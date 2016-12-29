Russia Closes U.S./U.K./Canadian International School For Children of Diplomats in Moscow…

A well sourced comprehensive list of the Obama sanctions against Russia is available via Business Insider –SEE HERE– In response, Russian officials warned Thursday that there will be “countermeasures” to the sanctions.
Additionally, in an apparent retaliation effort against President Stompy Feet, Moscow has closed the International School where the kids of most western diplomats attended.
According to CNN – A U.S. official briefed on the matter told the network that Russian officials had issued an order closing the Anglo-American School of Moscow Thursday.
The K-12 school is chartered by the American, Canadian and British embassies in Moscow and has about 1,250 students from 60 countries, according to its website. Students are currently on winter break.
However, CTH would be remiss if we didn’t remind readers the West Palm Beach region of Florida houses many well connected influential Russian nationals who can/could act as emissaries and carry a back channel message from Putin to Trump at his Mar-a-Largo estate.
According to well-placed sources, in response to the US sanctions, Putin has threatened to cease helping the American electorate choose competent presidents.
Thank goodness I only had water in my mouth when I read this – it probably won't hurt my computer. Funny.
LOL
But Emet forgot to add “Since when could you believe CNN?”
CNN RUNS FAKE NEWS STORY ABOUT RUSSIA CLOSING ANGLO-AMERICAN SCHOOL IN MOSCOW
Supposed retaliation measure is not actually happening
“US officials ‘anonymously informed’ their media that Russia closed the Anglo-American School in Moscow as a retaliatory measure,” Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page. “That’s a lie. Apparently, the White House has completely lost its senses and began inventing sanctions against its own children.”
http://www.infowars.com/cnn-runs-fake-news-story-about-russia-closing-anglo-american-school-in-moscow/
Thanks for the laughs!
Not with paper, purple ink and voter ID…
In South Africa they only use paper ballots. After showing their ID, each voter has to put their thumb in bright purple ink and make a thumb print on the ballot. The ink cannot be washed off their thumb (even with solvents) but it wears off in about 72 hours. This makes it really easy to see if someone has already voted. Anybody suspected of managing to vote more than once will have their thumb print compared to the ballots. If they match on more than one ballot it is prison for them. We should do the same thing here.
It’s a perfect system. Systems do not have to be hi-tech to be efficient.
Surely a chemist could come up with a dye solution such that a thumb dipped twice would show a bright dayglow color? Perhaps it could be made such that it would continue to be visible under blacklight for weeks after it faded.
A thumb dipped twice should fall off!
darn motherboard
motherboard – one’s savior, or downfall, depending on one’s soldering skills.
That's funny………..🙂
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!!
Brilliant. I'm stealing that!
Stunning photo of our First Family. God bless them and protect them.
What a great photo.
We need President Trump in the WH…now.
I like Sheriff David Clark’s idea, “Can we just buy out Obama’s remaining time?”
And get him out of there right now!
Love Sheriff Clarke! Any one heard any rumblings if/where he might go in the administration. Pres.Trump has been lining up his faithful…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Haven’t heard anything yet.
I still think that President Trump should establish a new dept…the Dept of Kicking Ass & Taking Names…and put Sheriff David Clarke as the head of it.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Personally, I believe PE Trump should give Sheriff Clarke the job of dealing with all the Don Lemon's !
Idk that Israeli ambassador also gave his "sense of history" back to lemon pretty good the other night.
You mean the one who said "my history began before breakfast."?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep that's the one🙂
That's CNN for ya'. If you don't like what they're saying, just cut them off.
Great idea…and include Judge Jeanine to administer it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect, Wheatie….although I hope he wouldn't even bother takin' the names🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you Sheriff Clark, and your family. You, Sir, are a great patriot and great American!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Obama's vacations cost us at least $90 million. It would have been cheaper to just give him the money in 2009 and say "Here. Now go on vacation for the next 8 years."
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed!
“Can we just buy out Obama’s remaining time?”
