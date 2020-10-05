October 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1355

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
*****Praises
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump continues to improve.
✅ Pres. Trump took a short drive to greet and thank his supporters at the front of WR Hospital. Chuck Ross calls it “A Covid Cruise”
✅ Sundance: “A V-Shaped Recovery 😉.”
✅ Thank You, RSBN for your wonderful broadcasting of Trump gathering at the front of WR hospital
✅ Tel Aviv, Israel: A Billboard: “God Bless You, Donald & Melania” with a beautiful photo of the 2016 swearing-in of President Trump
✅ Las Vegas Review-Journal endorsed Pres. Trump for 4 more years
✅ FL, PA, NC…GOP have registered more voters than the Dems did
✅ Oopies: Three astronauts, Tom Stafford, Charlie Duke, Jack Lousma, has endorsed AZ McSally instead of their fellow astronaut Mark Kelly because they don’t agree with Mark’s political views.
✅ NBA hit all-time low with their games
✅ “Dear Diary…He Broke Me”…Chris Wallace had a meltdown on TV
✅ For our Mighty Keyboard Warriors for going on the attacks against Dems ongoing lies, via twitters, articles, etc. Warriors Rules!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Stronger — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
There were hundreds and hundreds of Trump rallies all over America!
Sunday was another Day of Love and Support for President Trump & Melania with more rallies.
*Dem Hawaii rallied & said they plan to flip the HI votes to Pres. Trump.
*California is telling everyone to help flip California RED
President Trump is very much LOVED.
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for smooth & legal voting during early voting which just started
— the Repubs go on the Offense as Devin Nunes insists.
— for Senators to “Fill That Seat”-No Postponement
— to stop states’ plots to continue ballot counting beyond Election Day
— Biden/Harris, all Dems, Hollywood, Never Trumpers & Fake Meida to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof….
— for USA Election Integrity: Voter ID, Signature matching, Election Day Deadline, No ballot harvesting, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes from all domestic terrorists
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol,
LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,341 of 450-500 is completed
— for Hong Kong and other persecuted nations
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
🦅 “As a Leader you have to confront problems.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🦅 ”Through the Almighty’s love and the power of prayer, we have found renewed strength and understanding to face these unprecedented times with stalwart resolve.” ~~~President Donald J. Trump
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
Treepers' Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, October 5, 2020
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~~President Trump is Dependable, Relentless and Fearless~~~
President Trump …. an American Hero !
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Thumbs up…Improving so far, America!
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1310984603113582592?s=20
Praying day and night !
I’ve talked to you a bunch of times in various posts here and there in the Treehouse over the years, but I don’t think I’ve ever come to the open thread to tell you what I think about your top comment you always post here. So I just wanted to say what you do here is AMAZING, and I really, really appreciate it. 🙂
Jello, That is so sweet of you.
I’m so happy to know the Treeper’s Prayer Post has touched you, too. Everyone in the Treehouse, including you all here at prayer thread, has touched me in such a big way….the love we all have for our President Trump and family and others.
This Treehouse is a winning place to be because of all of us contributing to it. All the Treepers are such wonderful and fun members, family members to all of us.
No wonder the Treehouse got attacked on Oct 1. Opposition isn’t liking us, esp Sundance, but that’s just too bad as it isn’t their call to make. Ha.
God is with Us always. May the Lord Bless you…..Always.
Today's Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/10/04/october-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1354/comment-page-1/#comment-8854044)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
Saturday night update – 10/3/20 – (See link above.)
— CBP Mark Morgan tweet w/ new time lapse video of border wall construction. I’ve included a link to the full video which shows Fisher at work on one of their projects.
— 8 photos from above video. Shows Fisher’s new Haul truck in action transporting bollard panels to job sites.
— Reposting tweet w/ 4 photos of Haul bed in various stages of manufacture.
Sunday night update – 10/4/20
— Chief Rodney Scott tweet with video recap of the great work done by the men and women of the Border Patrol last week.
— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweet w/ photo showing new drone technology used in coordination with horse patrol asset to apprehend two illegal aliens.
