Epic High Road Maneuver – Putin’s Sanction Response Diminishes President Obama – Trump Says “Smart Move”…

Russian President Vladimir Putin just crushed President Obama by refusing to play games with international diplomacy.  In addition, the Putin approach immediately negates the intention of the Obama effort to create crisis with Russia.  

Epic political chess move.   The only thing better than Putin’s strategic magnanimous response, is the tweet from Trump of his opinion toward Putin’s response. Together, Putin and Trump have made President Obama look petty and weak...

Here is the official statement from President Vladimir Putin:

We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole.

As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind. Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.

The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Year’s holidays with their families and friends. We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays.

Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin.

It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.

My season’s greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people.

I wish all of you happiness and prosperity. (link)

#BestElectionEver

  1. Kaco says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Whew! Well, I knew deep down Putin would know better but it’s kind of a relief he knows we are kind of stuck with this until President Trump gets in.

    I sure hope the truth comes out in due time after President Trump is sworn in. I really hope justice is served to all those complicit in the corruption. I am concerned about the RINOs in congress, including Ryan.

    • shallbe4 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 8:55 pm

      As they said in Casablanca this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Putin and Trump I feel better already.

      • Southern Son says:
        December 30, 2016 at 9:28 pm

        I feel alot better too!
        I was hopeing for opinions here, when I commented somewhere else, my concern if Russia refused to return our astronauts to earth.
        Ashamed that we have to Rent a ride to orbit now.
        UBER Russia style.

  2. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:10 pm


    Great rant about Obama and Clinton and their Blame Russia fiasco. Millennial Libertarian self proclaimed “soft Trump supporter” reviews the latest pathetic and dangerous antics of one Barack Obama and praises Trump’s response to Putin’s response to Obama’s new sanctions.
    Hilarious when Styx calls Obama a Jackass several times LOL! *****WARNING: sporadic F bombs
    (Length 13:41 min)

  3. Athena the Warrior says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    The sputtering splodey heads in the Corrupt Media sure are fun to watch. Of course 2016 is going out as crazy as the year has been.

  4. Michelle says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    I love how Putin grouped Trump with the American people and Obama on his own.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      December 30, 2016 at 8:04 pm

      LOL! I noticed that too. I think there’s an unspoken agreement that the COLD WAR IS BEING WAGED ONLY AGAINST OBAMA. And others are joining in everyday!

      Obama is just out of control. What he did to Israel and now Russia. No wonder huge flies land on his rotting face. Flies always smell rot.

      The silent majority is no longer silent! Looks like Putin and Netanyahu have been members right along with us as well!

      • Raven says:
        December 30, 2016 at 8:50 pm

        Three strong, intelligent and independent men — Trump, Putin and Netanyahu.

        Bambam has no clue what any of those things are like, so he throws temper tantrums believing they make him look strong.

      • pjb535i says:
        December 30, 2016 at 9:43 pm

        Putin has hosted Netanyahu in Moscow at least twice in 2016. Obama and the left are well aware of this fact. This has been Netanyahu’s end-run strategy to the overt isolationist strategy of Obama and the U.N. (read OIC -57 nation organization of Islamic Cooperation). Brilliant. Obama can’t win for losing. He can’t buy a vowel to keep his name from becoming synonymous with “turd with legs.”

    • shallbe4 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 8:57 pm

      Putin is right on. More and more Obama appears to be walking alone as he tries so hard to stay in the limelight.

  5. codasouthtexas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:52 pm

    LOL!

  6. M. Mueller says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    Obama, you have definitely been outclassed!

  7. psadie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    The Russians are just as sick and tired of this administration as the American people and they want to deal with someone who is an adult and understands business and the way of the REAL WORLD.