I think the Saudis already did.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barron is a perfect combo platter of his parents.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He's cute. Just in the awkward stage, soon to blossom!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Teen idol!
Yes!
Someone needs to take the keys to the car away from the child in the Oval Office..
LikeLiked by 26 people
Are you kidding? He wouldn't know how to start a car, let alone drive it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
still in the ditch
LikeLiked by 7 people
Douchebag Ryan is chearing him on..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ratryan is a dirtbag. He needs to be removed as speaker and lose his seat.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I’m starting to think this has more to do with the Soros oil/gas pipeline from Qatar to Syria then it has to do with the election. These same people have been trying to box Putin in for years. They really want the Europe concession for gas and oil badly. So bad, they will enlist democrats and Ryan types alike.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Yep. Hillary’s backroom ME dealings were all over that, and it ain’t over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget Rebel, Soros via China initially invested 25 million into Jeb Bush’s hedge fund that deals with oil transport and we know that Jeb/Hillary would have continued the Obama/Clinton destruction of our energy base. IMO, yes, gas & oil is definitely one underlying reason for Obama’s actions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And, therefore, Ryan's too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True dat!
Maybe Ryan gets a cut of that action…?
The US should be exporting to Europe and coal to China if our price is right. Next year we might be able to create a price cut war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the the end, whether it’s Bush or Obama, this is still blood and destruction for oil and power. I’m sick of hearing the GOPe talking heads talk about “our dominance in the region”. Do they not get how antagonistic and imperialistic that sounds? America can be strong without having to involve itself in every squabble in the middle east.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I seen Peter King, R-NY, earlier in an interview say that once Trump sees all of the evidence from the intelligence sources next week he’s confident Trump will see that the Russians hacked the election. King has actually been okay since Trump won the nom, I am starting to think something is coming down the pike with these cuck neocons. King is obviously in on it now as well, I wonder who else. I know that we need to thoroughly clean house in 2018 and remove all neocons in the primaries. This will be a monumental task but it must be done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo…… and Brennan/CIA is Darth Vader. It has been about Oil and drugs from the start. The Arabs are in panic mode now that we the people have elected PE Trump.
Since When does the speaker back up an executive decision ??? Ryan is a POS…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not sure a back-channel emissary is even needed in this case. Trump knows where Putin’s head is at, and Putin knows where Trump’s head is at. They both know where to find Obama’s- a place that lacks sunlight.
Obama sends three dozen Russians home for the Orthodox Christmas, and Putin tells school kids there is no school for three weeks. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so spectacularly stupid.
My guess is the Russians will be back in time for the Superbowl.
Maybe we will get Anna Chapman back. Now that’s my kind of Russian spy.
LikeLiked by 23 people
The Russians also closed the US embassy’s vacation dacha as an added fillip.
I’m having a laugh.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Obama looks petulant and churlish. He deports Anna Chapman’s spy ring without getting anything for them, but they did plead guilty before being allowed to leave. This time he boots diplomats without so much as a farce trial because he would have to present, you know, evidence.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What do you expect from Obama? He negotiated a deal with Iran without ensuring American prisoners held in Iran were released first…. He’s not very bright, competent or sane.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Obama never wanted those hostages back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The enemy within…Obama…is a far more dangerous adversary than Trump or Putin…he and his administration need to be shut out and right now of any futher moves against America they may have planned.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I think we’re in for O’B’s version of the 12 Days of Christmas, except his “21 Days After Christmas” is something we can all do without. Soros obviously having a conniption.
LikeLiked by 6 people
BO is a puppet controlled by George Soros.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BO is a puppet controlled by George Soros and Soros is a puppet controlled by the Rothschild’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and Soros is not happy
https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/open-society-needs-defending-by-george-soros-2016-12
Obama is just a soldier. This is why he makes no sense off of a TelePrompTer. Saudi Arabia and Soros/Rothschild are his handlers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, because no one who works here or lives here rarely if ever misses the Superbowl! They'll be back.