— DHS Wall construction statement (9/29/20)… Highlight… We are on track to complete 450 miles of wall by the end of the calendar year.
***Praises***
✅ (9/28/20)… Border Wall System Update: 341 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ 🧱 (9/30/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $283 million contract to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contracts, Fisher probably has at least 139 miles of border wall contract(s), 117 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
https://twitter.com/USBPChief/status/1312813615821529096
Tweet with photo.
https://twitter.com/USBPChiefRGV/status/1311698223661305857
DHS statement…
DHS Wall Construction Update: September 29, 2020
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/09/29/dhs-wall-construction-update-september-29-2020
Excerpts:
— The Trump administration is building new wall and doing so faster than ever before. Currently wall construction continues at the southwest border (SWB) with the administration’s goal of 450 new miles of wall system on track for the end of the calendar year.
— Furthermore, as Acting Secretary Chad Wolf illustrated in his recent State of the Homeland Address, the timeline has been accelerating since construction began:
— “In January, we reached 100 miles of new border wall system. In June, we achieved 200 miles. In August, we marked the 300th mile—and by the end of this calendar year we will reach over 450 miles of new border wall system.”
— Now construction is moving at a rate of approximately 10 miles per week, setting the administration up to complete its year-end goal with time to spare.
— This 450-mile section of constructed wall is significant as it will mark the end of DHS’s first round of efforts to secure the SWB with physical borders. These are some of the highest-trafficking and therefore most critical sectors of the southern border for illegal crossings and apprehensions.
— These numbers point to the department’s unrelenting efforts to secure the American people and restore integrity to America’s broken immigration system despite widespread, transparently political obstruction in both Congress and the courts over the course of the administration.
— Finally, as hundreds of new miles of border wall system have been constructed, they have pushed cartels to traffic their poisonous products precisely where DHS is best equipped— our Ports of Entry. The drugs we are seizing as a result of this new wall that never enter and devastate our communities, and never line the pockets of cartels.
— Together, this system represents CBP’s multi-layered approach to border security: deploying the right mix of personnel, technology, and infrastructure to meet the challenges of a dynamic border threat environment and ultimately achieve operational control of the border.
— The physical barrier acts as a “force multiplier,” allowing for fewer agents to be able to patrol more border.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Catherine Herridge
@CBS_Herridge
NEW: Doctors okayed POTUS drive-by supporters. Deputy Press Secretary tells
@markknoller “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement
to protect POTUS + all those supporting it, including PPE…cleared by the medical team
as safe to do.”
@CBSNews
8:03 PM · Oct 4, 2020
Wonder if anyone else besides Catherine Herridge will bother to report this.
Dangerous Talk From Stupid People
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Oct 05, 2020 12:01 AM
Understand that when someone tells you he wants you dead, he wants you dead.
And that’s a very dangerous thing to want, because the intended victim gets a say, and he may start saying the same thing about you. I could talk about walking through the wrecked villages of Kosovo – villages that had mostly belonged to the Serbs who started the civil war then lost it – but that is probably going to be lost on the pampered and parochial left. History, be it modern Balkans or ancient, such as the cautionary tale that was the decline and fall of the Roman Republic, is something they are too smart to bother studying. They know what they think and what they want and they can’t be bothered with pests nagging them about how their paucity of wisdom could very well set into motion events they cannot control and that are unlikely to turn out in the way they hope.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/10/05/dangerous-talk-from-stupid-people-n2577408
An EXCELLENT commentary on how we got to where we are, and what’s coming, moving forward. I highly recommend this kurt schlichter article, not long and well worth the read
President Trump absolutely needs to retain the Senate. It will take all of 15 minutes for Nancy to get the impeachment vote in the House and walk it over to the Senate and our President will be impeached and convicted. This race is important in the extreme. In such a situation, it doesn’t matter who is a RINO or a Conservative. VOTE REPUBLICAN!
