXICO’s FAULT for LETTING ILLEGALS THROUGH.
• Charge Mexico for EVERY DEPORTATION at $100,000 . (That’s right: $100 Billion per Million of em.)
• Add $500,000 for EVERY CONVICTION.
• Add $1 MILLION for EVERY REPEAT OFFENSE (not Offender).
Pretty soon, Mexico will solve the problem PERMANENTLY on THEIR side of the border, and that includes the MULES for DRUGS!
Yes, make Mexico pay for the wall and deportations.
Thank God Trump and the American people won, or the answer would be, never
Sign that ObamaSon up for the Drivers License for Illegals Program. They’ll make sure he’s signed up to vote and get all his bennies.
I am sure that obama will pardon him .
Dust off ole Sparky and git’r done. JUSTICE, We the People demand it.
Maybe we should have Paul “Stall the Wall” Ryan sit on his lap to comfort him.
Or have Paul put his daughter on a bus with with the tenacious dreamer.
BUILD THE WALL 2017
Until it’s complete, significantly add increased manpower that is heavily armed with instructions to shoot to scare First when the illegals approach, then shoot to maim or kill if necessary if they if they insist upon crossing illegal.
Plus a few hotels,, so vacationers can come down and check it out.
It’s those insensitive conservatives at fault. If they had given him a license he wouldn’t have been on the bus.
Sadly, I’m sure, there are MILLIONS of Democrats that actually think along those very lines.
Lets give this one citizenship.
And then a lethal injection.
Hang the SOB.
And, remove his offending parts.
But do it in the opposite order. Make sure he feels the removal of said parts before he dies. Just like the little girl suffered from them. . .
The wall is needed.. but lets also make the country of origin PAY for their citizens expanses.
Its pure insanity that its the AMERICAN tax payers that pay for the MEXICAN criminals defenses and housing costs.
Every single cents spent on a foreign citizen should not be billed to the American people,
the bill need to go to the country of origin. We should have “ZERO CENTS” in our federal/state budget allocated to “foreign citizen welfare”. They all have countries and its their responsibilities.
Like the 100 millions we diverted from our veteran to use for illegal criminals relocation all across the US. Why is it US tax payer burden to feed/house/educate foreign citizens !?
All illegal need to be sent to Guantanamo for processing. And not a $ of us tax should be used beside as a loan to be repaid with market rate interest. (collected ultimately via trade levy)
This need to stop. With, or without a wall…. we need to demand that Mexico (and All other countries abusing America) pay for their citizens cost .
Because its not the American that need to work weekends and overtime so they can pay more tax to pay for a Mexican rapist court cost and incarceration…
Well, all I can say is that you aren’t named “Mr.Right” for nothing!
Absolutely. A no brainer.
If one is physically deported after committing a crime and they reenter illegally, firing squad.
If deported for being an illegal but no other crimes and come back, returned after one year very hard labor.
If deported after hard labor and return, firing squad.
Firing squads aired on internet for world-wide viewing for loved ones and countrymen to see efforts to come to These United States of America illegally is futile.
Also executed on a first offense if caught in possession of a weapon, or if Muslim.
I would like to see those responsible for breaking our laws and allowing this person in the country brought to justice.
Ultimately, the buck stops at the desk of Obama.
Flouting our laws should have consequences.
We are going to have to put MAJOR pressure on the RINOs who have come out against Trump’s immigration policies. Is there anything a person can do who is not a Citizen of the State for which these scumbag RINOs are representatives of?
This story here is one of the reason’s Trump was elected these criminal invaders have to go . No reason to be in this country Illegally they are no asset.
I don’t know what would be a good enough punishment other than deportation for this sorry excuse of a human being.
I do.
Knock him out cold then implant a little bit of C4 with a sensor that activates when he crosses the U.S. border or tries to remove it.
They way, he can live a long life in his own country but blow himself up if he tries to get back into ours – and it is his choice.
Speaking of blowing up at the border…..We should MINE the border.
Betty,
We’d have exploded bodies all over the place. I wouldn’t doubt most of them would try it anyways, just to be sure you know? We’d then have every rights group screaming and stomping their feet at our brutality. It doesn’t matter, it was the choice of the illegal in the first place. However, I’m sure some of them would start crawling backwards to a safer spot.
My question is why was a 13 year old girl unsupervised on the bus? If she had to travel alone, I would’ve had her cuffed to the driver and made to stay by them at all times. I’m lying, I would never have allowed it anyways.
Now that child is going to have to go through this nightmare over and over until she can be healed, if she can be healed.
I don’t know the whole story. Her parent could’ve fallen asleep and the child was coerced into going to the back of the bus. All I know is this is what happens when the crying libs get their way.
My prayers go to the loss innocence of the little girl, and may she heal and be alright.
“Somebodies doing the raping Don!”
-candidate Donald J. Trump.