“Obama sends three dozen Russians home for the Orthodox Christmas, and Putin tells school kids there is no school for three weeks. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so spectacularly stupid.” Yeah. No sh*t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
30 Russians sent home vs a school shut down of over 1200 school children affecting families from 60 countries… who got their point across better??🤔
LikeLiked by 7 people
School children – in the Progressive’s eyes, people are “children” until 26 years of age (at least). Putin’s actions are going to hurt the parents more than the children, methinks.
Except it never happened. Putin DID NOT close the school. CNN is a POS.
LikeLike
Excellent.
You mentioned a “russian spy.” [Galveston has a long and storied history of intrigue, and here is mine]. One night around thirty years ago I met this woman in a tavern in Galveston. I liked her accent, she had auburn-dark reddish hair and was quite intelligent – very attractive. After speaking with her for awhile I started to realize she was on a totally different level than the average person. Intellectually I had met my match. We talked world history, politics, etc. As the night winded down she turned her head, looked me straight in the eye, and said she was KGB. (“Uh-oh”..). I didn’t leave with her because I didn’t want to wake up dead..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would have sooooo left with her!
And then you woke up – Hilarious
Yeah. Everybody seemed to like Anna! 💄
All 35 Russian diplomats should claim credible fear and demand asylum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They need to find the closest Sanctuary city. We have plenty of them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
New York is a sanctuary city, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 7 people
DC is a sanctuary city. Filled with crooks, liars and pedophiles. Protection from DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 8 people
All of you are so funny. Thank you so much for the great laugh, just reading all of you. Bedtime.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh yeah, I forgot that one.
I want to know when we get to eject the DNC for tampering with the election?
Between the criminal conspiracy to screw Bernie out of the nomination, debate cheating by getting the questions ahead of time, collusion with the press to lie and mislead the public regarding polling, and outright voter fraud, I think we have a case to eject them permanently from the US.
Hey Vlad: would you be willing to take them? We’ll pay the shipping costs but we never want them back. Deal?
LikeLiked by 13 people
I am not sure anybody ever finds their way out of Siberia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russians call it “counting trees”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really, when you get right down to it, this whole “Russian hacking” BS is just a smokescreen for the totally incriminating DNC emails that were outed as a result of the fabulous work done by Assange— the Dems are, unfortunately, getting us all off track from the real story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would never trust Vlad, but I would never trust a lot of people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is one huge difference between them: Putin loves his country and Obama hates us all. And again: enemy of my enemy is my friend. Obama is our enemy…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Neigbor!
Oh heck, I didn't even spell neighbor correctly in English. I think Melania can handle it in Russian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably melba too…errrr…I mean michelle…..
LikeLike
And, Slovenisk, French, and German, I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Italian. She modeled there in the early days, I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I believe so.
I do not think Melania speaks Russian…Slovenian, Serbian, English, French, German.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She probably does: all eastern block were USSR satellites and it was mandatory to learn Russian in school
So that is her stealth language! Great asset at Moscovian dinner parties! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This bad dream will be ending in a mere three weeks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That's just not soon enough for me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yay!!!
Favorite comment of the day about this crock of nonsense:
Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats, closes NYC compound & gives them 72 hours to leave. Fortunately for Russians, NYC is a sanctuary city.
~Ann Coulter
LikeLiked by 32 people
US Government Attacks Drudge Report? Conservative Website Down Because Of Distributed Denial Of Service Attack, Matt Drudge Tweets
http://www.ibtimes.com/us-government-attacks-drudge-report-conservative-website-down-because-distributed-2467391
A tweet from conservative media icon Matt Drudge’s verified Twitter account Thursday night appeared to accuse the government of interfering with his website, DrudgeReport.com, just hours after the Barack Obama administration announced new sanctions against Russia over election hacking.
“Is the US government attacking DRUDGE REPORT? Biggest DDoS since site’s inception. VERY suspicious routing [and timing],” the tweet to Drudge’s 457,000 followers read. There were no other tweets from the account at the time.
…..
…..