Here’s Why Three Astronauts Have Endorsed Martha McSally and not Mark Kelly
By Bronson Stocking – Posted: Oct 04, 2020 8:40 PM
The astronauts say that while McSally has a record of accomplishments to point to, Kelly’s positions remain largely unknown. The three are accusing Kelly of hiding his left-wing agenda behind the word “astronaut.”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/10/04/heres-why-three-astronauts-are-endorsing-mcsally-and-not-mark-kelly-n2577451
It takes 2/3 in the senate to convict.
If the Senate needed just over 50% like the House does, you’d be right. But it doesn’t… it needs 67%. No chance in the world of getting that. But other than that, you’re very correct in saying that we want to keep the Senate, AND retake the House. Will make Trump’s 2nd term much, much easier.
I think there’s a good chance that they don’t convict even if the Democrats own both houses and senate
They might not even get it though the house. It’s all so transparently BS.
Kelly is a Leftie A$$tronaut
Sikhs pray for Trump outside Walter Reid. From Harmeet Dillon:
https://twitter.com/pnjaban/status/1312562227195469824?s=20
Ms. Dhillon is on the President’s list of SC nominees. She has taken on Gov. Newsome in two suits, still pending. A kick-a&& conservative lawyer.
Yahoo news is highlighting an AP article with a Dr. saying POTUS drive-by greeting to his supporters is “insanity”.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/doctor-trump-improving-not-woods-044208271.html
Reviewing the good Doctors timeline on twitter shows an image with Wolf Blitzer, and his retweets of raving leftists on CNN suggests he wants a more permanent “media contributor” gig at CNN.
https://twitter.com/search?q=Dr.+James+P.+Phillips&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch
He even retweets Mary Trump.
Yeah, AP, Phillips is a real unbiased source.
We should just kill everyone that gets infected and burn the bodies.
amirite?
You have got to remember, those who oppose Trump are by and large Democrats and have zero common sense or they would not be Democrats if they did have common sense. They may have degrees…. experts at this and experts at that. They make up a large part of the 80% who are wrong 80% of the time.
MAGA supporter confronts white Black Lives Matter supporters.
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1312055606040309760
The Greatest ! Wowzer ! Thanks Stillwater !
“Hey! Kiss my shoe!”
This guy is brutal! LOL!!!!!!!
He calls them out on ***Everything****!!!!!!!!!
He is like kryptonite to their false narrative. They had to flee and run back home to mommy. 😆
I didn’t see the video posted of Ric Grenell on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this morning. Here’s a transcript:
Maria Bartiromo: “We were just talking about this declassification, this bombshell declassified documents which happened last week. We saw that Gina Haspel has been reluctant to release information about what took place in 2016. That’s the head of the CIA. Is that what you’ve experienced as well and why?”
Ric Grenell: “Look Maria, I don’t think it’s helpful to publicly criticize the heads of intelligence agencies especially as the former Acting Director. I’ve worked very closely with all of them but let me just say this that I think it’s incredibly important that we all lean forward on releasing documents if the documents are not showing specific sources or methods of how we got those pieces of information and intelligence. I think that this scandal is big enough that we need to lean forward and declassify and release the information especially when we have U.S. Senators asking for this information. I think it’s incredibly important if we want to have intelligence agencies that the American public has a faith in and it’s clear that the past several years our intelligence agencies and other agencies of the U.S. government were weaponized against their political enemies. And this is a scandal that people need to pay attention to. And let me just say this, this is what happens when the insiders maintain control over all of the information. And this is why I believe that President Trump as the outsider is being viciously attacked because he’s getting close to really changing the way that Washington works and they do not want the rules changed which is why they’ve gone back to the guy that they can trust as the nominee, the 47 years of Joe Biden. They know exactly what he’s going to do and what rules he’ll play by.”
