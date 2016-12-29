Russia Closes U.S./U.K./Canadian International School For Children of Diplomats in Moscow…

A well sourced comprehensive list of the Obama sanctions against Russia is available via Business Insider –SEE HERE– In response, Russian officials warned Thursday that there will be “countermeasures” to the sanctions.

Additionally, in an apparent retaliation effort against President Stompy Feet, Moscow has closed the International School where the kids of most western diplomats attended.

According to CNN – A U.S. official briefed on the matter told the network that Russian officials had issued an order closing the Anglo-American School of Moscow Thursday.

The K-12 school is chartered by the American, Canadian and British embassies in Moscow and has about 1,250 students from 60 countries, according to its website. Students are currently on winter break.

However, CTH would be remiss if we didn’t remind readers the West Palm Beach region of Florida houses many well connected influential Russian nationals who can/could act as emissaries and carry a back channel message from Putin to Trump at his Mar-a-Largo estate.