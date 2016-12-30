Epic High Road Maneuver – Putin’s Sanction Response Diminishes President Obama – Trump Says “Smart Move”…

Russian President Vladimir Putin just crushed President Obama by refusing to play games with international diplomacy. In addition, the Putin approach immediately negates the intention of the Obama effort to create crisis with Russia.
Epic political chess move. The only thing better than Putin’s strategic magnanimous response, is the tweet from Trump of his opinion toward Putin’s response. Together, Putin and Trump have made President Obama look petty and weak...
Here is the official statement from President Vladimir Putin:
We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole.
As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind. Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.
The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Year’s holidays with their families and friends. We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays.
Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin.
It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.
My season’s greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people.
I wish all of you happiness and prosperity. (link)
Whew! Well, I knew deep down Putin would know better but it’s kind of a relief he knows we are kind of stuck with this until President Trump gets in.
I sure hope the truth comes out in due time after President Trump is sworn in. I really hope justice is served to all those complicit in the corruption. I am concerned about the RINOs in congress, including Ryan.
As they said in Casablanca this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Putin and Trump I feel better already.
I feel alot better too!
I was hopeing for opinions here, when I commented somewhere else, my concern if Russia refused to return our astronauts to earth.
Ashamed that we have to Rent a ride to orbit now.
UBER Russia style.
Great rant about Obama and Clinton and their Blame Russia fiasco. Millennial Libertarian self proclaimed “soft Trump supporter” reviews the latest pathetic and dangerous antics of one Barack Obama and praises Trump’s response to Putin’s response to Obama’s new sanctions.
Hilarious when Styx calls Obama a Jackass several times LOL! *****WARNING: sporadic F bombs
(Length 13:41 min)
Excellent rant! Thx for posting!
I found this guy’s stuff on Reddit and I have find him to be interesting and sincere in his analyses.
In the words of the late Johnny Carson, “That is some wierd, wild stuff.”
SPQR Senātus Populus que Rōmānus, Senate and people of Rome. Great rant! Thanks MQMC.
Who is this guy? He’s outstanding!
The sputtering splodey heads in the Corrupt Media sure are fun to watch. Of course 2016 is going out as crazy as the year has been.
I saw this comment on a Breitbart article after a DON LEMON panel, thought I’d share it, seems like a good idea too:
Carlos Danner AHH!!! • 7 days ago
I have already asked bar tenders to change the channel from CNN. It feels great when they do. Spread it.
The Trump effect is awesome. Make bars great again.
If you are shy, you can always ask for sports, it doesn’t give away the anti CNN attitude, but gets it turned off.
I love how Putin grouped Trump with the American people and Obama on his own.
LOL! I noticed that too. I think there’s an unspoken agreement that the COLD WAR IS BEING WAGED ONLY AGAINST OBAMA. And others are joining in everyday!
Obama is just out of control. What he did to Israel and now Russia. No wonder huge flies land on his rotting face. Flies always smell rot.
The silent majority is no longer silent! Looks like Putin and Netanyahu have been members right along with us as well!
Three strong, intelligent and independent men — Trump, Putin and Netanyahu.
Bambam has no clue what any of those things are like, so he throws temper tantrums believing they make him look strong.
Well said, Raven.
Putin has hosted Netanyahu in Moscow at least twice in 2016. Obama and the left are well aware of this fact. This has been Netanyahu’s end-run strategy to the overt isolationist strategy of Obama and the U.N. (read OIC -57 nation organization of Islamic Cooperation). Brilliant. Obama can’t win for losing. He can’t buy a vowel to keep his name from becoming synonymous with “turd with legs.”
Obozo has tried to intervene in Israel and EU elections, so they should put sanctions against him….Never to play golf again..
Putin is right on. More and more Obama appears to be walking alone as he tries so hard to stay in the limelight.
LOL!
Obama, you have definitely been outclassed!
The Russians are just as sick and tired of this administration as the American people and they want to deal with someone who is an adult and understands business and the way of the REAL WORLD.
The talking heads are all convinced that Obama has sandbagged Trump so as to limit his ability to make the sweeping changes that will undermine Obama’s legacy. In this they and Obama are wrong. If anything, I think Obama has handed Trump an opportunity to move even faster. What they still don’t quite understand is that Trump has the full backing of an aroused constituency which fully expects him to start draining the swamp as soon as he’s in office. Further DonaldTrump is not the kind of guy to let anybody, least of all somebody like Obama, sandbag him. I look for Trump to rescind the Russian sanctions as soon as he’s in office. I also look for Trump to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and I look for him to fully support Israel’s annexing of the entire West Bank and territories conquered from Jordan. GO TRUMP!!