God bless our President…
“You Know It’s From Trump Because There’s Meat on It!” – AWESOME! President Trump Buys HUNDREDS of Pizzas for his Supporters Outside Walter Reed Medical Center (VIDEO)
By Jim Hoft – Published October 4, 2020 at 10:37pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/know-trump-meat-awesome-president-trump-buys-hundreds-pizzas-day-long-supporters-outside-walter-reed-medical-center-video/
I am thoroughly disgusted with the absurd logic behind the media’s agitprop re: maskl wearing. The media narrative has the president and those around him testing positive for the covid-virus BECAUSE they were not wearing masks. What they don’t tell you—and what the current Greek chorus of public health “experts” aren’t telling you—is that mask wearing is NOT the preventative they claim it is. Prior to the pandemic there was decades of thorough, proper empirical research on the subject of mask wearing that consistently demonstrated that mask-wearing was, at best, minimally effective at stopping the spread of viruses and other diseases. Until the covid-virus pandemic, mask-wearing was generally regarded as minimally effective. If you had to put a number on it, masks were probably below 10 percent (probably much lower) effective.
To be even minimally effective, mask wearing protocols are restrictive, requiring changes or thorough disinfectants, after only a few hours of wear. In hospitals and doctor’s offices where mask-wearing orthodoxy is practiced, masks are changed multiple times during the dey; sometimes every hour or after each surgery or patient contact.
What’s happening in the world outside medical practices is entirely different. It is entirely common for people to wear the same mask for days, weeks, or even months. People routinely pull their masks down so they can be understood when talking to other, masks are seldom worn over people’s noses simply because brething through a damn maks is uncomfortable. Generally speaking, mask-wearing is treated as a constant annoyance with predictable results.
Let’s face it. Mask wearing is, at best, a symbolic gesture designed to show allegiance for covid-virus orthodoxy. While they don’t do much for protecting against the virus, they do quite a lot for supporting the largely fanciful viewpoints being expressed by government public health “experts” like Fauci and Redfield.
Despite what the media says about the practice, I’ll rely on the scientific opinions expressed in earlier decades which consistently showed that mask-wearing-as-disease-control was fake-science bunk.
Here is the thing. Everyone is tested who is near the President. How were they infected?
Exactly. The circumstances of Trump and his closest advisors all becoming positive for the virus is entirely suspicious. I think it was an delebrate attack on the president. And that thought is seriously scary.
For exampls. (From Just The News). The WHO in 2019 did a pre-pandemic document review of mask-rearking studies. Wearing the kids of masks most people wear on the street is probably more dangerous than not wearing a mask.
“A 2019 World Health Organization review of numerous studies testing the efficacy of face coverings to stop the transmission of influenza found “no evidence that [wearing a mask] is effective in reducing transmission” of the virus. The organization has further discouraged individuals from using cloth masks to cover their faces during pandemics, though at times that advice has appeared to shift.”
Spot on GH. The osha.gov website has a lot of info about all kinds of masks. The masks that folks are wearing will only block bodily fluids, it will NOT protect from any type of virus. Viruses are so much smaller than the weave of these masks, that it’s like a mosquito flying through a chain-link fence. The mask propaganda is purely poltical and not based upon sensible science and medicine.
Thank you Garrison all true.
You should also consider the fact we all exhale 40,000 ppm of that dreaded deadly pollution (sarc tag !!!) Carbon Dioxide.
If a muzzle were to redirect even 20% of that back into your lungs your life expectancy would be better WITH the Wuhan Flu.
CO2 at a level of 4% (which it is in our breath) would be fatal in about 30 minutes.
Naturally all people with an IQ above room temperature knows CO2 is as essential as water for life on earth but like water too much can be fatal.
For that reason I do not possess a dog muzzle/mask and refuse to wear one.
I posted a corrected post and made some replies to a post that I made in the 10/4/2020 presidential thread shortly after midnight Eastern time. Few will see that post, since it is now 10/5/2020 on the East Coast. For that reason, I am reposting here on the 10/5 thread.