Drudge Report was down briefly around 7 p.m. EST, but working hours later. The top headline read: “MOSCOW MOCKS OBAMA ‘LAME DUCK'” Meanwhile, the conservative Washington Times wrote: “Matt Drudge suggests U.S. government cyberattack on Drudge Report website. DDoS attack comes same day Obama announced countermeasures against Russia for hacking of Democrats.”
Conservatives on Twitter also accused the government of shutting down the Russian news website, RT. “Numerous reports of Russian state-run Network RT being unavailable. Drudge Report also under ‘Biggest DDoS attack since site’s inception,'” wrote one user.
Seeker – No proof but coincidences adding up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
remember the NDAA – National Defense Authorization Act (defense funding) bill had a small letter sleeper clause in there putting CIA and/or some other gov groups in charge of limiting and controlling the media by declaring their mission to manage fake news.
And this was pushed through Congress just before Holiday break so nobody would read it and they all wanted to be sure to fund the military and then go home. Does anybody in Congress read any of the bills?
Media freedom of speech was potentially eliminated officially with this passing. We are now another major step toward a communist state. PE Trump and his people need to be sure to read this bill so he can negate these potential effects by eliminating or defunding the group actioned to take this mission on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Russia has built or nearly completed an internet country wide perimeter firewall “dome of switches” to shut off internet communication protocols, etc. as needed coming into the country if under cyber attack from outside.
US has not even thought? about this yet. We are totally open to outside attacks. China is also building one.
Russia and China are both 1-2 steps ahead of US in preparing for Cyber war. We have the smarts but not the political will to do it so far.
LikeLiked by 6 people
foreign embassies are foreign soil so would either not be allowed to connect to your local internet grid or would be switch protected from the outside to be completely blocked if needed from connecting to your local internet grid.
The current admin appears not to prioritize walls, fire or otherwise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I'm trying to connect to Drudge, but no go. So it still may be happening.
The attack in on the DNS server – domain name resolution server.
USE THIS LINK TO GET TO DRUDGE IF UNDER ATTACK.
http://69.89.68.241/
The direct line. Have a nice night and hope the above direct IP address link works. It should if it is a DNS attack which most are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just checked it…and it showed up just fine for me.
Drudge has the ‘LAME duck’ pic up as the center feature. Hahaha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DrudgReport is under a DNS attack so depending on where you come to get the drudgerport.com resolved to IP address it may or may not work.
http://69.89.68.241/
This will work always to get around DNS attacks so bookmark it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
theconservativetreehouse.com 192.0.78.24 and .25
LikeLiked by 3 people
I tried this link and it says "This Site cannot be reached". The regular way that I get to the Drudge Report is also still not responding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine's been working fine all night, and Matt has nothing up about his server being down.

http://www.drudgereport.com
http://www.drudgereport.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I just now tried it and was able to get to the site. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just on Drudge now. If they were attacked in some way, his headline would be different.
I got on again, too, finally, but Matt is now linking to this article about the DDOS attack:
http://www.ibtimes.com/us-government-attacks-drudge-report-conservative-website-down-because-distributed-2467391
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazy!
Real time global cyber attacks:
http://map.norsecorp.com/#/
Well, the DHS did try to hack into Georgia’s state voter registration database. Who needs Russians when the US DHS is doing it?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Keep in mind that proof is no longer a requirement for they the government.
Change is coming. Soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell the Russian diplomats to come back to the US through the southern boarder. The light is on and the gate is open until Jan. 20.
LikeLiked by 22 people
And if they tell Jeh Johnson that they are younger than 17 years of age they qualify for DACA, so they can stay as long as they want and get free college.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mexico supplies Guides, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And if they remember to commit a felony before they leave, they can all return the next day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stompy Feet is so out of his league trying to mess with President Elect Trump and Putin that it is quite amusing and laughable if it weren’t so serious. Checkmate.
LikeLiked by 18 people
What I love is that Soros seems to be so out of his league. It comes to mind that Soros is a hedge fund and shell company manager basically, so unlike Trump who understands complex multi-dimensional operations, these current miscreants simply cannot compete.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why Soros is still breathing my air is proof positive that the US government is compromised and an avowed enemy of it’s people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an understatement!
