Epic High Road Maneuver – Putin’s Sanction Response Diminishes President Obama – Trump Says “Smart Move”…

Russian President Vladimir Putin just crushed President Obama by refusing to play games with international diplomacy. In addition, the Putin approach immediately negates the intention of the Obama effort to create crisis with Russia.

Epic political chess move. The only thing better than Putin’s strategic magnanimous response, is the tweet from Trump of his opinion toward Putin’s response. Together, Putin and Trump have made President Obama look petty and weak...

Here is the official statement from President Vladimir Putin:

We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole.

As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind. Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.

The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Year’s holidays with their families and friends. We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays.

Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin.

It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.

My season’s greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people.

I wish all of you happiness and prosperity. (link)



(link)

(link)

#BestElectionEver