Here’s the latest CDC estimates (updated 9/10/2020, next update probably around 11/10/2020):
Scenario 5: Current Best Estimate
Infection Fatality Ratio†
0-19 years: 0.00003
20-49 years: 0.0002
50-69 years: 0.005
70+ years: 0.054
In other words, for people who get infected, people of age
0 to 19 have a 0.003% chance of dying
20 to 49 have a 0.02% chance of dying
30 to 69 have a 0.5% chance of dying
Over 70 have a 5.4% chance of dying
So yes, people 70 and over have significant risk. They all should be on prophylactic hydroxycloroquine and zinc. Any other known good prophylactic protocol would be fine too. It appears that that people in the 60 to 69 year old age group should also be on prophylactics as well as all people with commodities such as diabetes and COPD.
The lockdowns worldwide could end in a couple of weeks, if prophylactic prescriptions were dispensed to all in the groups listed above were started today.
Source:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html#box1
lackawaxen123 –
I am not here to push any agenda, but the truth. I am not trying to scare people. In fact, I am trying to reassure people by giving them the facts, not hype. I’m sorry about my significant typos.
The data I am citing is from the CDC for COVID-19. Yes, if a given individual has commodities, such as diabetes or COPD, they are are at higher risk for death, but I am not looking at that. I am only trying to assess the risk due to COVID-19 alone.
I feel for people with health issues, but that is really a separate issue. I am am trying to look at what it would take to end the economic shutdown.
Littleflower481 –
The CDC does not cite statistics for the 69 to 79 age group. Their numbers end at 70+. That was my mess up in the original post. Sorry about that. The numbers above are now correct. If you want to check them you can go to the CDC link above.
Arrgh! Microsoft’s autocorrect blows chunks.
… Yes, if a given individual has comorbidities, such as diabetes or COPD …
The CDC recently published that less than 10,000 people died of Covid alone. All others had an average of 2.6 co-morbidities. Wouldn’t the death percentages that you show above, be much too high?
People will argue over the “alone” part all day, but it is certainly fair to say that even healthy 70+ people survive CV-19 at high rates – provided they are relatively healthy.
By relatively healthy, depending on the comorbidity, less than an intersecting web of an average of 2.6 significant health issues.
Should we add that the 5.4% in the 70+ group is with an average of 2.6 comorbidities?!
Total badass young woman refuses to let go of her flag when attacked by Antifa in Portland, OR.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1312978176667074561?s=20
I think if the roles were reversed here and that woman was a Leftist being attacked by Trump supporters, she’d be a HERO on CNN and MSNBC and they’d be replaying footage of this scene for a couple of days.
Not to mention, it’s be featured in a “Biden for Prez” ad.
These guys are dirtbags. They only target people that they think are weaker than them.
As a very big guy, full of muscle, I welcome the day that antifa or BLM does something like this in front of me.
It likely will never happen, unless they have firearms, because they are “female genitalia”.
I wear a Trump 2020 face mask, in order to shop, but nobody ever says anything, except for an occasional high five from a supporter, but most hate me here in CA.
Had a millineal female try to get a bunch of 20 somethings beat the shit out of me at Catalina Island last weekend, because she saw me earlier in the day walking on shore wearing my Trump 2020 face mask when I went into town. They were on a boat, very drunk, she thought that I couldn’t hear them.
Fortunately, I had struck up a conversation with one dude in the boat next to mine earlier in the day, who had gone to the same college as me, and he shut her down, saying “he’s cool.” We didn’t talk politics, but we had a nice conversation.
Had that not happened, I am pretty sure I would have been a target for the demoncrat knock out game, when I went to shore the next day. Probably wouldn’t have turned out bad for me, because I am basically functioning like I am in a war zone here in Los Angeles CA these days.
I am hyperalert and will not let anyone be behind me unnoticed. I am ready to lay any dude or dudette out that touches me.
Joe, it’s good advice for all of us to be hyperalert during these times. Thanks for the reminder.
If all those loser protesters weren’t protected by the mayor and de-balled police, they would have long ago gotten all their @sses kicked.
In this election, the D-rat candidates are running on total lies. The latest example was exposed by Project Veritas on D-rat senate candidate Kelly of AZ:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/james-okeefe-strikes-project-veritas-exposes-democrat-mark-kellys-true-plans-crack-second-amendment-rights-video/
Running on total lies to get elected.