This is true. Soros is so used to getting his way. He is no match for President Elect Trump. Soros needs to be extradited to Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing wrong with a dual DC/Moscow trial.
My total disgust meter is absolutely pegged when considerating Obozo, his administration and people who claim to be enlightened liberals. Their levels of treachery and hypocrisy are no longer surprising, but expected, and deeply, deeply repulsive.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Haha, love it! Paging Boris and Natasha. Obamoose & Soros are on the rampage.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Is curtains for Moose and Squirrel …”
– in husky Natasha voice
LikeLiked by 17 people
Paging Barack Obama: The Nobel Committee called, they want their Peace Prize back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Awesome 👏!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the Russians should go to San Fran. Sanctuary city and all.
Based on the structureless inefficiency and ineptness of federal government IT operations, we should pray that O’B stays clear of any cyber ops. against Russia. They will surely retaliate, likely making the hack of 40M OPM records seem like a drop in the bucket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful picture of our first family!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Trump should invite President Putin to his inauguration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump should offer to fly the 35 home First Class. In Trump Force 1. Then pick them up on January 20. They could be front row in the inauguration, with Juanita Broderick, Obama’s half brother, Harry Reid’s rubber band… the possibilities are endless.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Julian Assange
LikeLiked by 6 people
Praying for Assange and his protection
LikeLiked by 4 people
Après-nous-le-deluge , after us, the deluge. Nice quote that nails the delusions of grandeur typical of Hussein’s people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at California job creation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry I posted in the wrong thread! SD please remove it!
Just for the Saudis, Afghanis and other assorted sordid Islamists….oh and the Obama/Clinton/Podesta crows, but I repeat myself.
LikeLiked by 7 people
crowd, not crows – WordPress auto-spell – dangnabit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
crows was good
LikeLiked by 3 people
They had a lot of such plans that are now derailed….why they are so very upset imo
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can they do that?
Sex with a Minor is Statutory Rape…in every state of the Union.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The law decriminalizes the act of prostitution, the statutory rape laws still apply to the act.
They feel sorry for child prostitutes and don’t want to have to arrest them. But arresting them is what saves them from their abusers, most child prostitutes are being trafficked by adults. Getting them into the system saves them from the adults who abuse them.
Just plain stupid, as most liberal policies are.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Plain stoopid, as most liberals are.
This is part of pizzagate……..making pedophilia legal…….they got the homosexuals what they wanted, Trans get what they wanted, this is next…..Sodom & Gomorrah had nothing on us…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The state of California has gone to shit in a handbag! I really feel sorry for our fellow Treepers that reside their.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Been here 47 years. It is unrecognizable as a State of the Union.
Freaks have been running it for 30 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BD my heart goes out to you! I live in NYC and at least we get it right once in a while. Our State Senate has a Republican majority and when liberal mayors get out of control, we aren’t afraid to elect a Republican (Rudy Giuliani) and it wouldn’t shock me one bit we do it again next year to get DiBlasio the hell out of our city.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is really bad. They legalize narcotics and criminalize plastic bags! Problem is the people in general are complete sheep.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ok – I just saw this and I almost spit my drink out – but not trying to offend those of us that are easily offended – but for those who have a sense of humor ..
w w w.floppingaces.net/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/putin-dont-always-make-obama-look-like-punk-bitch-just-kiddi-politics-1379278380.jpg
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ok – so my kids keep sending me all this Putin stuff, since my new found obsession – they just sent this to me — some rap group “Go Hard Like Vladimer Putin”
Maybe they can do one “Go Soft like Obama” ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. Beg them to keep it closed.
State Department staff get it FREE for their kids, because costs at these schools are paid 100% out of the State Dept. budget, paid for by… US taxpayer. These schools are Progressives on Steroids day schools with plain old public school US curriculum and this one is probably easily about $30,000 per year for high school students, $20,000 for elementary kids. They have a selection tier where more money can buy a slot – that would be paid for by say an oil company on the behalf of their employees’ kids. Always finding ways to get more money.