Two years and the idiots still don’t get Trump. Their blind stupidity is quite stunning.
you mean ofc the territories (West Bank and East Jerusalem) ILLEGALLY occupied by Jordan 1948-67
The Russians have secret weapons right in that Maryland compound.
This is classy, of course, New York Values:
Has Obama said a word about that plane crash? Even one word of “condolences”?
I did a search earlier today. Nothing found.
He’s playing golf and lighting fires all over the world. Polishing mirrors in his spare time. Too busy to be a decent President representing America.
The Russians understand.
They suffered horrid leadership from 1917-2000.
The Romanovs weren’t exactly model leaders a long time before 1917. If Putin is all that popular, it’s certainly understandable in comparison to past ‘leadership’.
Ok, ok. Let’s get some high speed rail going across the Bering Strait. I’ll bring the cheap Kentucky bourbon if I’m met with the cheap Russian vodka.
Мир, друзья мои.
Both Russians and Chinese have proposed just such a thing. And they will build it.
Los Angeles to Moscow in 2 days.
That would be awesome!! I’m totally serious about this being an awesome idea.
Happy New Years Eve, Eve, with the best New Years that I can remember.
Trump being sworn and Obama moving out with his tail between his legs.
2017 will be awesome, no matter what happens.
Time for more humor:
I’ve always feared what O would do during the time frame between election day and inauguration day. I’m think that there’s more crap coming. O must be shitting his pants because he has a lot to hide and to account for during his time in office. And, he probably thinks that Trump will shine a lot of sunlight on his dirty deeds. And, I’m concerned that some repubs in congress will try to create cover for O (sen. mccain) because they were part of so many of the uniparty foreign policy fiascoes around the globe (Lybia/Bengazi, Syria, creating/arming ISIS, Ukraine, etc.). Cornered rats are very dangerous. Hope I’m wrong. Jan 20th can’t get here fast enough.
Cornered rats dangerous.
PFFFTT!!
Got ’em right where we want ’em…
Press On!!
Oh, we’re going to wipe them out. But, what damage will they do in the meantime?
But I really wish we could find something else to compare these slime to…. the real things have NOTHING in common with Obama and his ilk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My apologies to those cute rats. =)
😉
Oh wow, that rat eating pasta is like a real life Ratatouille character.
http://movies.disney.com/ratatouille
That’s really, well, weird I guess.
Give Disney credit where credit is due: they CAN make their animations look like the real thing:
😉 Once they get comfortable around you, they’ll just do their thing. We had one who loved peas, but he wouldn’t eat the whole thing. Nope… he insisted on biting a tiny hole in each on, sucking the (presumably better-tasting) stuff from the inside, and leaving a whole pile of empty shells. He’d turn around and look at us like, “What? You people don’t REALLY eat the whole things, do you? Yuck!”
I bet McCain is cleaning out his offshore account right now.
And i bet Trump is watchin with all his White Hat peeps 😉
I sure hope so!
“He’s not a war hero, He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured”. – Donald Trump commenting on John McCain from the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa – July 18, 2015
The conventional MSM/uni-party wisdom at the time was that Trump was toast. He had finally crossed the line.
And then his rating jumped up about three notches.
Ever have a wild animal, like a squirrel or a bird get in your house? What happens when you try to get them out? It ain’t pretty! That’s where we are now…
“Together, Putin and Trump have made President Obama look petty and weak…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why the Left’s obsession with Russia? Remember that all these progs/liberals/Democrats were taking money and direction from the Soviet Union until 1991. They are using Russia as a diversion in the current transition, yes, but everything the Obama administration and their fellow travellers in academia and the media has said and done has been EXACTLY what the Soviets told them to do when they got power. That recognition, money, and emotional validation no longer exists, so a big part of what we are seeing is that they actually resent Russia for not being the Soviet Union any longer.
It’s like when we adults suddenly realised that (a)our parents had sex and (b) they weren’t perfect. But the emotional trauma for progs is deeper, they had subordinated their entire being to being good Communists.
I love it. Finally, adults are in charge.
@sundance
Obama has always been petty and weak. Putin and Trump simply ripped off the DNC and mass media crafted disguise.
This was a stupid move on Obama’s part. He probably thought this would be another road-block to Trump’s smooth transition, but will undoubtedly strengthening ties between US and Russia once Trumpy is in office. Smooth move Ex-Lax~!