I saw the same thing here in Escambia Co. FL. In the primary for our state house district was a candidate that had twice tried to primary Gaetz, in 2016 and 2018; somebody was bankrolling him each time. He was constantly smearing President Trump, Gaetz and Gov. Desantis. He was a D-rat posing as an R in the primaries.
Well, after failing twice for the district house seat against Gaetz, whoever was funding him decided to run him in the primary against the current R house rep who has done an excellent job.
His campaign literature was full of lies. After trashing President Trump since 2015, this POS had campaign mailers that implied that he was a big President Trump supporter. He also lied that he was endorsed by the NRA over the incumbent. Well, the NRA took legal action against him for this lie. His mailers had photoshops of him and President Trump implying that the Trump campaign supported him. Also a total lie. He had signs everywhere and expensive mailers. He was a trojan horse candidate. I figure since whoever was banking rolling him in 2016 and 2018 got tired of him losing, they decided to try to sneak him in at the state level. Thank GOD it did not work.
This Mark Kelly is a lying POS. Project Veritas exposed him. but how many other fake candidates are out there? Every D-rat candidate in 2018 lied about their positions and defaulted to the D-rat Communist leadership.
Personally, at this point, I think that candidates need to be subjected to a polygraph and voice stress test on every issue they say they support. Probably very few of them would pass but I doubt ANY D-rat would pass.
Lying has always been a problem in political campaigns but this time it is ALL lies. The only honest person in DC is President Trump and a handful of people up there who genuinely support him.
We should start challenging these candidates to PROVE they are telling the proof about their positions. If they don’t back up their words with proof, make sure they lose. Voting RED, Remove Every D-rat is at least a start. JMHO
The biggest problem in AZ is that McSally wasn’t popular to begin with. Then you add in that Kelly is running 10 times the ads that she is and it isn’t looking good.
That’s the problem I see with putting someone in office that lost an election.
Orange Man Rising, Jo man sleeping.
Trump 2020👍
According to press reports, there were Uyghur flags on the street, welcoming the president.
Incredible
Trump made a surprise visit to his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Hospital and there are Uyghur flags out there to welcome him. pic.twitter.com/wFW50PbWXH
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 4, 2020
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/26-now-infected-white-house-covid-outbreak-photos-show-glimpse-trumps-hospital-stay
Can’t believe how many immigrants showed up to Walter Reid. 80% of the interviews I saw on RSBN were w/ immigrants. I know that’s a big immigrant area of the country but, dayum, it’s impressive.
If I could pull a theory out of my butt…
They immigrated to this country because of what the US stood for and the freedoms and laws that protect people. They have no desire to see the US turn into a third-world sh@thole. So they are turning out in appreciation and support of the President that is fighting to keep those freedoms.
I watched the whole thing on your suggestion and it seemed like it was all immigrant interviews. They really wanted to have a voice.
That is very interesting because they were saying on Twitter the area around Walter Reid is deep blue and folks were saying the crowd had to be bused in ( you know , like Dems would do) But these people being interviewed maybe the help of the liberal residents . I remember in 2016, liberals were shocked their maids were voting for PT. 😂
Andy Ngo’s tweet below shows a large, well armed Black Separatist militia group parading in Lafayette, Louisiana. They look potentially more dangerous than anti-fa but it’s not conclusive.
President Trump’s FBI Director never mentioned this group during the latest hearing (as far as I know) but it’s too close to the election to fire Wray and the President’s main effort is getting well again. Nothing is more important to the nation and to the President.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1312739757428895745
Did Wray ever get Woke-Scoped on account of his wealthy wife’s great uncle being a Captain in the Confederate Army? Don’t remember seeing anything about that.
Coronavirus battle shows the bravery of President Trump: Devine
” President Trump is not a basement guy.
Sure, he could have done a Joe Biden and hidden in the White House the last five months, a president under quarantine cowering from the Chinese virus.
The symbolism would have been disastrous for the mightiest nation on the planet. Trump had to show fearlessness in the face of the virus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week called his refusal to kowtow to the coronavirus a “brazen invitation” to get sick.