A couple months back, here in my hometown, an illegal who had been deported 5 times killed a 10 year old girl, his niece by marriage. Had his own two year old daughter in the car with him when he abducted her after church one night. Found her body in a well behind his house.
This happened in East Texas, in the reddest of red districts. If we can’t get illegals deported here, there isn’t much hope.
BUILD THE DAMN WALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tejas Rob, I am very familiar with this story being from Longview. It is sickening. I have been in contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert and expressed my displeasure with the GOP on the immigration issue. You are absolutely right, if we cannot get this done in this area of the world then we are in big trouble. At least Rep. Gohmert knows that Paul Ryan is not on our side. He says he gets it. This issue is the main reason I voted for Donald J. Trump and I have high hopes that he can and will make a huge difference. It is make or break time around here.
I find it impossible to believe that this government, the republican house and senate, headed by McConnell and Ryan can not find enough representatives to bring charges against any individual taking a oath to uphold the laws of the USA and does not!
Futhermore why is there not several class action lawsuits, the people vs congress for placing Americans in unsafe living standards!
This should be done for all office holders as well as Soros types funding the rape of American protections for personal agendas!
They all have stuff to hide. There are a few patriots in Congress(on both sides) but those in leadership and the Old Guard have all kinds of skeletons in the closet and dirty deals they don’t want the public knowing. So they allow Obama to do whatever he wants in exchange for staying in Washington and living like a fat cat for the rest of their lives. I’m looking at you, John McShame.
This whole article is ethnocentric and doesn’t recognize the nuances of Mexican culture. /sarc
Good background reading (Ann Coulter, a “nuanced view of child rape”): http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2015-07-22.html
There are so many crime stats, you can’t just choose one that blew your mind. It just kept going and going…
I’ve always known North Carolina had a big problem with illegal sexual predators, but I never would’ve been able to have guessed those numbers. How any political figure in that state can stand up for illegals I find to be reprehensible.
From the Coulter article:
— CNN reports that 318 10-year-old girls gave birth in Mexico in 2011.
In all of Western Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand combined, there have been eight reported births to girls aged 10 or younger. Seven of the eight involved Third World immigrants.
Isn’t it amazing how quickly Obama threw the Russian diplomats out of the U.S,(who,to my knowledge,were not raping and murdering U.S. citizens),but he has no problem with this illegal scum endangering our citizens and actually,”dumps” more in daily!!! Maybe if they were accused of “hacking” some Democrat politician’s e-mail,Obama would start to get concerned.
Woodchipper.
Feet first while conscious and gagged.
How do you rape a girl on a bus full of people?
Was wondering the same thing.
Btw I know all sex with a 13 yo is rape.
On a related note, child prostitution is now legal in California. That’s not a typo, not an exaggeration. SB 1322 literally bars law enforcement from arresting any sex worker under the age of 18.
What about Kansas?
How do you rape a girl on a bus? Surrounded by your buddies, that’s how.
Then they wouldn’t have known who to prosecute. Sounds like she went into the bathroom with him voluntarily. Mexicans have a different idea of age of consent, but someone noticed and complained.
I believe her Mom was aboard the bus, sleeping at the time. She was the one that complained.
It was not the so called angry white male. It was the disgusted citizen, of all stripes. Disgust, not anger.
Note how the Commie News Network talked about the “uneducated white voter,” but they never talked about the “uneducated black voter.”
I stil the believe the quote is “their” not “they’re”, as it flows from what they are bringing here, just like when Cuba opened up the prisons and in essence sent “their criminals” and “their rapists”.
Castro came out like a champ on that one. No wonder they were willing to get on a raft…it was better than a Havana jail cell.
Considering we’ve got government officials who are scared of their own damn voters, it seems this’ll be one of those things we’ll simply just have to turn up the heat on.
Throw the POS into the footing ( Border wall) after making him dig it for a year and save a bag of cement..
Price of the wall just went down by $3.00
Next time we hear about this guy, he’ll be a 20 time deported Dreamer bus driver responsible for some horrific crash.
Build prisons next to the wall. When dirtbags like this are done serving time, lob them over the wall. Preferably in a pine box.
Pine is beautiful wood, a lovely incense when burning on a bonfire.
Don’t waste a precious resource on sub-human scum like this.
He needs to be food for buzzards and coyotes.
The Castle Doctrine needs to be applied to our borders. Make illegal entry/overstay a felony constituting a presumption of dire threat to the nation. Offer a per-ear bounty. Problem solved.
You are 100% correct in saying we need a wall. These violent repeat offenders are not flying in. By and large, they are just walking across the desert and simply bypassing all the legal checkpoints. If they flew in they would have to show valid ID and papers but since they don’t they can be and are literally “undocumented” or as I like to say, “illegally documented” which is usually the case. Build a wall and scum like this cannot get in.
Deported 19 times.
As they say, the 20th time is the charm.
I’m sure the guy gets a slew of gals. Being a criminal these days gives you street cred.