These greedy schools are what the prog education dream looks like when there are no cost controls because the State Department doesn’t care because it passes the bills along.
Alas, they’ll probably reopen in February, but after all the current tit-for-tat mess is over, remember to come back to business: the taxpayer is getting unbelievably screwed internationally in every country by this ‘private American international school’ partnership/collusion with the State Department.
People scramble to put their kids in these schools because they equate sky-high costs with quality. They are not correct. These schools are expensive because the State Depart keeps letting them jack their rates. These schools are why NGOs got more expensive over the years – adding into their budgets tuition to American international schools, which jacked their employee contract costs.
Pathetically, the academics run 2-3 years behind European public schools.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be rootin’ for Putin……geeze I can’t wait until January 20th when I can once again be proud of my President!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
He appears to be more Pro-American than Obutthead.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I really think he is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi friends, I am Israeli. I am posting here an amazing video form 1977. The background is that Menahem Begin took down a long term socialist party who ran the country and corrupted most of the institutions. It’s similar to what Trump just did. The leader of the Liberals was Shimon Peres. Israel was run by “protection” which means in Hebrew special favors because of political connections. Amazing speech.
LikeLiked by 13 people
The Fear Factor inside the beltway is off the charts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I realize this comment is late.
But their Fear, still smells Delicious to me.
“Brace yourselves. Strengthen your spirits.” Exactly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Irgun
LikeLiked by 1 person
Irgun = the resistance organization to the British occupation of Israel. Begin was its leader.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome! We should all fear no man. “They” have worked hard to make us fear them, I do not… what can “they” do, kill me?
I demand liberty, always have and live like I have it. Do you?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hello David!
And, Thank you, it is just as you said, an amazing video, a great speech.
(With your posting, I noted, I have been misspelling Israel. Will not happen again. Promise!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can just see the diplomoms home schooling 1200 spoiled brats now. Delicious.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Isn't it though? Absolutely hilarious…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama et al have done everything they can to trash Putin and Russia. He’s encircled Russia via NATO and instigated the coup in Ukraine – among other actions. Either Obama and his Progressive/Neo-Con/Globalist cabal are trying real hard to start a war with Russia, or they’re dumber than a bag of rocks. Luckily Putin is level-headed and hasn’t reacted to all the prodding. Hopefully Trump reads the situation correctly and doesn’t give into the globalists, who hate Putin and his pro-Western civilisation and Christian outlook. He’s the last meaningful hold-out who hasn’t bowed down to the Globalists and they need him removed…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can assure you, having studied as much of Trump’s last 30 years as I can, he is reading the situation perfectly and there is no way he plans to give into the globalist psychopaths and their evil ways.
This, is the very reason he ran. He told us as much.
Stand strong, we’re up too. There is much to be done.
LikeLiked by 10 people
the Drudge site attack is getting worse and snowballing out to stop much of any traffic even my shortcut IP address traffic from getting to the site. NSA practice session today???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is not good
I don’t understand the hostility here towards our exalted leader, President Barack Hussein Obama. He will go down in history as one of the great, if not the greatest, president in the history of our republic.
FYI, I also have some swamp land I am selling if you are interested.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You better sell it quick, because it’s going to be drained come January 20th.🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Haha…touche'.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s hope this is as far as Putin will escalate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say escalate it further. Invite Putin to the inauguration. Front Row next to Obama.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“students from 60 countries”? Sounds like the UC system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Ever wonder why the UN is a perennial force for Evil
“and the anti-American way?
It was the brainchild of Soviet agents.
“No kidding. So much of our history has been stolen from us
that I doubt even those currently and publicly bristling at the UN’s latest depredations against Israel (still holding the front line of the Western front) from Donald Trump to Charles Krauthammer,
have any knowledge of this elementary fact.
Nonetheless, the hidden/forgotten/suppressed record tells us that the United Nations took shape under the guiding hand of senior Soviet GRU officer
Alger Hiss in his years covertly embedded inside the US State Department.