But, as the president told his old friend Rudy Giuliani, Saturday afternoon, he took the risks he had to take, because: “Great generals do not lead from behind. They get out front and motivate the troops.”
He was speaking to the former Big Apple mayor by phone from his hospital room at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was flown by helicopter after his oxygen levels began to fall.
“I knew there was a risk that I could catch [the virus]. But if I couldn’t accept that risk, I should resign . . .
“I am the president of the United States. I can’t lock myself in a room . . . I had to confront it so the American people stopped being afraid of it so we could deal with it responsibly.
“I couldn’t hide in the White House . . .
“If I had handled it any other way, I would have created more panic, more fear in the American people . . .
“I’m going to beat this. Then I will be able to show people we can deal with this disease responsibly, but we shouldn’t be afraid of it.”
Read it all
https://nypost.com/2020/10/04/coronavirus-battle-shows-the-bravery-of-president-trump-devine/
“If I had handled it any other way, I would have created more panic, more fear in the American people . . . ”
Exactly what the the Press was trying to do!
Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸
@alexplitsas
With a single motorcade trip, Trump managed to get the far left to care about the safety of law enforcement again
https://twitter.com/alexplitsas/status/1312892097616400387
Wow – the New Face of #WalkAway
She’s a registered nurse and former teacher.
The Process of her Un-Brainwashing
“I felt like the walls of crazy were closing in.”
Thx for posting this. I watched about half of it over a week ago. Forgot to go back and finish it.
She’s a wonderful speaker.
She’s a former teacher and an ER nurse, and became aware of her own brainwashing.
This is worth the watch, because it show you a mind that was bewitched with guilt for leaving “the tribe” of Democrats, and how much she realized that they use the MEDIA to reinforce the mental enslavement and PARANOIA of the right.
This is a must watch! Thanks for posting it!
Georgia, the wonderful young woman who posted this video deserves a watch by most 20 and 30 somethings.
If older people want to understand beautiful, insightful young people, this is definitely worth a watch.
She has gotten a large amount of views. There is definitely something special going on here.
In my opinion, she is one of the best communicators that I have read/watched in a long, long time.
rofl the Trump haters are seething in rage and incoherence….. now they can’t decide between “he risked health of Secret Service agents for photo op” and “he doesn’t even have Covid”…. guess, what, haters….. BOTH things can’t be true, you morons!! Actually, neither is true, the Secret Service protects him all the time and had to approve the motorcade……
from Fakebook:
Susan Loskutoff
It’s all about appearances… I’m still not convinced that he actually has COVID and isn’t just using this as a ploy for sympathy, to get out of the debates, and to become an “expert and survivor” who will then continue to propagate falsehoods about the virus being “not that bad.” We have only an admission to Walter Reed and one doctor who is verifying anything, but not giving actual facts or showing the world the CT results… just sayin’ money and power can buy appearances and make just about anything happen…
· Reply · 1h
She should take the advice of the ER nurse whose story I posted above.
She felt the “walls of crazy closing in” and so she took the big #WALKAWAY step
https://youtu.be/-swklZA2G_8
Rudy Giuliani
I foud the information in this article about severeal aspects of the COVID 19 virus VERY interesting and from what I think to be a credible scientific source.
https://www.technocracy.news/former-chief-science-officer-for-pfizer-second-wave-is-faked/
if true, some people should be summarily shot
The Lion Sleeps Tonight at Walter Reed and the caterwauling media jackals and other “beasts” of the predatory Jungle are in a rare form of rest.
Sleep well President Trump and awaken refreshed and ready for your return to Melania and the WH soon.
https://youtu.be/OQlByoPdG6c
“Stock futures rise after Trump motorcade appearance”
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/519566-stock-futures-rise-after-trump-motorcade-appearance
Because he’s The Boss, that’s why.
As I have written previously, the “Great Reset” is supposed to come in January 2021. Please see:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/klaus-schwab-his-great-reset-unrealistic-academic-proposal-as-dangerous-as-marxism/
With this event could come the “Great Compromise” here in the United States of America. Now I hope I am REALLY, REALLY wrong, but I would ask all CTH Friends to simply be prepared.