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    The talking heads are all convinced that Obama has sandbagged Trump so as to limit his ability to make the sweeping changes that will undermine Obama’s legacy. In this they and Obama are wrong. If anything, I think Obama has handed Trump an opportunity to move even faster. What they still don’t quite understand is that Trump has the full backing of an aroused constituency which fully expects him to start draining the swamp as soon as he’s in office. Further DonaldTrump is not the kind of guy to let anybody, least of all somebody like Obama, sandbag him. I look for Trump to rescind the Russian sanctions as soon as he’s in office. I also look for Trump to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and I look for him to fully support Israel’s annexing of the entire West Bank and territories conquered from Jordan. GO TRUMP!!

  9. Bull Durham says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:00 pm

    The Russians have secret weapons right in that Maryland compound.

  10. Bull Durham says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    This is classy, of course, New York Values:

    • jello333 says:
      December 30, 2016 at 9:07 pm

      Has Obama said a word about that plane crash? Even one word of “condolences”?

      • Bull Durham says:
        December 30, 2016 at 9:16 pm

        I did a search earlier today. Nothing found.
        He’s playing golf and lighting fires all over the world. Polishing mirrors in his spare time. Too busy to be a decent President representing America.
        The Russians understand.
        They suffered horrid leadership from 1917-2000.

        • Rudy Bowen says:
          December 30, 2016 at 11:12 pm

          The Romanovs weren’t exactly model leaders a long time before 1917. If Putin is all that popular, it’s certainly understandable in comparison to past ‘leadership’.

  11. Pat Riot says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Ok, ok. Let’s get some high speed rail going across the Bering Strait. I’ll bring the cheap Kentucky bourbon if I’m met with the cheap Russian vodka.

    Мир, друзья мои.

  12. muffyroberts says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    Happy New Years Eve, Eve, with the best New Years that I can remember.

    Trump being sworn and Obama moving out with his tail between his legs.

    2017 will be awesome, no matter what happens.

  13. Bull Durham says:
    December 30, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Time for more humor:

  14. Bubba says:
    December 30, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    I’ve always feared what O would do during the time frame between election day and inauguration day. I’m think that there’s more crap coming. O must be shitting his pants because he has a lot to hide and to account for during his time in office. And, he probably thinks that Trump will shine a lot of sunlight on his dirty deeds. And, I’m concerned that some repubs in congress will try to create cover for O (sen. mccain) because they were part of so many of the uniparty foreign policy fiascoes around the globe (Lybia/Bengazi, Syria, creating/arming ISIS, Ukraine, etc.). Cornered rats are very dangerous. Hope I’m wrong. Jan 20th can’t get here fast enough.

  15. fuzzi says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    “Together, Putin and Trump have made President Obama look petty and weak…”

    Actually, Obama “built that” all by himself.

  16. David says:
    December 30, 2016 at 11:48 pm

    Why the Left’s obsession with Russia? Remember that all these progs/liberals/Democrats were taking money and direction from the Soviet Union until 1991. They are using Russia as a diversion in the current transition, yes, but everything the Obama administration and their fellow travellers in academia and the media has said and done has been EXACTLY what the Soviets told them to do when they got power. That recognition, money, and emotional validation no longer exists, so a big part of what we are seeing is that they actually resent Russia for not being the Soviet Union any longer.

    • David says:
      December 31, 2016 at 12:02 am

      It’s like when we adults suddenly realised that (a)our parents had sex and (b) they weren’t perfect. But the emotional trauma for progs is deeper, they had subordinated their entire being to being good Communists.

  17. ZC says:
    December 31, 2016 at 5:56 am

    I love it. Finally, adults are in charge.

  18. fred2w says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:30 am

    @sundance

    Obama has always been petty and weak. Putin and Trump simply ripped off the DNC and mass media crafted disguise.

  19. Once Written says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:53 am

    This was a stupid move on Obama’s part. He probably thought this would be another road-block to Trump’s smooth transition, but will undoubtedly strengthening ties between US and Russia once Trumpy is in office. Smooth move Ex-Lax~!