He’s a bad guy alright, only he’s not half as evil as the progressive scum that invited him in. 10 traitorous democrat scum should be selected at random to receive the same sentence as this dirtbag! Not likely to happen, but I can dream can’t I?
This one is simple, just hang him. He won’t come back after that. Do it publicly as well.
When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…They’re sending rapists.
Look just put these criminal molesters of children into a helicopter and push them out at 10,000 feet and they will get the message real fast. Problem solved so stop messing around and do the right thing!
Do the dump right at the border, make sure the letters “USA” and an American flag is visible on both sides of the helicopter.
That would be mean. At least give them an old WW2 surplus parachute, they’ll need to pack it themselves though. Sounds like an entertaining reality TV show. Give them like 5 minutes to pack the chute, then Geronimo………………………………splat.
Rolling Stone article by illegal alien-sympathizing reporter about illegal aliens who are organizing in anticipation of a Trump administration actually (GASP!) enforcing our laws. It is hilariously outrageous to read their comments on how unfair it will be to START enforcing our laws!!
http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/features/how-texas-immigrants-are-preparing-for-president-trump-w457889#
Organizers advise illegals to arrange finances and care-givers for their children when Trump “separates families”, or more precisely, when illegal aliens anticipate abandoning their own children!!
Simple solution avoided by reporter and all illegal aliens interviewed — go home and take your children with you!!
They will leave their little “gooses whom lay the golden eggs” with family or friends. The check will come in the mail to them in mexico, minus a small handling fee. They are well aware of how butt stupid the progressives are. I hear them speak of it all the time. Ha ha, they think I don’t know spanish.
Try to catch it on video and upload it. We need to start exposing these people for the crooks they are. Gibmedats.
Deported 19 times?
Let’s launch him to Pluto, he’s not coming back then.
The treachery continues:
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/12/30/bloomberg-gop-pushback-trumps-border-wall-immigration-enforcement-plans/
…
Three Republican senators are working with Democrats to shield about 750,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation if Trump cancels a 2012 order from President Barack Obama that let them stay in the U.S.
Lawmakers want to “ensure that children who were brought here by their parents, through no fault of their own, are able to stay and finish their education and continue to contribute to society,” said Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona. Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are joining him on a measure drafted by the No. 2 Democratic leader, Dick Durbin of Illinois, that will be introduced after the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get ’em OUT!
Immigration attorney (i.e., a dude who grifts off of Mexicans) says this in the article: “(President-elect Donald Trump) can build a wall 100 feet high and 50 feet deep, but it is not going to keep family members separated. So if someone is deported and they have family members here … they will find a way back — whether it is through the air, under a wall, through the coast of the United States.”
FAR FEWER illegals will be able to enter. Should we guess? Maybe only 1% or less? Well worth it. I would like to volunteer to build the wall. Let’s get that thing up ASAP.
Not only should Mexico be made to pay for building the wall, they should be required to pay any medical fees (not just immediate care, but long term if needed, including psychological/counseling) and any legal fees involved, to the victims of crimes committed by Mexican citizens illegally here in the United States.
The bloke in the white t-shirt who looks like he is playing Mexicano golf should not wear shorts. Those spindly legs are not a good sight
This incident brings to mind a favorite Ted Nugent line:
“I don’t like repeat offenders. I like dead offenders.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if Obama gave him a Presidential pardon because immigrant.
Back in the mid 1980’s, there was a vhs video tape that came out.
It was named, “The Killings of America”, the cover was with the Statue of Liberty, having multiple shots bleeding on her body.
This was a “tribute” on the mass & serial murderers through out America for a period of a some decades.
The past 3 decades, I’d say, that this title, “The Killings of America. “ Is a fitting title to describe the situation in America and Europe, the past 30+ years when this coudenhoven Kalergi, plan to destabilize and DILUTE the Wrst with every people from ALL around the world!!
Thanks to the socialist social engineers, the hedge fund dunded lefties and the DISGUSTING cancerous VERMIN commies.
God I HATE, LOATH communists.
So for every America MURDERED by these third world humanoids, we should thank our tendencies to be liberal, to be tolerant even against our own safety and well being, and to be UTTER STUPID and IDIOTS, to allow our children to be victims of persons and ideologies that can be best described as a cult of DEATH !!!!
From now on, AMERICA, Nation Family and God, FIRST. And every body else THIRD !!
p.s.
YES. I am, Racially biased. I’m biased toward MY child, MY wife, MY Nation MY Faith.
If that makes me a “racists” then YES thank God I AM A RACIST !!
Just to a add my post script, that I forgot.
the mug shot on this human cockroach, would really look complete with a darkened crimson small hole in the forehead region of his cranium.
That I would applaud and be happy about. VERY HAPPY !!
The question should be asked; How many rapes did he commit on his other vacations into the US? We seem to have a problem like Europe.