If VP Pence becomes President Ford, please do not be surprised. It has happened before, and can happen again.
Yet, we should all recall that if this event occurs. we did not (specifically) vote for VP Pence.
Chris Wallace urges people ‘wear the damn mask,’ follow the science on coronavirus:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-test-positive-coronavirus-chris-wallace-debate-mask-science
Serious question: can anyone cite the science that proves that wearing a mask is beneficial for either preventing getting infected or preventing infecting others?
I’m talking serious science, meaning refereed scientific or medical journal articles.
If anyone can cite real journal articles, I will read them.
This is important. They are making 0 to 8 year old children wear a mask and this severely impacts their psychological and cultural development.
I doubt that there is any valid scientific evidence to promote the use of masks, but everyone and their brother, including a lot of misguided CTH enthusiasts that seem to be pushing it and I can find no scientific evidence supporting it as being a beneficial thing.
Hi, I will weigh in on this even though it will matter little. There is absolutely no ‘scientific evidence’ behind wearing a mask. In fact it is laughable. Don’t agree? Look up the requirements for working with a live virus at a BSL4 lab. Virus are too small to be filtered out through a mask, they penetrate it just like the air we breathe. Only a self-contained fully encapsulated suit will provide protection against a virus with decontamination afterwards.
Also nonsense, breathing in virus particles is only one method of transmission, the eyes are another, in fact a huge other, but no one ever talks about that, Also I see people wear masks but if they are in a ‘contaminated environment’ what about their clothing, their hair and everything else they touch. If the virus is in air around you then everything will be contaminated not just the air you breathe.
Truth is; there is little if anything you can do to avoid Covid-19 that you would do as well for the common flu. Wash your hands, eat and stay healthy and get good rest. And of course if see someone obviously ill… Stay from them.
Biggest Tort case ever—the greatest crime against Humanity
Top German lawyer known for corruption trials against Deutsche Bank and VW and now a member of German Corona Investigative Committee says those responsible for the Covid fraud scandal should be trialled for probably the greatest crime against humanity in history. RT please
1. Is there a corona panic or a PCR panic?
2. Do social distancing, quarantine serves any purpose or do they just make people panic so big Pharma can profit
3. Was the German govt lobbied by German Drs and German CDC and TEDROS from the WHO?
https://twitter.com/jonkirbysthlm/status/1312639876970491904
https://twitter.com/jonkirbysthlm/status/1312640158014091265
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ
WATCH THE YOUTUBE VIDEO
Please Sundance post this^^^
I hope it posts here
The article refered to above is confirmation of the subject of the youtube video you recoomend. 😉
https://www.technocracy.news/former-chief-science-officer-for-pfizer-second-wave-is-faked/
(for some reason this information which was included in my post above, does not appear in my post)
The article I recommended in my post above (October 5, 2020 at 1:35 am)
confirms Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s youtube video.
Some may find this interesting. ‘The Behavior Panel’ posted analysis of the debate on youtube. They are four of the top body language guys in the world.
What I always find interesting is the clear professional admiration they exhibit for the President, given that he has been working on his “Alpha” body language for decades and is masterful at it.
For me, it displays why Trump is uniquely qualified to overcome such extreme opposition to his Presidency.
So many prayers for President Trump it is heartwarming. But unless I missed it, you know who didn’t offer any? Any of the MSM. What a disgrace.
I’m going to repost this as many probably passed it by. Since SD has a tweet now about Gene Wu, if you want to know what’s behind it read here by clicking on the link👇
🚨NEW: Buckle up folks, I’m about to tell you a disturbing story about the Chinese Consulate, a Democrat State Rep. and his wife who works for the local ABC News station. (Thread)
CHAPTER ONE: The Chinese Consulate, A “Hot Spot” for ‘Spying’
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1312173963666104321.html
( I’m still hoping the Ad REM’s and IT experts will solve the problem of posting visuals, sigh)