“During multiple wartime conferences in the 1940s,
Soviet agent Hiss was the leading organizer of the institution,
and, in the founding assembly in San Francisco in 1945,
served as acting UN Secretary General
(in photo above, speaking next to his real Foreign Minister Molotov).
“A bevy of American traitors were on hand
for that historic first meeting disguised as US government officials,
including Soviet agent/senior Treasury Department official
Harry Dexter White, whose on-site handler, NKVD officer
Vladimir Pravdin, attended the UN confab as a TASS reporter.
“But that’s not all.
“From The UN Record: ‘The Fateful Years for America’ (1955)
by longtime Chicago Tribune Washington correspondent
(and American Betrayal source) Chesly Manly:
‘Besides Hiss, state department officials who were active in UN planning included Dean Acheson, then assistant secretary of state; Laurence Duggan, head of the Latin American division
Noel Field, close friend of Duggan and highly placed member of the West European division;
Henry Julian Wadleigh, in the Trade Agreements section;
-John Carter Vincent-, chief of the Chinese Affairs division; and
David Weintraub, in the Office of Foreign Relief and Rehabilitation Operations.’
“The known Soviet agents’ names are in bold.
John Carter Vincent gets -italics- for a pro-Communism at least
that made him, in the words of the Senate investigation
into the Communist front organization, the Institute for Pacific Relations (IPR), the principal fulcrum for IPR pressure and influence in the State Department … The IPR was a vehicle used by Communists to orientate American far eastern policies to Communist objectives.”
Acheson, of course, famously refused to “turn his back” on Alger Hiss.
“Returning to Chesly Manly’s list of federal officials on the US taxpayer payroll “active in planning for the UN and its affilated international organizations” we find the aforementioned
Harry Dexter White and
Nathan Gregory Silvermaster, Frank Coe, Harold Glasser, Victor Perlo, Irving Kaplan, Solomon Adler, Abraham George Silverman, William Ullman and William H. Taylor.
“All of these One World planners were identified in official proceedings as Soviet agents.
“No wonder … but why is this key information such a deep,
dark secret?
“American betrayal continues.”
http://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/3459/The-United-Nations-Plot-Against-the-Free-World.aspx
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get it out. No wonder the leftists love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can be certain, it was NOT simply the brain child of Soviet agents, they were simply used by fdr, cordell hull, et al (rockefellers, prescott bush, george herbert walker, et al…), as the globalist psychopaths have been working toward their one world totalitarian feudalist system for much longer than can even be tracked historically.
The idea is ancient, and the likes of many now deemed as “the great” (Constantine, Alexander, so forth) were all globalist oriented scum that murdered millions hoping to achieve world domination.
Not to discount your post, it is chock full of “players” info… but, they all knew what they were doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take the skinheads bowling, take them bowling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t mean to pick nits, but why are you (along with the media) referring to Trump’s Florida home as being in the “West Palm Beach” area?
It isn’t. It is PALM BEACH. “West” Palm Beach is separated from Palm Beach by the Intracoastal waterway, and is a separate entity altogether.
People tend to ignore the distinction when they don’t know any better. For example, referring to Cocoa Beach as “Cocoa”, or Daytona Beach as “Daytona.” Or Kennedy Space Center as “Cape Canaveral.”
When I hear a “news” announcer say they’re reporting from “West Palm Beach” when it is quite obvious they are standing on the outparcel of Mar-a-lago on the Atlantic Ocean side in Palm Beach, I am reminded yet again of #FakeNews. The devil’s in the details.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right. Palm Beach and West Palm Beach are, in a sense, worlds apart.
LikeLike
Chicago, hometown of the prez? Ouch!
LikeLiked by 8 people
They should name the morgues after Obama. He filled them with Chicago’s young people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Perfect!!! I concur wholeheartedly, and am not kidding. That would be true historical actuality. He owns 3,904 murders there since 2009.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget Libya…
You’d think ABC…CBS…and NBC…
Would be running stories about all the deaths each night like they did with the Iraq war.
Muhammed just wanted to be a bank robber…before he was gunned down by a crack head.
Jeremiah just wanted to boost cars…before he was caught in a drive by shooting and killed.
Daniel just wanted to sell illegal weapons on the streets of Chicago…before being run over by a gang banger running from the law…while crossing a street on a green walk sign.
It seems no one follows traffic laws in Chicago anymore.
These could have been Barack Obama’s children for gods sakes.
Hahahaaaa, Is that Inspector Gadget? Bwahahahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s next obama/jarrett/rhodes ? A sternly worded speech??
Dems still don’t get plain fact that actions have consequences when dealing with adults.
LikeLiked by 3 people
bath house bari in response to the media concerning the Russian sanctions…
“I, I… I, I, I, um… uh,uh,uh,uh… I told Putin to cut it out… he should have listened. I’m President for 20 something more days and I am not playing games here… ”
Putin in response… “Bwahahahahahaha… ahahahahahahaha… oh my… ahahahahaha…”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Russia is well aware of whats up.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
LikeLiked by 6 people
24 hours ago we were talking 8000 jobs coming to America.
It’s that easy to create FakeNews, Chaos, and build Russophobia in the weak-minded.
Cheered on by scum like Ryan, McConnell, McCain and Graham. (What party are they in?)
This is precursor of the toxic daily dose we’ll get every minute of Trump’s first term.
Putin said it: The Dems, the Liberals have divided the country. But we know its the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Russians have committed multiple assasinations of the years by injecting targets with Polonium 210. It is an amazingly blatant method of assasination because Russia is the only country that synthesizes that isotope. The brief, 138 day half life of Polonium 210 eliminates any plausible deniability. This has been purely intentional, leaving their calling card at the scene of the assasination as a warning to others.
Once President Obama leaves office, he will discover that his Secret Service security detail is minijal. I forsee former President Obama coming down with a bad case of Polonium 210 poisoning. Oh Boo Hooo.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can only dream…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2014/03/04/giddyap-ol-gelding/
“well connected influential Russian nationals” …no thanks, Sundance. Trump doesn’t need to be seen with these United Russia (Putin’s party) “crooks and thieves” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eL5e6cLJFss) with homes in Miami, such as Karlinin (Mayor of Nizhni Novgorod): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8GvCG0t7Fo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama to Russian diplomats: “You are not welcome here. You have 72 hours to GET OUT!!!”
Obama to criminal illegal aliens: “Aww, it’s not your fault, it’s okay, feel free to stay as long as you like, you have rights just like everyone else! By the way here’s some free stuff! Now be sure to vote Democrat!”
This is seriously messed up! Please come quickly Jan 20th!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Word is…This is a CIA story about the school closing.
It’s Fake News.
So much for my trust in Obama and the MS News Media!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just thinking out loud, up here on my limb.
What if…Russia announced, they would no longer Oblige Us, and bring our Astronauts back to Earth, from the Space Station?
I believe, this would cause the Final Meltdown of Enemedia and OboMao’s LEGACY.
I Pray they dont!
But what if?
LikeLike
LikeLike
You are right! Never believe anything they write! The whole story is fake.
Bibi (Judism) and Vlad (Russian Orthodox) are both practicing their religious faiths. Bibi gave Obama a Bible and Vlad is giving Obama ‘Hell’…
Sorry…that's 'Judaism'…and Obama probably 'abstained' from reading the Bible…
Fake news story…..
http://www.infowars.com/cnn-runs-fake-news-story-about-russia-closing-anglo-american-school-in-moscow/
Did everyone here miss the latest news and still promoting the fake news? It’s been out for hours. Mr Putin has stated he will NOT retaliate on America for the actions of President Obama. He will NOT recall his Ambassadors and he is NOT closing the Anglo-American school there.
Do we continue to exhort the fake news from CNN and others, or do we acknowledge the news from TASS? Or is that fake as well?
oops I meant he will not EXPEL American Ambassadors. Brain playing tricks on me this morning.
